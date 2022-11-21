Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dairy Queen - Stewartville

198 Reviews

$

920 Main St N

Stewartville, MN 55976

Order Again

Popular Items

Blizzard
Hamburger Kid's Meal
#8 - Chicken Strip Combo

TREATS

Blizzard

Blizzard

$4.29+
Sundae

Sundae

$2.09+
Cone

Cone

$1.64+
Peanut Buster Parfait

Peanut Buster Parfait

$5.99

Our Peanut Buster Parfait Royal Treat has loads of peanuts, mounds of creamy, smooth vanilla soft serve and tons of rich hot fudge layered high.

Banana Split

Banana Split

$5.99

Creamy DQ Vanilla Soft Serve nestled between sweet banana slices and covered in strawberry, pineapple, chocolate, and whipped toppings.

Cupcake

Cupcake

$3.49

The classic Dairy Queen Cake in Cupcake form! Chocolate Ice Cream layered with Chocolate Cake Crunch and Fudge and Topped with Vanilla Ice Cream, Decorated Special for YOU!

Banana

Banana

$1.29

Pup Cup

Complimentary 1oz cup of ice cream for your dog with purchase.

Extra Topping

$0.50

Drinks

Soft Drinks

Soft Drinks

$2.29+

Fountain Sodas

Smoothies

Smoothies

$2.00+
Mr. Misty

Mr. Misty

$2.99+

A cool and refreshing slushy drink available in Cherry, Blue Raspberry, Grape, Lemon-Lime, and Strawberry Kiwi

Misty Float

Misty Float

$3.99+

A refreshing slushy drink becomes a delicious ice cream float!

Misty Freeze

Misty Freeze

$3.99+

The original Mr. Misty Slushy with Ice Cream blended in. A delicious creamy and fruity concoction!

Lemonade Freeze

$3.29+
Frozen Hot Chocolate

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$3.99+
Root Beer Float

Root Beer Float

$3.29+

Mug Root Beer with our signature DQ Soft Serve.

Milk

Milk

$2.29+

2% Milk

Water

Shake

Shake

$4.49+
Malt

Malt

$4.49+

$7 Meal Deal

$7 Meal Deal is available from 11:00am - 2:00pm. Choice of a Cheeseburger or 3 Piece Chicken Strips. Includes a Regular Size Fry, 21oz Soda, and a Small Ice Cream Sundae for Dessert

3 Piece Chicken Strips

$7.00

3 Piece Chicken Strips with your Choice of Dipping Sauce, served with a Regular Sized Fry, a 21oz Soda and a Small Ice Cream Sundae for Dessert. Available daily from 11am - 2pm

Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.00

Cheese Burger topped with ketchup, mustard and pickles, served on a toasted bun. Served with a Regular Size Fry, a 21oz Soda, and a Small Ice Cream Sundae for Dessert. Available daily from 11am-2pm.

Combo

#1 - Hamburger 1/4 lb Combo

#1 - Hamburger 1/4 lb Combo

$7.99

Hamburger topped with Ketchup, Mustard, and Pickles. Served with Regular Size Fry and a 21oz Soda.

#2 - Cheeseburger 1/4lb COMBO

#2 - Cheeseburger 1/4lb COMBO

$8.59

1/4 Pound Cheese Burger topped with Ketchup, Mustard, and Pickles. Served with Regular Size Fry and a 21oz Soda.

#3 - Bacon Cheeseburger 1/4lb COMBO

#3 - Bacon Cheeseburger 1/4lb COMBO

$9.68

1/4 Pound Cheese Burger topped with two slices of Crispy Bacon, Ketchup, Mustard, and Pickles. Served with Regular Size Fry and a 21oz Soda.

#4 - 1/2 lb Double Cheeseburger Combo

#4 - 1/2 lb Double Cheeseburger Combo

$10.38

Double Cheeseburger topped with Ketchup, Mustard, and Pickles. Served with Regular Size Fry and a 21oz Soda.

#5 - Jalapeño PepperJack Burger Combo

$9.34

One 100% Beef 1/4 patty topped with Pepper Jack Cheese, Pickled Jalapeno, Lettuce and our Special Spicy Sauce on a warm toasted bun. Served with Regular Size Fry and a 21oz Soda.

#6- Crispy Chicken Sandwich Combo

#6- Crispy Chicken Sandwich Combo

$9.34

Crispy Chicken topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on a warm toasted bun. Served with Regular Size Fry and a 21oz Soda.

#7 - Spicy Chicken Sandwich Combo

$9.34

Spicy Crispy Chicken topped with Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on a warm toasted bun. Served with Regular Size Fry and a 21oz Soda.

#8 - Chicken Strip Combo

#8 - Chicken Strip Combo

$9.48+

4 or 6 Pieces. Served with your choice of dipping sauce: Gravy, Ranch, Honey Mustard, BBQ or Buffalo, a Regular Sized Fry, and a 21oz Soda.

Alaskan Pollock Fish Sandwich Combo

$8.99

Entrees

#1 Hamburger 1/4 lb

#1 Hamburger 1/4 lb

$4.34

One 100% beef 1/4 lb patty topped with pickles, ketchup, and mustard served on a warm toasted bun.

#2 Cheeseburger 1/4 lb

#2 Cheeseburger 1/4 lb

$4.79

One 100% beef 1/4 lb patty, topped with melted cheese, pickles, ketchup, and mustard served on a warm toasted bun.

#3 Bacon Cheeseburger 1/4 lb

#3 Bacon Cheeseburger 1/4 lb

$5.99

One 100% beef 1/4 lb patty, topped with melted cheese, 2 slices of bacon, ketchup, mustard, and pickles served on a warm toasted bun.

#4 Double Cheeseburger 1/2 lb

#4 Double Cheeseburger 1/2 lb

$6.69

Two 100% beef patties equaling a 1/2 lb. Topped with melted cheese, pickles, ketchup and mustard on a warm bun.

#5 Jalapeño PepperJack Burger

#5 Jalapeño PepperJack Burger

$5.49

One 100% beef 1/4 lb patty topped with Pepper Jack Cheese, Pickled Jalapeno, Lettuce and our Special Spicy Sauce on a warm toasted bun.

#6 Crispy Chicken Sandwich

#6 Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$5.59

Crispy Chicken with Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on a warm toasted bun.

# 7 Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$5.59

Spicy Chicken topped with Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo served on a warm toasted bun.

#8 Chicken Strips

#8 Chicken Strips

$5.79+

Crispy Chicken Strips served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$2.59

100% All Beef Hot Dog

Alaskan Pollock Fish Sandwich

Alaskan Pollock Fish Sandwich

$5.35

Sides

Fries

Fries

$2.39+
Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$5.69

All-natural white cheddar Wisconsin Cheese Curds lightly breaded and fryer dipped for the perfect crisp. Preservative & rBST Free.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.29

Thick & Crispy Beer Battered Onion Rings.

Side Salad

$2.29

Leafy greens topped with Shredded Cheese & Tomatoes. Served with your Choice of Dressing: Ranch, Italian, French, or Thousand Island.

Kid's Meals

Hot Dog Kid's Meal

Hot Dog Kid's Meal

$5.99

Nathan’s 100% All Beef Hot Dog. Served with Choice of Side: Banana or Fries, and a Choice of Beverage: Soda or Milk.

2-Pc Chicken Strip Kid's Meal

2-Pc Chicken Strip Kid's Meal

$5.99

2 Piece Chicken Strips comes with Choice of Dipping Sauce, Choice of Side: Banana or Fries, and a Choice of Beverage: Soda or Milk.

Hamburger Kid's Meal

Hamburger Kid's Meal

$5.99

Hamburger with Choice of Side: Banana or Fries, Choice of Beverage: Soda or Milk and a Kid's Cone for Dessert!

Salads

Crispy Chicken Entree Salad

$8.29

Crispy Chicken served on a bed of leafy greens and topped with tomatoes and shredded cheese. Served with your choice of dressing: Ranch, French, Italian, or Thousand Island.

Spicy (Crispy) Chicken Entree Salad

$8.29

Spicy Crispy Chicken served on a bed of leafy greens, topped with tomatoes and shredded cheese. Served with your choice of dressing: Ranch, French, Italian, or Thousand Island.

Grilled Chicken (Chilled) Entree Salad

$8.29Out of stock

Grilled Chicken (served chilled) on a bed of leafy greens and topped with tomatoes and shredded cheese. Served with your choice of dressing: Ranch, French, Italian, or Thousand Island.

Side Salad

$2.29

Leafy greens topped with Shredded Cheese & Tomatoes. Served with your Choice of Dressing: Ranch, Italian, French, or Thousand Island.

All Day Value

Hot Dog (100% all beef)

Hot Dog (100% all beef)

$2.59

Nathan’s 100% All Beef Hot Dog.

Hamburger

Hamburger

$3.19

100% Beef Hamburger topped with Ketchup, Mustard and Pickles served on a toasted bun.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$3.59

100% Beef Cheeseburger topped with Ketchup, Mustard and Pickles served on a toasted bun.

Regular Fry

$2.19

Dipping Sauces

Gravy

$0.39

Ranch

BBQ

Honey Mustard

Buffalo

Ketchup

Mustard

Mayo

NO DIPPING SAUCE

NOVELTIES

Dilly Bar

Dilly Bar

$2.49+

Non-Dairy Dilly Bar

$2.79+
Buster Bar

Buster Bar

$2.99+
Star Kiss

Star Kiss

$2.49+
Ice Cream Sandwich

Ice Cream Sandwich

$1.99+
Cupcake

Cupcake

$1.00

The classic Dairy Queen Cake in Cupcake form! Chocolate Ice Cream layered with Chocolate Cake Crunch and Fudge and Topped with Vanilla Ice Cream, Decorated Special for YOU!

Chocolate Or Twist Quart of Ice Cream

Chocolate Or Twist Quart of Ice Cream

$3.00

Toppings

$0.50

Blizzard Quart

$5.00

Gift Cards

$5.00

$5.00

$10.00

$10.00

$15.00

$15.00

$20.00

$20.00

$25.00

$25.00

$30.00

$30.00

$35.00

$35.00

$40.00

$40.00

$45.00

$45.00

$50.00

$50.00

All Items

$1.00

$5 BLIZZARD Quart

$5.00

$2 SMOOTHIE

$2.00

$3 VANILLA Or Choc QUART

$3.00

$5 TWIST QUART

$5.00

Candles

$1.00

Cone

$1.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Drive Thru & Take-Out Only. Menu may be viewed on our Facebook page.

Location

920 Main St N, Stewartville, MN 55976

Directions

