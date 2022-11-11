Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries

Dakota Bread

review star

No reviews yet

6879 orchard lake road

West Bloomfield, MI 48322

Order Again

Popular Items

Square Challah
Cinnamon Swirl Challah
2# Round Plain Challah

Challah

Square Challah

Square Challah
$6.75

$6.75
Cinnamon Swirl Challah

Cinnamon Swirl Challah
$7.50

$7.50
Sm. Braided Plain Challah

Sm. Braided Plain Challah
$6.25

$6.25
Sm. Braided Challah W/ Sesame Seeds

Sm. Braided Challah W/ Sesame Seeds
$6.25

$6.25
Sm. Round Choc. Chip Challah

Sm. Round Choc. Chip Challah

$6.95

Available Thursday/Friday

1# Round Raisin Challah

$6.95

2# Round Plain Challah

$9.50

2# Round Challah W/ Sesame Seeds

$9.50

Whole Wheat Challah

$6.85

Available Thursday/Friday only

2# Round Raisin Challah

$9.95Out of stock

Available Thursday/Friday

1# Apple Challah

$6.95

Croutons/challah

$7.50

2# Apple Challah

$13.90Out of stock

Artisan Breads

Grains Galore

Grains Galore
$8.95

$8.95

Honey Whole Wheat

$6.50
Deli Rye

Deli Rye

$5.75Out of stock

Onion Round

$4.00
Sourdough Round

Sourdough Round

$5.75Out of stock
Pumpernickel

Pumpernickel
$5.75

$5.75

Focaccia Plain

$5.35
Pizza Bread/Focaccia

Pizza Bread/Focaccia
$5.35

$5.35
Baguette

Baguette

$4.00

Old Fashioned White

$5.95Out of stock

Stuffing Bread

$7.75

Sandwich Rye

$5.75

Country Whole Wheat Sourdough

$5.75

Pita Bread (6)

$6.25

Ciabatta

$5.75

Potato Rosemary Sourdough

$6.25

Cinnamon-Raisin

$8.00Out of stock

Euro Bread

$5.75Out of stock

Garlic Bread

$3.50Out of stock

Rye Sourdough

$5.95Out of stock

Everything Focaccia

$5.25Out of stock

Rolls

Challah Rolls (6)

Challah Rolls (6)
$6.50

$6.50
Onion Rolls(6)

Onion Rolls(6)

$2.00Out of stock

Holla For Dogs!

$5.95Out of stock

Challah Burger Buns (8)

$5.95Out of stock

Raisin Challah Rolls (6)

$6.50Out of stock

WW Challah Rolls 6 Pk

$6.50Out of stock

Dinner Rolls (6)

$5.25Out of stock

Challah Rolls,individual

$1.20

Everything Pull-Apart Rolls

$6.75

Plain Pull-Apart Rolls

$6.75Out of stock

Pretzel Buns (6)

$5.25Out of stock

Pretzel

$1.95Out of stock

Water Challah Rolls (6)

$5.60Out of stock

Everything Pretzel Sliders (12)

$5.25Out of stock

Pumpernickel Rolls (6)

$5.75Out of stock

Rye Rolls (6)

$5.75Out of stock

Euro Rolls, Individual

$1.20Out of stock

Brownies/Bars

Plain Brownies

$2.40

Walnut Brownies

$2.40

Raspberry Brownies

$2.95

Strawberry Bars

$3.00

Lemon Bars

$3.00

Peanut Butter Brownies

$2.95

Blondie

$2.40
Seed Bars

Seed Bars

$2.40

Raspberry Bars

$3.00

Apricot Bars

$3.00

Turtle Brownies

$2.95

GF Brownies

$2.50

GF Peanut Butter Crispy Bars (6-pk)

$6.50Out of stock

Granola Bar

$2.40

Baklava Multi-Pack

$7.25

Baklava-Ind.

$2.10Out of stock

S'more Bars (6)

$6.50Out of stock

GF Nut-Free Crispy Bars (6-pk)

$6.50Out of stock

Brownie Truffles

$6.50Out of stock

Brownie Bites

$5.00Out of stock

Cakes

7 Layer-Traditional

$23.00
Apple Pie

Apple Pie

$13.50

Pecan Pie

$16.50
8" Flourless Chocolate Cake

8" Flourless Chocolate Cake

$40.00Out of stock

7 Layer-Chocolate

$23.00Out of stock

7 Layer Slice

$3.25Out of stock
Cherry Pie

Cherry Pie

$13.50Out of stock

Peach Pie

$13.50Out of stock

7 Layer-Rainbow

$23.00Out of stock
6" Flourless Chocolate Cake

6" Flourless Chocolate Cake

$24.00Out of stock

Peach Streusel Pie

$13.50Out of stock

Cherry Streusel Pie

$13.50Out of stock

Caramel Apple Cake

$15.75Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$23.00Out of stock

Coffee Cake, No Nuts

$16.75

Pumpkin Pie

$13.50

Cranberry Walnut Pie

$16.50

Special Occasion Cake,6"

$24.00Out of stock

Marble Cake

$16.75Out of stock
Sugar Free Applecake

Sugar Free Applecake

$9.50Out of stock

Special Occasion Cake,8 Inch

$21.00Out of stock

Coffee Cake Slice

$1.95Out of stock

Strawberry Crumble Coffee Cake

$18.95Out of stock

Flourless 7 Layer Cake

$23.00Out of stock

Assorted Mini "Cheesecske"

$7.50Out of stock

Strawberry Rhubarb Pie

$13.50Out of stock

Kokosh Chocolate

$9.95

Kokosh Cinnamon

$9.95

Kokosh Poppyseed

$9.95

Honey Apple Cake

$6.75Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$15.95Out of stock

Fall Harvest Cake

$26.25Out of stock

Basket Of Flowers Cake

$25.00Out of stock

Apple Rose Tart

$29.95Out of stock

Choc. Cherry Pie

$12.95Out of stock

Mini Cherry Pie

$4.75Out of stock

Mini Apple Pie

$4.75Out of stock

Mini Pecan Pie

$5.75Out of stock

Mini Peach Pie

$4.75Out of stock

Apple Crisp

$10.95Out of stock

Double Chocolate Cake (V)

$25.00

6" Strawberry Shortcake Torte

$25.00Out of stock

Blueberry Pie

$16.50Out of stock

Lemon Chess Pie

$16.50Out of stock

Special Occasion Cake

$80.00Out of stock

Roman Apple Cake

$16.75Out of stock

Blueberry Cobbler

$10.95Out of stock

Cherry Crisp

$10.95Out of stock

Blueberry Buckle

$13.95Out of stock

Mini Apple Rose Tart

$5.00Out of stock

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie
$2.40

$2.40
Oatmeal Everything Cookie

Oatmeal Everything Cookie
$2.40

$2.40
Sugar Cookie

Sugar Cookie
$2.40

$2.40

Health Smart

$2.40

Vicky's GF Peanut Butter Cookies

$2.40

Double Chocolate Chip

$2.40
Ribbon Shortbread Cookies

Ribbon Shortbread Cookies

$9.50Out of stock
Cookie Kits

Cookie Kits

$17.75

Holiday Cookies Pack (Mini Apple)

$9.50

Holiday Cookie

$4.25

Diabetic Cho Chip Cookie

$2.40
Diabetic Oatmeal Raisin

Diabetic Oatmeal Raisin
$2.40

$2.40

Oatmael Raisin Cookie

$2.40Out of stock

Pumpkin Choc. Chip Cookie

$2.40Out of stock

Honey Apple Cookie

$3.25Out of stock

Black & White Cookie

$3.25
Choc Rugelach

Choc Rugelach

$7.95Out of stock
Cherry Walnut Rugelach

Cherry Walnut Rugelach

$7.95Out of stock

Cinn-Raisin Rugelach

$7.95Out of stock

Apricot Rugelach

$7.95Out of stock

Granola (Bag)

$5.95

6pk Cookies

$5.95Out of stock
Dog Treats

Dog Treats

$3.25Out of stock

GF Nut-Free No Bake Cookie

$2.25

1# Thumb Print Cookies

$10.95

1/2 Lb Ribbon Shortbread Cookies

$6.25Out of stock

GF Mini No Bake Cookies (6)

$3.75Out of stock

Cookie Dough

$110.00Out of stock

Honey Apple Cookies

$13.00Out of stock

PB/Choc. Energy Bites

$4.25

Macaron's, Dozen

$11.50

Cupcakes

Cupcakes (4-pk)

$12.00
Bumpy Cupcakes (4-pk)

Bumpy Cupcakes (4-pk)

$12.00Out of stock

Cupcakes Individual

$3.25Out of stock

Decorated Cupcakes (4-Pk)

$12.00Out of stock

Cake Bombs

$5.00

Cookies & Cream Cupcakes (4-pk)

$12.00Out of stock

Vegan Cupcakes (4 Pk)

$12.00

Mini Cupcakes (Dozen)

$9.95Out of stock

Buttercream Frosting

$5.00

Danish

Cinnamon Pecan Danish Rings

$3.00

Chocolate Danish Rings

$3.00

Raspberry Glaze Danish Rings

$3.00Out of stock

Loaf Pans

Banana Bread

$7.95

Honey Apple Bread

$7.95
Chocolate Babka

Chocolate Babka
$9.95

$9.95
Cinnamon Rolls 4-pk

Cinnamon Rolls 4-pk
$9.95

$9.95
Babka Rolls 4 Pack

Babka Rolls 4 Pack

$9.50Out of stock

Pumpkin Rolls 4-pk

$9.95

Morning Glory- Carrot

$7.95Out of stock

Caramel Babka

$9.95Out of stock

Carrot Bread

$6.50Out of stock

Cranberry Orange Loaf

$6.50Out of stock

Zucchini Bread

$7.95

Pumpkin Bread

$7.95

Corn Bread

$6.50Out of stock

Lemon Pound Cake (Loaf)

$7.95Out of stock

Pumpkin Babka

$9.95

Mandlebread

Mandelbread, Plain

$9.50

Mandelbread, Chocolate Chip

$9.50

Mandelbread Ends

$3.75Out of stock

Nut-Free Mandel Ends

$3.75Out of stock

Nut-free, Mandelbread Choc. Cherry

$5.25

Nut-free Mandelbread, Cherry

$5.25
Nut-free Mandlebread, Chocolate Chip

Nut-free Mandlebread, Chocolate Chip
$5.25

$5.25

Chocolate Chip Biscotti

$6.45

Lemon Almond Biscotti

$6.80Out of stock

Muffins

Blueberry Muffin

$2.65

Pumpkin Muffin

$2.65

Apple Cinna. Muffin (FF/SF)

$2.65

Blueberry Muffin (FF/SF)

$2.65Out of stock

Honey Apple Muffin

$2.65

Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin

$2.65

Choc/choc Chip Muffin

$2.65

Oat Bran Blueberry Muffin (Lowfat)

$2.65Out of stock

Banana Muffin

$2.65Out of stock

Banana (FF/SF/GF)

$2.65Out of stock
Cranberry Orange Muffin

Cranberry Orange Muffin
$2.65

$2.65

Zucchini Muffin

$2.65

Lemon Poppyseed Muffin

$2.65

Coffee Cake Muffin

$2.65Out of stock

Scones

Cherry Scone

Cherry Scone
$2.95

$2.95

Blueberry Scone

$2.95

Choc Chip Scone

$2.95Out of stock

Pumpkin Scone

$2.95Out of stock

Turnovers, Tarts, Donuts & Misc.

Assorted Turnovers 3-pk

$9.00

Cherry Turnovers-3 Pk

$9.00

Apple Turnovers-3pk

$9.00Out of stock

Peach Turnovers 3-pk

$9.00Out of stock

Choc/cherry-3 Pk

$9.00Out of stock

Choc Turnovers-3 Pk

$9.00Out of stock

Impossible Burger/veg Turnover

$10.50Out of stock

Donut

$2.10Out of stock

Donut, 3-Pack

$6.50Out of stock

Pecan Or Cherry Walnut Tarts

$9.50Out of stock

Donuts Half Doz

$6.50Out of stock

Eclairs

$10.50Out of stock

Eclairs (2-pack)

$4.75Out of stock

Assorted Mini Pastries, Dozen

$10.50Out of stock

Chocolate Turnover

$3.00Out of stock

Apple Turnover

$3.00Out of stock

Cherry Turnover

$3.00Out of stock

Impossible 'Beef' Pot Pie

$9.50Out of stock

Peach Turnover

$3.00Out of stock

Coffee

Regular

$2.00

Chazzano Coffee 1lb

$18.00Out of stock

Cold Drinks

Water Bottle

$1.25

Lemonade

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00Out of stock

Arnies

$2.00Out of stock

Apple Cider

$8.00Out of stock

Cakes/Pastries

6" Flourless Chocolate Cake

6" Flourless Chocolate Cake

$24.00Out of stock
8" Flourless Chocolate Cake

8" Flourless Chocolate Cake

$40.00Out of stock
Seed Bars

Seed Bars

$2.40

GF Nut-Free No Bake Cookie

$2.25

Vicky's GF Peanut Butter Cookies

$2.40

GF Peanut Butter Crispy Bars (6-pk)

$6.50Out of stock

GF Brownies

$2.50

GF Nut-Free Crispy Bars (6-pk)

$6.50Out of stock

Flourless 7 Layer Cake

$23.00Out of stock

GF Mini No Bake Cookies (6)

$3.75Out of stock

Peanut Butter Seed Bar

$2.25Out of stock

Merchandise

Love Is Never Locked Down Sweatshirt

Love Is Never Locked Down Sweatshirt

$70.00

Limited-edition Love is Never Locked Down Tie-Dye Sweatshirt with artwork by Soul Studio Artist, Sam Morris.

Tribute Bag with Challah

Tribute Bag with Challah
$54.00

$54.00
Heart Cookie (Pre-Order)

Heart Cookie (Pre-Order)

$8.00Out of stock

Large sugar cookie featuring “Sweet Hugs” artwork by Soul Studio artist Sam Morris. Sam is part of the bakery training program for adults with special needs at Dakota Bread.

Heart Cookie W/ Container (Pre-Order)

Heart Cookie W/ Container (Pre-Order)

$25.00

Sugar cookie and cookie tin features “Sweet Hugs” artwork by Soul Studio artist Sam Morris. Sam is part of the bakery training program for adults with special needs at Dakota Bread. Two cookies per container.

Ceramic Bowl

$36.00

Ceramic Vase

$40.00

Ceramic Box

$50.00

Cutting Board

$130.00

Coffee Cup

$20.00
Sweatshirt (Tuxedo Design)

Sweatshirt (Tuxedo Design)
$45.00

$45.00

Watter Bottle (Insulated)

$40.00
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
