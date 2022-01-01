Dessert & Ice Cream
Daisy’s Malt Shoppe
652 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info
Streamlined remote ordering, contactless payment, and you choose counter pickup, curbside pickup or delivery. E-Gift Cards are also available to add to your cart and send to family or friend alike. Delivered to recipient through email or mobile phone. Daisys’s E-Gift Cards can also be redeemed on this ordering site at checkout.
Location
807 N Quentin Rd., Palatine, IL 60067
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Palatine
Fresh Stack Burger - Kildeer Village Square
4.4 • 655
20413 N RAND RD KILDEER, IL 60074
View restaurant
Taco Shop - 809 N Quentin Rd Palatine, IL 60067
4.6 • 595
809 N Quentin Palatine, IL 60067
View restaurant
The ORIGINAL JJ Twigs Pizza & Pub-- - Palatine, IL
4.4 • 536
150 S Northwest Hwy Palatine, IL 60074
View restaurant