DRINKS Online

ROOT BEER (16 oz)

$2.81

HOME MADE

ROOT BEER (24 oz)

$3.30

HOME MADE

ROOT BEER (32oz)

$3.85

HOME MADE

COKE (16oz)

$2.81

REFRESHING

COKE (24oz)

$3.30

REFRESHING

COKE (32oz)

$3.85

REFRESHING

DIET COKE (16 oz)

$2.81

REFRESHING

DIET COKE (24oz)

$3.30

REFRESHING

DIET COKE (32oz)

$3.85

REFRESHING

DR. PEPPER (16oz)

$2.81

REFRESHING

DR. PEPPER (24oz)

$3.30

REFRESHING

DR. PEPPER (32oz)

$3.85

REFRESHING

SPRITE (16oz)

$2.81

REFRESHING

SPRITE (24oz)

$3.30

REFRESHING

SPRITE (32oz)

$3.85

REFRESHING

UNSWEET TEA (16oz)

$2.81

REFRESHING

UNSWEET TEA (24oz)

$3.85

REFRESHING

UNSWEET TEA (32oz)

$3.85

REFRESHING

SWEET TEA (16oz)

$2.81

REFRESHING

SWEET TEA (24oz)

$3.30

REFRESHING

SWEET TEA (32oz)

$3.85

REFRESHING

LEMONADE (16oz)

$2.81

REFRESHING

LEMONADE (24oz)

$3.30

REFRESHING

LEMONADE (32oz)

$3.85

REFRESHING

LIMEADE (16oz)

$2.81

REFRESHING

LIMEADE (24oz)

$3.30

REFRESHING

LIMEADE (32oz)

$3.85

REFRESHING

COFFEE (seasonal)

$2.26

HOT

HOT CHOCOLATE (seasonal)

$2.26

HOT

BURGERS Online

HAMBURGER

$6.05

MUSTARD WITH ALL THE FIXIN'S

CHEESEBURGER

$6.77

MUSTARD WITH ALL THE FIXIN'S

CHILIBURGER

$7.04

MUSTARD WITH ALL THE FIXIN'S

CHILI CHEESEBURGER

$7.76

MUSTARD WITH ALL THE FIXIN'S

DOUBLE HAMBURGER

$9.08

MUSTARD WITH ALL THE FIXIN'S

DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER (x2 cheese)

$10.18

MUSTARD WITH ALL THE FIXIN'S

BACON HAMBURGER

$9.68

MUSTARD WITH ALL THE FIXIN'S

BACON CHEESEBURGER

$10.01

MUSTARD WITH ALL THE FIXIN'S

DOUBLE BACON CHEESEBURGER

$12.87

MUSTARD WITH ALL THE FIXIN'S

SANDWICHES Online

CHICKEN FRIED STEAK

$7.54

MAYO LETTUCE TOMATO PICKLE

FRIED CHICKEN

$7.10

MAYO LETTUCE TOMATO PICKLE

BLT

$7.59

MAYO LETTUCE TOMATO PICKLE

GRILLED HAM

$6.38

MAYO LETTUCE TOMATO PICKLE

GRILLED HAM & CHEESE

$7.15

MAYO LETTUCE TOMATO PICKLE

SCRAMBLED EGG

$5.17

MAYO LETTUCE TOMATO PICKLE

BACON & EGG

$7.81

MAYO LETTUCE TOMATO PICKLE

CLUB (ham, bacon & cheese)

$9.08

MAYO LETTUCE TOMATO PICKLE

PATTY MELT

$7.26

GRILLED ONIONS & CHEESE

GRILLED CHEESE

$4.90

TOASTY & MELTY

DOGS Online

HOT DOG

$4.57

PLAIN

CHILI DOG

$5.56

CHILI, MUSTARD & ONIONS

CHILI CHEESE DOG

$6.27

CHILI,CHEESE,MUSTARD & ONION

FRITO PIE Online

FRITO PIE

$8.80

FRITOS & CHILI

FRITO PIE WITH CHEESE

$9.57

FRITOS, CHILI & CHEESE

SIDES Online

FRESH CUT FRIES

$4.07

PEELED AND CUT DAILY

FRIES W/CHEESE

$8.43

FRIES WITH MELTED CHEESE

FRIES W/ CHILI & CHEESE

$8.91

A DELICOUS MESS

TATER TOTS

$4.03

CRISPY TOTS

TOTS W/CHEESE

$5.45

YUMMY

TOTS W/CHILI CHEESE

$7.87

NEEDS A FORK

ONION RINGS

$4.35

CRISPY & DELISH

POTATO CHIPS

$2.20

LAYS

FRITO'S

$1.65

FRITO LAY

Mix & Match

$4.35

BASKETS Online

SHRIMP BASKET

$12.10

6 TAILS & FRIES

CHICKEN STRIP BASKET 2pc

$8.80

FRIES, RANCH OR BBQ

CHICKEN STRIP BASKET 4pc

$12.10

FRIES, RANCH OR BBQ

ICE CREAM TREATS Online

ROOT BEER FLOAT (16oz)

$5.45

YUMMY

ROOT BEER FLOAT (24oz)

$6.05

YUMMY

ROOTBEER FLOAT (32oz)

$8.80

YUMMY

COKE FLOAT (16oz)

$5.45

YUMMY

COKE FLOAT (24oz)

$6.05

YUMMY

COKE FLOAT (32oz)

$8.80

YUMMY

DR. PEPPER FLOAT (16oz)

$5.45

YUMMY

DR. PEPPER FLOAT (24oz)

$6.05

YUMMY

DR. PEPPER FLOAT (32oz)

$8.80

YUMMY

SPRITE FLOAT (16oz)

$5.45

YUMMY

SPRITE FLOAT (24oz)

$6.05

YUMMY

SPRITE FLOAT (32oz)

$8.80

YUMMY