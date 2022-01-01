Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream

Daisy's Malt Shoppe

652 Reviews

$

807 N Quentin Rd.

Palatine, IL 60067

Cones on Side

Vanilla Waffle Cone

$1.25

House made daily.

Chocolate Batter Waffle Cone

$1.25

House made daily

Vanilla Waffle Bowl

$1.25

Chocolate Batter Waffle Bowl

$1.25

Sugar Cone

$0.25

Cake Cone

$0.25

House Baked Cookies

Chocolate Chip

$1.50

Peanut Butter

$1.50

Snickerdoodle

$1.50Out of stock

Sugar

$1.50

Oatmeal Raisin

$1.50

Vegan Shake

Vegan Shake

$6.75Out of stock

Soy Ice Cream with Almond Milk

Daisy Tees

DaisyTee

DaisyTee

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Streamlined remote ordering, contactless payment, and you choose counter pickup, curbside pickup or delivery. E-Gift Cards are also available to add to your cart and send to family or friend alike. Delivered to recipient through email or mobile phone. Daisys’s E-Gift Cards can also be redeemed on this ordering site at checkout.

807 N Quentin Rd., Palatine, IL 60067

Directions

