Dairy Dream - Bulls Gap

130 Reviews

$

271 Highway 11-E

Bulls Gap, TN 37711

Order Again

Popular Items

Meat With 2 Sides
Grilled Chicken Salad
The Dream Burger

Starters

Best Fried Pickles and Que Fries!
Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$4.99

A pile of the best crinkle cut pickles, hand breaded and fried golden brown. Served with choice of dipping sauce

Que Fries

$5.99

Pile of crinkle cut fries topped with our Ole Smoky pulled pork BBQ, cheddar cheese sauce, and diced red onions. Drizzled with our Que Sauce.

Cheese Planks

Cheese Planks

$5.99

Mozzarella cheese lightly breaded and golden fried. Served with marinara for dipping.

Salads And Wraps

Fresh salads and made to order wraps. Wraps served with choice of side, unless ordering Wrap-Only
House Salad

House Salad

$3.49

A bed of iceberg lettuce topped with grape tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheddar and house-made croutons.

LG- House Salad

$4.99

A 'Large' bed of iceberg lettuce topped with grape tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheddar and house-made croutons.

Chef Salad

$8.99

A bed of iceberg lettuce topped with grape tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheddar and house-made croutons. We pile on grilled ham, turkey, and bacon.

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$7.99

Our large grilled chicken tender strips on a bed of iceberg lettuces topped with grape tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheddar, and house-made croutons.

Crispy Chicken Salad

Crispy Chicken Salad

$7.99

Our large hand breaded and fried chicken tender strips, on a bed of iceberg lettuces topped with grape tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheddar, and house-made croutons.

Grilled Philly Salad

Grilled Philly Salad

$8.99

Grilled beef or chicken Philly with grilled peppers, onions, & mozzarella cheese

Chicken & Bacon Wrap

Chicken & Bacon Wrap

$8.99

Our large hand breaded and fried chicken tender strips, topped with crispy bacon, lettuce & shredded cheddar cheese drizzled with ranch dressing wrapped in a honey wheat tortilla.

Kickin Chicken Wrap

$8.69

Our large hand breaded and fried chicken tender strips, topped with dill pickles, shredded cheddar cheese, & coleslaw drizzled with our kickin ranch sauce

BLT Wrap

BLT Wrap

$8.99

Honey wheat tortilla stuffed with ham, turkey, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato & ranch dressing. Served with 1 side.

BLT_Wrap (ONLY)

$6.99

Our house-made breaded chicken tender strips, topped with crispy bacon, lettuce & shredded cheddar cheese drizzled with ranch dressing wrapped in a honey wheat..

Club Wrap (ONLY)

$6.99

Honey wheat tortilla stuffed with ham, turkey, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato & ranch dressing

KC_ Wrap (ONLY)

$6.99

Our House-made chicken tenders, topped with dill pickles, shredded cheddar cheese, & coleslaw drizzled with our kickin ranch sauce wrapped in a honey wheat tortilla.

Chicken & Bacon Wrap (ONLY)

$6.99

Dailys

Our daily home cooking choices.
Blue Plate Special

Blue Plate Special

$9.39

Our meat choice for the day, 3 sides, and bread.

Meat With 2 Sides

$8.39

Our meat choice for the day, 2 sides, and bread.

Garden Plate(4)

$8.49

Includes 4 of our sides and bread.

Veggie Patch(3)

Veggie Patch(3)

$7.49

Includes 3 of our sides and bread.

Bowl Pinto Beans

Bowl Pinto Beans

$4.29

Large bowl of our pintos cooked with ham. Served with cornbread and onions.

Blue Plate Meat Only

Blue Plate Meat Only

$4.29

A serving from our meat choices of the day.

Side Only

Side Only

$2.79

Your choice of one of our many sides.

Dinners

Hamburger Steak

Hamburger Steak

$10.99

1/2 lb. Seasoned hamburger steak, with peppers & onions or mushroom gravy, served with 2 sides & Texas toast

Chicken Strip

Chicken Strip

$8.99

Crispy chicken tenders, with your choice of dipping sauces, served with 2 sides & Texas toast

Flounder

Flounder

$8.99

Breaded flounder served with 2 sides & Texas toast

Popcorn Shrimp

Popcorn Shrimp

$9.99

Basket of golden fried popcorn shrimp served with 2 sides & Texas toast

Shroom Chicken

$9.99

6 oz. boneless breast charbroiled, topped with mushrooms & melted Swiss cheese on a bed of rice pilaf, served with 2 sides & Texas toast

Extra Chicken Strip (1)

$1.99

Dream Burgers

Gap Burger

Gap Burger

$8.69

a 5 oz. sirloin steak patty topped with peppers, onions, mushrooms, Swiss cheese & mayo on a grilled bun

BackYard Burger

BackYard Burger

$7.69

Seasoned 1/3 lb. patty on a grilled bun with your choice of toppings

BY Cheese Burger

BY Cheese Burger

$8.19

Seasoned 1/3 lb. patty with cheese on a grilled bun with your choice of toppings

BY- Double Cheeseburger

BY- Double Cheeseburger

$9.99

2 - seasoned 1/3 lb. patties with cheese on a grilled bun with your choice of toppings

DBL- BY Hamburger

DBL- BY Hamburger

$9.69

2- seasoned 1/3 lb. patties on a grilled bun with your choice of toppings

The Dream Burger

The Dream Burger

$10.99

10 oz. seasoned patty on a grilled bun with your choice of toppings

The Auction House

The Auction House

$9.99

This is a locally known burger that takes us back to our roots - our 7 oz. patty in the middle of a Texas toast grilled cheese

HB-Only

$4.17

Seasoned 1/3 lb. patty on a grilled bun with your choice of toppings

DBL-HB-Only

$4.59

2- seasoned 1/3 lb. patties with on a grilled bun with your choice of toppings

BY-CB-Only

$4.79

Seasoned 1/3 lb. patty with cheese on a grilled bun with your choice of toppings

BY-DBL-CB-Only

$6.47

2 - seasoned 1/3 lb. patties with cheese on a grilled bun with your choice of toppings

DreamBurger-Only

$7.57

Seasoned 10 oz. patty on a grilled bun with your choice of toppings

Gap Burger- ONLY

$4.99

5 oz. sirloin steak patty topped with peppers, onions, mushrooms, Swiss cheese & mayo served on a grilled bun

Dream Sammiches

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Golden grilled cheese with mayo, lettuce & tomato

Grilled Ham/Cheese

Grilled Ham/Cheese

$7.79

Grilled ham on a golden grilled cheese with mayo, lettuce & tomato

Smoky Que Sandwich

Smoky Que Sandwich

$9.99

Our own pulled pork piled high on a grilled bun served with our house-made Que sauce

The Club

The Club

$9.99

Turkey, bacon and ham with cheese stacked between 3 slices of toasted bread with mayo, lettuce & tomato

Dream Philly

Dream Philly

$10.29

Beef or chicken, stuffed on a hoagie and topped with mayo, peppers, onions and melted mozzarella cheese

The Wagon

$7.77

Breaded & seasoned minced beef patty fried golden brown

Dream Clucker

Dream Clucker

$8.79

Grilled or breaded chicken breast on our grilled bun served with mayo, lettuce and pickle.

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$9.97

Breaded flounder served on a hoagie bun with mayo, lettuce & tomato

Ultimate BLT

Ultimate BLT

$9.79

A classic BLT but with a lot more bacon

Smoky Que Sandwich-Only

$5.47

Dream Philly - Only

$7.87

The Club - Only

$5.97

Dream Clucker - Only

$5.47

Grilled Cheese - Only

$2.57

Grilled Ham Cheese-Only

$3.87

Fish Sandwich-Only

$5.87

Big J Chipped - Only

$3.97

U-BLT-ONLY

$6.87

A classic BLT but with a lot more bacon

Dream Dogs

Dream Dog

Dream Dog

$6.99

Nathan's beef frank charbroiled and topped with mayo, mustard, chili & onions

CornDog

CornDog

$5.99

Hot dog coated in a thick layer of cornmeal batter and deep fried to a golden brown

The Dog - Only

$3.99

Corndog - Only

$2.99

Sides

1 Veggie Side

1 Veggie Side

$2.79

Side vegetable

Fries

Fries

$2.19

Choice of: crinkle cut fries, seasoned curly fries, or coin tater tots

Large Fries

Large Fries

$2.99

Choice of: crinkle cut fries, seasoned curly fries, or coin tater tots

Special Fries

Special Fries

$2.99

Onion Rings

Large Special Fries

Large Special Fries

$3.99

Onion Rings

Dream Rounds

Dream Rounds

$2.19

Made with a blend of mozzarella & cheddar cheese, these bite-sized spuds are flavorful with a crispy texture on the outside

Large Dream Rounds

Large Dream Rounds

$2.99

Made with a blend of mozzarella & cheddar cheese, these bite-sized spuds are flavorful with a crispy texture on the outside

Sea Critters

Blackened Tilapia

Blackened Tilapia

$8.99

A tilapia fillet is dusted with mild cajun spices and grilled until crisp & flavorful on the outside and tender and flaky inside - served on rice pilaf with one side

Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$12.99

3 oz. Maryland-style crab cakes served with two sides & hushpuppies

Oyster Basket

Oyster Basket

$12.99

Breaded and deep-fried to a golden brown and served with 2 sides

Butterfly Shrimp

Butterfly Shrimp

$12.99

Breaded and fried to a golden brown and served with 2 sides & hushpuppies

Butterfly Shrimp Only (8)

$7.99
Friday Fish Fry

Friday Fish Fry

$10.99

3 pcs of hand breaded and pressure deep fried fish, your choice of salad or slaw, fries and 2 hush puppies.

Steaks

Sirloin Tips

Sirloin Tips

$11.99

8 oz. of tender tips served with peppers & onions or mushroom gravy

NY Strip - 10

NY Strip - 10

$12.97

Hand cut 10 oz. strip steak with a touch marbling - our most flavorful steak

Misc Meat Only

Popcorn Shrimp Only

$5.99

HB Steak Only

$5.29

Sirloin Tips Only

$6.99

1 Pc Swai Only

$2.99

3 Pc Swai Only

$6.99

HB Patty Only

$4.49

BBQ by the Pound

$9.99

Kids Meals

Kids Meals

$5.49

Soups

Soup of the Day

$4.99

Sodas

Soda

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49

BOTTLED SODA

$1.69

Teas

Tea

$2.29

Hot Tea

$2.09

Coffee

Coffee

$1.97

Milk

Regular

$2.49

Chocolate

$2.49

Water

Water

Cone / Cup

Cone

$2.49

Waffle Cone

$3.99

Snack Cup

$2.29

Regular Cup

$3.29

Large Cup

$4.59

XL Cup

$6.49

Add Ice Cream

$0.99

Sundaes And Splits

Sundae

$3.69

Mini-Banana Split

$4.29

Hot Fudge Sundae

$3.89

Strawberry Shortcake

$3.69

Banana Split

$5.49

Hot Fudge Cake

$4.29

Milk Shakes

Reg. Shake

$3.49

Large Shake

$4.29

XL Shake

$6.29

PB Shake

$3.89

Large PB Shake

$4.69

XL PB Shake

$6.69

Banana Shake

$3.89

Large Banana Shake

$4.69

XL Banana

$6.69

PB- Banana Shake

$4.29

Large PB-Banana Shake

$4.99

XL PB-Banana Shake

$6.99

Regular Dessert

Chocolate Pie SL.

$2.99

Add Ice Cream

$0.77

Banana Pudding

$2.49

Wed Specials

Spaghetti Special

$7.99

Our Wednesday Spaghetti Special. Includes, spaghetti, salad and garlic bread stick.

Free Vet Meal / Spag Special

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

271 Highway 11-E, Bulls Gap, TN 37711

Directions

Gallery
Dairy Dream image
Dairy Dream image
Dairy Dream image
Dairy Dream image

