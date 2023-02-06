Dairy Queen - Mankato, MN 2001 Adams St
2001 Adams St #100
Mankato, MN 56001
Burgers & Sandwiches
Single Bacon Cheese DELUXE
Lettuce, tomato, bacon, ketchup, mayo, onion, pickle, white cheddar and american cheese
Single A1 Steakhouse
A1 peppercorn sauce, 2 onion rings, bacon, american cheese
Single DELUXE Cheeseburger
Lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, ketchup, pickle, white cheddar and american cheese
Single Spicy Flame Burger
Lettuce, tomato, pepperjack cheese, Flame sauce, bacon
Single Original Cheeseburger
Ketchup, pickle, american cheese
#1 DBL Bacon Cheese DELUXE
Lettuce, tomato, bacon, ketchup, mayo, onion, pickle, white cheddar and american cheese
#3 DBL A1 Steakhouse
A1 peppercorn sauce, 2 onion rings, bacon, american cheese
#5 DBL DELUXE Cheeseburger
Lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, ketchup, pickle, white cheddar and american cheese
#7 DBL Spicy Flame Burger
Lettuce, tomato, pepperjack cheese, Flame sauce, bacon.
#9 DBL Original Cheeseburger
Ketchup, pickle, american cheese
#2 TRPL Bacon Cheese DELUXE
Lettuce, tomato, bacon, ketchup, mayo, onion, pickle, white cheddar and american cheese
#4 TRPL A1 Steakhouse
A1 peppercorn sauce, 2 onion rings, bacon, american cheese
#6 TRPL Deluxe Cheeseburger
Lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, ketchup, pickle, white cheddar and american cheese
#8 TRPL Spicy Flame Burger
Lettuce, tomato, pepperjack cheese, Flame sauce, bacon
#10 TRPL Original Cheeseburger
Ketchup, pickle, american cheese
Single Original Hamburger
Ketchup, pickle
Single Original Bacon Cheeseburger
Ketchup, pickle, american cheese, bacon
Ul2mate Burger
Double burger with Thousand island sauce, pickles, lettuce, tomatoes, american cheese
BBQ Sandwich
Shredded pork in BBQ sauce
Fish Sandwich
Crispy, tartar sauce, lettuce
Crispy Chicken Strip Sandwich
Lettuce, tomato, mayo
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Lettuce, tomato, mayo
Spicy Crispy Chicken Strip Sandwich
Lettuce, tomatoes, Flame sauce, pepperjack cheese, bacon
Spicy Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Lettuce, tomatoes, Flame sauce, pepperjack cheese, bacon
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
American Cheese
Chicken Baskets
4pc Chicken Basket
4pc chicken, fries, texas toast w/butter, sauce of choice. Add a drink or upgrade fries for additional charge.
6pc Chicken Basket
6pc chicken, fries, texas toast w/butter, sauce of choice. Add a drink or upgrade fries for additional charge.
4pc Honey BBQ Chicken Basket
4pc covered in BBQ, fries, texas toast w/butter, ranch. Add a drink or upgrade fries for additional charge.
6pc Honey BBQ Chicken Basket
6pc covered in BBQ, fries, texas toast w/butter, ranch. Add a drink or upgrade fries for additional charge.
Hotdogs & Corndogs
Sides
Regular Fry
Large Fry
Regular Cheese Curds
Large Cheese Curds
Regular Onion Rings
Large Onion Rings
Pretzel Sticks
3 sticks
Jalapeno Stuffed Pretzel
Side of Gravy
Side of Ranch
Side of BBQ
Side of Honey Mustard
Side of Sweet & Sour
Side of Buffalo Sauce
Side of Flame Sauce
Side of Toast
1 ex Chicken Strip
2 ex Chicken Strips
3 ex Chicken Strips
3pc Chicken Snack
3 pieces of chicken and 1 sauce choice
3pc Honey BBQ Chicken Snack
3 pieces of chicken covered in BBQ saice and 1 sauce choice
Ketchup Packets
Mayo Packets
Mustard Packets
Relish Packets
Salt Packets
Pepper Packets
1 Banana
Side of Queso
Salads
Blizzards
Triple Truffle
Peanut butter, fudge and caramel truffles
Banana Blizzard
Blended with vanilla soft serve
Banana Split Blizzard
Pineapple, strawberry and chocolate topping, banana pieces blended with vanilla soft serve
Brownie Cookie Dough Blizzard
Brownie pieces, cookie dough, choco chunks, cocoa fudge blended with vanilla soft serve
Brownie Pieces Blizzard
Buster Bar Blizzard
Hot fudge topping, peanuts, choco chunks, soft serve
Butterfinger Blizzard
Butterfinger candies, blended with vanilla soft serve
Cappuccino Heath Blizzard
Heath candy pieces, coffee flavoring blended with vanilla soft serve
Caramel Blizzard
Blended with vanilla soft serve
Caramel Brownie Blizzard
Brownie pieces, caramel topping, choco chunks blended with vanilla soft serve
Caramel Drumstick Blizzard
Caramel topping, chopped peanuts, Drumstick pieces, chocolate cone coating blended with vanilla soft serve
Caramel Fudge Cheesecake Blizzard
Caramel topping, salty caramel chocolate truffle pieces, cheesecake pieces blended with vanilla soft serve
Cheesecake Pieces Blizzard
Choc Brownie Xtreme Blizzard
Choco Chunks, brownie pieces and cocoa fudge, blended with vanilla soft serve
Chocolate Chip Blizzard
Chocolate cone coating is used to create chocolate chips blended with vanilla soft serve
Chocolate Covered Cheesecake Blizzard
Cheesecake pieces, cocoa fudge, choco chunks blended with vanilla soft serve
Chocolate Dip Strawberry Blizzard
Strawberry topping, chocolate cone coating blended with vanilla soft serve
Chocolate Topping Blizzard
Blended with vanilla soft serve
Cinnamon Roll Center Blizzard
Brown butter cinnamon topping, cinnamon roll center pieces, blended with vanilla soft serve
Cookie Dough Blizzard
Cookie dough pieces, hot fudge topping, blended with vanilla soft serve
Cookie Jar Blizzard
Oreo cookie pieces, cookie dough and hot fudge blended with vanilla soft serve
Double Fudge Cookie Dough Blizzard
Cookie dough pieces, cocoa fudge, blended with vanilla soft serve
Drumstick Blizzard
Chopped peanuts, Drumstick pieces, chocolate cone coating blended with vanilla soft serve
French Silk Pie Blizzard
Pie pieces, cocoa fudge, choco chunks, blended with vanilla soft serve, topped with whipped cream
Georgia Mud Fudge Blizzard
Pecans, cocoa fudge and brownie pieces blended with vanilla soft serve Choose Chocolate Brownie Extreme Blizzard for no pecans
Grasshopper Mousse Pie Blizzard
Mint, graham cracker topping, choco chunks, whipped cream blended with vanilla soft serve and topped with whipped cream.
Heath Blizzard
Heath candy pieces, hot fudge blended with vanilla soft serve
Heath Caramel Brownie Blizzard
Heath candy pieces, brownie pieces, caramel topping blended with vanilla soft serve
Hot Fudge Blizzard
Blended with vanilla soft serve
Krunch Blizzard
Peanut brittle Krunch coat blended with vanilla soft serve. CONTAINS NUTS
M&M Blizzard
Crushed M&M candies, chocolate topping blended with vanilla soft serve
M&M Brownie Blizzard
Crushed M&M candies, chocolate topping, brownie pieces blended with vanilla soft serve
Marshmallow Blizzard
Blended with vanilla soft serve
Mint Brownie Blizzard
Mint, brownie pieces, choco chunks blended with vanilla soft serve
Mint Chip Blizzard
Mint, chocolate cone coating blended with vanilla soft serve
Mint M&M Blizzard
Mint, crushed M&M candies blended with vanilla ice cream
Mint Oreo Blizzard
Mud Pie Blizzard
Oreo cookie pieces, cocoa fudge, choco chunks, coffee flavoring blended with vanilla soft serve
Oreo Blizzard
Oreo cookie pieces, blended with vanilla soft serve.
Oreo Cheesecake Blizzard
Oreo cookie pieces, cheesecake pieces blended with vanilla soft serve
Oreo Hot Cocoa Blizzard
Cocoa fudge, Oreo cookie pieces, blended with vanilla soft serve and topped with whipped cream
Oreo Mocha Fudge Blizzard
Coffee flavoring, choco chunks and Oreo cookie pieces blended with vanilla soft serve
Peanut Butter Blizzard
Blended with vanilla soft serve
Peanut Butter Cookie Dough Blizzard
Peanut butter topping, cookie dough, Reese's peanut butter pieces blended with vanilla soft serve
Peanut Butter Pie Snickers Blizzard
Snickers candy pieces, peanut butter topping, graham cracker topping blended with vanilla soft serve
Pecan Blizzard
Blended with vanilla soft serve
Pineapple Blizzard
Reese's PB Cup Blizzard
Reese's Peanut Butter cup pieces, blended with vanilla soft serve
Reese's PB Lovers
Reese's PB Choc Lovers
Snickers Blizzard
Snickers candy pieces, chocolate topping blended with vanilla soft serve
Snickers Brownie Blizzard
Caramel topping, Snickers candy pieces, brownie pieces, blended with vanilla soft serve
Sprinkles Blizzard
Rainbow Sprinkles blended with vanilla soft serve
Strawberry Banana Blizzard
Strawberry topping, banana pieces blended with vanilla soft serve
Strawberry Blizzard
Strawberry topping blended with vanilla soft serve
Strawberry Cheesecake Blizzard
Strawberry topping, cheesecake pieces blended with vanilla soft serve
Take 5 Blizzard
Caramel topping, peanuts, pretzel pieces, Reese's peanut butter cups blended with vanilla soft serve
Turtle Brownie Blizzard
Caramel topping, brownie pieces, pecans blended with vanilla soft serve
Turtle Pecan Cluster Blizzard
Caramel topping, pecans, chocolate cone coating blended with vanilla soft serve
Very Cherry Chip Blizzard
Cherry topping, choco chunks blended with vanillasoft serve
Royal Blizzards
Royal Oreo Blizzard
Oreo cookie pieces blended with vanilla soft serve. Cold fudge topping center core
Royal Rocky Road Blizzard
Cocoa Fudge, peanuts, brownie pieces blended with vanilla soft serve and a marshmallow topping center core
Royal NY Cheesecake Blizzard
Graham cracker topping, cheesecake pieces blended with vanilla soft serve. Strawberry topping center core
Royal Reese's Brownie Blizzard
Reese's peanut butter cups, brownie pieces blended with vanilla soft serve. Peanut Butter topping center core
Royal Ultimate Chocolate Brownie Blizzard
Cocoa fudge, choco chunks, brownie pieces blended with vanilla soft serve. Cold fudge center core.
Shakes
Small Shake
Milk, your choice of topping blended with vanilla soft serve and topped with whipped cream
Medium Shake
Milk, your choice of topping blended with vanilla soft serve and topped with whipped cream
Large Shake
Milk, your choice of topping blended with vanilla soft serve and topped with whipped cream
Malts
Small Malt
Milk, malt powder and your choice of topping blended with vanilla soft serve and topped with whipped cream
Medium Malt
Milk, malt powder and your choice of topping blended with vanilla soft serve and topped with whipped cream
Large Malt
Milk, malt powder and your choice of topping blended with vanilla soft serve and topped with whipped cream
Premium Shakes
Under the Rainbow
Milk, Kiwi Strawberry, Strawberry topping and Multicolor Shake Sprinkles
S'mores PREMIUM
Milk, marshmallow topping, graham cracker topping, chocolate cone coating blended with vanilla soft serve and topped with whipped cream
Mint Chip Premium
Milk, mint, chocolate cone coating blended with vanilla soft serve and topped with whipped cream
Caramel Mocha PREMIUM
Milk, coffee flavoring, caramel topping and chocolate cone coating blended with vanilla soft serve and topped with whipped cream
Blended Drinks
Small Frozen Hot Chocolate
Misty Slush base, blended with vanilla ice cream and choice of flavor
Medium Frozen Hot Chocolate
Misty Slush base, blended with vanilla ice cream and choice of flavor
Large Frozen Hot Chocolate
Misty Slush base, blended with vanilla ice cream and choice of flavor
Small Moolatte
Misty Slush base, coffee flavoring, blended with ice cream and choice of flavor
Medium Moolatte
Misty Slush base, coffee flavoring, blended with ice cream and choice of flavor
Large Moolatte
Misty Slush base, coffee flavoring, blended with ice cream and choice of flavor
Freezes & Floats
Novelties
Candy/Toppings
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
2001 Adams St #100, Mankato, MN 56001