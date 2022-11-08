Restaurant header imageView gallery

Daisy's Juice Bar and Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

2593A Saint Raymond Ave

Bronx, NY 10461

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Falafel Bowl
Caprese
Caprese

OMELETS

Tortilla Española

$9.00

Eggs, potatoes, onion, extra virgin olive oil

El Campeador

$10.00

Egg whites, cherry tomatoes, onions, red peppers, broccoli, cauliflower, arugula

Marcher dans Colmar

$11.00

Eggs, mixed greens, red peppers, eggplant, squash, tomatoes, comté cheese

Make Your Own Omelet

$11.00

Choose seven Ingredients, each additional ingredient +$1

SALADS

Summer Strawberry Salad with Feta

$12.00

Arugula, Strawberries, Cherry Tomatoes, Italian Parsley, Red Onion, Persian Cucumber, and Feta Cheese

Mediterranean Salad

$13.00

Baked falafel, hummus, cucumber, tomato, celery, sumac, olive oil vinaigrette, and tahini

Paradiso Tuscanese

$13.00

Farro, sweet potatoes, caramelized onions, feta cheese, a sunny egg, microgreens & raisins

Make Your Own Salad

$8.00

Choose four Ingredients, each additional ingredient +$1

SANDWICHES

Caprese

$11.00

Tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, dried rosemary, basil leaves, and olive oil on ciabatta bread

Chicken Pesto

$12.00

Chicken breast, olive oil, sliced mozzarella, basil pesto, tomatoes, and romaine lettuce on focaccia bread

Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Goat cheese, cheddar, roasted cauliflower, and dill on ciabatta bread

Lachs und Zander

$12.00

Smoked salmon, avocado, cucumbers, balsamic mixed greens, lemon, dill, & a soft boiled egg on focaccia bread

De Michoacán al pan

$9.00

Avocado, everything seasoning, and poached egg on ciabatta bread

SAVORY BOWLS

Falafel Bowl

$11.00

Crispy baked falafel with brown rice, zaatar hummus, grilled butternut squash, carrots, and kale

Chicken Bowl

$12.00

Grilled chicken, farro, basil pesto, lentils, mixed greens, garbanzos, and roasted cauliflower

Turkey Bowl

$13.00

Turkey breasts, quinoa, carrots, caramelized onions, broccoli, asparagus, and beets

AÇAÍ BOWLS

Guandu Sea of Flowers

$12.00

Açaí, banana, goji berries, gluten-free granola, dragon fruit, hemp seeds, and strawberries

Auckland meets Amazônia

$12.00

Açaí, kiwi, gluten free granola, chia seeds, and blueberries

Le Nord

$12.00

Açaí, blackberries, gluten free granola, flax seeds, and goji berries

Create Your Own Bowl

$13.00

OATMEAL BOWLS

Die Triquetra

$4.00+

Steel-cut oats topped with blueberries, strawberries, blackberries, and chia seeds

The Forager’s Companion

$4.50+

Steel-cut oats sprinkled with cinnamon, goji berries, blueberries, banana, and diced almonds

Southern Charm

$4.00+

Steel-cut oats drizzled with flax seeds, diced Granny Smith apples, ground nutmeg, ground cinnamon, kosher salt, and coconut sugar

Old Fashion Oats

$2.50+

Old fashioned oats

INDULGENCES

Empanada

Empanada

$2.50

Fried dough pastry with a savory or sweet filling.

Eggplant Croquette

$2.00+

Coffee

Americano Coffee

$4.00+

Brasileiro Espresso

$2.50

Cappuccino Coffee

$4.00+

Chai Latte

$5.00+

Espresso Coffee

$2.50

4 oz.

Iced Coffee

$2.75+

Latte Coffee

$5.00+

Regular Coffee

$1.50+

Bubble Teas

Coconut Ube Latte w/ Boba

$5.25+

Coffee Milk Tea

$5.25+

Green Tea Matcha Latte

$5.25+

Honey Oolong Milk Tea

$5.25+

Milk Tea Brown Sugar

$5.25+

Taro Tea

$5.25+

Thai Tea

$5.25+

Juices

I See The Light

$6.00+

Carrot juice, lemon, cucumber, dates, and spinach

Melodía Vallenata

$6.00+

Lulo, kale, granny smith apple, kiwi, ginger, and lemon

Sweet Surrender

$6.00+

Pomegranate, blueberries, celery, and beets

Make Your Own Juice

$6.00+

Choose four Ingredients, each additional ingredient +$1

Ginger Shot

$4.00

Smoothies

Build Your Own Smoothie

$6.00+

Choose four Ingredients each additional ingredient +$1

Barry Manilow

$6.00+

Blueberries, strawberries, raspberry, blackberry, and almond milk

Coração Apaixonado

$6.00+

Açaí, banana, beets, blueberries, and coconut water

Dragão de Mar

$6.00+

Maracujá, cantaloupes, papaya, mango, pineapple, and soy milk

Priya Mango Lassi

$6.00+

Mango, plain yogurt, almond milk, and coconut sugar

Bottled Beverages

Essentia

$2.25

Poppi

$3.00

Hal’s Seltzer

$1.75

Ginger Shot

Fat Burner

$4.00

Anti-Inflammatory

$4.00

Fireball

$4.00

Ginger Shot

$4.00

OMELETS

Tortilla Española

$9.00

Eggs, potatoes, onion, extra virgin olive oil

El Campeador

$10.00

Egg whites, cherry tomatoes, onions, red peppers, broccoli, cauliflower, arugula

Marcher dans Colmar

$11.00

Eggs, mixed greens, red peppers, eggplant, squash, tomatoes, comté cheese

Make Your Own Omelet

$11.00

Choose seven Ingredients, each additional ingredient +$1

SALADS

Make Your Own Salad

$8.00

Choose four Ingredients, each additional ingredient +$1

Mediterranean Salad

$13.00

Baked falafel, hummus, cucumber, tomato, celery, sumac, olive oil vinaigrette, and tahini

Paradiso Tuscanese

$13.00

Farro, sweet potatoes, caramelized onions, feta cheese, a sunny egg, microgreens & raisins

Summer Strawberry Salad with Feta

$12.00

Arugula, Strawberries, Cherry Tomatoes, Italian Parsley, Red Onion, Persian Cucumber, and Feta Cheese

Vegan Salad

$13.00

Tofu, quinoa, watercress, pumpkin seeds, kale, black olives, cherry tomatoes, carrots

SANDWICHES

De Michoacán al pan

$9.00

Avocado, everything seasoning, and poached egg on ciabatta bread

Caprese

$11.00

Tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, dried rosemary, basil leaves, and olive oil on ciabatta bread

Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Goat cheese, cheddar, roasted cauliflower, and dill on ciabatta bread

Chicken Pesto

$12.00

Chicken breast, olive oil, sliced mozzarella, basil pesto, tomatoes, and romaine lettuce on focaccia bread

Lachs und Zander

$12.00

Smoked salmon, avocado, cucumbers, balsamic mixed greens, lemon, dill, & a soft boiled egg on focaccia bread

SAVORY BOWLS

Falafel Bowl

$11.00

Crispy baked falafel with brown rice, zaatar hummus, grilled butternut squash, carrots, and kale

Chicken Bowl

$12.00

Grilled chicken, farro, basil pesto, lentils, mixed greens, garbanzos, and roasted cauliflower

Turkey Bowl

$13.00

Turkey breasts, quinoa, carrots, caramelized onions, broccoli, asparagus, and beets

AÇAÍ BOWLS

Guandu Sea of Flowers

$12.00

Açaí, banana, goji berries, gluten-free granola, dragon fruit, hemp seeds, and strawberries

Auckland meets Amazônia

$12.00

Açaí, kiwi, gluten free granola, chia seeds, and blueberries

Le Nord

$12.00

Açaí, blackberries, gluten free granola, flax seeds, and goji berries

Create Your Own Bowl

$13.00

OATMEAL BOWLS

Die Triquetra

$4.00+

Steel-cut oats topped with blueberries, strawberries, blackberries, and chia seeds

The Forager’s Companion

$4.50+

Steel-cut oats sprinkled with cinnamon, goji berries, blueberries, banana, and diced almonds

Southern Charm

$4.00+

Steel-cut oats drizzled with flax seeds, diced Granny Smith apples, ground nutmeg, ground cinnamon, kosher salt, and coconut sugar

Old Fashion Oats

$2.50+

Old fashioned oats

INDULGENCES

Empanada

Empanada

$2.50

Fried dough pastry with a savory or sweet filling.

Eggplant Croquette

$2.00+

COFFEE

Espresso Coffee

$2.50

4 oz.

Brasileiro Espresso

$2.50

Americano Coffee

$4.00+

Latte Coffee

$5.00+

Cappuccino Coffee

$4.00+

Regular Coffee

$1.50+

BUBBLE TEAS

Coconut Ube Latte w/ Boba

$5.25+

Coffee Milk Tea

$5.25+

Green Tea Matcha Latte

$5.25+

Honey Oolong Milk Tea

$5.25+

Milk Tea Brown Sugar

$5.25+

Taro Tea

$5.25+

Thai Tea

$5.25+

JUICES

I See The Light

$7.00+

Carrot juice, lemon, cucumber, dates, and spinach

Make Your Own Juice

$7.00+

Choose four Ingredients, each additional ingredient +$1

Melodía Vallenata

$7.00+

Lulo, kale, granny smith apple, kiwi, ginger, and lemon

Sweet Surrender

$7.00+

Pomegranate, blueberries, celery, and beets

SMOOTHIES

Barry Manilow

$7.00+

Blueberries, strawberries, raspberry, blackberry, and almond milk

Build Your Own Smoothie

$7.00+

Choose four Ingredients each additional ingredient +$1

Coração Apaixonado

$7.00+

Açaí, banana, beets, blueberries, and coconut water

Dragão de Mar

$7.00+

Maracujá, cantaloupes, papaya, mango, pineapple, and soy milk

Priya Mango Lassi

$7.00+

Mango, plain yogurt, almond milk, and coconut sugar

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Daisy's is a health-focused grab-and-go juice bar & café serving eclectic flavors from across the globe; our purpose is to fuel you with food that leaves you feeling happy and healthy.

Location

2593A Saint Raymond Ave, Bronx, NY 10461

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Caridad Williamsbridge
orange star4.1 • 1,573
1436 Williamsbridge rd Bronx, NY 10461
View restaurantnext
Ajo y Oregano - White Plains Road - 1556 White Plains Road
orange starNo Reviews
1556 White Plains Road Bronx, NY 10462
View restaurantnext
Q44 Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1161 Castle Hill Avenue Bronx, NY 10462
View restaurantnext
Anthony and Sal's Pizza Express
orange starNo Reviews
1809 Williamsbridge Road Bronx, NY 10461
View restaurantnext
Bobo's Crab Shack - (Soundview Bronx)
orange starNo Reviews
1590 Westchester Ave Bronx, NY 10472
View restaurantnext
Sabrosito Restaurant & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
200 Baychester Avenue Bronx, NY 10475
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bronx

Full Moon Pizzeria - Bronx - Arthur ave Little Italy
orange star4.5 • 2,812
600 E 187th St Bronx, NY 10458
View restaurantnext
Caridad Williamsbridge
orange star4.1 • 1,573
1436 Williamsbridge rd Bronx, NY 10461
View restaurantnext
The Original Venice Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 1,374
772 E 149 Street Bronx, NY 10455
View restaurantnext
Fratilli's Pizza
orange star4.3 • 674
404 Hunts Point Ave Bronx, NY 10474
View restaurantnext
Sabor Latino - 4120 White Plains Rd
orange star4.1 • 370
4120 White Plains Rd bronx, NY 10466
View restaurantnext
Riverdale Steak House
orange star4.3 • 354
5700 Riverdale Ave Bronx, NY 10471
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bronx
Astoria
review star
Avg 4.3 (96 restaurants)
Whitestone
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Flushing
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Fort Lee
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Edgewater
review star
Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)
East Elmhurst
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Cliffside Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Jackson Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston