Dairy Delight

review star

No reviews yet

766 Main Street

Malden, MA 02148

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Ice Cream

Soft Serve

Teenie Soft Serve

$3.50

Kiddie Soft Serve

$4.50

Small Soft Serve

$5.50

Medium Soft Serve

$6.50

Large Soft Serve

$7.50

Pint Soft Serve

$8.95

Quart Soft Serve

$11.95

Hard Serve

Teenie Hard Serve

$4.25

Kiddie Hard Serve

$5.25

Note: Kiddies with 2 FLAVORS must be in a CUP

Small Hard Serve

$6.25

Medium Hard Serve

$7.25

Large Hard Serve

$8.25

Pint Hard Serve

$9.95

Quart Hard Serve

$13.95

Sundaes

Soft Serve Kiddie Sundae

$6.25

Classic: Hot Fudge, Whipped Cream, Walnuts, Cherry

Soft Serve Small Sundae

$7.25

Classic: Hot Fudge, Whipped Cream, Walnuts, Cherry

Soft Serve Medium Sundae

$9.25

Classic: Hot Fudge, Whipped Cream, Walnuts, Cherry

Soft Serve Large Sundae

$10.25

Classic: Hot Fudge, Whipped Cream, Walnuts, Cherry

Soft Serve Super Sundae

$10.75

Classic: Hot Fudge, Whipped Cream, Walnuts, Cherry

Hard Serve Kiddie Sundae

$6.25

Classic: Hot Fudge, Whipped Cream, Walnuts, Cherry

Hard Serve Small Sundae

$7.25

Classic: Hot Fudge, Whipped Cream, Walnuts, Cherry

Hard Serve Medium Sundae

$9.25

Classic: Hot Fudge, Whipped Cream, Walnuts, Cherry

Hard Serve Large Sundae

$10.25

Classic: Hot Fudge, Whipped Cream, Walnuts, Cherry

Hard Serve Super Sundae

$10.75

Classic: Hot Fudge, Whipped Cream, Walnuts, Cherry

Soft Serve Waffle Bowl Sundae

$8.75

Ice Cream Sundae served in a waffle bowl with your favorite toppings Classic: Hot Fudge, Whipped Cream, Walnuts, Cherry

Soft Serve Brownie Delight

$10.75

3 scoops of ice cream with a warm brownie on the bottom topped with your favorite sundae toppings Classic: Hot Fudge, Whipped Cream, Walnuts, Cherry

Soft Serve Chocolate Chip Cookie Sundae

$10.75

3 scoops of ice cream with a warm chocolate chip cookie on the bottom topped with your favorite sundae toppings Classic: Hot Fudge, Whipped Cream, Walnuts, Cherry

Soft Serve Banana Boat

$10.75

3 Ice Cream Scoops with 3 Sundae Toppings between a sliced banana Classic: Hot Fudge, Strawberry, Pineapple, Whipped Cream, Nuts, Cherry

Soft Serve Banana Bucket

$16.25

6 scoops of ice cream with 3 sundae toppings and a banana served in a quart Classic: Hot Fudge, Strawberry, Pineapple, Whipped Cream, Nuts, Cherry

Hard Serve Waffle Bowl Sundae

$8.75

Ice Cream Sundae served in a waffle bowl with your favorite toppings Classic: Hot Fudge, Whipped Cream, Walnuts, Cherry

Hard Serve Brownie Delight

$10.75

3 scoops of ice cream with a warm brownie on the bottom topped with your favorite sundae toppings Classic: Hot Fudge, Whipped Cream, Walnuts, Cherry

Hard Serve Chocolate Chip Cookie Sundae

$10.75

3 scoops of ice cream with a warm chocolate chip cookie on the bottom topped with your favorite sundae toppings Classic: Hot Fudge, Whipped Cream, Walnuts, Cherry

Hard Serve Banana Boat

$10.75

3 Ice Cream Scoops with 3 Sundae Toppings between a sliced banana Classic: Hot Fudge, Strawberry, Pineapple, Whipped Cream, Nuts, Cherry

Hard Serve Banana Bucket

$16.25

6 scoops of ice cream with 3 sundae toppings and a banana served in a quart Classic: Hot Fudge, Strawberry, Pineapple, Whipped Cream, Nuts, Cherry

Ice Cream Sandwich

Soft Serve Ice Cream Sandwich

$2.50

Hard Serve Ice Cream Sandwich

$4.50

Vegan Ice Cream Sandwich

$6.50

Vegan Ice Cream

Teenie Vegan Ice Cream

$5.00

Kiddie Vegan Ice Cream

$6.00

Small Vegan Ice Cream

$7.50

Medium Vegan Ice Cream

$8.50

Large Vegan Ice Cream

$10.50

Pint Vegan Ice Cream

$11.50

Quart Vegan Ice Cream

$15.95

Tornado

Kiddie Tornado

$5.95

Up to 3 Toppings Blended into Soft Serve Ice Cream

Small Tornado

$6.95

Up to 3 Toppings Blended into Soft Serve Ice Cream

Large Tornado

$7.95

Up to 3 Toppings Blended into Soft Serve Ice Cream

Vegan Kiddie Tornado

$8.95

Vegan Small Tornado

$9.95

Vegan Large Tornado

$10.95

Frozen

Frappes

Soft Serve Small Frappe

$4.50

Soft Serve Medium Frappe

$5.50

Soft Serve Large Frappe

$6.50

Soft Serve Large Frappe Float

$7.95

Frappee with a Swirl of Ice Cream on Top

Hard Serve Small Frappe

$4.50

Hard Serve Medium Frappe

$5.50

Hard Serve Large Frappe

$6.50

Hard Serve Large Frappe Float

$7.95

Frappee with a Scoop of Ice Cream on Top

Floats

Soft Serve Small Float

$5.50

Soft Serve Large Float

$6.50

Hard Serve Small Float

$5.50

Hard Serve Large Float

$6.50

Slurpie

Small Iceburg

$5.50

Soft Serve Ice Cream Floating in Slurpie

Large Iceburg

$6.50

Soft Serve Ice Cream Floating in Slurpie

Small Moolata

$5.50

Soft Serve Ice Cream Blended with Slurpie

Large Moolata

$6.50

Soft Serve Ice Cream Blended with Slurpie

Small Slurpie

$2.25

Medium Slurpie

$3.25

Large Slurpie

$3.95

Sherbet Cooler

Small Sherbet Cooler

$5.50

Like a Frappe but with Sherbet and Soda

Large Sherbet Cooler

$6.50

Like a Frappe but with Sherbet and Soda

Lime Rickey

Small Lime Rickey

$2.95

Large Lime Rickey

$3.95

Smoothies

Smoothies

$5.95

Slush

Kiddie Slush

$2.50

Small Slush

$3.50

Medium Slush

$4.50

Large Slush

$5.50

Super Slush

$7.95

Pint Slush

$9.95

Quart Slush

$13.95

Gelati

Kiddie Gelati

$5.95

Combo of Slush and Soft Serve Ice Cream (Layered or Blended)

Small Gelati

$6.95

Combo of Slush and Soft Serve Ice Cream (Layered or Blended)

Large Gelati

$7.95

Combo of Slush and Soft Serve Ice Cream (Layered or Blended)

Drinks

Small Fountain Drink

$1.50

Medium Fountain Drink

$1.75

Large Fountain Drink

$2.00

Bottle of Water

$1.75

Crazed Cow

$4.95

Small Ice Cream Soda

$5.50

Large Ice Cream Soda

$6.50

Sundaes to Go (STG)

Soft Serve Sundaes to Go Pints

$36.00

2 Pints of Ice Cream, 1 Pint of Sundae Topping, 2 Sides of Candy Toppings

Soft Serve Sundaes to Go Quarts

$60.00

2 Quarts of Ice Cream, 2 Pints of Sundae Topping, 4 Sides of Candy Topping

Hard Serve Sundaes to Go Pints

$36.00

2 Pints of Ice Cream, 1 Pint of Sundae Topping, 2 Sides of Candy Toppings

Hard Serve Sundaes to Go Quarts

$60.00

2 Quarts of Ice Cream, 2 Pints of Sundae Topping, 4 Sides of Candy Topping

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Seasonal takeout ice cream shop. We feature Richardson's ice cream and yogurt; soft serve icecream and yogurt; Richies Slush.

Website

Location

766 Main Street, Malden, MA 02148

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

