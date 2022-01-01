Dairy Barn
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
121 South Main Street, Oswego, IL 60543
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bit Theater - 4034 Fox Valley Center Drive
No Reviews
4034 Fox Valley Center Drive Aurora, IL 60504
View restaurant
Keith's Restaurant - 601 N Commercial St, Ste 9
No Reviews
601 North Commercial Street Harrisburg, IL 62946
View restaurant