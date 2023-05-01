  • Home
Dajion's Eatery& Catery LLC 313 E.Walton

No reviews yet

313 E.Walton

Pontiac, MI 48342

Something Light

grilled chicken salad

$10.00

A bed of spring mix medley w/ tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, Colby Jack cheese topped w/ a juicy grilled seasoned chicken breast and bacon bits

Seafood Salad

$12.00

A bed of spring mix medley w/ tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, Colby Jack cheese topped w/ succulent sauteed garlic shrimp and bacon bits

D's traditional

$10.00

A bed of spring mix medley w/ tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, strawberries, feta & Colby Jack cheese, bacon bits

Side salad

$6.00

spring mix w/ tomato, cucumber, onion, & Colby Jack

The Little people

Hamburger

$5.00

seasoned beef patty on a grilled bun w/ topping Kid meal comes w/ drink pouch an 1 choice of fries, apple sauce or chips

3pc chicken strip w/ sauce

$6.00

kid meal come w/ drink pouch, 1 choice of fries, apple sauce or chips

Garlic Grilled cheese

$4.00

kid meal come w/ drink pouch w/ 1 choice of fries, apple sauce or chips

cheese quesadilla

$5.00

buttery flour tortillas grilled w/ melted cheddar cheese kid meal come w/ drink pouch 1 choice of fries, apple sauce or chips

5pc wing ding

$6.00

crispy golden fried wing dings

Hamburgers & Sandwiches

Hamburger

$5.00

seasoned beef patty between a grilled buttery bun topped with mayo, ketchup, mustard, pickles, tomatoes , lettuce

Bacon Cheese burger

$6.00

seasoned beef patty between a grilled buttery bun topped with crispy bacon mayo, ketchup, mustard, pickles, tomatoes , lettuce

Double Bacon burger

$7.00

2 seasoned beef patty between a grilled buttery bun topped with crispy bacon mayo, ketchup, mustard, pickles, tomatoes , lettuce

Deluxe bacon cheese burger

$9.00

2 seasoned beef patty between a grilled buttery bun topped with crispy bacon, fried egg, mayo, ketchup, mustard, pickles, tomatoes , lettuce

BLT

$7.00

loaded w/ thick cut bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and drizzled mayo on grilled french roll & Colby jack cheese

Chicken BLT

$9.00

grilled chicken, thick cut bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and drizzled honey mustard on a grilled french roll & Colby cheese

Philly Steak & cheese

$10.00

sauteed steak, mushrooms, onion& peppers w/ A-1 sauce on a grilled french roll & Colby jack cheese

Catfish delight

$9.00

crispy catfish fillet, lettuce,tomato,pickle, drizzled w/ spicy tartar sauce on a grilled french roll 7 Colby jack cheese

Snack Pack

5pc wing ding

$7.00

snack come w/ fry & dinner roll

5pc butterfly shrimp

$7.00

snack come w/ fry & dinner roll

1pc catfish

$7.00

snack come w/ fry & dinner roll

1pc tilapia

$6.00

snack come w/ fry & dinner roll

1 pork chop

$6.00

snack come w/ fry & dinner roll

2pc Whiting & chip & pop

$7.00

whiting filet deep fried seasoned to perfection

3pc Whiting dinner

$10.00

whiting filet deep fried and seasoned to perfection

$5 special

$5.00

Special Egg Rolls

veggie

$3.00

peppers & onions, broccoli, cauliflower, mozzarella cheese

cheese burger

$3.00

ground beef, D's sauce, sharp cheddar in a crispy golden wrap

shrimp

$3.00

sauteed shrimp, Mediterranean slaw, sesame dressing, mozzarella cheese in a golden wrap

chicken & broccoli

$3.00

grilled chicken, broccoli, pepper & onion Colby jack cheese in a golden wrap

chicken

$3.00

grilled chicken, peppers, onions, colby jack cheese in a golden wrap

pizza

$3.00

pepperoni , marinara, mozzarella cheese in a golden crispy wrap

LOADED POTATO

chicken & broccoli

$11.00

chicken & broccoli peppers onions sauteed in butter sauce w/ a cheesy alfredo sauce

shrimp

$12.00

sauteed shrimp w/ veggie mix in a seasoned butter sauce topped w/ cheesy butter garlic sauce comes w/ garlic bread, sour cream an chives

steak

$12.00

grilled steak, peppers, mushrooms, veggie mix topped w/ a cheesy cheddar and A-1 sauce

D's Specialty

D's Specialty

$13.00

sauteed shrimp,steak,sausage, veggie mix melted colby jack & salsa

Soul Food comfort

2 pc catfish dinner

$13.00

catfish fillet deep fried and seasoned to perfection

2 pc Pork chop

$13.00

center cut pork chop deep fried & seasoned

2pc tilapia

$13.00

2 fresh fillets deep fried to perfection

chicken breast

$13.00

2 juicy chicken breast deep fried

Jumbo wing ding

$13.00

wing dings deep fried golden brown seasoned finger licking good

smothered chicken breast

$13.00

chicken breast smothered in gravy peppers onions

smothered pork chop

$13.00

pork chop smothered in gravy peppers onions

smothered pork steak

$13.00

pork steak smothered in gravy an peppers onions

3pc Whiting

$13.00

Whiting filet crispy and golden fried

COMBOS

#1

$28.00

2 pork chops, 6pc wing ding, 2 large side 3pc corn bread 2 pops

#2

$32.00

8pc wing ding ,8pc shrimp, 3 large sides, 3 pc corn bread 2 pops

#3

$40.00

3pc catfish 10pc shrimp, 4 large sides 4pc corn bread 4 pop

#4

$42.00

4pc tilapia 8pc wing 5 large side 5pc corn bread 5 pops

BEVERAGE(S)

pepsi

$1.00

mtn dew

$1.00

ohana punch

$1.00

ohana lemonade

$1.00

ohana tea

$1.00

grape

$1.00

strawberry

$1.00

twist

$1.00

orange

$1.00

water bottle

$1.00

DESSERT

Peach cobbler

$4.00+

homemade cobbler baked to perfection

7up pound cake slice

$4.00

made from scratch and with a lot of soul

pecan cream cake

$3.00

buttery fluffy pecan flavored batter cake topped w/ pecan coconut frosting

kool-aid pie

$3.00

homemade kool-aid pie that will put a kool-aid smile

Red velvet

$3.00

EXTRAS/SIDES

grilled chicken

$4.00

extra chicken for salad

grilled shrimp

$3.00

extra shrimp for salad

4pc extra bacon

$3.00

extra bacon for any item

fried egg

$1.25

mushrooms & onions

$2.00

extra for sandwich or potato

1 pork chop

$3.00

1 pc catfish

$4.00

1 pc tilapia

$2.75

6pc butterfly shrimp

$4.00

1 pc corn bread

$1.00

baked mac & cheese

$3.00

cheesy creamy homemade mac & cheese

candy yams

$3.00

dirty rice

$3.00

greens

$3.00

corn on cobb

$3.00

red beans & rice

$3.00

cole slaw

$3.00

baked beans

$3.00

jambalaya

$3.00

green bean & potato

$3.00

potato salad

$3.00

dressing

$3.00

Month Specials

Turkey leg meal

$20.00

golden deep fried turkey leg seasoned Cajun style

Turkey Wing meal

$20.00

golden deep fried turkey wing seasoned to perfection Cajun style

Cornbread bowls

$12.00
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Let us Cater to You! We are good for the Taste Great for the Soul.

313 E.Walton, Pontiac, MI 48342

