Dairy Queen 14435 Mount Vernon
601 i-30 West
Mt Vernon, TX 75457
Burgers
Burger Combo
- #1 Hungr-Buster Combo$8.69
1/4 lb. grilled beef patty topped with crisp lettuce, ripe tomatoes, purple onions, tangy pickles, 5" bun, and bold yellow mustard served with medium fries and medium drink.
- #4 Bacon Cheese Hungr-Buster Combo$11.29
1/4 lb. grilled beef patty topped with Bacon, Cheese, crisp lettuce, ripe tomatoes, purple onions, tangy pickles, and bold yellow mustard. Served with medium fries and your choice of medium drink.
- #5 Jalitos Ranch Hungr-Buster Combo$11.29
1/4 lb. grilled beef patty topped with jalapeño ranch, lettuce, Jalitos (fried jalapeño strips), and Pepper Jack cheese served on a warm toasted bun. Served with medium fries and your choice of medium drink.
- BBQ Ranch Hungr-Buster Combo$11.29
1/4 lb. grilled beef pattie topped with ranch dressing, lettuce, pickles, breaded onion rings, american cheese, and Bull’s-Eye® BBQ sauce served with medium fries and medium drink.
- FlameKickin' Hungr-Buster Combo$11.29
1/4 pound beef patty served on a fresh bun with Flamethrower® sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, and Pepper Jack cheese. Served with medium fries and your choice of medium drink.
- #2 BeltBuster Combo$11.29
Two 1/4 lb. grilled beef patties topped with crisp lettuce, ripe tomatoes, purple onions, tangy pickles and bold yellow mustard served with medium fries and medium drink.
- Bacon Cheese Belt Buster Combo$13.89
- Jalitos Ranch Belt Buster Combo$13.89
- BBQ Ranch BeltBuster Combo$13.09
Two 1/4 lb. grilled beef pattie topped with ranch dressing, lettuce, pickles, breaded onion rings, american cheese, and Bull’s-Eye® BBQ sauce served with medium fries and medium drink.
- FlameKickin' BeltBuster Combo$13.89
Two 1/4 pound beef patties served on a fresh bun with Flamethrower® sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, and Pepper Jack cheese. Served with medium fries and your choice of medium drink.
- #3 Triple-Buster Combo$14.49
Three 1/4 lb. grilled beef patties topped with crisp lettuce, ripe tomatoes, purple onions, tangy pickles and bold yellow mustard and three slices of cheese served with medium fries and medium drink.
- Bacon Cheese Triple Buster Combo$17.19
- Jalitos Ranch Triple Buster Combo$17.19
- BBQ Ranch Triple Buster Combo$17.19
- FlameKickin' Triple Buster Combo$17.19
- #6 Hungr-Buster Jr Combo$7.09
1/6 lb. grilled all beef patty topped with crisp lettuce, ripe tomatoes, purple onions, tangy pickles and bold yellow mustard served with medium fries and medium drink.
- Texas Toast Patty Melt Combo$8.49
1/4 pound beef patty served on Texas toast with Mayo, grilled onions, and a slice of American cheese. Served with medium fries and your choice of medium drink.
- Full Meal Deal$10.59
Item Only
- Hungr-Buster$5.09
1/4 lb. grilled beef patty topped with crisp lettuce, ripe tomatoes, purple onions, tangy pickles and bold yellow mustard.
- Bacon Cheese Hungr-Buster$7.69
1/4 lb. grilled beef patty topped with Bacon, Cheese, crisp lettuce, ripe tomatoes, purple onions, tangy pickles, and bold yellow mustard.
- Jalitos Ranch Hungr-Buster$7.69
1/4 lb. grilled beef patty topped with jalapeño ranch, lettuce, Jalitos (fried jalapeño strips), and Pepper Jack cheese served on a warm toasted bun.
- FlameKickin' Hungr-Buster$7.69
1/4 pound beef patties served on a fresh bun with Flamethrower® sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, and Pepper Jack cheese.
- BBQ Ranch Hungr-Buster$6.49
1/4 lb. grilled beef pattie topped with ranch dressing, lettuce, pickles, breaded onion rings, american cheese, and Bull’s-Eye® BBQ sauce.
- BeltBuster$7.69
Two 1/4 lb. grilled beef patties topped with crisp lettuce, ripe tomatoes, purple onions, tangy pickles and bold yellow mustard.
- BBQ Ranch BeltBuster$9.59
Two 1/4 lb. grilled beef pattie topped with ranch dressing, lettuce, pickles, breaded onion rings, american cheese, and Bull’s-Eye® BBQ sauce served with medium fries.
- FlameKickin' BeltBuster$9.59
Two 1/4 pound beef patties served on a fresh bun with Flamethrower® sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, and Pepper Jack cheese.
- Triple-Buster$10.89
Three 1/4 lb. grilled beef patties topped with crisp lettuce, ripe tomatoes, purple onions, tangy pickles and bold yellow mustard and 3 slices of cheese.
- Hungr-Buster Jr$3.29
1/6 lb grilled all beef patty topped with crisp lettuce, ripe tomatoes, purple onions, tangy pickles and bold yellow mustard.
- Texas Toast Patty Melt$5.99
Baskets
Basket Combo
- #7 - 4PC Steak Country Basket-Bev$11.49
Our 4PC Steak Finger Country Basket® is served with crispy fries, Texas toast and the cream gravy and a medium drink.
- 6PC Steak Country Basket -Bev$13.49
Our 6PC Steak Finger Country Basket® is served with crispy fries, Texas toast and the cream gravy and a medium drink. .
- 8Pc Steak Finger Country Basket -Bev$15.79
Our 8PC Steak Finger Country Basket® is served with crispy fries, Texas toast and the cream gravy and a medium drink.
- #8 - 4Pc Chicken Strip Country Basket -Bev$11.49
Our 4PC Chicken Strip Country Basket® is served with crispy fries, Texas toast and the cream gravy and a medium drink.
- 6Pc Chicken Strip Country Basket -Bev$13.39
Our 6PC Chicken Strip Country Basket® is served with crispy fries, Texas toast and a medium drink.
- 8Pc Chicken Strip Country Basket -Bev$16.69
Our 8PC Chicken Strip Country Basket® is served with crispy fries, Texas toast and a medium drink.
- 4PC Spicy Chicken Strip Country Basket-Bev$11.39
- 6PC Spicy Chicken Strip Country Basket-Bev$14.39
- 8PC Spicy Chicken Strip Country Basket-Bev$15.99
- 2Pc Pollock Fish Country Basket$8.59
- 3Pc Pollock Fish Country Basket$11.60
Item Only
- 4PC Steak Finger Country Basket$8.59
- 6PC Steak Finger Country Basket$11.59
- 8Pc Steak Finger Country Basket$14.59
- 4Pc Chicken Strip Country Basket$8.59
- 6Pc Chicken Strip Country Basket$11.59
- 8Pc Chicken Strip Country Basket$14.59
- 4PC Spicy Chicken Strip Country Basket$9.59
- 6PC Spicy Chicken Strip Country Basket$12.59
- 8PC Spicy Chicken Strip Country Basket$15.99
- 2Pc Pollock Fish Country Basket$8.59
- 3Pc Pollock Fish Country Basket$11.60
Sandwiches
Sandwich Combo
- #10 Dude CFS Sandwich Combo$9.29
Classic chicken fried steak topped with crisp lettuce, ripe tomatoes and salad dressing. Served with medium fries and your choice of medium drink.
- #11 Grilled Chicken Sandwich Combo$9.69
Juicy all-white meat chicken breast topped with crisp lettuce, ripe tomatoes and salad dressing on a toasted bun. Served with medium fries and your choice of medium drink.
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich Combo$9.69
Juicy all-white meat fried chicken breast topped with crisp lettuce, ripe tomatoes, and salad dressing on a toasted bun. Served with medium fries and your choice of medium drink.
- FlameKickin' Grilled Chicken Sandwich Combo$11.29
- Texas Toast BLT Sandwich Combo$8.49
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich Combo$9.69
Item Only
- Dude CFS Sandwich$6.29
Classic chicken fried steak topped with crisp lettuce, ripe tomatoes and salad dressing.
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$5.19
Juicy all-white meat chicken breast topped with crisp lettuce, ripe tomatoes and salad dressing on a toasted bun.
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich$6.29
Juicy all-white meat fried chicken breast topped with crisp lettuce, ripe tomatoes, and salad dressing on a toasted bun.
- FlameKickin' Grilled Chicken Sandwich$6.29
- FlameKickin' Crispy Chicken Sandwich$6.29
- Texas Toast Patty Melt$6.29
1/4 pound beef patty served on Texas toast with Mayo, grilled onions, and a slice of American cheese.
- Texas Toast BLT Sandwich$4.99
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich$3.29
- Fish Sandwich$5.39
Tex Mex / Salads
Tex-Mex Combo
- #9 - 3X Tacos - Bev$8.09
Three tacos packed with beef, shredded cheese, crisp lettuce, and ripe tomatoes. Served with DQ® taco sauce on the side. Served with your choice of medium drink.
- Beef Taco Salad - Bev$10.99
Crispy tortilla bowl filled with seasoned beef, refried beans, shredded cheddar cheese, crisp shredded lettuce, and diced ripe tomatoes, topped with sour cream, and served with picante sauce on the side. Served with your choice of medium drink.
- Chicken Taco Salad- Bev$10.99
Crispy tortilla bowl filled with sliced grilled chicken breast, refried beans, shredded cheddar cheese, crisp shredded lettuce, and diced ripe tomatoes, topped with sour cream, and served with picante sauce on the side. Served with your choice of medium drink.