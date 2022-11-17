Dairyland Old-Fashioned Frozen Custard & Hamburger
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Proudly serving old-fashioned frozen custard and hamburgers from the heart of America’s Dairyland with the genuine quality our community deserves.
Location
275 West Wisconsin Avenue Suite 100, Milwaukee, WI 53203
Gallery