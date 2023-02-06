Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dairy Queen - Mankato, MN 2001 Adams St

2001 Adams St #100

Mankato, MN 56001

Burgers & Sandwiches

Single Bacon Cheese DELUXE

$6.19

Lettuce, tomato, bacon, ketchup, mayo, onion, pickle, white cheddar and american cheese

Single A1 Steakhouse

$6.49

A1 peppercorn sauce, 2 onion rings, bacon, american cheese

Single DELUXE Cheeseburger

$5.19

Lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, ketchup, pickle, white cheddar and american cheese

Single Spicy Flame Burger

$6.19

Lettuce, tomato, pepperjack cheese, Flame sauce, bacon

Single Original Cheeseburger

$4.49

Ketchup, pickle, american cheese

#1 DBL Bacon Cheese DELUXE

#1 DBL Bacon Cheese DELUXE

$6.79

Lettuce, tomato, bacon, ketchup, mayo, onion, pickle, white cheddar and american cheese

#3 DBL A1 Steakhouse

#3 DBL A1 Steakhouse

$6.99

A1 peppercorn sauce, 2 onion rings, bacon, american cheese

#5 DBL DELUXE Cheeseburger

#5 DBL DELUXE Cheeseburger

$5.79

Lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, ketchup, pickle, white cheddar and american cheese

#7 DBL Spicy Flame Burger

#7 DBL Spicy Flame Burger

$6.99

Lettuce, tomato, pepperjack cheese, Flame sauce, bacon.

#9 DBL Original Cheeseburger

#9 DBL Original Cheeseburger

$5.29

Ketchup, pickle, american cheese

#2 TRPL Bacon Cheese DELUXE

#2 TRPL Bacon Cheese DELUXE

$7.99

Lettuce, tomato, bacon, ketchup, mayo, onion, pickle, white cheddar and american cheese

#4 TRPL A1 Steakhouse

#4 TRPL A1 Steakhouse

$8.19

A1 peppercorn sauce, 2 onion rings, bacon, american cheese

#6 TRPL Deluxe Cheeseburger

#6 TRPL Deluxe Cheeseburger

$6.99

Lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, ketchup, pickle, white cheddar and american cheese

#8 TRPL Spicy Flame Burger

#8 TRPL Spicy Flame Burger

$7.99

Lettuce, tomato, pepperjack cheese, Flame sauce, bacon

#10 TRPL Original Cheeseburger

#10 TRPL Original Cheeseburger

$6.49

Ketchup, pickle, american cheese

Single Original Hamburger

$3.89

Ketchup, pickle

Single Original Bacon Cheeseburger

$5.49

Ketchup, pickle, american cheese, bacon

Ul2mate Burger

$6.79

Double burger with Thousand island sauce, pickles, lettuce, tomatoes, american cheese

BBQ Sandwich

$5.09

Shredded pork in BBQ sauce

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$5.39

Crispy, tartar sauce, lettuce

Crispy Chicken Strip Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Strip Sandwich

$6.19

Lettuce, tomato, mayo

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$6.19

Lettuce, tomato, mayo

Spicy Crispy Chicken Strip Sandwich

Spicy Crispy Chicken Strip Sandwich

$6.29

Lettuce, tomatoes, Flame sauce, pepperjack cheese, bacon

Spicy Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$6.29

Lettuce, tomatoes, Flame sauce, pepperjack cheese, bacon

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$4.29

American Cheese

Chicken Baskets

4pc Chicken Basket

4pc Chicken Basket

$7.69

4pc chicken, fries, texas toast w/butter, sauce of choice. Add a drink or upgrade fries for additional charge.

6pc Chicken Basket

6pc Chicken Basket

$9.19

6pc chicken, fries, texas toast w/butter, sauce of choice. Add a drink or upgrade fries for additional charge.

4pc Honey BBQ Chicken Basket

4pc Honey BBQ Chicken Basket

$8.19

4pc covered in BBQ, fries, texas toast w/butter, ranch. Add a drink or upgrade fries for additional charge.

6pc Honey BBQ Chicken Basket

6pc Honey BBQ Chicken Basket

$9.49

6pc covered in BBQ, fries, texas toast w/butter, ranch. Add a drink or upgrade fries for additional charge.

Hotdogs & Corndogs

Hotdog

Hotdog

$3.79
Chili Dog

Chili Dog

$4.09
Chili Cheese Dog

Chili Cheese Dog

$4.69

Chili sauce, shredded cheddar cheese

Cheese Dog

$4.09

Shredded Cheddar Cheese

(1) Corndog

(1) Corndog

$3.49
(2) Corndogs

(2) Corndogs

$5.49

Sides

Regular Fry

Regular Fry

$3.99
Large Fry

Large Fry

$4.29
Regular Cheese Curds

Regular Cheese Curds

$5.79
Large Cheese Curds

Large Cheese Curds

$9.49
Regular Onion Rings

Regular Onion Rings

$4.49
Large Onion Rings

Large Onion Rings

$7.29
Pretzel Sticks

Pretzel Sticks

$4.79

3 sticks

Jalapeno Stuffed Pretzel

Jalapeno Stuffed Pretzel

$4.79

Side of Gravy

$0.75

Side of Ranch

$0.75

Side of BBQ

$0.75

Side of Honey Mustard

$0.75

Side of Sweet & Sour

$0.75

Side of Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

Side of Flame Sauce

Side of Toast

$0.95
1 ex Chicken Strip

1 ex Chicken Strip

$1.99

2 ex Chicken Strips

$3.49

3 ex Chicken Strips

$4.99

3pc Chicken Snack

$5.19

3 pieces of chicken and 1 sauce choice

3pc Honey BBQ Chicken Snack

$5.59

3 pieces of chicken covered in BBQ saice and 1 sauce choice

Ketchup Packets

Mayo Packets

Mustard Packets

Relish Packets

Salt Packets

Pepper Packets

1 Banana

1 Banana

$1.09

Side of Queso

$0.75

Salads

Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.79
Crispy BLT Salad

Crispy BLT Salad

$8.29

Lettuce, tomatoes, bacon bits, onions, shredded cheese, cabbage, shredded carrots

Grilled BLT Salad

Grilled BLT Salad

$8.29

Lettuce, tomatoes, bacon bits, onions, shredded cheese, cabbage, shredded carrots

Drinks

Small Soft Drink

Small Soft Drink

$2.89
Medium Soft Drink

Medium Soft Drink

$3.29
Large Soft Drink

Large Soft Drink

$3.59
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.49

Cup of Water

Coffee Regular

Coffee Regular

$2.39

Hot Chocolate

$1.99
Small Misty Slush

Small Misty Slush

$3.49
Medium Misty Slush

Medium Misty Slush

$3.69
Large Misty Slush

Large Misty Slush

$3.99
Extra Large Misty Slush

Extra Large Misty Slush

$4.29
Milk 16oz

Milk 16oz

$2.49
Chocolate Milk 16oz

Chocolate Milk 16oz

$2.49

Blizzards

Triple Truffle

Peanut butter, fudge and caramel truffles

Banana Blizzard

Blended with vanilla soft serve

Banana Split Blizzard

Banana Split Blizzard

Pineapple, strawberry and chocolate topping, banana pieces blended with vanilla soft serve

Brownie Cookie Dough Blizzard

Brownie Cookie Dough Blizzard

Brownie pieces, cookie dough, choco chunks, cocoa fudge blended with vanilla soft serve

Brownie Pieces Blizzard

Buster Bar Blizzard

Buster Bar Blizzard

Hot fudge topping, peanuts, choco chunks, soft serve

Butterfinger Blizzard

Butterfinger Blizzard

Butterfinger candies, blended with vanilla soft serve

Cappuccino Heath Blizzard

Cappuccino Heath Blizzard

Heath candy pieces, coffee flavoring blended with vanilla soft serve

Caramel Blizzard

Blended with vanilla soft serve

Caramel Brownie Blizzard

Caramel Brownie Blizzard

Brownie pieces, caramel topping, choco chunks blended with vanilla soft serve

Caramel Drumstick Blizzard

Caramel Drumstick Blizzard

Caramel topping, chopped peanuts, Drumstick pieces, chocolate cone coating blended with vanilla soft serve

Caramel Fudge Cheesecake Blizzard

Caramel Fudge Cheesecake Blizzard

Caramel topping, salty caramel chocolate truffle pieces, cheesecake pieces blended with vanilla soft serve

Cheesecake Pieces Blizzard

Choc Brownie Xtreme Blizzard

Choc Brownie Xtreme Blizzard

Choco Chunks, brownie pieces and cocoa fudge, blended with vanilla soft serve

Chocolate Chip Blizzard

Chocolate Chip Blizzard

Chocolate cone coating is used to create chocolate chips blended with vanilla soft serve

Chocolate Covered Cheesecake Blizzard

Chocolate Covered Cheesecake Blizzard

Cheesecake pieces, cocoa fudge, choco chunks blended with vanilla soft serve

Chocolate Dip Strawberry Blizzard

Chocolate Dip Strawberry Blizzard

Strawberry topping, chocolate cone coating blended with vanilla soft serve

Chocolate Topping Blizzard

Blended with vanilla soft serve

Cinnamon Roll Center Blizzard

Cinnamon Roll Center Blizzard

Brown butter cinnamon topping, cinnamon roll center pieces, blended with vanilla soft serve

Cookie Dough Blizzard

Cookie Dough Blizzard

Cookie dough pieces, hot fudge topping, blended with vanilla soft serve

Cookie Jar Blizzard

Cookie Jar Blizzard

Oreo cookie pieces, cookie dough and hot fudge blended with vanilla soft serve

Double Fudge Cookie Dough Blizzard

Double Fudge Cookie Dough Blizzard

Cookie dough pieces, cocoa fudge, blended with vanilla soft serve

Drumstick Blizzard

Drumstick Blizzard

Chopped peanuts, Drumstick pieces, chocolate cone coating blended with vanilla soft serve

French Silk Pie Blizzard

French Silk Pie Blizzard

Pie pieces, cocoa fudge, choco chunks, blended with vanilla soft serve, topped with whipped cream

Georgia Mud Fudge Blizzard

Georgia Mud Fudge Blizzard

Pecans, cocoa fudge and brownie pieces blended with vanilla soft serve Choose Chocolate Brownie Extreme Blizzard for no pecans

Grasshopper Mousse Pie Blizzard

Grasshopper Mousse Pie Blizzard

Mint, graham cracker topping, choco chunks, whipped cream blended with vanilla soft serve and topped with whipped cream.

Heath Blizzard

Heath Blizzard

Heath candy pieces, hot fudge blended with vanilla soft serve

Heath Caramel Brownie Blizzard

Heath Caramel Brownie Blizzard

Heath candy pieces, brownie pieces, caramel topping blended with vanilla soft serve

Hot Fudge Blizzard

Blended with vanilla soft serve

Krunch Blizzard

Peanut brittle Krunch coat blended with vanilla soft serve. CONTAINS NUTS

M&M Blizzard

M&M Blizzard

Crushed M&M candies, chocolate topping blended with vanilla soft serve

M&M Brownie Blizzard

M&M Brownie Blizzard

Crushed M&M candies, chocolate topping, brownie pieces blended with vanilla soft serve

Marshmallow Blizzard

Blended with vanilla soft serve

Mint Brownie Blizzard

Mint Brownie Blizzard

Mint, brownie pieces, choco chunks blended with vanilla soft serve

Mint Chip Blizzard

Mint Chip Blizzard

Mint, chocolate cone coating blended with vanilla soft serve

Mint M&M Blizzard

Mint, crushed M&M candies blended with vanilla ice cream

Mint Oreo Blizzard

Mud Pie Blizzard

Mud Pie Blizzard

Oreo cookie pieces, cocoa fudge, choco chunks, coffee flavoring blended with vanilla soft serve

Oreo Blizzard

Oreo Blizzard

Oreo cookie pieces, blended with vanilla soft serve.

Oreo Cheesecake Blizzard

Oreo Cheesecake Blizzard

Oreo cookie pieces, cheesecake pieces blended with vanilla soft serve

Oreo Hot Cocoa Blizzard

Oreo Hot Cocoa Blizzard

Cocoa fudge, Oreo cookie pieces, blended with vanilla soft serve and topped with whipped cream

Oreo Mocha Fudge Blizzard

Oreo Mocha Fudge Blizzard

Coffee flavoring, choco chunks and Oreo cookie pieces blended with vanilla soft serve

Peanut Butter Blizzard

Blended with vanilla soft serve

Peanut Butter Cookie Dough Blizzard

Peanut butter topping, cookie dough, Reese's peanut butter pieces blended with vanilla soft serve

Peanut Butter Pie Snickers Blizzard

Peanut Butter Pie Snickers Blizzard

Snickers candy pieces, peanut butter topping, graham cracker topping blended with vanilla soft serve

Pecan Blizzard

Blended with vanilla soft serve

Pineapple Blizzard

Reese's PB Cup Blizzard

Reese's PB Cup Blizzard

Reese's Peanut Butter cup pieces, blended with vanilla soft serve

Reese's PB Lovers

Reese's PB Choc Lovers

Snickers Blizzard

Snickers Blizzard

Snickers candy pieces, chocolate topping blended with vanilla soft serve

Snickers Brownie Blizzard

Snickers Brownie Blizzard

Caramel topping, Snickers candy pieces, brownie pieces, blended with vanilla soft serve

Sprinkles Blizzard

Rainbow Sprinkles blended with vanilla soft serve

Strawberry Banana Blizzard

Strawberry Banana Blizzard

Strawberry topping, banana pieces blended with vanilla soft serve

Strawberry Blizzard

Strawberry topping blended with vanilla soft serve

Strawberry Cheesecake Blizzard

Strawberry Cheesecake Blizzard

Strawberry topping, cheesecake pieces blended with vanilla soft serve

Take 5 Blizzard

Take 5 Blizzard

Caramel topping, peanuts, pretzel pieces, Reese's peanut butter cups blended with vanilla soft serve

Turtle Brownie Blizzard

Turtle Brownie Blizzard

Caramel topping, brownie pieces, pecans blended with vanilla soft serve

Turtle Pecan Cluster Blizzard

Turtle Pecan Cluster Blizzard

Caramel topping, pecans, chocolate cone coating blended with vanilla soft serve

Very Cherry Chip Blizzard

Very Cherry Chip Blizzard

Cherry topping, choco chunks blended with vanillasoft serve

Royal Blizzards

Royal Oreo Blizzard

Royal Oreo Blizzard

Oreo cookie pieces blended with vanilla soft serve. Cold fudge topping center core

Royal Rocky Road Blizzard

Royal Rocky Road Blizzard

Cocoa Fudge, peanuts, brownie pieces blended with vanilla soft serve and a marshmallow topping center core

Royal NY Cheesecake Blizzard

Royal NY Cheesecake Blizzard

Graham cracker topping, cheesecake pieces blended with vanilla soft serve. Strawberry topping center core

Royal Reese's Brownie Blizzard

Royal Reese's Brownie Blizzard

Reese's peanut butter cups, brownie pieces blended with vanilla soft serve. Peanut Butter topping center core

Royal Ultimate Chocolate Brownie Blizzard

Royal Ultimate Chocolate Brownie Blizzard

Cocoa fudge, choco chunks, brownie pieces blended with vanilla soft serve. Cold fudge center core.

Shakes

Shakes
Small Shake

Small Shake

$4.99

Milk, your choice of topping blended with vanilla soft serve and topped with whipped cream

Medium Shake

Medium Shake

$5.49

Milk, your choice of topping blended with vanilla soft serve and topped with whipped cream

Large Shake

Large Shake

$6.09

Milk, your choice of topping blended with vanilla soft serve and topped with whipped cream

Malts

Malts
Small Malt

Small Malt

$5.29

Milk, malt powder and your choice of topping blended with vanilla soft serve and topped with whipped cream

Medium Malt

Medium Malt

$5.79

Milk, malt powder and your choice of topping blended with vanilla soft serve and topped with whipped cream

Large Malt

Large Malt

$6.39

Milk, malt powder and your choice of topping blended with vanilla soft serve and topped with whipped cream

Premium Shakes

Under the Rainbow

Milk, Kiwi Strawberry, Strawberry topping and Multicolor Shake Sprinkles

S'mores PREMIUM

Milk, marshmallow topping, graham cracker topping, chocolate cone coating blended with vanilla soft serve and topped with whipped cream

Mint Chip Premium

Milk, mint, chocolate cone coating blended with vanilla soft serve and topped with whipped cream

Caramel Mocha PREMIUM

Milk, coffee flavoring, caramel topping and chocolate cone coating blended with vanilla soft serve and topped with whipped cream

Blended Drinks

Small Frozen Hot Chocolate

Small Frozen Hot Chocolate

$5.39

Misty Slush base, blended with vanilla ice cream and choice of flavor

Medium Frozen Hot Chocolate

Medium Frozen Hot Chocolate

$5.99

Misty Slush base, blended with vanilla ice cream and choice of flavor

Large Frozen Hot Chocolate

Large Frozen Hot Chocolate

$6.69

Misty Slush base, blended with vanilla ice cream and choice of flavor

Small Moolatte

Small Moolatte

$5.39

Misty Slush base, coffee flavoring, blended with ice cream and choice of flavor

Medium Moolatte

Medium Moolatte

$5.99

Misty Slush base, coffee flavoring, blended with ice cream and choice of flavor

Large Moolatte

Large Moolatte

$6.69

Misty Slush base, coffee flavoring, blended with ice cream and choice of flavor

Freezes & Floats

Small Freeze

Small Freeze

$4.99

Misty or pop flavor of choice blended with ice cream

Medium Freeze

Medium Freeze

$5.39

Misty or pop flavor of choice blended with ice cream

Large Freeze

Large Freeze

$6.09

Misty or pop flavor of choice blended with ice cream

Small Float

Small Float

$4.99
Medium Float

Medium Float

$5.39
Large Float

Large Float

$6.09

Novelties

Dilly Bar

Dilly Bar

$2.59
6-pk Dilly Bar

6-pk Dilly Bar

$12.95
Buster Bar

Buster Bar

$3.09
6-pk Buster Bar

6-pk Buster Bar

$15.45
DQ Sandwich

DQ Sandwich

$2.59
6-pk DQ Sandwich

6-pk DQ Sandwich

$12.95
Star Kiss

Star Kiss

$2.59
6-pk Starkiss

6-pk Starkiss

$12.95

Candy/Toppings

Extra Candy

Extra Topping

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Happy Tastes Good!

Location

2001 Adams St #100, Mankato, MN 56001

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

