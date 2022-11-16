Restaurant header imageView gallery
Indian
Vegan
Breakfast & Brunch

DAKSHIN INDIAN GRILL

review star

No reviews yet

16640 hawfield way dr, #103

Charlotte, NC 28277

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Tikka Masala
Hyderabad Dum Biryani Specials
Roti Spl

Tandoori

Paneer Tikka

Paneer Tikka

$16.99
Tandoori Murg

Tandoori Murg

$16.99

marinated chicken with fresh spices and barbecued over flaming clay oven

Tandoori Tikka

Tandoori Tikka

$17.99
Tangdi Kebab

Tangdi Kebab

$16.99Out of stock
Dakshin Special Chicken Tikka

Dakshin Special Chicken Tikka

$18.99
Kakinada Grill Fish

Kakinada Grill Fish

$16.99Out of stock

Veg Appetizers

Samosa

Samosa

$6.99
Peanut Bites

Peanut Bites

$6.99
Masala Papad

Masala Papad

$5.99
Cut Mirchi

Cut Mirchi

$9.99

Samosa Chaat

$13.99
Veg 65 Specials

Veg 65 Specials

$13.99
Veg Karivepaku (curry leaves) Specials

Veg Karivepaku (curry leaves) Specials

$13.99
Veg 555

Veg 555

$13.99

Non-Veg Appetizers

Chicken 65

Chicken 65

$16.99
Chicken Lollipop

Chicken Lollipop

$16.99
Chicken 777

Chicken 777

$16.99
Karivepaku (curry leaves) Special

Karivepaku (curry leaves) Special

$16.99
Sukka Specials

Sukka Specials

$16.99
Apollo Fish

Apollo Fish

$17.99
Bullet Special

Bullet Special

$16.99
Dakshin Special

Dakshin Special

$16.99

Karampodi Specials

$16.99

Guntur Special

$16.99

Veg Entrees

Paneer Tikka Masala

Paneer Tikka Masala

$16.99
Paneer Butter Masala

Paneer Butter Masala

$16.99
Malai Kofta

Malai Kofta

$16.99
Chana (Chickpeas) Special

Chana (Chickpeas) Special

$15.99
Veg Korma Specials

Veg Korma Specials

$15.99
Dal (Lentil) Specials

Dal (Lentil) Specials

$14.99
Malabar Vegetable Curry

Malabar Vegetable Curry

$15.99
Palak Paneer

Palak Paneer

$16.99
Mughlai Shahi Paneer

Mughlai Shahi Paneer

$16.99
Egg Masala

Egg Masala

$15.99
Bisibelebath

Bisibelebath

$11.99
Tempered Curd Rice

Tempered Curd Rice

$7.99

Veg chettinad special

$15.99

Non Veg Entrees

Chicken Tikka Masala

Chicken Tikka Masala

$16.99
Korma Specials

Korma Specials

$16.99
Vindaloo Specials

Vindaloo Specials

$16.99

Chettinad Specials

$16.99
Mughlai Specials

Mughlai Specials

$16.99
Butter Masala Special

Butter Masala Special

$16.99
South Indian Curry Special

South Indian Curry Special

$16.99

Biryani

Veg Biryani Specials

Veg Biryani Specials

$15.99
Hyderabad Dum Biryani Specials

Hyderabad Dum Biryani Specials

$16.99
Boneless Biryani

Boneless Biryani

$17.99
Shrimp Biryani

Shrimp Biryani

$19.99

Indo Chinese

Manchurian Specials

Manchurian Specials

$15.99
Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$15.99
Hakka Noodles

Hakka Noodles

$15.99

Breakfast Items (All Day)

Dosa

Dosa

$10.99Out of stock
Choley Batura

Choley Batura

$15.99
Choley Poori

Choley Poori

$15.99
Parota Korma Specials

Parota Korma Specials

$15.99

Bread

Naan Special

Naan Special

$2.99Out of stock
Roti Spl

Roti Spl

$2.99
Malabar Paratha

Malabar Paratha

$5.99
Poori

Poori

$5.99
Bhatura

Bhatura

$5.99Out of stock
Onion Kulcha

Onion Kulcha

$4.99Out of stock

Desserts

Gulab Jamoon

Gulab Jamoon

$5.99
Ras Malai

Ras Malai

$5.99
Gajar Ka Halwa

Gajar Ka Halwa

$5.99
Falooda

Falooda

$5.99Out of stock
Mango Lassi

Mango Lassi

$4.99Out of stock

Pan

$2.99

Condiments/Sides

Plain Rice

$2.19

Tamarind sauce

$1.50

Mint sauce

$1.50

Raita

$1.50

Salan

$1.50

Onion & Lemon

$2.00

Buffet

Grand Buffet Adult

$24.99

Grand Buffet Child

$18.99

Weekend special biryani

Ambur chicken biryani

$15.99Out of stock

Chettinad Chicken Biryani

$15.99Out of stock

Mandi Chicken Biryani

$16.99Out of stock

Thalapakattu Goat Biryani

$18.99Out of stock

Weekend Specials

Haleem

$17.99Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Dakshin !!!

Location

16640 hawfield way dr, #103, Charlotte, NC 28277

Directions

Gallery
Dakshin indian Grill image
Dakshin indian Grill image
Dakshin indian Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Lights Juicery & Cafe
orange star4.8 • 587
16631 Lancaster Hwy Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - #53 Fort Mill
orange starNo Reviews
516 Mercantile Place Fort Mill, SC 29715
View restaurantnext
The Flipside Cafe - 3150 US-21, Suite 112
orange star4.6 • 3,510
3150 US-21, Suite 112 Fort Mill, SC 29715
View restaurantnext
Cafe Monte French Bakery and Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
6700 Fairview Rd, Suite 108 Charlotte, NC 28210
View restaurantnext
Just Fresh - Rivergate
orange star4.7 • 1,089
14136 Rivergate Pkwy Charlotte, NC 28273
View restaurantnext
The Suffolk Punch
orange starNo Reviews
2911 Griffith St Charlotte, NC 28203
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Charlotte

Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Park Road
orange star4.6 • 11,805
4125 Park Rd Charlotte, NC 28209
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 8,048
139 S. Tryon Street Charlotte, NC 28202
View restaurantnext
Stagioni
orange star4.9 • 5,135
715 Providence Rd Charlotte, NC 28207
View restaurantnext
Cajun Queen
orange star4.3 • 5,018
1800 E 7th St Charlotte, NC 28204
View restaurantnext
Amelie's French Bakery and Cafe
orange star4.3 • 3,925
136 East 36th Street Charlotte, NC 28206
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Arboretum
orange star4.6 • 3,793
8022 Providence Rd Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Charlotte
Matthews
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Indian Trail
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Belmont
review star
Avg 5 (8 restaurants)
Fort Mill
review star
Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)
Huntersville
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Waxhaw
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Gastonia
review star
Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Concord
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Cornelius
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston