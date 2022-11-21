Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch
Seafood

The Dakota Hilton

696 Reviews

$$

913 Roosevelt Hwy

Hilton, NY 14468

Popular Items

10 pc Wings
Chicken Tenders
Chicken Parmesan

Lunch Appetizers

Lunch Fried Mozzarella

$10.00

Italian breaded hand sliced provolone cheese Drizzled with a garlic basil sauce

Lunch Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.00

A blend of cheeses with a classic french lemon and sherry flavor with fried flour toast points for dipping

Lunch Sicilian Arancini

$12.00

A blend of arborio rice, mozzarella & parmesan cheese, fresh basil, hand breaded & fried until golden Served with our homemade red sauce

Lunch Pettinari's Nachos

$12.00

Pettinari's fresh ground cherizo sausage on a pile of crispy tortilla chips topped with a creamy white cheese sauce, diced onions, tomatoes & black beans

Lunch Pizza Logs

$10.00

Lunch Entrees

Tenderloin Tips

$22.00

Tender tenderloin steak tips sauteed with onions, baby spinach and quartered Mushrooms then mixed with a savory beef gravy and poured Over a generous portion of garlic cheddar mashed potatoes

Lunch Wraps

C B Ranch Wrap

$12.00

Tomato flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, bacon and Romaine lettuce drizzled with ranch dressing

Buffalo Chicken

$12.00

Chopped romaine in a flour tortilla with fried chicken Tossed in our mild wing sauce with diced celery and Chunky blue cheese

Grilled Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$12.00

Lunch Soup and Salad

Lunch French Onion

$6.00

Lunch Lobster Bisque - Bowl

$8.00

Lunch Lobster Bisque - Cup

$6.00

Lunch House Caesar Salad

$5.00

Lunch House Salad

$3.00

Tuscan Salad

$13.00

Mixed field greens topped with color splash cherry tomatoes, sliced red onions, peppadew sweet peppers, kalamata olives, fresh mozzarella balls with a sundried basil vinaigrette

West Coast Salad

$12.00

A bed of fresh spring mix salad blend with sliced avocados, Red grapes, cherry tomatoes, leeks with crumbly goat cheese And a champagne vinaigrette

Strawberry Salad

$12.00

Fresh baby spinach and purple cabbage topped with red onions, pine nuts, Watermelon radish and fresh cut strawberries served with a strawberry Riesling dressing

Oriental Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce and fine sliced purple cabbage with sliced Almonds, mandarin oranges, diced red bell pepper, broccoli Topped with fried noodles Served with an orange ginger dressing

Caesar Salad

$12.00

A fresh cut wedge of romaine lettuce with crispy baked parmesan, garlic fried noodles with a creamy Caesar dressing

Lunch Soup Of The Day Cup

$5.00

Lunch Bowl Soup Of The Day

$7.00

Southwest Salad

$12.00

Lunch Between the Bread

The Club

$12.00

You can choose between ham or turkey with lettuce, tomato bacon and mayo in between toasted white bread

4 Cheese Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Thick sliced Italian bread filled with four cheeses And the top is sprinkled with asiago cheese

Bacon Pesto Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Juicy grilled chicken breast, prosciutto, sauteed baby Portabella mushrooms, basil pesto and fresh mozzarella

"Real" Philly Steak

$13.00

Tender shaved steak with caramelized onions and A cheddar cheese sauce in a artisan French roll

Mahi Tacos

$13.00

Soft tender thresher shark chunks with new England nappa slaw Diced avocado, diced tomatoes all in flour tortillas finished with a cilantro tequila lime cream sauce

French Dip

$13.00

Thin sliced steak, on an artisan roll with a horseradish aioli Topped with provolone cheese with au jus for dipping

Parm Supreme

$13.00

Hand breaded chicken breast topped with a basil parmesan Ricotta, our homemade red sauce and fresh mozzarella

Hot Dog

$8.00

Zweigles skinless hot dog grilled and topped with a chorizo meat Sauce and cheddar cheese in a ballpark style roll

Meatball Sub

$12.00

Fish Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

Bacon\tomato Grilled Cheese

$11.00

B L T

$10.00

Lunch burgers

Wellington Burger

$12.00

A half pound burger with duxelles a savory caramelized Blend of onions, mushrooms and garlic topped with gruyere Cheese and a demi glaze aioli

Dakota CheeseBurger

$12.00

Classic half pound burger topped topped with lettuce, tomatoes and red onions Add egg for $1

Veggie Burger

$12.00

A flavorful black bean burger on a bed of baby spinach With red onions, roasted red peppers and goat cheese

Apple Bacon Burger

$12.00

Lunch Pasta

Chicken Parmesan

$17.00

Breaded Chicken Breast with Mozzarella over spaghetti and house tomato sauce

Chicken French

$18.00

Egg Battered Chicken in Lemon-Sherry Sauce over Linguine with Spinach

Baked Penne With Sausage

$14.00Out of stock

Pasta With A Meatball

$14.00

Pizza

Classic

$20.00Out of stock

Mozzarella cheese and red sauce

Pepperoni

$21.50Out of stock

Mozzarella cheese, Italian style pepperoni and red sauce

Create Your Own

$20.00

You choose your two toppings and sauce. All extra toppings are $1.00 each

Dine In Pizza Special

$15.00

Wings

5 pc Wings

$8.00

10 pc Wings

$14.00

Eugene Wings

$15.00

1$ Wings 10 Piece Dine In Only

$10.00

Nfl 10 Wings Dine In Olny

$8.00

Nfl 20 Wings Dine In Only

$15.00

Appetizers

Bruschetta Liquria

$12.00

Fresh made bruschetta A blend of diced tomatoes, garlic & basil on a toasted crustini with fresh mozzarella Drizzled with a balsamic reduction

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Fried Mozzarella

$10.00

Italian Breaded hand sliced provolone cheese drizzled with a garlic basil sauce

Maryland Coast Crab Cakes

$13.00

A blend of fresh crab & herbs lightly golden fried with a cilantro tequila lime cream sauce

Meatballs Al Forno

$12.00

Three large homemade meatballs in house made red sauce topped with asiago cheese

Pettinari's Nachos

$12.00

Pettinari's fresh ground chorizo sausage on a pile of crispy tortilla chips Topped with a creamy white cheese sauce, diced onions, tomatoes & black beans

Greens & Beans

$12.00

italian sausage & cannellini beans with fresh escarole in a chicken stock parmesan butter sauce

Shoreside Shrimp

$12.00

Sicilian Arancini

$12.00

A blend of arborio rice mozzarella & Parmesan cheese Fresh basil, hand breaded & fried until golden, served with our homemade red sauce

Sicilian Calamari

$13.00

Golden fried calamari blend with kalamata olives, capers, diced tomato & peppadew peppers Drizzled with a garlic basil sauce

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.00

A blend of cheeses with a classic french lemon and sherry flavor with fried flour toast points for dipping

Clams Casino

$12.00

Dakota Sampler

$14.00

Potato Skins

$8.00

Coconut Shrimp

$10.00

Artichoke French

$12.00

Fried Cheese Curds

$12.00

Soups & Salads

French Onion Soup

$6.00

Lobster Bisque - cup

$6.00

Lobster Bisque - bowl

$8.00

House Garden Salad

$3.00

House Caesar Salad

$5.00

Cup Soup Of The Day

$5.00

Bowl Soup Of The Day

$7.00

Add On Entree House Salad

$1.00

Entree Salads

Caesar

$12.00

A fresh cut wedge of romaine lettuce with crispy baked parmesan crisps, garlic fried noodles with a creamy caesar dressing

Oriental Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce & fine sliced purple cabbage with sliced almonds, mandarin oranges, diced red bell pepper, broccoli, carrots topped with fried noodles served with an orange ginger dressing

Southwest Salad

$12.00

Strawberry Salad

$12.00

Fresh baby spinach & purple cabbage topped with red onions, pine nuts, watermelon radish & fresh cut strawberries served with a strawberry riesling dressing

Tuscan Salad

$13.00

Mixed field greens topped with color splash cherry tomatoes, sliced red onions, peppadew sweet peppers, kalamata olives, cucumbers, fresh mozzarella with sundried tomato basil vinaigrette

West Coast Salad

$12.00

A bed of fresh spring mix salad blend with sliced avocados, red grapes, cherry tomatoes, leeks with crumbly goat cheese & a champagne vinaigrette

Between the Bread

Bacon Pesto Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Juicy grilled chicken breast, prosciutto, sauteed baby portabella mushrooms, basil pesto & fresh mozzarella

Dakota CheeseBurger

$12.00

A juicy half pound burger on a bed of lettuce, tomato & onion with sliced pickles Add egg for $1

French Dip

$13.00

Thin sliced steak on an artisan roll with a horseradish aioli Topped with provolone cheese with au jus for dipping

Mahi Tacos

$13.00

Soft tender thresher shark chunks with New England nappa slaw, diced avocado, diced tomatoes all in flour tortillas finished with a cilantro tequila lime cream sauce

Parm Supreme

$13.00

Hand breaded chicken breast topped with a basil parmesan, Ricotta, our homemade red sauce & fresh mozzarella

Philly Steak

$14.00

Tender shaved steak with caramelized onions & a cheddar cheese sauce in an artisan french roll

Veggie Burger

$12.00

A flavorful black bean burger on a bed of baby spinach with red onions, roasted red peppers & goat cheese

Wellington Burger

$12.00

A half pound burger with duxelles a savory caramelized blend of onions, mushrooms & garlic topped with Gruyere cheese & a demi glaze aioli

Cburger Plate

$13.00

Apple Bacon Burger

$12.00

Pasta

Chicken Dakota

$22.00

Chicken French

$19.00

A regional favorite, egg battered fried chicken resting on a bed of gemelli pasta tossed in a sherry wine lemon butter sauce thickened with grated parmesan cheese

Chicken Parmesan

$18.00

Fried Italian breaded chicken breasts with a coating of a basil parmesan ricotta topped with red sauce and mozzarella cheese on a bed of penne pasta in our red sauce

Fra Diavolo

$25.00

Fettuccini pasta tossed in a mildly spicy red sauce with chunks of tomatoes, bell peppers & onions with a blend of shrimp, scallops, calamari & mussels

Cheese Gnocchi And Meatball

$18.00

Homemade gnocchi with a blend of celery, kalamata olives, capers, cherry tomatoes, garlic and eggplant sauteed and finished with a tomato sauce

Linguine Red Clam

$24.00

Linguine White Clam

$24.00

Linguini pasta in a meaty clam sauce with cherry tomatoes Fresh cilantro, onions & topped with steam littleneck clams

Mac N' Cheese

$19.00

Meatball Firenze

$19.00

Homemade meatballs on top of a hearty bed of fettuccini pasta with a vodka blush sauce, fresh basil & Asiago cheese

Shrimp & Chorizo Alfredo

$23.00

Fettuccini pasta tossed in our house made alfredo sauce with a sauted blend of shrimp, zesty chorizo sausage, diced tomatoes, sweet peppadew peppers and a pinch of fresh cilantro

Pasta with Meatball

$14.00

Pasta with meatball

Pasta with Alfredo

$16.00

Steaks & Entrees

14 oz Delmonico

$32.00

Super tender & flavorful steak with sauteed mushrooms and a savory red wine demi glaze Served with garlic cheddar mashed potatoes and the chef vegetables

14 oz NY Strip

$32.00

Juicy & tender strip steak grilled to your liking with garlic cheddar mashed potatoes and the chef vegetable

8oz Blue Tenderloin filet

$32.00

Imported beef tenderloin ends, very tender and a premium cut Grilled & topped with a blue cheese maitre d'butter Served with baked potato & the chef vegetables

Cajun Seared Salmon

$23.00

A hearty 8oz salmon filet rubbed with a cajun seasoning and pan seared Topped with blistered cherry tomatoes Served with jasmine rice and the chef vegetables

Tenderloin Tips

$24.00

Tender tenderloin steak tips sauteed with onions, baby spinach & quartered mushrooms the mixed with a savory beef gravy and poured over a generous portion of garlic cheddar mashed potatoes

Sides

Baked Potato

$3.00

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Broccoli

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Extra Dressing

$0.75

Extra Sauce Side

$0.75

French Fries

$3.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$5.00

Mac Salad

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Meat Hot Sauce Side

$1.50

Onion Rings

$3.00

Side Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Side Gravy

$1.00

Sweet Fries

$3.00

Tartar

$0.75

Extra Meatball

$2.00

Side Pasta

$5.00

Applesauce

$3.00

Specials

Soft Pretzels

$10.00

Haddock French

$16.00

Haddock Dakota

$22.00

Beer Battered Fish Fry

$15.00Out of stock

Breaded Fish Fry

$15.00Out of stock

Blackened Haddock

$16.00Out of stock

Broiled Haddock

$16.00Out of stock

Lemon Pepper Haddock

$16.00Out of stock

Cajun Haddock

$16.00Out of stock

14 Oz Prime Rib

$32.00Out of stock

Chicken broccoli alfredo

$16.00

Battered Walleye

$17.00Out of stock

Tues\thurs Strip

$22.00Out of stock

Artichoke French Dinner

$16.00

Shrimp Scampi

$22.00Out of stock

Tues\thurs Filet

$22.00Out of stock

Fried Ravioli

$16.00Out of stock

Open Faced Prime Rib

$18.00

Shrimp Mediterranean

$22.00Out of stock

Chicken Special

$18.00

Fish Sandwich

$12.00

Shrimp N Scallop Kabobs

$22.00Out of stock

Boneless Wings

$12.00

Fried Seafood Platter

$25.00Out of stock

Ravioli

$16.00Out of stock

Seafood Special

$25.00Out of stock

Bottle Beer

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Bud Light Lime

$4.00

Budwieser

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Doe Equis Amber

$4.00

Dos Equis

$4.00

Heineken

$5.00

Heineken N\A

$5.00

Labatt Blue Btl

$4.00

Labatt NA

$3.00

Labatts Blue Light

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Molson

$4.00

Sam Adams

$5.00

Stella

$5.00

Modello

$5.00

Nfl Blue Bucket

$12.00

Can Beer

Busch

$3.00

Busch Lite

$3.00

Genesee Can

$3.00

Genny Cream Ale

$3.00

Genny Light

$3.00

High Noon Lime

$6.00

Highnoon Grapefruit

$6.00

High Noon Peach

$6.00

High Noon Pineapple

$6.00

High Noon Watermelon

$6.00

Labatt Blue Can

$4.00

Labatt Blue Light Can

$4.00

Sloop Juice Bomb

$6.00

White Claw Blk Cherry

$5.00

White Claw Grapefruit

$5.00

White Claw Mango

$5.00

White Claw Raspberry

$5.00

High Noon Grapefruit

$6.00

Blue Light Bills Seltzeer

$5.00

Freewave N\A

$4.00

Res. Shnow Berry Sour

$6.00

Hign Noon Passion Fruit

$6.00

Old Milwaukee N\a

$2.50

1911 Freedom

$5.00

Bills Seltzer Bucket

$15.00

Minkey Doodle

$6.00

It Was Written

$6.00

Pint Beer

Blue Moon

$5.00

Guinness

$6.00

Labatt Blue

$4.00

Labatt Blue Lt

$4.00

Scotch Ale

$6.00

The Kind

$6.00

Yuengling

$4.00

22oz Labatt Blue Light

$5.50

22oz Labatt Blue

$5.50

Founders All Day IPA

$6.00

Rohrbach Highland Lager

$6.00

UFO Blueberry

$5.00

Downeast Cider

$6.00

Genny Cran Orange

$5.00

Pitcher Beer

P Blue Moon

$15.00

P Guinness

$17.00

P Labatt Blue

$10.00

P Labatt Blue Lt

$10.00

P Scotch Ale

$15.00

P The Kind

$15.00

P Yuengling

$10.00

Pitcher Founders

$15.00

P Jai Alai

$15.00

P Genny October

$15.00

P Downeast Cider

$15.00

P Sunday Brunch

$15.00

P Ufo Blueberry

$15.00

Glass Wine

Cavit Ponot Grigio

$8.00

Hob Nob Pinot Noir

$7.00

House Cabernet

$6.00

House Chardonnay

$6.00

House Merlot

$6.00

House Pinot G

$6.00

House Riesling

$6.00

House White Zinfindel

$6.00

Josh Cab

$8.00

Kendall Jackson Cab

$9.00

Kj Chardonnay

$9.00

Menage A Trois Silk

$8.00

Relax Reisling

$8.00

Reunite Lambrusco

$6.00

Trapiche Malbec

$7.00

Villa Pozzi Moscato

$7.00

Z Alexander Pinot Noir

$10.00

White Sangria

$7.00

KC Rose'

$9.00

Kim Savingion Blanc

$9.00

Josh Chardonnay

$8.00

BTL Wine

Btl Cavit Pinot Grigio

$25.00

Btl Echo Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$25.00

Btl Hob Nob Pinot Noir

$23.00

Btl Menage A Trois

$25.00

Btl Relax Riesling

$25.00

Btl Trapiche Malbec

$23.00

Btl Villa Pozzi Moscato

$23.00

Cupcake Prosecco

$7.00

Half BTL KJ Cabernet

$17.00

Half BTL KJ Chard

$17.00

Btl Z Alexander

$32.00

Half Bottle Josh

$15.00

Full Bottle Josh Chard

$30.00

1\2kim Sav

$17.00

Full Bottle Josh Cab

$25.00

Specialty Cocktails

Isish Coffee

$8.00

Mudslide

$8.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$9.00

Baybreeze

$6.00

Black Russian

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Celtic Russian Martini

$8.00

Chocolate Martini

$9.00

Classic Cosmo

$9.00

French Martini

$13.00

Gimlet

$8.00

Incredible Hulk

$10.00

Lemondrop Martini

$9.00

Liquid Marjuana

$7.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Margarita

$10.00

Martini

$8.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Mudslide

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Rum Runner

$12.00

Seabreeze

$6.00

Strawberry Daquiri

$9.00

Sex On The Beach

$6.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

The Cadet

$13.00

The Dirty

$9.00

Tom Collins

$6.00

Whiskey Sour

$6.00

White Russian

$8.00

Pina Colada

$10.00

Well Margarita

$7.00

Cordials & Cognac

Baileys

$9.00

Black Sambuca

$8.00

Blackhaus

$7.00

Carolinas Irish Cream

$6.00

Chambord

$7.00

Disaronno

$9.00

Drambuie

$10.00

Fireball

$6.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Goldschlager

$7.00

Gran Marnier

$9.00

Hennesey

$11.00

Hypnotic

$7.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

Kahluha

$7.00

Peppoermint Schnapps

$5.00

Rumchata

$6.00

Rumpleminze

$6.00

Wel Amaretto

$5.00

Well Creme de Menthe

$5.00

Well Peach Schnapps

$5.00

White Sambuca

$8.00

X Rated

$7.00

Vodka

A Well Vodka

$5.00

Abs Mandarin

$6.00

Abs Vanilla

$6.00

Absolut

$6.00

Absolut Citron

$6.00

Absolut Grapefruit

$6.00

Firefly Tea

$6.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Pinnacle Raspberry

$6.00

Pinnacle Whipped

$6.00

Recipe 21 Cherry

$5.50

Recipe 21 Grape

$5.50

Recipe 21 Orange

$5.50

Smirnoff Pink Lemonade

$6.00

Titos

$6.00

Western Blueberry

$6.00

Western Lime

$6.00

Western Prickly Pear

$6.00

Western Watermelon

$6.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$5.50

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$5.50

Deep Eddy Peach

$5.50

Van Gough Expresso

$7.00

Gin

A Well Gin

$5.00

Beefeater

$6.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Tanqueray

$6.00

Hendricks

$8.00

Rum

A Well Rum

$5.00

Bacardi Dragonberry

$6.00

Bacardi Limon

$6.00

Barcardi

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Malibu Coconut

$6.00

Meyers Dark

$6.00

Mt Gay

$6.00

Sailor Jerry

$6.00

Scotch

A Well Scotch

$5.00

Bowmore 12 Yr

$9.00

Chevas Regal

$7.00

Dewars

$8.00

Glenlivet 12 yr

$13.00

Glennfiddich

$13.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$8.00

Laphroaig

$11.00

Macallan 12 Yr

$14.00

The Balvenie

$15.00

Tequila

1800

$6.00

A Well Tequila

$5.00

Cuervo

$6.00

Espolon Reposado

$6.00

Ilegal Mezcal

$7.00

Patron

$8.00

Patron Cafe

$8.00

Casamigos

$7.00

Casamigos Reposado

$7.00

Whiskey / Bourbon

A Well Bourbon

$5.00

A Well Whiskey

$5.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Black Velvet

$6.00

Black Velvet Toasted Caramel

$6.00

Bullet

$9.00

Crown Apple

$7.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Gentleman Jack

$9.00

Jack Apple

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jack Fire

$6.00

Jack Green

$7.00

Jack Honey

$6.00

Jameson

$6.00

Jameson Black Barrel

$8.00

Jameson Caskmates

$7.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Jim Beam Black

$7.00

Jim Beam Red Stag

$6.00

Knob Creek

$8.00

Makers 46

$7.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Mitchers Bourbon

$8.00

Old Grand Dad

$6.00

Screwball Peanut Butter

$6.00

Seagram V.O.

$6.00

Seagrams 7

$5.00

Southern Comfort

$6.00

Tullamore Dew

$7.00

Wild Turkey 101

$7.00

Woodford Reserve

$9.00

Noble Oak

$8.00

Jefferson Ocean

$12.00

Crown Peach

$7.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Shots

Angry Balls

$8.00

Baby Guinness

$7.00

Buttery Nipple

$5.00

Cherry Bomb

$6.00

Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$6.00

Grape Bomb

$6.00

Green Tea

$6.00

Irish Car Bomb

$7.00

Jagerbomb

$7.00

Kamakazi

$4.00

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Mind Eraser

$6.00

Orange Bomb

$6.00

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$5.00

Red Headed Slut

$6.00

Royal Flush

$6.00

Salted Pretzel

$5.00

Wahington Apple

$6.00

White Tea

$6.00

Pistachio

$6.00

Pink Starburst

$6.00

Sweet Tart

$6.00

Raspberry Bomb

$6.00

Cinco de mayo

Corona

$3.00Out of stock

Dos equis

$3.00Out of stock

Dos equis amber

$3.00Out of stock

Cuervo

$3.00Out of stock

Margarita

$5.00Out of stock

Loaded corona

$6.00Out of stock

Modello

$3.00Out of stock

Late Night

Shore Side Shrimp

$12.00

Pizza Logs

$10.00

Fried Mozzarella

$10.00

Sicillian Arancini

$12.00

Meatballs Al Forno

$12.00

Pettinari's Nachos

$12.00

Greens & Beans

$12.00

Homestyle Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Onion Rings

$3.00

Basket of Fries

$5.00

Loaded Fries

$7.00

Cheeseburger With Fries

$10.00

Kids menu

All Come with Fries and Drink

Cheeseburger

$7.00

Quarter pound burger with American cheese, lettuce and Tomato

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Three chicken tenders with choice of sauce

Garlic Basil Fried Provolone

$7.00

Two Italian breaded hand sliced provolone cheese Drizzled with a garlic basil sauce

Red Hot

$7.00

A grilled hotdog on a ballpark style roll

Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Gemelli twist pasta tossed in creamy cheese sauce Topped with toasted bread crumbs

Flatbread Pizza

$7.00

Thin flatbread topped with light sauce, mozzarella Cheese and pepperoni

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

White bread filled with American cheese and grilled Until golden and toasty

Kids Spag N Balls

$7.00

NA Beverages

Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Rootbeer

$2.50

Soda Water

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Tonic Water

$2.50

Red Bull

$3.50

Sweet Iced Tea

$2.50

Gingerale

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Virgin Mary

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Koozies

Koozie

$3.00

12oz Insulated Can Holder

$12.99

Shirt

T Shirt S

$14.00

T Shirt M

$14.00

T Shirt L

$14.00

T Shirt Xl

$14.00

T Shirt Xxl

$16.00

Longsleeve S

$16.00

Longsleeve M

$16.00

Long Sleeve L

$16.00

Long Sleeve Xl

$16.00

Long Sleeve Xxl

$18.00

Hoody S

$25.00

Hoody M

$25.00

Hoody L

$25.00

Hoody Xl

$25.00Out of stock

Hoody Xxl

$27.00

Desserts (Copy)

Tiramisu

$8.00Out of stock

Lemon Ricotta Cake

$8.00

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Oreo Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Snicker Cheesecake

$8.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$8.00

Strawberry Crunch Cheesecake

$8.00

Pumpkin Cake

$8.00

Pumpkin Swirl Cheesecake

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Serve only the highest quality product, prepare it in a clean and sparkling environment, and serve it in a warm and friendly manner.

Website

Location

913 Roosevelt Hwy, Hilton, NY 14468

Directions

Gallery
The Dakota image
The Dakota image
The Dakota image

