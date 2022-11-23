Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dairy Land 800 Springmill St

820 Reviews

$

800 Springmill St

Mansfield, OH 44903

Order Again

Pies

Pumpkin Cheesecake Ice Cream Pie

$17.00

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream Pie

$17.00

Turtle Brownie Ice Cream Pie

$17.00

Gluten Free Turtle Brownie Ice Cream Pie

$20.00

Waffle Nacho Kits

Waffle Nacho Kit for 4

$12.00

ICE

Bag of Ice

$3.00

Quarts of fresh made Ice Cream

Quart of Soft Serve

$6.00

Brownies

Brownie Kit for 4

$12.00

4 Plain Brownies, 1 QT of Vanilla Ice Cream, 6 oz Fudge Topping.

12 Plain Brownies

$20.00

MINI BUCKEYE WAFFLE NACHO KIT

Quart of Vanilla Ice Cream, 6 oz of fudge topping, mini buckeyes! Serves 4-6

MINI BUCKEYE WAFFLE NACHO KIT

$12.00

QUART OF CHILI

QUART OF CHILI

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Serving delicious treats since 1947!

800 Springmill St, Mansfield, OH 44903

