Dairy Treet 3808 North Laurent Street
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
A classic throwback to old school drive ins. Offering handmade fresh all beef patties, homemade onion rings, chili, chili dogs. In for a Treet? Try our made in house soft serve ice cream, famous milk shakes and sherbert of the day!
3808 North Laurent Street, Victoria, TX 77901
