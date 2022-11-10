Restaurant header imageView gallery
Korean
Burgers
Chicken

Dak & Bop 18th

126 Reviews

$

1805 W 18th Street

Houston, TX 77008

Order Again

Popular Items

Wings 10.
Tenders 10.
Side Fries.

STARTERS.

Brussel Sprouts.

Brussel Sprouts.

$12.60

fried brussels, lardon, korean mignonette, scallion mustard

Poutine.

Poutine.

$15.75

fries, red eye gravy, cheese curds, smoked scamorza

Seoul Fries.

Seoul Fries.

$15.75

fries, candied gochujang sauce, Ella sauce, smoked kimchi, sunny side up egg

Garlic Bread.

Garlic Bread.

$10.50

herb cream, mascarpone cheese, garlic butter

Kimchi Pancake.

Kimchi Pancake.

$10.50Out of stock

smoked kimchi pancake (2), candied gochujang

Korean Curry Fries.

Korean Curry Fries.

$15.75

fries, Korean butter chicken, shug, feta, salt & vinegar peanuts, toasted nori

Truffle Parm Fries.

Truffle Parm Fries.

$15.75

Parmesan sauce, truffle sauce with sauteed garlic/parsley

Truffle Parm Fries Bulgogi.

Truffle Parm Fries Bulgogi.

$18.90

Parmesan sauce, truffle sauce with sauteed garlic/parsley, topped with bulgogi

Kimchi Fries.

Kimchi Fries.

$15.75

caramelized kimchi, hoisin sauce, kombak sauce, candied gochujang, green onions, cilantro, sesame seeds

Kimchi Fries Bulgogi.

Kimchi Fries Bulgogi.

$18.90

caramelized kimchi, hoisin sauce, kombak sauce, candied gochujang, green onions, cilantro, sesame seeds topped with bulgogi

Kimchi Bisque Cup.

Kimchi Bisque Cup.

$6.30

smoked kimchi bisque with black truffle herb oil

Kimchi Bisque Bowl.

Kimchi Bisque Bowl.

$10.50

smoked kimchi bisque with black truffle herb oil

Pork Dumplings.

$9.45

HANDHELDS.

Dak Sandwich.

Dak Sandwich.

$15.75

our signature fried chicken, yangbaechu slaw, house pickle, kombak sauce (chicken sauce available upon request $1)

Kimchi Burger.

Kimchi Burger.

$15.75Out of stock

ground beef/beef cheek patty, black sugar bacon, smoked kimchi, 5 year cheddar, kombak sauce

Bulgogi French Dip.

$16.80

thinly sliced ribeye, short rib pate, caramelized onions, smoked provolone, bulgogi au jus

Bulgogi Cheese Steak.

Bulgogi Cheese Steak.

$15.75

thinly sliced ribeye bulgogi, fried chili onions & poblano, cheese sauce, Gambino's French bread

Chicken Bao.

Chicken Bao.

$9.45

korean fried chicken strip, asian slaw, house pickle, kombak sauce on steamed buns (2)

Pork Belly Bao.

Pork Belly Bao.

$9.45

seared pork belly, asian slaw, house pickles, kombak sauce on steamed buns (2)

Mix Bao.

Mix Bao.

$10.50

two steamed buns with asian slaw, house pickles, and kombak sauce, one with a korean fried chicken strip and one with seared pork belly

Nashville Hot Tofu Sammy.

Nashville Hot Tofu Sammy.

$15.75

double fried tofu patty glazed in Hot & Spicy sauce, miso slaw, kombak sauce, house kimchi milk bun

ENTREES.

Loaded Dak & Bop Bowl.

Loaded Dak & Bop Bowl.

$14.70

boneless chicken (dak), rice (bop), yangbaechu slaw, smoked kimchi, kombak sauce

Pork Belly Bowl.

Pork Belly Bowl.

$15.75

12 hour braised pork, jasmine rice, hoisin soy, smoked kimchi

Korean Curry Bowl.

$15.75Out of stock

Korean butter chicken, shug, feta, salt & vinegar peanuts, toasted nori over jasmine rice

Tofu Tenders.

Tofu Tenders.

$14.70

crispy double fried tofu tenders glazed with our signature sauces

CHICKEN.

Wings 10.

Wings 10.

$14.70
Wings 20.

Wings 20.

$27.30
Legs 5.

Legs 5.

$14.70
Legs 10.

Legs 10.

$27.30
Tenders 10.

Tenders 10.

$14.70
Tenders 20.

Tenders 20.

$27.30

BOP.

Smoked Kimchi Fried Rice.

$12.60

smoked kimchi, scallions, garlic, fried rice

Veggie Fried Rice.

Veggie Fried Rice.

$12.60

mushrooms, carrots, brussels, scallions, fried rice

Crawfish Fried Rice.

Crawfish Fried Rice.

$14.70

crawfish, New Orleans BBQ sauce, garlic, scallions

Combination Fried Rice.

$14.70

bulgogi, pulled pork, fried rice

D&B Bibimbap.

D&B Bibimbap.

$13.65

rice, smoked kimchi, cucumber, carrot, mushrooms, slaw, scallion, fried egg, candied gochujang

KIDS MEAL.

Kids Strips (3).

Kids Strips (3).

$7.35

Kids Cheeseburger.

$7.35

DESSERT.

Cafe Sua Da Panna Cotta.

Cafe Sua Da Panna Cotta.

$12.60Out of stock

cafe sua da (Vietnamese Coffee) panna cotta, coffee gelee, dalgona (Korean coffee) whip, dark chocolate tuile

EXTRA SAUCES.

Side Ranch Dressing.

Side Ranch Dressing.

$1.05

Side Spicy Mayo.

$1.05

Side Ella Sauce.

$1.05

Side Candied Gochujang.

$1.05
Side Bleu Cheese.

Side Bleu Cheese.

$1.05

Dip - Scallion Mustard.

$1.05

Side Ketchup.

EXTRAS AND SIDES.

Side Fries.

Side Fries.

$4.20
Side Rice.

Side Rice.

$3.15
Side Kimchi.

Side Kimchi.

$3.15
Side Asian Slaw.

Side Asian Slaw.

$3.15
Side Smoked Kimchi.

Side Smoked Kimchi.

$4.20

DRINKS.

Canned Coke.

Canned Coke.

$2.10
Canned Diet Coke.

Canned Diet Coke.

$2.10
Canned Sprite.

Canned Sprite.

$2.10
Canned A & W Root Beer.

Canned A & W Root Beer.

$2.10
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Can't dine in? We are offering takeout with Toast Online! We would love to feed you our comfort food!

Website

Location

1805 W 18th Street, Houston, TX 77008

Directions

