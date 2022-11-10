Dairy Dream - Bulls Gap
271 Highway 11-E
Bulls Gap, TN 37711
Starters
Fried Pickles
A pile of the best crinkle cut pickles, hand breaded and fried golden brown. Served with choice of dipping sauce
Que Fries
Pile of crinkle cut fries topped with our Ole Smoky pulled pork BBQ, cheddar cheese sauce, and diced red onions. Drizzled with our Que Sauce.
Cheese Planks
Mozzarella cheese lightly breaded and golden fried. Served with marinara for dipping.
Salads And Wraps
House Salad
A bed of iceberg lettuce topped with grape tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheddar and house-made croutons.
LG- House Salad
A 'Large' bed of iceberg lettuce topped with grape tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheddar and house-made croutons.
Chef Salad
A bed of iceberg lettuce topped with grape tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheddar and house-made croutons. We pile on grilled ham, turkey, and bacon.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Our large grilled chicken tender strips on a bed of iceberg lettuces topped with grape tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheddar, and house-made croutons.
Crispy Chicken Salad
Our large hand breaded and fried chicken tender strips, on a bed of iceberg lettuces topped with grape tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheddar, and house-made croutons.
Grilled Philly Salad
Grilled beef or chicken Philly with grilled peppers, onions, & mozzarella cheese
Chicken & Bacon Wrap
Our large hand breaded and fried chicken tender strips, topped with crispy bacon, lettuce & shredded cheddar cheese drizzled with ranch dressing wrapped in a honey wheat tortilla.
Kickin Chicken Wrap
Our large hand breaded and fried chicken tender strips, topped with dill pickles, shredded cheddar cheese, & coleslaw drizzled with our kickin ranch sauce
BLT Wrap
Honey wheat tortilla stuffed with ham, turkey, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato & ranch dressing. Served with 1 side.
BLT_Wrap (ONLY)
Our house-made breaded chicken tender strips, topped with crispy bacon, lettuce & shredded cheddar cheese drizzled with ranch dressing wrapped in a honey wheat..
Club Wrap (ONLY)
Honey wheat tortilla stuffed with ham, turkey, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato & ranch dressing
KC_ Wrap (ONLY)
Our House-made chicken tenders, topped with dill pickles, shredded cheddar cheese, & coleslaw drizzled with our kickin ranch sauce wrapped in a honey wheat tortilla.
Chicken & Bacon Wrap (ONLY)
Dailys
Blue Plate Special
Our meat choice for the day, 3 sides, and bread.
Meat With 2 Sides
Our meat choice for the day, 2 sides, and bread.
Garden Plate(4)
Includes 4 of our sides and bread.
Veggie Patch(3)
Includes 3 of our sides and bread.
Bowl Pinto Beans
Large bowl of our pintos cooked with ham. Served with cornbread and onions.
Blue Plate Meat Only
A serving from our meat choices of the day.
Side Only
Your choice of one of our many sides.
Dinners
Hamburger Steak
1/2 lb. Seasoned hamburger steak, with peppers & onions or mushroom gravy, served with 2 sides & Texas toast
Chicken Strip
Crispy chicken tenders, with your choice of dipping sauces, served with 2 sides & Texas toast
Flounder
Breaded flounder served with 2 sides & Texas toast
Popcorn Shrimp
Basket of golden fried popcorn shrimp served with 2 sides & Texas toast
Shroom Chicken
6 oz. boneless breast charbroiled, topped with mushrooms & melted Swiss cheese on a bed of rice pilaf, served with 2 sides & Texas toast
Extra Chicken Strip (1)
Dream Burgers
Gap Burger
a 5 oz. sirloin steak patty topped with peppers, onions, mushrooms, Swiss cheese & mayo on a grilled bun
BackYard Burger
Seasoned 1/3 lb. patty on a grilled bun with your choice of toppings
BY Cheese Burger
Seasoned 1/3 lb. patty with cheese on a grilled bun with your choice of toppings
BY- Double Cheeseburger
2 - seasoned 1/3 lb. patties with cheese on a grilled bun with your choice of toppings
DBL- BY Hamburger
2- seasoned 1/3 lb. patties on a grilled bun with your choice of toppings
The Dream Burger
10 oz. seasoned patty on a grilled bun with your choice of toppings
The Auction House
This is a locally known burger that takes us back to our roots - our 7 oz. patty in the middle of a Texas toast grilled cheese
HB-Only
Seasoned 1/3 lb. patty on a grilled bun with your choice of toppings
DBL-HB-Only
2- seasoned 1/3 lb. patties with on a grilled bun with your choice of toppings
BY-CB-Only
Seasoned 1/3 lb. patty with cheese on a grilled bun with your choice of toppings
BY-DBL-CB-Only
2 - seasoned 1/3 lb. patties with cheese on a grilled bun with your choice of toppings
DreamBurger-Only
Seasoned 10 oz. patty on a grilled bun with your choice of toppings
Gap Burger- ONLY
5 oz. sirloin steak patty topped with peppers, onions, mushrooms, Swiss cheese & mayo served on a grilled bun
Dream Sammiches
Grilled Cheese
Golden grilled cheese with mayo, lettuce & tomato
Grilled Ham/Cheese
Grilled ham on a golden grilled cheese with mayo, lettuce & tomato
Smoky Que Sandwich
Our own pulled pork piled high on a grilled bun served with our house-made Que sauce
The Club
Turkey, bacon and ham with cheese stacked between 3 slices of toasted bread with mayo, lettuce & tomato
Dream Philly
Beef or chicken, stuffed on a hoagie and topped with mayo, peppers, onions and melted mozzarella cheese
The Wagon
Breaded & seasoned minced beef patty fried golden brown
Dream Clucker
Grilled or breaded chicken breast on our grilled bun served with mayo, lettuce and pickle.
Fish Sandwich
Breaded flounder served on a hoagie bun with mayo, lettuce & tomato
Ultimate BLT
A classic BLT but with a lot more bacon
Smoky Que Sandwich-Only
Dream Philly - Only
The Club - Only
Dream Clucker - Only
Grilled Cheese - Only
Grilled Ham Cheese-Only
Fish Sandwich-Only
Big J Chipped - Only
U-BLT-ONLY
A classic BLT but with a lot more bacon
Dream Dogs
Sides
1 Veggie Side
Side vegetable
Fries
Choice of: crinkle cut fries, seasoned curly fries, or coin tater tots
Large Fries
Choice of: crinkle cut fries, seasoned curly fries, or coin tater tots
Special Fries
Onion Rings
Large Special Fries
Onion Rings
Dream Rounds
Made with a blend of mozzarella & cheddar cheese, these bite-sized spuds are flavorful with a crispy texture on the outside
Large Dream Rounds
Made with a blend of mozzarella & cheddar cheese, these bite-sized spuds are flavorful with a crispy texture on the outside
Sea Critters
Blackened Tilapia
A tilapia fillet is dusted with mild cajun spices and grilled until crisp & flavorful on the outside and tender and flaky inside - served on rice pilaf with one side
Crab Cakes
3 oz. Maryland-style crab cakes served with two sides & hushpuppies
Oyster Basket
Breaded and deep-fried to a golden brown and served with 2 sides
Butterfly Shrimp
Breaded and fried to a golden brown and served with 2 sides & hushpuppies
Butterfly Shrimp Only (8)
Friday Fish Fry
3 pcs of hand breaded and pressure deep fried fish, your choice of salad or slaw, fries and 2 hush puppies.
Steaks
Misc Meat Only
Kids Meals
Soups
Cone / Cup
Sundaes And Splits
Milk Shakes
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
