The Dakota Hilton
696 Reviews
$$
913 Roosevelt Hwy
Hilton, NY 14468
Popular Items
Lunch Appetizers
Lunch Fried Mozzarella
Italian breaded hand sliced provolone cheese Drizzled with a garlic basil sauce
Lunch Spinach Artichoke Dip
A blend of cheeses with a classic french lemon and sherry flavor with fried flour toast points for dipping
Lunch Sicilian Arancini
A blend of arborio rice, mozzarella & parmesan cheese, fresh basil, hand breaded & fried until golden Served with our homemade red sauce
Lunch Pettinari's Nachos
Pettinari's fresh ground cherizo sausage on a pile of crispy tortilla chips topped with a creamy white cheese sauce, diced onions, tomatoes & black beans
Lunch Pizza Logs
Lunch Entrees
Lunch Wraps
C B Ranch Wrap
Tomato flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, bacon and Romaine lettuce drizzled with ranch dressing
Buffalo Chicken
Chopped romaine in a flour tortilla with fried chicken Tossed in our mild wing sauce with diced celery and Chunky blue cheese
Grilled Chicken Ceasar Wrap
Lunch Soup and Salad
Lunch French Onion
Lunch Lobster Bisque - Bowl
Lunch Lobster Bisque - Cup
Lunch House Caesar Salad
Lunch House Salad
Tuscan Salad
Mixed field greens topped with color splash cherry tomatoes, sliced red onions, peppadew sweet peppers, kalamata olives, fresh mozzarella balls with a sundried basil vinaigrette
West Coast Salad
A bed of fresh spring mix salad blend with sliced avocados, Red grapes, cherry tomatoes, leeks with crumbly goat cheese And a champagne vinaigrette
Strawberry Salad
Fresh baby spinach and purple cabbage topped with red onions, pine nuts, Watermelon radish and fresh cut strawberries served with a strawberry Riesling dressing
Oriental Salad
Romaine lettuce and fine sliced purple cabbage with sliced Almonds, mandarin oranges, diced red bell pepper, broccoli Topped with fried noodles Served with an orange ginger dressing
Caesar Salad
A fresh cut wedge of romaine lettuce with crispy baked parmesan, garlic fried noodles with a creamy Caesar dressing
Lunch Soup Of The Day Cup
Lunch Bowl Soup Of The Day
Southwest Salad
Lunch Between the Bread
The Club
You can choose between ham or turkey with lettuce, tomato bacon and mayo in between toasted white bread
4 Cheese Grilled Cheese
Thick sliced Italian bread filled with four cheeses And the top is sprinkled with asiago cheese
Bacon Pesto Chicken Sandwich
Juicy grilled chicken breast, prosciutto, sauteed baby Portabella mushrooms, basil pesto and fresh mozzarella
"Real" Philly Steak
Tender shaved steak with caramelized onions and A cheddar cheese sauce in a artisan French roll
Mahi Tacos
Soft tender thresher shark chunks with new England nappa slaw Diced avocado, diced tomatoes all in flour tortillas finished with a cilantro tequila lime cream sauce
French Dip
Thin sliced steak, on an artisan roll with a horseradish aioli Topped with provolone cheese with au jus for dipping
Parm Supreme
Hand breaded chicken breast topped with a basil parmesan Ricotta, our homemade red sauce and fresh mozzarella
Hot Dog
Zweigles skinless hot dog grilled and topped with a chorizo meat Sauce and cheddar cheese in a ballpark style roll
Meatball Sub
Fish Sandwich
Bacon\tomato Grilled Cheese
B L T
Lunch burgers
Wellington Burger
A half pound burger with duxelles a savory caramelized Blend of onions, mushrooms and garlic topped with gruyere Cheese and a demi glaze aioli
Dakota CheeseBurger
Classic half pound burger topped topped with lettuce, tomatoes and red onions Add egg for $1
Veggie Burger
A flavorful black bean burger on a bed of baby spinach With red onions, roasted red peppers and goat cheese
Apple Bacon Burger
Lunch Pasta
Pizza
Wings
Appetizers
Bruschetta Liquria
Fresh made bruschetta A blend of diced tomatoes, garlic & basil on a toasted crustini with fresh mozzarella Drizzled with a balsamic reduction
Chicken Tenders
Fried Mozzarella
Italian Breaded hand sliced provolone cheese drizzled with a garlic basil sauce
Maryland Coast Crab Cakes
A blend of fresh crab & herbs lightly golden fried with a cilantro tequila lime cream sauce
Meatballs Al Forno
Three large homemade meatballs in house made red sauce topped with asiago cheese
Pettinari's Nachos
Pettinari's fresh ground chorizo sausage on a pile of crispy tortilla chips Topped with a creamy white cheese sauce, diced onions, tomatoes & black beans
Greens & Beans
italian sausage & cannellini beans with fresh escarole in a chicken stock parmesan butter sauce
Shoreside Shrimp
Sicilian Arancini
A blend of arborio rice mozzarella & Parmesan cheese Fresh basil, hand breaded & fried until golden, served with our homemade red sauce
Sicilian Calamari
Golden fried calamari blend with kalamata olives, capers, diced tomato & peppadew peppers Drizzled with a garlic basil sauce
Spinach Artichoke Dip
A blend of cheeses with a classic french lemon and sherry flavor with fried flour toast points for dipping
Clams Casino
Dakota Sampler
Potato Skins
Coconut Shrimp
Artichoke French
Fried Cheese Curds
Soups & Salads
Entree Salads
Caesar
A fresh cut wedge of romaine lettuce with crispy baked parmesan crisps, garlic fried noodles with a creamy caesar dressing
Oriental Salad
Romaine lettuce & fine sliced purple cabbage with sliced almonds, mandarin oranges, diced red bell pepper, broccoli, carrots topped with fried noodles served with an orange ginger dressing
Southwest Salad
Strawberry Salad
Fresh baby spinach & purple cabbage topped with red onions, pine nuts, watermelon radish & fresh cut strawberries served with a strawberry riesling dressing
Tuscan Salad
Mixed field greens topped with color splash cherry tomatoes, sliced red onions, peppadew sweet peppers, kalamata olives, cucumbers, fresh mozzarella with sundried tomato basil vinaigrette
West Coast Salad
A bed of fresh spring mix salad blend with sliced avocados, red grapes, cherry tomatoes, leeks with crumbly goat cheese & a champagne vinaigrette
Between the Bread
Bacon Pesto Chicken Sandwich
Juicy grilled chicken breast, prosciutto, sauteed baby portabella mushrooms, basil pesto & fresh mozzarella
Dakota CheeseBurger
A juicy half pound burger on a bed of lettuce, tomato & onion with sliced pickles Add egg for $1
French Dip
Thin sliced steak on an artisan roll with a horseradish aioli Topped with provolone cheese with au jus for dipping
Mahi Tacos
Soft tender thresher shark chunks with New England nappa slaw, diced avocado, diced tomatoes all in flour tortillas finished with a cilantro tequila lime cream sauce
Parm Supreme
Hand breaded chicken breast topped with a basil parmesan, Ricotta, our homemade red sauce & fresh mozzarella
Philly Steak
Tender shaved steak with caramelized onions & a cheddar cheese sauce in an artisan french roll
Veggie Burger
A flavorful black bean burger on a bed of baby spinach with red onions, roasted red peppers & goat cheese
Wellington Burger
A half pound burger with duxelles a savory caramelized blend of onions, mushrooms & garlic topped with Gruyere cheese & a demi glaze aioli
Cburger Plate
Apple Bacon Burger
Pasta
Chicken Dakota
Chicken French
A regional favorite, egg battered fried chicken resting on a bed of gemelli pasta tossed in a sherry wine lemon butter sauce thickened with grated parmesan cheese
Chicken Parmesan
Fried Italian breaded chicken breasts with a coating of a basil parmesan ricotta topped with red sauce and mozzarella cheese on a bed of penne pasta in our red sauce
Fra Diavolo
Fettuccini pasta tossed in a mildly spicy red sauce with chunks of tomatoes, bell peppers & onions with a blend of shrimp, scallops, calamari & mussels
Cheese Gnocchi And Meatball
Homemade gnocchi with a blend of celery, kalamata olives, capers, cherry tomatoes, garlic and eggplant sauteed and finished with a tomato sauce
Linguine Red Clam
Linguine White Clam
Linguini pasta in a meaty clam sauce with cherry tomatoes Fresh cilantro, onions & topped with steam littleneck clams
Mac N' Cheese
Meatball Firenze
Homemade meatballs on top of a hearty bed of fettuccini pasta with a vodka blush sauce, fresh basil & Asiago cheese
Shrimp & Chorizo Alfredo
Fettuccini pasta tossed in our house made alfredo sauce with a sauted blend of shrimp, zesty chorizo sausage, diced tomatoes, sweet peppadew peppers and a pinch of fresh cilantro
Pasta with Meatball
Pasta with meatball
Pasta with Alfredo
Steaks & Entrees
14 oz Delmonico
Super tender & flavorful steak with sauteed mushrooms and a savory red wine demi glaze Served with garlic cheddar mashed potatoes and the chef vegetables
14 oz NY Strip
Juicy & tender strip steak grilled to your liking with garlic cheddar mashed potatoes and the chef vegetable
8oz Blue Tenderloin filet
Imported beef tenderloin ends, very tender and a premium cut Grilled & topped with a blue cheese maitre d'butter Served with baked potato & the chef vegetables
Cajun Seared Salmon
A hearty 8oz salmon filet rubbed with a cajun seasoning and pan seared Topped with blistered cherry tomatoes Served with jasmine rice and the chef vegetables
Tenderloin Tips
Tender tenderloin steak tips sauteed with onions, baby spinach & quartered mushrooms the mixed with a savory beef gravy and poured over a generous portion of garlic cheddar mashed potatoes
Sides
Baked Potato
Blue Cheese
Broccoli
Coleslaw
Extra Dressing
Extra Sauce Side
French Fries
Loaded Baked Potato
Mac Salad
Mashed Potatoes
Meat Hot Sauce Side
Onion Rings
Side Cheese Sauce
Side Gravy
Sweet Fries
Tartar
Extra Meatball
Side Pasta
Applesauce
Specials
Soft Pretzels
Haddock French
Haddock Dakota
Beer Battered Fish Fry
Breaded Fish Fry
Blackened Haddock
Broiled Haddock
Lemon Pepper Haddock
Cajun Haddock
14 Oz Prime Rib
Chicken broccoli alfredo
Battered Walleye
Tues\thurs Strip
Artichoke French Dinner
Shrimp Scampi
Tues\thurs Filet
Fried Ravioli
Open Faced Prime Rib
Shrimp Mediterranean
Chicken Special
Fish Sandwich
Shrimp N Scallop Kabobs
Boneless Wings
Fried Seafood Platter
Ravioli
Seafood Special
Bottle Beer
Angry Orchard
Bud Light
Bud Light Lime
Budwieser
Coors Light
Corona
Doe Equis Amber
Dos Equis
Heineken
Heineken N\A
Labatt Blue Btl
Labatt NA
Labatts Blue Light
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite
Molson
Sam Adams
Stella
Modello
Nfl Blue Bucket
Can Beer
Busch
Busch Lite
Genesee Can
Genny Cream Ale
Genny Light
High Noon Lime
Highnoon Grapefruit
High Noon Peach
High Noon Pineapple
High Noon Watermelon
Labatt Blue Can
Labatt Blue Light Can
Sloop Juice Bomb
White Claw Blk Cherry
White Claw Grapefruit
White Claw Mango
White Claw Raspberry
High Noon Grapefruit
Blue Light Bills Seltzeer
Freewave N\A
Res. Shnow Berry Sour
Hign Noon Passion Fruit
Old Milwaukee N\a
1911 Freedom
Bills Seltzer Bucket
Minkey Doodle
It Was Written
Pint Beer
Pitcher Beer
Glass Wine
Cavit Ponot Grigio
Hob Nob Pinot Noir
House Cabernet
House Chardonnay
House Merlot
House Pinot G
House Riesling
House White Zinfindel
Josh Cab
Kendall Jackson Cab
Kj Chardonnay
Menage A Trois Silk
Relax Reisling
Reunite Lambrusco
Trapiche Malbec
Villa Pozzi Moscato
Z Alexander Pinot Noir
White Sangria
KC Rose'
Kim Savingion Blanc
Josh Chardonnay
BTL Wine
Btl Cavit Pinot Grigio
Btl Echo Bay Sauvignon Blanc
Btl Hob Nob Pinot Noir
Btl Menage A Trois
Btl Relax Riesling
Btl Trapiche Malbec
Btl Villa Pozzi Moscato
Cupcake Prosecco
Half BTL KJ Cabernet
Half BTL KJ Chard
Btl Z Alexander
Half Bottle Josh
Full Bottle Josh Chard
1\2kim Sav
Full Bottle Josh Cab
Specialty Cocktails
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
Baybreeze
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Celtic Russian Martini
Chocolate Martini
Classic Cosmo
French Martini
Gimlet
Incredible Hulk
Lemondrop Martini
Liquid Marjuana
Long Island Iced Tea
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mimosa
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Old Fashioned
Rum Runner
Seabreeze
Strawberry Daquiri
Sex On The Beach
Tequila Sunrise
The Cadet
The Dirty
Tom Collins
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Pina Colada
Well Margarita
Cordials & Cognac
Baileys
Black Sambuca
Blackhaus
Carolinas Irish Cream
Chambord
Disaronno
Drambuie
Fireball
Frangelico
Goldschlager
Gran Marnier
Hennesey
Hypnotic
Jagermeister
Kahluha
Peppoermint Schnapps
Rumchata
Rumpleminze
Wel Amaretto
Well Creme de Menthe
Well Peach Schnapps
White Sambuca
X Rated
Vodka
A Well Vodka
Abs Mandarin
Abs Vanilla
Absolut
Absolut Citron
Absolut Grapefruit
Firefly Tea
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Pinnacle Raspberry
Pinnacle Whipped
Recipe 21 Cherry
Recipe 21 Grape
Recipe 21 Orange
Smirnoff Pink Lemonade
Titos
Western Blueberry
Western Lime
Western Prickly Pear
Western Watermelon
Deep Eddy Lemon
Deep Eddy Grapefruit
Deep Eddy Peach
Van Gough Expresso
Rum
Scotch
Tequila
Whiskey / Bourbon
A Well Bourbon
A Well Whiskey
Basil Hayden
Black Velvet
Black Velvet Toasted Caramel
Bullet
Crown Apple
Crown Royal
Gentleman Jack
Jack Apple
Jack Daniels
Jack Fire
Jack Green
Jack Honey
Jameson
Jameson Black Barrel
Jameson Caskmates
Jim Beam
Jim Beam Black
Jim Beam Red Stag
Knob Creek
Makers 46
Makers Mark
Mitchers Bourbon
Old Grand Dad
Screwball Peanut Butter
Seagram V.O.
Seagrams 7
Southern Comfort
Tullamore Dew
Wild Turkey 101
Woodford Reserve
Noble Oak
Jefferson Ocean
Crown Peach
Buffalo Trace
Shots
Angry Balls
Baby Guinness
Buttery Nipple
Cherry Bomb
Chocolate Cake
Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Grape Bomb
Green Tea
Irish Car Bomb
Jagerbomb
Kamakazi
Lemon Drop
Mind Eraser
Orange Bomb
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
Red Headed Slut
Royal Flush
Salted Pretzel
Wahington Apple
White Tea
Pistachio
Pink Starburst
Sweet Tart
Raspberry Bomb
Cinco de mayo
Late Night
Kids menu
Cheeseburger
Quarter pound burger with American cheese, lettuce and Tomato
Chicken Tenders
Three chicken tenders with choice of sauce
Garlic Basil Fried Provolone
Two Italian breaded hand sliced provolone cheese Drizzled with a garlic basil sauce
Red Hot
A grilled hotdog on a ballpark style roll
Mac & Cheese
Gemelli twist pasta tossed in creamy cheese sauce Topped with toasted bread crumbs
Flatbread Pizza
Thin flatbread topped with light sauce, mozzarella Cheese and pepperoni
Kids Grilled Cheese
White bread filled with American cheese and grilled Until golden and toasty
Kids Spag N Balls
NA Beverages
Coffee
Coke
Diet
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Rootbeer
Soda Water
Sprite
Tonic Water
Red Bull
Sweet Iced Tea
Gingerale
Cranberry Juice
Pineapple Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Orange Juice
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Shirley Temple
Virgin Mary
Apple Juice
Shirt
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
Serve only the highest quality product, prepare it in a clean and sparkling environment, and serve it in a warm and friendly manner.
913 Roosevelt Hwy, Hilton, NY 14468