Steakhouses
Seafood

Dakota's Steakhouse Downtown Dallas

600 North Akard Street

Dallas, TX 75201

BUBBLES (ONLINE ORDER)

b730 NV HALF-BTL Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Brut Champagne 375ml

$99.00

b934 NV Lallier Serie R - R.018 Brut Champagne

$125.00

b931 NV Drappier - Carte d’Or Brut Champagne

$136.00

NV Laurent-Perrier - La Cuvée Brut Champagne 919

$127.00Out of stock

b923 NV Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut Champagne

$160.00

b919 NV Sabine Godme Terre de Verzenay Extra Brut Champagne

$181.00

b923 NV Taittinger - Brut La Française Champagne

$145.00

b916 NV Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Brut Champagne

$165.00Out of stock

b909 NV Bollinger Special Cuvee Brut Champagne

$217.00

b920 NV LaFalise Paul Froissart 045 Parcellaire Grand Cru Extra Brut

$379.00

b903 NV LaFalise Paul Froissart 276 Parcellaire Grand Cru Brut Nature

$379.00

b923 2008 Nicolas Feuillatte - Palmes d’Or Champagne

$308.00

b814 2009 Drappier - Grande Sendree Brut Champagne

$349.00

b932 MV Lallier - Ouvrage Extra Brut Champagne

$379.00

b926 2013 Alfred Gratien Cuvee Paradis

$413.00

b927 2008 Taittinger Comtes Blanc de Blancs Champagne

$448.00

b933 2006 Piper-Heidsieck Rare Champagne

$506.00

b913 NV Paul Benoit et Fils Troy de Meslay Crémant du Jura

$82.00

b912 2021 Yetti & The Kokonut: Kokonut Bubbles Pet Nat

$121.00

b733 NV HALF-BOTTLE Drappier - Rosé Saignée Champagne 375ml

$99.00

b920 NV Lallier Brut Grand Cru Rosé Champagne

$179.00

b930 NV Alfred Gratien Brut Rosé Champagne

$193.00

b937 NV Veuve Clicquot Pink Label Rosé Brut Champagne

$239.00

NV Delamotte Brut Rosé Brut Champagne 906

$208.00Out of stock

b909 2006 Dom Perignon Rosé Brut Champagne

$896.00

b930 2004 LP Alexandra

$1,104.00

b829 2019 Avinyo Reserva Brut Rosé Cava

$79.00

b936 2020 Otto Uve Gragnano

$110.00

b918 2020 Poppelvej Zoonotic Spillover

$120.00

b235 2019 Amici Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon

$259.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
We believe the best steaks come from the best cut and quality. That’s why we get all of our beef fresh from renowned beef purveyors, Allen Brothers. Each cut is corn and grain fed USDA Prime steak that our chef handpicks. Each steak is aged for a minimum of 28 days for a perfectly tender, juicy bite every time. It is our goal to give you a great meal every time you join us for lunch or dinner. We update our menu twice a year so each time you dine with us you experience fresh flavors that go with every season.

Website

Location

600 North Akard Street, Dallas, TX 75201

Directions

