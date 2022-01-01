A map showing the location of Dakota's Roadhouse of JacksonView gallery

Dakota's Roadhouse of Jackson

review star

No reviews yet

451 McCarty Lane

Jackson, OH 45640

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Kick Starters

$1 UPCHARGE

$1.00

$5.00 Wed BOOM BOOM

$5.00

Beefy Chorizo Queso Dip

$8.79

A generous portion of our home made blend of spicy chorizo, lean beef & gooey melted cheese served with made to order tortilla chips.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$8.79

Buffalo Wings

$9.49

Chips and Salsa

$3.50

Chorizo only

$5.00

Cowboy's Choice Combo

$13.99

Choose 3 of our selected appetizers to make a delicious combo for you or the whole family.

Fargo's Favorite Nachos

$7.99

Fried Dilled Pickle Chips

$5.99

Homemade Chicken Chunks

$7.29

Tender chicken morsels with choice of BBQ, Honey Mustard, or House made Ranch.

Meatball Skillet

$7.79

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.79

6 sticks gooey inside and crunchy one the outside with marinara for dipping

Onion Loaf

$7.99+

Made to order in house everyday. A true hometown favorite. Piled high and served with southwest ranch sauce

Panko Breaded Shrimp

$9.49

Pretzel Stick Basket

$7.99

Warm, soft & salty! Dip' em in Ben's mustard or our delicious craft beer cheese.

Southwest Egg Rolls

$9.49

Crisp egg rolls filled with chicken, spinach, whole black beans, corn, red bell peppers & pepper jack cheese with southwest sauce for dipping!

Tater Skins

$8.29

LOADED crispy potato skins with melted cheddar cheese, crisp bacon, home made ranch dressing with scallions

Ultimate Cheese Fries

$7.79

Hot fries topped with melted cheddar cheese, crisp bacon & scallions. Served with homemade ranch.

WED $5 ONION LOAF

$5.00

A la Carte Sides

1 Full Rack Cold Ribs

$18.00

1 Roll

$0.50

16 OZ RIBEYE RAW

$18.00

8 Ounce Dressing

$2.99

Add 1 Chicken Tender

$2.00

Add 1 Oz of sirloin

$1.50

Add 1 piece of Cod

$2.00

Add 1 piece of Perch

$4.00

Add 3rd Rack Ribs

$8.00

Add 6 Shrimp

$5.00

Add 6oz Chicken Breast

$6.00

Add 6oz Sirloin

$6.00

ADD BISON PATTY

$9.00

ADD Pita Bread

$2.00

ADD PULLED PORK

$3.00

Add Ribs 3 Bones

$3.00

Applesauce

$2.99

Baked Potato

$2.99

Caesar Salad

$3.49

Coleslaw

$2.99

Corn Bread

$1.00

Cottage Cheese

$2.99

Dozen Rolls

$4.00

Extra Nachos

$2.00

French Fries

$2.99

Green Beans

$2.99

House Salad

$2.99

Loaded Baked Potato

$3.99

Loaded French Fries SIDE

$3.99

Loaded Mashed

$2.99

Loaded Sweet Potato

$3.99

Macaroni and Cheese

$3.99

Mashed Potatoes

$2.79

Onion Rings

$2.99

Pats Baked Beans

$2.99

Sautéed Mushrooms

$2.99

Sautéed Onions

$2.99

Seasoned RICE

$2.99

Skillet Corn

$2.99

STEAMED BROCCOLI

$2.99

Steamed Veggies

$2.99

Sweet Potato

$2.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Salads & Soups

ADD CORN BREAD

$1.00

Bean Soup & Corn Bread

$3.99+

Buff Chicken Salad

$9.99

Dakota's Certified Steak Salad

$13.99

Fried Chicken Salad

$13.79

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.79

Salmon Salad

$15.99

Shrimp and Corn Chowder

$2.99+

Soup of the Day

$3.99+

Turkey Cobb Salad

$10.99

Wild Bill's Chili

$3.99+

Dakota's Favorites

Cheesy Bacon Chicken

$15.99

Country Fried Steak

$15.99

Country Side Plates

$8.49

Meatball Platter

$16.49

Monterey Chicken

$15.99

Prairie Dust Chicken

$15.99

Rotisserie Half Chicken

$16.99

Smothered Chicken

$15.99

Sturgis Chopper

$15.99

Fresh Catches

Calamity Jane's Tilapia

$16.49

CP's Grilled BBQ Salmon

$19.49

Fried Perch Fillets

$16.49

Grilled Salmon

$19.49

Badlands BBQ

BBQ Baby Back Ribs

$24.99+

BBQ Chicken Breasts

$15.49

Pineapple BBQ Chicken

$15.49

BBQ Half Chicken

$16.99Out of stock

$5.00 Wed Ribs

$5.00

Grilled Chicken Breast NO BBQ

$15.49

Hand Cut Steaks

6 oz Sirloin

$15.85

10 oz Rancher's Cut Sirloin

$21.75

Petite Filet

$29.49

10 oz Ribeye

$23.99
Thick & Hearty 16 oz Ribeye

Thick & Hearty 16 oz Ribeye

$26.99

Our 16 Ounce hand cut ribeye, grilled to perfection and served with two side items.

Grilled Sirloin Tips

$19.49

Filet Medallions (Limited Item)

$25.99

Prime Rib

8 oz Prime Rib

$23.49

12 oz Prime Rib

$25.49

16 oz Prime Rib

$29.49

Baskets

Chicken Tender Basket

$9.99

Basket of BBQ Ribs

$15.79

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.99

Fried Shrimp Basket

$15.99

Fish Basket

$15.99

Fish & Shrimp Basket

$15.99

Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken

$10.29

Chicken Likin Sandwich

$10.29

Dakota's Classic Reuben

$10.29

Dakota's Rachel

$9.99

Mr. Mel's Fried Bologna Sandwich

$8.79

Perch Sandwich

$10.29

Prime Rib French Dip

$10.49

Dakota's Burgers

American Cheese Cheeseburger

$9.99

Bacon & American Cheeseburger

$10.99

Blue Ribbon BBQ Burger

$10.99

Beer Cheese Burger

$10.99

Spicy Ben's Style Burger

$10.99

A-1 Style Burger

$10.99

Bacon Bomber Burger

$11.79

Sunrise Style Burger

$11.79

The Mount Rushmore

$13.99

Bison Burger

$14.79

Baby Bella Burger

$11.79

Kid's Meals

Kids BBQ Ribs

$7.49

Kids Cheeseburger

$4.79

Kids Chicken Bites

$4.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.79

Kids Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.49

Kids Mac & Cheese

$4.69

Kids Marinara and Meatball

$6.99

Kids Sirloin Steak Bites

$7.49

Kids Chicken Tender

$4.99

Side

Applesauce

Baked Potato

Ceasar Salad

$2.99

Coleslaw

Cottage Cheese

Extra Roll

$0.50

French Fries

Green Beans

House Salad

Mashed Potatoes

Onion Rings

Sautéed Mushrooms

Sautéed Onions

Seasoned Rice

Steamed Vegetables

Sweet Potato

Sub Chili or soup of DAY CUP

$1.00

Pats Baked Beans

Skillet Corn

Steamed Broccoli

Fancy Sides

Macaroni & Cheese

$3.99

Loaded Sweet Potato

$3.99

Loaded Baked Potato

$3.99

Loaded French Fries

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Desserts

Add 1 Scoop Ice Cream

$1.00

Chocolate Lava Cake

$4.39

Chocolate Tower Cake

$7.49

Chocolate Tower without Ice Cream

$6.99

Family Cookie Cake

$6.99

Kids Sundae

$0.99

New York Cheesecake

$3.99

Rootbeer Float

$3.50

Salted Caramel Vanilla Cake

$5.99

Pumpkin swirl cheesecake

$4.99

Beer

16oz Blue Moon

$3.50

16oz Bud Light

$3.25

16oz Budweiser

$3.25

16oz Busch Lite

$3.50

16oz Coors Light

$3.25

16oz Lemon Shandy

$3.50Out of stock

16oz Michelob Ultra

$3.25

16oz Miller Lite

$3.25Out of stock

16oz Stella

$4.50Out of stock

16oz Yuengling

$3.25

16oz Land Shark

$3.50

16oz Voodoo Ranger

$3.50Out of stock

16oz Shock Top

$3.50

16oz Mich Ultra Gold

$3.25

16oz Mango Cart

$3.50

16oz Black and Tan

$3.25

23oz Blue Moon

$4.50

23oz Bud Light

$4.25

23oz Budweiser

$4.25

23oz Busch Lite

$4.25

23oz Coors Light

$4.25

23oz Lemon Shandy

$4.50Out of stock

23oz Michelob Ultra

$4.25

23oz Miller Lite

$4.25Out of stock

23oz Yuengling

$4.25

23oz Land Shark

$4.50

23oz VooDoo Ranger

$4.50Out of stock

23oz Shock Top

$4.50

23oz Mich Ultra Gold

$4.25

23oz Mango Cart

$4.50

23oz Black and Tan

$4.25

Ace Pear

$6.25

Ace Dry Apple

$6.25

Ace Pineapple

$6.25

Ace Semi Dry Apple

$6.25

Bells America IPA

$3.75

Bud Light

$3.25

Bud Light Zero

$3.25

Bud Lite Next

$3.25

Bud Seltzer

$3.25

Budweiser

$3.25

Coors Lite

$3.25

Corona Extra

$3.95

Guiness

$3.95

Heineken

$3.25

High Noon Black Cherry

$6.25

High Noon Pineapple

$6.25

High Noon Watermelon

$6.25

Killians

$3.95

Mich Ultra

$3.25

Mikes Hard Seltzer

$4.25

Miller Light

$3.25Out of stock

ODOULS

$3.25

Reds Apple

$3.50

Smirnoff

$2.95

Strongbow

$4.00

Summer Shandy

$2.25

White Claw Black Berry

$3.25

White Claw Strawberry

$3.25

White Claw Lemon

$3.25

White Claw Mango

$3.25

White Claw Passion Fruit

$3.25

White Claw Pineapple

$3.25

White Claw Tangerine

$3.25

White Claw Watermelon

$3.25

Wiedmans

$2.25

Beverages and Soda

Bottled Water

$2.79

Coffee

$1.79

Decaf Coffee

$2.79

Diet Mt Dew

$2.79

Diet Pepsi

$2.79

Dr Pepper

$2.79

Fruit Punch

$2.79

Iced Sweet Tea

$2.79

Iced Unsweetened Tea

$2.79

Lemonade

$2.79

Mt Dew

$2.79

Pepsi

$2.79

Pink Lemonade

$2.79

Rootbeer

$2.79

Sierra Mist

$2.79

Soda

$2.79

WATER

RED BULL

$3.00

Cherry Pepsi

$2.79

Bottled Water

$2.59

Cocktails

Aloha Cake

$6.25

Amaretto Sour

$5.75

Angel Food Cake

$5.75

B 52

$5.50

Bacardi Island Punch

$6.00

Bacardi Island Punch

$6.00

Bahama Mama

$6.00

Baileys and Coffee

$4.50

Baileys and Coffee

$4.50

Banana Split

$5.75

Bay Breeze

$5.75

Bend Me Over

$5.75

Black Russian

$5.25

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Bloody Mary Pint

$6.00

Blow Job

$5.50

Blue Springer

$6.99

Blue Hawaiian

$5.25

Blue Lemonade Rum

$4.75

Blue Lemonade Vodka

$4.75

Blue Suede Shoes

$6.50

Brain Hemorrhage

$5.00

Brandy

$5.00

Brandy Alexander

$5.50

Buttery Nipple

$5.00

Captain Smash

$6.00

Champaign Flutes

$7.50

Cheesecake Drink

$5.75

Cherry TNT

$6.25

Cinn Toast Shot

$4.75

Cranberry Cooler

$4.75

Dakotas Long Island

$6.75

Dark and Stormy

$5.50

Dirty Bong Water

$6.75

Dragon Berry Juice

$5.50

Dragonberry Juice

$5.50

Dreamsicle

$4.75

DRINK SPECIAL LARGE

$6.50

DRINK SPECIAL SMALL

$4.50

Electric Blue Lemonade

$5.50

Fuzzy Navel

$5.00

Gimlet Rocks

$4.75

Gin Gimlet

$5.00

Girl Bye

$6.75

Goose Island Tea

$5.29

Grasshopper

$5.50

Hairy Navel

$5.50

Harvey Wallbanger

$5.75

Hawaiian Punch

$5.50

Help I've Fallen

$6.50

Hurricane

$5.50

Irish Car Bomb

$7.50

Irish Coffee

$5.25

Irish Trash Can

$6.75

Jack Dan Tennessee Honey Lemonade

$5.75

Jager Bomb

$6.25

Jelly Bean

$5.25

Kamikaze

$5.25

Killer Koolade

$5.00

Lemon Drop

$5.25

Liquid Marijuana

$6.75

Little Beer

$5.50

Long Island

$6.75

Long Island

$6.75

Long Island Top Shelf

$8.75

Lynchburg Lemonade

$5.50

Mai Tai

$5.50

Manhattan

$6.00

Mimosa

$5.25

Moscow Mule

$5.50

Mudslide

$5.50

Old Fashioned

$6.00

Orgasm

$5.50

Pain Killer

$6.50

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$5.50

Poison Apple

$6.50

Purple Haze

$5.50

Purple Hooter

$5.50

Purple Rain

$5.50

Rum Chata Buckeye

$5.50

Rum Runner

$5.25

Salty Dog

$4.75

Screw Driver

$5.25

Sea Breeze

$4.75

Sex on a dirty Pilot gas Station Floor

$1.00

Sex on the Beach

$5.50

She's got legs

$6.00

Side Screw

$5.00

Signature Sangria

$6.00

Singapore Sling

$5.25

Sloe Gin Fizz

$5.25

Starburst

$5.50

Tequila Sunrise

$5.75

Tom Collins

$5.75

Tropical Dream

$6.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$3.25

Washington Apple Shot

$5.00

Whiskey Collins

$5.00

White Russian

$5.25

Zombie

$6.50

Daiquiri's

Mango Daiquiri

$6.00

Miami Vice

$6.00

Peach Daiquiri

$6.00

Pina Colada

$6.00

Raspberry Daiquiri

$6.00

Strawberry Colada

$6.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$6.00

Strawberry Mango Daiquri

$6.00

Virgin Mango Daiquiri

$3.50

Virgin Peach Daiquiri

$3.50

Virgin Pina Colada

$3.50

Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri

$3.50

Kids Drinks

Kids Pepsi

$1.39

Kids Sierra Mist

$1.39

Kids Mt Dew

$1.39

Kids Crush

$1.39

Kids Diet Pepsi

$1.39

Kids Root Beer

$1.39

Kids Fruit Punch

$1.39

Kids Lemonade

$1.39

Kids Pink Lemonade

$1.39

Kids Milk

$1.39

Kids Sweet Tea

$1.39

Liquor

1800

$6.75

Jose Cuervo

$6.25

Patron

$8.50

Bacardi Coconut

$5.50

Bacardi Dragonberry

$5.50

Bacardi Light Silver

$4.75

Bacardi Pineapple

$5.50

Captain Morgan

$5.50

Cherry Pucker

$4.75

Cruzan 151

$5.00

Cruzan Banana

$4.75

Cruzan Blackberry

$4.75

Cruzan Coconut

$4.75

Cruzan Strawberry

$4.75

Malibu

$4.75

Myers Dark Rum

$5.00

Rum Chata

$5.00

Absolut

$5.75

Absolut Citron

$5.75

Fire Fly Sweet Tea

$5.25

Grey Goose

$6.50

Pinnacle Whipped

$4.50

Three Olives Berry

$4.75

Three Olives Cherry

$4.75

Three Olives Purple

$4.75

TITO's

$5.99

Bird Dog-Peach

$5.75Out of stock

Black Velvet

$5.25

Bushmills

$5.25

Canadian Club

$4.75

Crown Royal

$7.00

Crown Royal Apple

$7.00

Crown Royal Peach

$7.00

Crown Vanilla

$7.00

Fireball

$5.75

Gentleman Jack JD

$7.50

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jack Daniels Tennesse Honey

$5.75

Jameson

$6.75Out of stock

Seagrams 7

$5.00

Seagrams VO

$5.00

Southern Comfort

$5.00

Wild Turkey

$5.25

Yukon Jack

$5.25

Basil Haydens

$8.25

Blanton's Single Barrel

$14.00

Buffalo Trace

$8.50

Bulleit 10-Year Exclusive

$9.00

Jefferson's

$8.25

Jim Beam

$5.75

Jim Beam Apple

$5.75

Knob Creek

$6.25

Makers Mark

$6.00

Wild Turkey

$5.50

Woodford Reserve

$7.75

Yellowstone

$8.50

Amaretto Disarrono

$5.25

Apple Schnapps

$4.50

Baileys

$5.00

Banana

$4.50

Blue Curaco

$4.50

Butterscotch Schnapps

$4.25

Chambord

$5.00

Creme De Menthe

$4.50

Frangelico

$5.00

Grand Marnier

$5.25

Hennesy

$6.75

Hot Damn

$4.25

Jagermeister

$5.25

Kahlua

$5.00

Melon (Midori)

$4.50

Peach Schnapps

$4.50

Peppermint Schnapps

$4.50

Razzmatazz

$4.50

Sloe Gin

$5.00

Dewars

$5.50

Johnnie Walker Red

$5.25

Johnnie Walker Black

$7.00

Bombay Saphire

$6.25

Tanquerey

$5.75

House Amaretto

$4.00

House Gin

$4.00

House Rum

$4.00

House Scotch

$4.00

House Tequila

$4.00

House Vodka

$4.00

House Whiskey

$4.00

Washington Apple

$3.00

Miami Vice

$3.00

Whipped Chocolate

$3.00

Strawberry Sundae

$3.00

Rattle Snake

$3.00

Margaritas

Classic Margarita

$5.00

Classic Margarita-Non HH

$5.00

Cowgirl

$5.99

Gold Rush

$5.99

Mango Margarita

$5.99

Moon Shine Margaritas

$3.50

Patron Margarita

$8.75

Peach Margarita

$5.99

Raspberry Margarita

$5.99

Rushmore

$8.99

Strawberry Margarita

$5.99

Sunrise

$5.50

Mrs. Susies Margarita FRESH

$9.75

Martini's

Blue Cosmo Martini

$5.50

Cosmo Martini

$6.00

Gin Martini

$5.00

Side Car Martini

$5.50

Vodka Martini

$5.00

Washington Apple Martini

$6.00

Special Cocktails

Ole Smoky Caramel Apple

$8.50

Wine

Canyon Road Chardonnay (Bottle)

$17.00

Canyon Road Merlot (Bottle)

$17.00

Canyon Road Moscato (Bottle)

$17.00

Columbia Crest Cab Savingnon (Bottle)

$18.95

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay (Bottle)

$23.95Out of stock

Canyon Road Chardonnay (Glass)

$4.00

Canyon Road Merlot (Glass)

$4.00

Canyon Road Moscato (Glass)

$4.00

Columbia Crest Cabernet Sav. (Glass)

$5.50

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay (Glass)

$5.95

Sutter Homes Chardonnay (Glass)

$4.75

Sutter Homes Merlot (Glass)

$4.75

Sutter Homes Pinot Grigio (Glass)

$4.75

Sutter Homes White Zin (Glass)

$4.75

Two Vines Merlot (Glass)

$5.95

$5.00 WED PITCHERS

Blue Moon $8.00 Pitcher

$8.00

BUD LIGHT $5.00 PITCHER

$5.00

BUDWEISER $5.00 PITCHER

$5.00

COORS LIGHT $5.00 PITCHER

$5.00

MICHELOB ULTRA $5.00 PITCHER

$5.00Out of stock

MILLER LITE $5.00 PITCHER

$5.00

YUENGLING $5.00 PITCHER

$5.00

BUSCH LITE $5.OO PITCHER

$5.00

Banquet Food

Open Food

Hats

Mutli-Color Hat

$25.00

Tan Hat

$25.00

T-Shirts

Water Tower Shirt

$20.00

Apple Festival Man

$20.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

451 McCarty Lane, Jackson, OH 45640

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

The Spot on Main
orange starNo Reviews
298 Main Street Jackson, OH 45640
View restaurantnext
Homestead Country Market
orange starNo Reviews
7037 Ohio 327 Wellston, OH 45692
View restaurantnext
Firehouse Quick Stop & Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
5872 OH-140 Wheelersburg, OH 45694
View restaurantnext
Roosters - Waverly
orange star4.2 • 571
760 W. Emmitt Ave Waverly, OH 45690
View restaurantnext
Sarah's Cafe and Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
21 Robert Lucas Road Lucasville, OH 45648
View restaurantnext
Casa Grande Mexican Restaurant - New Boston
orange starNo Reviews
4623 Gallia Street New Boston, OH 45662
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Jackson
Athens
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Huntington
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Lancaster
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Barboursville
review star
No reviews yet
Washington Court House
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Canal Winchester
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Pickerington
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Grove City
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston