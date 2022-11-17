  • Home
  • /
  • Milwaukee
  • /
  • Dairyland Old-Fashioned Frozen Custard & Hamburger
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dairyland Old-Fashioned Frozen Custard & Hamburger

review star

No reviews yet

275 West Wisconsin Avenue Suite 100

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Tender Basket
Cheeseburger
Bacon Cheeseburger

Burgers

Hamburger

Hamburger

$10.50

Two Seared 3 oz Hamburger Patties, Ketchup, Mayonnaise, Yellow Mustard, Fried Onions, Dill Pickles, Sesame Seed Bun

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$11.50

Two Seared 3 oz Hamburger Patties, American Cheese, Ketchup, Mayonnaise, Yellow Mustard, Fried Onions, Dill Pickles, Sesame Seed Bun

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.50

Two Seared 3 oz Hamburger Patties, Bacon, American Cheese, Ketchup, Mayonnaise, Yellow Mustard, Fried Onions, Dill Pickles, Sesame Seed Bun

The Old-Fashioned

The Old-Fashioned

$11.50

Two Seared 3 oz Hamburger Patties, American Cheese, Ketchup, Brown Mustard, Fried Onions, Dill Pickle Relish, Sesame Seed Bun

Big Man On Campus

Big Man On Campus

$12.50

Two 3 oz Seared Hamburger Patties, American Cheese, Secret Sauce, Shredded Lettuce, Fried Onions, Dill Pickles, Sesame Seed Bun

The Whiz

The Whiz

$11.50

Two Seared 3 oz Hamburger Patties, Wisconsin Cheese Sauce, Brown Mustard, Fried Onions, Sesame Seed Bun

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$12.00

Two Seared 3 oz Hamburger Patties, American Cheese, Yellow Mustard, Fried Onions, Grilled Rye Bread

Chicken Sandwiches

Original Chicken

Original Chicken

$10.50

Choice of Grilled or Fried Chicken Breast Served with Mayonnaise and Dill Pickles on a Homestyle Bun.

Deluxe Chicken

Deluxe Chicken

$11.50

Choice of Grilled, Fried or Spicy Fried Chicken Breast Served with Mayonnaise, Dill Pickles, Lettuce, and Tomato on a Sesame Seed Bun.

Chicken Club

Chicken Club

$14.00

Choice of Grilled or Fried Chicken Breast Served with Mayonnaise, Dill Pickles, Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Bacon, and American Cheese on a Sesame Seed Bun.

Baskets

Chicken Tender Basket

Chicken Tender Basket

Two or Three Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders, French Fries, and choice of Dairyland Dipping Sauce

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$3.00

Dairyland Seasoned Salt

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$4.50

Wisconsin Cheese Sauce, Dairyland Seasoned Salt

Cheese and Bacon Fries

Cheese and Bacon Fries

$6.50

Wisconsin Cheese Sauce, Bacon, Dairyland Seasoned Salt, Chives

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.00

Dairyland Seasoned Salt, Flyover Sauce

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$11.00

Miller High Life Battered, Wisconsin Curds, Buttermilk Ranch

Dairyland Dipping Sauces

Dairyland Dipping Sauces

Love to dip? Add extra Dairyland sauces to your order! - Buttermilk Ranch - Flyover Sauce - Memphis BBQ - Honey Mustard - Wisconsin Cheese Sauce +1

Bag of Chips

$1.95

Assorted bag of chips

Kiddos

Kid's Hamburger

Kid's Hamburger

$5.00

3 oz Hamburger Patty, Ketchup, Homestyle Bun

Kid's Cheeseburger

Kid's Cheeseburger

$5.50

3 oz Hamburger Patty, American Cheese, Ketchup, Homestyle Bun

Lil' Man

Lil' Man

$7.50

Single 3 oz Seared Hamburger Patty, American Cheese, Secret Sauce, Shredded Lettuce, Fried Onions, Dill Pickles, Sesame Seed Bun

Kid's Grilled Cheese

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.00

American Cheese, Wisconsin Butter, Mid-Way Bakery Buttercrust Bread

Beverage

Soda

Soda

$2.00

Coke, Diet Coke, Cherry Cola, Root Beer, Orange Cream, Grape, Lemon-Lime, Lemonade

Cup of Water

Cup of Water

$0.50

16 oz Cup of Ice Water

Cup Of Ice

$0.50
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

Bottled Water

LaCroix Pure

LaCroix Pure

$2.00

12 oz Can

LaCroix Grapefruit

LaCroix Grapefruit

$2.00

12 oz Can

LaCroix Lime

LaCroix Lime

$2.00

12 oz can

LaCroix Berry Sparkling Water

LaCroix Berry Sparkling Water

$2.00

12 oz can

Sprite

$2.00

12 oz Can

Milk

$2.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Diet Coke - Can

$2.00Out of stock

Fountain

Frozen Custard

Frozen Custard

Choice of Sweet Cream, Chocolate, or Flavor of the Day (see our website or Instagram Story for today's flavor)

Shake

Shake

$4.50

Sweet Cream Custard, Wisconsin Milk Available Flavors: Vanilla Bean, Chocolate Fudge, Strawberry, Salted Caramel, Peanut Butter, Oreo, Mint

Malt

Malt

$5.00

Sweet Cream Custard, Wisconsin Milk, Malt Powder Available Flavors: Vanilla Bean, Chocolate Fudge, Strawberry, Salted Caramel, Peanut Butter, Oreo, Mint

2 Scoop Float

2 Scoop Float

$6.00

Two Scoops of Custard with Choice of Soda

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Proudly serving old-fashioned frozen custard and hamburgers from the heart of America’s Dairyland with the genuine quality our community deserves.

Website

Location

275 West Wisconsin Avenue Suite 100, Milwaukee, WI 53203

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Hot Dish Pantry
orange starNo Reviews
275 West Wisconsin Avenue, Suite 100 Milwaukee, WI 53203
View restaurantnext
Brunch - Milwaukee
orange star4.2 • 2,211
714 N Milwaukee St Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Mo's A Place for Steaks
orange star4.7 • 2,805
720 N Plankinton Ave Milwaukee, WI 53203
View restaurantnext
Mo's Irish Pub Milwaukee
orange starNo Reviews
142 W Wisconsin Ave Milwaukee, WI 53203
View restaurantnext
Make Waves
orange starNo Reviews
275 West Wisconsin Avenue Suite 100 Milwaukee, WI 53203
View restaurantnext
Flourchild
orange starNo Reviews
722 N Milwaukee St Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Milwaukee

The Brass Tap - Greenfield WI
orange star4.6 • 4,618
7808 W Layton Avenue Greenfield, WI 53220
View restaurantnext
AJ Bombers
orange star4.3 • 3,881
1247 N Water St Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Botanas II Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 3,173
1421 E Howard Ave Milwaukee, WI 53207
View restaurantnext
Onesto
orange star4.5 • 3,074
221 N Broadway Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Mo's A Place for Steaks
orange star4.7 • 2,805
720 N Plankinton Ave Milwaukee, WI 53203
View restaurantnext
The Knick - 1030 e juneau ave
orange star4.3 • 2,487
1030 e juneau ave Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Milwaukee
Brookfield
review star
Avg 3.9 (16 restaurants)
Cudahy
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Menomonee Falls
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
New Berlin
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Thiensville
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Oak Creek
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Waukesha
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Germantown
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Muskego
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston