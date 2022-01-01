Main picView gallery

Dairy Barn

review star

No reviews yet

121 South Main Street

Oswego, IL 60543

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Burgers

Hamburger

$6.00

Cheese Burger

$6.50

Bacon Hamburger

$7.00

Bacon Cheese Burger

$7.50

Double Hamburger

$7.50

Double Cheese Burger

$8.50

Double Bacon Hamburger

$8.50

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.50

Kids Food

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Pizza Puff

$7.00Out of stock

Hot Dogs

Chicago style Hot Dog

$4.00

Plain Hot Dog

$3.00

Chicken

5 Piece Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Side Orders

Fries

$3.00+

Onion Ring

$3.75+

Fried Mushrooms

$6.00

Cup Cheese Sauce

$1.25

Cheese curds

$7.00

Pizza

4 Cheese Personal Pan

$10.00

BBQ

Brisket Platter

$19.00

Pork Platter

$16.00

Smoked Sausage Platter

$14.00

Pork Belly Burnt Ends

$13.95+

Pick 2 Meats Platter

$23.00

Pick 3 Meats Platter

$27.00

BBQ Baby Back Ribs

$12.00+

Smoked Chicken Wings

$12.00+

BBQ Sandwich

$12.00+

BBQ Sides

$4.00+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

121 South Main Street, Oswego, IL 60543

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bit Theater - 4034 Fox Valley Center Drive
orange starNo Reviews
4034 Fox Valley Center Drive Aurora, IL 60504
View restaurantnext
PappaRoti - Naperville
orange starNo Reviews
376 Illinois Highway 59 Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Tekila - N63W23675 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
Main Street Sussex, WI 53089
View restaurantnext
Eggology Cafe - 100 W Higgins
orange star4.0 • 5
100 West Higgins Road South Barrington, IL 60010
View restaurantnext
Keith's Restaurant - 601 N Commercial St, Ste 9
orange starNo Reviews
601 North Commercial Street Harrisburg, IL 62946
View restaurantnext
Porkys Ribs and Shakes - Howard
orange starNo Reviews
2450 Velp Avenue Howard, WI 54303
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Oswego

Asadoras Argentinas Burgers
orange star4.9 • 420
4542 State Route 71 Oswego, IL 60543
View restaurantnext
The Cantina - 2745 us rt 34
orange star4.4 • 239
2745 us rt 34 Oswego, IL 60543
View restaurantnext
113 Main
orange star4.1 • 38
113 Main St Oswego, IL 60543
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Oswego
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)
Yorkville
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Plainfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Naperville
review star
Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)
Batavia
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Geneva
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Bolingbrook
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
West Chicago
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Crest Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston