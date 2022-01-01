Restaurant header imageView gallery

Daisy's Ice cream 807 North Quentin Road

review star

No reviews yet

807 North Quentin Road

Palatine, IL 60067

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Ice Cream Scoops

Ice Cream Scoops

$4.00+

Our premium Ice Cream scooped and ready to enjoy. All sizes come in a cup. One flavor per small. Flavors are subject to availability and may be substituted.

Ice Cream Sundaes & Sandwiches

Classic Sundae

$6.50

A good old fashioned Hot Fudge Sundae! Made with 2 scoops of premium Vanilla Ice Cream topped with Hot Fudge, Whipped Cream & your choice of topping!

Cheesecake Sundae

$7.95

A slice of NY Style Cheesecake topped with 2 & 1/2 Scoops of Vanilla Ice Cream.

Molten Lava Cake Sundae

$7.95

A delicious Chocolate Molten Lava Cake topped with 2 & 1/2 Scoops of Vanilla Ice Cream.

Peachy Peachy Yum Yum

$7.95

Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich

$7.95

Milkshakes & Malts

Milkshake

$7.99

Malt

$8.50

Vegan Milkshake

$8.99

Made with Oat Milk

Pints

Zanzibar Pint

$8.50

Vanilla Pint

$8.50

Cookie Dough Pint

$8.50

Blue Moon Pint

$8.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Monday12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

807 North Quentin Road, Palatine, IL 60067

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Taco Shop - 809 N Quentin Rd Palatine, IL 60067
orange star4.6 • 595
809 N Quentin Palatine, IL 60067
View restaurantnext
Daisy’s Malt Shoppe
orange star4.7 • 652
807 N Quentin Rd. Palatine, IL 60067
View restaurantnext
Nellie's Pub and Concert Venue
orange star3.8 • 2,021
180 N Smith St Palatine, IL 60067
View restaurantnext
The ORIGINAL JJ Twigs Pizza & Pub-- - Palatine, IL
orange star4.4 • 536
150 S Northwest Hwy Palatine, IL 60074
View restaurantnext
Christie's Dairy Delights - Palatine
orange starNo Reviews
45 N Bothwell St. Palatine, IL 60067
View restaurantnext
Gianni's Cafe - 18 W Station St
orange star4.7 • 665
18 W Station St Palatine, IL 60067
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Palatine

Salsa Street - Palatine
orange star4.5 • 1,012
1540 N Rand Rd Palatine, IL 60074
View restaurantnext
Gianni's Cafe - 18 W Station St
orange star4.7 • 665
18 W Station St Palatine, IL 60067
View restaurantnext
Fresh Stack Burger - Kildeer Village Square
orange star4.4 • 655
20413 N RAND RD KILDEER, IL 60074
View restaurantnext
Daisy’s Malt Shoppe
orange star4.7 • 652
807 N Quentin Rd. Palatine, IL 60067
View restaurantnext
Taco Shop - 809 N Quentin Rd Palatine, IL 60067
orange star4.6 • 595
809 N Quentin Palatine, IL 60067
View restaurantnext
The ORIGINAL JJ Twigs Pizza & Pub-- - Palatine, IL
orange star4.4 • 536
150 S Northwest Hwy Palatine, IL 60074
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Palatine
Arlington Heights
review star
Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)
Barrington
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Hoffman Estates
review star
Avg 3.4 (10 restaurants)
Lake Zurich
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Schaumburg
review star
Avg 4.1 (29 restaurants)
Wheeling
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Mount Prospect
review star
No reviews yet
Elk Grove Village
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Des Plaines
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston