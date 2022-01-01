Dakota's Roadhouse of Jackson
451 McCarty Lane
Jackson, OH 45640
Kick Starters
$1 UPCHARGE
$5.00 Wed BOOM BOOM
Beefy Chorizo Queso Dip
A generous portion of our home made blend of spicy chorizo, lean beef & gooey melted cheese served with made to order tortilla chips.
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Buffalo Wings
Chips and Salsa
Chorizo only
Cowboy's Choice Combo
Choose 3 of our selected appetizers to make a delicious combo for you or the whole family.
Fargo's Favorite Nachos
Fried Dilled Pickle Chips
Homemade Chicken Chunks
Tender chicken morsels with choice of BBQ, Honey Mustard, or House made Ranch.
Meatball Skillet
Mozzarella Sticks
6 sticks gooey inside and crunchy one the outside with marinara for dipping
Onion Loaf
Made to order in house everyday. A true hometown favorite. Piled high and served with southwest ranch sauce
Panko Breaded Shrimp
Pretzel Stick Basket
Warm, soft & salty! Dip' em in Ben's mustard or our delicious craft beer cheese.
Southwest Egg Rolls
Crisp egg rolls filled with chicken, spinach, whole black beans, corn, red bell peppers & pepper jack cheese with southwest sauce for dipping!
Tater Skins
LOADED crispy potato skins with melted cheddar cheese, crisp bacon, home made ranch dressing with scallions
Ultimate Cheese Fries
Hot fries topped with melted cheddar cheese, crisp bacon & scallions. Served with homemade ranch.
WED $5 ONION LOAF
A la Carte Sides
1 Full Rack Cold Ribs
1 Roll
16 OZ RIBEYE RAW
8 Ounce Dressing
Add 1 Chicken Tender
Add 1 Oz of sirloin
Add 1 piece of Cod
Add 1 piece of Perch
Add 3rd Rack Ribs
Add 6 Shrimp
Add 6oz Chicken Breast
Add 6oz Sirloin
ADD BISON PATTY
ADD Pita Bread
ADD PULLED PORK
Add Ribs 3 Bones
Applesauce
Baked Potato
Caesar Salad
Coleslaw
Corn Bread
Cottage Cheese
Dozen Rolls
Extra Nachos
French Fries
Green Beans
House Salad
Loaded Baked Potato
Loaded French Fries SIDE
Loaded Mashed
Loaded Sweet Potato
Macaroni and Cheese
Mashed Potatoes
Onion Rings
Pats Baked Beans
Sautéed Mushrooms
Sautéed Onions
Seasoned RICE
Skillet Corn
STEAMED BROCCOLI
Steamed Veggies
Sweet Potato
Sweet Potato Fries
Salads & Soups
Dakota's Favorites
Fresh Catches
Badlands BBQ
Hand Cut Steaks
Baskets
Sandwiches
Dakota's Burgers
Kid's Meals
Side
Fancy Sides
Desserts
Beer
16oz Blue Moon
16oz Bud Light
16oz Budweiser
16oz Busch Lite
16oz Coors Light
16oz Lemon Shandy
16oz Michelob Ultra
16oz Miller Lite
16oz Stella
16oz Yuengling
16oz Land Shark
16oz Voodoo Ranger
16oz Shock Top
16oz Mich Ultra Gold
16oz Mango Cart
16oz Black and Tan
23oz Blue Moon
23oz Bud Light
23oz Budweiser
23oz Busch Lite
23oz Coors Light
23oz Lemon Shandy
23oz Michelob Ultra
23oz Miller Lite
23oz Yuengling
23oz Land Shark
23oz VooDoo Ranger
23oz Shock Top
23oz Mich Ultra Gold
23oz Mango Cart
23oz Black and Tan
Ace Pear
Ace Dry Apple
Ace Pineapple
Ace Semi Dry Apple
Bells America IPA
Bud Light
Bud Light Zero
Bud Lite Next
Bud Seltzer
Budweiser
Coors Lite
Corona Extra
Guiness
Heineken
High Noon Black Cherry
High Noon Pineapple
High Noon Watermelon
Killians
Mich Ultra
Mikes Hard Seltzer
Miller Light
ODOULS
Reds Apple
Smirnoff
Strongbow
Summer Shandy
White Claw Black Berry
White Claw Strawberry
White Claw Lemon
White Claw Mango
White Claw Passion Fruit
White Claw Pineapple
White Claw Tangerine
White Claw Watermelon
Wiedmans
Beverages and Soda
Cocktails
Aloha Cake
Amaretto Sour
Angel Food Cake
B 52
Bacardi Island Punch
Bacardi Island Punch
Bahama Mama
Baileys and Coffee
Baileys and Coffee
Banana Split
Bay Breeze
Bend Me Over
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Bloody Mary Pint
Blow Job
Blue Springer
Blue Hawaiian
Blue Lemonade Rum
Blue Lemonade Vodka
Blue Suede Shoes
Brain Hemorrhage
Brandy
Brandy Alexander
Buttery Nipple
Captain Smash
Champaign Flutes
Cheesecake Drink
Cherry TNT
Cinn Toast Shot
Cranberry Cooler
Dakotas Long Island
Dark and Stormy
Dirty Bong Water
Dragon Berry Juice
Dragonberry Juice
Dreamsicle
DRINK SPECIAL LARGE
DRINK SPECIAL SMALL
Electric Blue Lemonade
Fuzzy Navel
Gimlet Rocks
Gin Gimlet
Girl Bye
Goose Island Tea
Grasshopper
Hairy Navel
Harvey Wallbanger
Hawaiian Punch
Help I've Fallen
Hurricane
Irish Car Bomb
Irish Coffee
Irish Trash Can
Jack Dan Tennessee Honey Lemonade
Jager Bomb
Jelly Bean
Kamikaze
Killer Koolade
Lemon Drop
Liquid Marijuana
Little Beer
Long Island
Long Island
Long Island Top Shelf
Lynchburg Lemonade
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Mimosa
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Old Fashioned
Orgasm
Pain Killer
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
Poison Apple
Purple Haze
Purple Hooter
Purple Rain
Rum Chata Buckeye
Rum Runner
Salty Dog
Screw Driver
Sea Breeze
Sex on a dirty Pilot gas Station Floor
Sex on the Beach
She's got legs
Side Screw
Signature Sangria
Singapore Sling
Sloe Gin Fizz
Starburst
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Tropical Dream
Virgin Bloody Mary
Washington Apple Shot
Whiskey Collins
White Russian
Zombie
Daiquiri's
Kids Drinks
Liquor
1800
Jose Cuervo
Patron
Bacardi Coconut
Bacardi Dragonberry
Bacardi Light Silver
Bacardi Pineapple
Captain Morgan
Cherry Pucker
Cruzan 151
Cruzan Banana
Cruzan Blackberry
Cruzan Coconut
Cruzan Strawberry
Malibu
Myers Dark Rum
Rum Chata
Absolut
Absolut Citron
Fire Fly Sweet Tea
Grey Goose
Pinnacle Whipped
Three Olives Berry
Three Olives Cherry
Three Olives Purple
TITO's
Bird Dog-Peach
Black Velvet
Bushmills
Canadian Club
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Apple
Crown Royal Peach
Crown Vanilla
Fireball
Gentleman Jack JD
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Tennesse Honey
Jameson
Seagrams 7
Seagrams VO
Southern Comfort
Wild Turkey
Yukon Jack
Basil Haydens
Blanton's Single Barrel
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit 10-Year Exclusive
Jefferson's
Jim Beam
Jim Beam Apple
Knob Creek
Makers Mark
Wild Turkey
Woodford Reserve
Yellowstone
Amaretto Disarrono
Apple Schnapps
Baileys
Banana
Blue Curaco
Butterscotch Schnapps
Chambord
Creme De Menthe
Frangelico
Grand Marnier
Hennesy
Hot Damn
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Melon (Midori)
Peach Schnapps
Peppermint Schnapps
Razzmatazz
Sloe Gin
Dewars
Johnnie Walker Red
Johnnie Walker Black
Bombay Saphire
Tanquerey
House Amaretto
House Gin
House Rum
House Scotch
House Tequila
House Vodka
House Whiskey
Washington Apple
Miami Vice
Whipped Chocolate
Strawberry Sundae
Rattle Snake
Margaritas
Martini's
Special Cocktails
Wine
Canyon Road Chardonnay (Bottle)
Canyon Road Merlot (Bottle)
Canyon Road Moscato (Bottle)
Columbia Crest Cab Savingnon (Bottle)
Kendall Jackson Chardonnay (Bottle)
Canyon Road Chardonnay (Glass)
Canyon Road Merlot (Glass)
Canyon Road Moscato (Glass)
Columbia Crest Cabernet Sav. (Glass)
Kendall Jackson Chardonnay (Glass)
Sutter Homes Chardonnay (Glass)
Sutter Homes Merlot (Glass)
Sutter Homes Pinot Grigio (Glass)
Sutter Homes White Zin (Glass)
Two Vines Merlot (Glass)
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
