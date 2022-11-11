A map showing the location of Dairy King View gallery

Dairy King

No reviews yet

31943 64th Ave

Cannon Falls, MN 55009

Order Again

Burgers and More

Hamburger

$7.09

with Fries and Drink

Cheeseburger

$7.99

with Fries and Drink

Double Cheeseburger

$9.29

with Fries and Drink

Chicken Sandwich

$9.29

with Fries and Drink

Chicken Strips 4 Pc

$7.99

with Fries&Drink

Chicken Strips 8 Pc

$9.99

with Fries&Drink

Gyro Sandwiches

Gyro (Doner) Sandwich

$9.49

with Fries and Drink

Chicken Gyro Sandwich

$9.49

with Fries and Drink

Platers

Kofte Kebab

$9.99

with Fries and Drink

Chicken Shish Kebabs

$9.99

with Fries and Drink

Beef Shish Kebabs

$10.19

with Fries and Drink

Falafel Kebab

$10.19

with Fries and Drink

Chicken and Beef Combonation

$14.99

with Fries and Drink

Beef Shish Kebabs

$12.79

with Fries and Drink

Chicken Shish Kebab

$12.19

with Fries and Drink

Falafel

$12.69

with Fries and Drink

Side Orders

Hummus Side

$5.99

Hummus Large Side

$7.99

French Fries Small

$4.99

French Fries Large

$5.09

Motzerella Sticks 4 Pc

$5.09

Motzerella Sticks 8 Pc

$7.99

Soup

Lentil Soup

$5.79

Salads

Ceaser Salad Side

$5.79

Ceaser Salad Large

$7.79

Spehherd Salad Side

$5.89

Spehherd Salad Large

$7.79

Chicken Gyro Salad

$9.99

Beef Gyro Salad

$9.99

Kids Meal

Hamburger w/Fries&Drink

$5.99

Cheeseburger w/Fries&Drink

$5.99

Chicken Strips w/Fries&Drink

$5.99

Slushies

Slushies Blue Raspberry Medium

$4.09

Slushies Blue Raspberry Large

$5.09

Slushie Cherry Medium

$4.09

Slushie Cherry Large

$5.09

Ice Cream Cones

Ice Cream Cone Vanilla Medium

$3.09

Ice Cream Cone Vanilla Large

$4.09

Ice Cream Cone Chocolate Medium

$3.09

Ice Cream Cone Chocolate Large

$4.09

Ice Cream Cone Pistachio Medium

$3.09

Ice Cream Cone Pistachio Large

$4.09

Snowstorm/Blizzard

SnowStorms Medium

$5.09

(oreo,M&M,Butterfinger,Snicker,reeses,cookie Dough,Heatbar)

SnowStorms Large

$6.09

(oreo,M&M,Butterfinger,Snicker,reeses,cookie Dough,Heatbar)

Sundaes

Sundaes Medium Caramel

$3.79

Sundaes Large Caramel

$4.59

Sundaes Medium Chocolate

$3.79

Sundaes Large Chocolate

$4.59

Sundaes Medium Strawberry

$3.79

Sundaes Large Strawberry

$4.59

Treats To Go

Bomber Bar

$2.79

Rocket Bar

$2.79

Ice Cream Sandwich

$2.79

Shakes&Malts

Shakes & Malts

$2.79

Drinks

Bottle Water

$2.79

Can Soda(POP's)

$1.70

Bottle Soda (POP's)

$2.99

Fountain Drink Medium

$2.79

Fountain Drink Large

$2.99

Energy Drinks

$3.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Fan Food Not a Fast Food!

Location

31943 64th Ave, Cannon Falls, MN 55009

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

