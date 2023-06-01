Main picView gallery

Daisuki Sushi 1604 Bardstown Road

1604 Bardstown Road

Louisville, KY 40205

Food Menu

Appetizer

Ginger Salad

$3.50

Miso Soup

$2.50

Cucumber Salad

$5.00

Spam Musubi

$6.00

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Crab Rangoon

$7.00

Gyoza

$7.00

Shumai

$7.00

Samosa

$7.00

Fry Spring Roll

$6.00

Edamamme

$5.50

Spicy Garlic Edamamme

$6.00

Shrimp Tempura

$7.50

Veggie Tempura

$6.00

Tako Yaki

$9.00

Heart Attack

$11.95

Kaki Fry

$9.00

Daisuki fries

$6.00

Teriyaki Entree

Teriyaki Vegetables

$11.50

Teriyaki Chicken

$14.00

Teriyaki Beef

$15.00

Teriyaki Shrimp

$16.00

Teriyaki Combo

$20.00

Teriyaki Salmon

$21.00

Bento Entree

Bento Vegetable

$13.95

Bento Chicken

$16.95

Bento Beef

$17.95

Bento Shrimp

$18.95

Bento Combo

$21.95

Bento Salmon

$22.95

Yakisoba Entree

Yakisoba Vegetables

$9.60

Yakisoba Chicken

$12.60

Yakisoba Beef

$13.60

Yakisoba Shrimp

$14.60

Yakisoba Combo

$17.60

Fried Rice

Vegetables Fried Rice

$8.00

Chicken Fried Rice

$10.00

Beef Fried Rice

$11.00

Shrimp Fried Rice

$12.00

Combo Fried Rice

$15.00

Soup & Special

Stir Fried Veggie Udon

$10.95

Eggs Tofu Soup

$10.50

Pork Dumplings Soup

$10.50

Sesame Chicken

$11.95

Tom Yum

Shrimp tempura udon soup

$14.00

Thai Entree

Red Curry

Spicy Basil

Pad Thai

Pad See Ew

Side order

Side of fried rice

$4.00

Side of steam rice

$1.50

Eel sauce

$0.50

Yum yum sauce

$0.50

Sweet chili

$0.50

Spicy mayo

$0.50

Wasabinmayo

$0.50

Sriracha sauce

$0.50

Ginger sauce

$0.50

Special Menu

Three Flavour Fish

$19.50

Green Curry Noodles

$15.00

Deep fried scallop

$12.00

Tom Kha Gai

$13.00

Drink Menu

Can & Bottles

Bud Light

$3.00

Heineken

$5.00

Corona Extra

$5.00

Stella

$4.50

Ky Bourbon Stout

$7.00

Sierra

$4.50

Orion Beer

$8.00

Sake & Soju

Hot Sake

$5.00+

Sake Cloudy Nigori

$12.00

Jinro Soju

$12.00

Mio Sake

$12.00

Yuki nigori

$18.00

Wine Glasses

GLS Prosecco

$8.00

GLS Kendal Jackson

$9.00

GLS Diora Pinot noir

$10.00

GLS Sparkling wine

$7.50

GLS Plum Wine

$7.00

GLS Caposaldo Rose

$8.00

GLS Franciscan CAB

$9.00

GLS Pessimist red blend

$10.00

GLS Whiteheaven Sauvignon

$9.00

Drafts Beer

Drafts Beers

$5.00

Sapporo

$5.00

Miller light

$3.50

Blue moon

$5.00

IPA

$5.00

Modelo

$4.00

Juicy haze

$5.00

Wine Bottles

BTL pinot noir Diora

$34.00

BTL pinot noir meiomi

BTL Kendal Jackson

$32.00

BTL red blend

BTL riesling

BTL pinot grigio seaglass

BTL pinot noir fini

BTL rose

BTL Prosecco

$8.00

BTL sparkling wine

$18.00

BTL Plum wine

$24.00

BTL Caposaldo Rose

$28.00

BTL Franciscan CAB

$32.00

BTL Pessimist red blend

$36.00

BTL Whiteheaven Sauvignon

$32.00

Soft drink

Soft drinks

$2.50

Iced tea

$2.50

Japanese soda

$4.00

Hot green tea

$2.50

Crazy Asian

Crazy Asian

$12.00

Sushi Menu

Regular Roll

California Roll

$9.00

Alaskan Roll

$9.00

Miami Roll

$9.50

Phiadelphia Roll

$8.00

Yellowtail Roll

$8.00

Tuna Roll

$8.00

Salmon Roll

$7.50

Spicy Salmon Roll

$9.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$9.50

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$9.50

Spicy Scallop Roll

$10.50

Yum Yum Roll

$8.00

Eel Roll

$9.00

Sunshine Roll

$10.50

Tempura Shrimp Roll

$8.50

Sunset roll

$11.50

Special Roll

Spider Roll

$15.95

Dragon Roll

$13.50

Crunch Munch Roll

$14.95

Derby Roll

$15.95

Surf & Turf Roll

$14.95

Lucky Roll

$13.95

Cha Cha Roll

$12.50

Hawaiian Crunch

$14.95

Texas Roll

$14.95

Louisville Roll

$13.95

Rainbow Roll

$13.95

Daisuki Roll

$14.95

Vip Roll

$14.95

Volcano Roll

$14.95

Valentine Roll

$15.95

Crazy Roll

$15.95

Sensation Roll

$15.95

Sexy Roll

$14.95

Phioenix Roll

$14.95

Vegetarian Rolls

Cucumber Roll

$4.50

Avocado Roll

$5.00

AAC

$5.95

Sweet Potato Roll

$6.50

Vegetables Roll

$7.00

Tofu Roll

$6.50

Deep Fried Rolls

Happy Sunday Roll

$11.50

Crispy Dynamite Roll

$11.95

Fried Special Roll

$10.50

Sushi Appetizer

Salmon Tataki

$13.00

Tuna Tataki

$14.00

Quail Eggs Shot

$3.00

Salmon Cracker

$14.00

Tuna Cracker

$15.00

Sushi Bowl

Sushi Bowl

$22.00

Nigiri

Flying Fish Roe Nigiri

$5.50

Salmon Roe Nigiri

$5.50

Quail Eggs Nigiri

$3.50

Salmon Nigiri

$5.50

Tuna Nigiri

$6.00

Yellowtail Nigiri

$6.00

Red Snapper Nigiri

$5.00

Scallop Nigiri

$7.00

Squid Nigiri

$5.00

Unagi Nigiri

$6.50

Shrimp Nigiri

$5.50

Crab Meat Nigiri

$4.00

Sweet Egg Nigiri

$4.00

Surf Clam Nigiri

$5.50

Sashimi

Salmon roe sashimi

$6.50

Quail egg sashimi

$4.50

Salmon sashimi

$6.50

Tuna sashimi

$7.00

Yellowtail sashimi

$7.00

Red snapper sashimi

$6.00

Scallop sashimi

$8.00

Squid sashimi

$6.00

Unagi sashimi

$7.50

Shrimp sashimi

$6.50

Crab meat sashimi

$5.00

Sweet egg sashimi

$5.00

Surf clam sashimi

$6.50

Special customer

Okxi roll(cucumber & cream cheese inside topped w/ raw salmon)

$9.00

Combo

Combo(16 PCs of sashimi)

$55.00

Sashimi & nigiri combo

$20.00

Platter

$75.00

Bento Sushi

Bento sushi

$23.00

Lunch Menu

Lunch special

Lunch special

$11.90

Desserts

Ice Cream

Ice Cream

$6.00

Happy Hours

Beers & Sake

Sapporo

$3.00

Blue Moon

$3.00

Hot Sake small

$1.00

Appetizers

Daisuki Fries

$3.00

Samosa

$3.00

Spring roll

$3.00

Gyoza

$5.00

Fried Rice

Vegetables fried rice

$7.00

Chicken fried rice

$9.00

Beef fried rice

$10.00

Shrimp fried rice

$11.00

Sushi

Daisuki roll

$12.00

Lucky roll

$10.00

California roll

$6.00

Happy Sunday

$8.00

Sesame Chicken

Sesame chicken

$9.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1604 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY 40205

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

