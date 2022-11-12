A map showing the location of DaLat's Gateaux and Cafe 6915 Southside DriveView gallery

DaLat's Gateaux and Cafe 6915 Southside Drive

6915 Southside Drive

Louisville, KY 40214

Popular Items

B1. Bánh Mì Dalat's Special (Dac Biet)
Iced Vietnamese Coffee
B6. Bánh Mì Thit Nuong (Grilled Pork)

Bánh Mì

B1. Bánh Mì Dalat's Special (Dac Biet)

$6.50

B2. Bánh Mì Cha (Pork Roll)

$6.00

B4. Bánh Mì Ga (Chicken)

$6.50

B5. Bánh Mì Xiu Mai (Vietnamese Meatball)

$6.50

B6. Bánh Mì Thit Nuong (Grilled Pork)

$7.50

B7. Vegetarian Dalat's Special (Dac Biet)

$7.00

B8. Vegetarian Tofu

$6.50

B9. Vegetarian Ham

$6.50

Entrees

Banh Beo (15 pieces)

Banh Beo (15 pieces)

$5.50

Hue favorite street food. Rice patties top with shrimps , scallion oil, and dipping sauce.

Banh Bot Loc La (1 each)

$1.00
Banh Bot Lot Tran (8 pieces)

Banh Bot Lot Tran (8 pieces)

$5.50

Hue cuisine. Tapico starch dumpling with pork and shrimp topped with fried shallots & scallion served with sweet chili fish sauce

Banh It

$5.00Out of stock

Bread

$0.80
Bun Nem Nuong (Rice Noodles with Grilled Pork)

Bun Nem Nuong (Rice Noodles with Grilled Pork)

$8.50Out of stock
Bun Thit Nuong Cha Gio (Rice Noodles with Grilled Pork and Egg Roll)

Bun Thit Nuong Cha Gio (Rice Noodles with Grilled Pork and Egg Roll)

$8.75

Bun Tom Thit Nuong Cha Gio (Rice Noodles with Shrimp, Grilled Pork, and Egg Roll)

$9.50

Cha Gio (Egg Roll, 1 piece)

$0.85

Cha Gio Heo (Pork Egg Roll, 3 pieces)

$2.75

Cha Oc (Snails Stuffed with Ham)

$20.00Out of stock
Com Ga Nuong (Grilled Chicken with Rice)

Com Ga Nuong (Grilled Chicken with Rice)

$9.00
Com Suong Nuong (Grilled Pork with Rice)

Com Suong Nuong (Grilled Pork with Rice)

$9.00

Goi Cuon (Spring Roll)

$3.75

Small Grilled Chicken

$3.00
Mi Cha Bong

Mi Cha Bong

$6.00

Nem Nuong (Grilled pork skewer, 1 each)

$2.50

Nem Nuong Cuon (Spring Roll with Grilled Pork)

$3.75Out of stock

Tom How Tien (Shrimp Egg Roll)

$2.50Out of stock

Grill pork chop (1 piece)

$3.00

Grill pork skewer (1 each)

$2.75

Spring Rolls (4)

$7.50

Goi cuon (spring rolls 4 pieces)

$7.50Out of stock

Large grilled chicken

$3.50

Packaged Items

Bap Rang Say Gion

$12.00

Cha Lua

$13.00

Kho Muc (Squid Jerky)

$6.00

Medium Cha Bong (Dried Pork)

$14.00

Mut Tac

$5.00

Small Cha Bong (Dried Pork)

$5.00

Tac Cam Thao

$5.00

Thit Cha Bong (Pork Jerky)

$14.00

Vietnamese Pickles

$12.50

Xi Muoi

$5.00

Xi Muoi Cam Guat

$5.00

Pastries

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$2.75

Apple Strudel

$2.75

Bang Mi Tron (Dalat's Mixed Bread Pastry)

$3.50Out of stock

Butter Toast

$1.00
Cherry Danish Ring

Cherry Danish Ring

$2.75
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$2.75
Coconut Bun

Coconut Bun

$2.75

Cream Cheese Danish

$2.75
Hotdog Bun

Hotdog Bun

$2.75
Onion & Bacon Bun

Onion & Bacon Bun

$2.75

Puff Pastry (3 pieces)

$2.50Out of stock
Pâté Chaud

Pâté Chaud

$3.00
Shredded Pork Bun with Ham

Shredded Pork Bun with Ham

$2.75

Sesame balls (3 balls)

$3.50

Cookies

Angel Cookie

$1.75

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.75

Madeline Cookie

$1.75

Raisin Cookie

$1.75

White Chocolate Cookie

$1.75

Sliced Cake

Cheese Cake

$3.00

Chocolate Chip Cannoli

$3.00

Chocolate Fudge

$4.00

Chocolate Mousse

$4.00

Lime Mascarpone

$4.00

Oreo Mousse Cake

$4.00

Tiramisu

$4.00

Chè

Chè Dau Xanh

$3.50Out of stock
Chè Dau Trang

Chè Dau Trang

$4.00Out of stock
Chè Sam Bo Luong

Chè Sam Bo Luong

$4.00
Chè Ba Màu

Chè Ba Màu

$4.00
Thach Rau Cau (Vietnamese Jelly)

Thach Rau Cau (Vietnamese Jelly)

$4.00

Che khoai mon (Tara)

$4.00

Whole Cake

8" Fruit Cake

$35.00

8" Durian Cake

$45.00

10" Fruit Cake

$45.00

10" Durian Cake

$70.00

12" Fruit Cake

$75.00

12" or 1/4 Sheet Durian Cake

$100.00

10" Tiramisu

$50.00

10" Chocolate mousse

$45.00

10" Cheese Cake

$35.00

8" Moka Cake (chocolate & coffee)

$40.00

10" Moka Cake (chocolate & coffee)

$50.00

Coffee

Iced Vietnamese Coffee

$5.50+

Hawaiian Coffee

$5.50+

Frappes

Caramel Frappe

$5.50+

Chocolate Chips Frappe

$5.50+

Coffee Frappe

$5.50+

Cookie Cream Frappe

$5.50+

Mocha Frappe

$5.50+

White Chocolate Frappe

$5.50+

Fruit Tea

Green Apple Green Tea

$5.50+

Kumquat Green Tea

$5.50+

Lychee Green Tea

$5.50+

Mango Green Tea

$5.50+

Passion Fruit Tea

$5.50+

Plum Green Tea

$5.50+

Raspberry Green Tea

$5.50+

Strawberry Green Tea

$5.50+

Watermelon Green Tea

$5.50+

Ice Blended

Almond Ice Blended

$5.50+

Brown Sugar Latte Ice Blended

$5.50+

Coconut Ice Blended

$5.50+

Honeydew Ice Blended

$5.50+

Mango Ice Blended

$5.50+

Matcha Green Tea Ice Blended

$5.50+

Milk Tea Ice Blended

$5.50+

Strawberry Ice Blended

$5.50+

Taro Ice Blended

$5.50+

Thai Tea Ice Blended

$5.50+

Watermelon Ice Blended

$5.50+

Milk Tea

Almond Milk Tea

$5.50+

Banana Milk Tea

$5.50+

Brown Sugar Bubble Milk Tea

$5.50+

Coconut Milk Tea

$5.50+

Honeydew Milk Tea

$5.50+

Mango Milk Tea

$5.50+

Matcha Green Tea

$5.50+

Milk Tea

$5.50+

Strawberry Milk Tea

$5.50+

Taro Milk Tea

$5.50+

Thai Green Tea

$5.50+

Thai Tea (original)

$5.50+

Watermelon Milk Tea

$5.50+

Smoothies

Avocado Energy

$5.50+

Banana Split

$5.50+

Florida Pina Colada

$5.50+Out of stock

Good Morning

$5.50+

Hawaii Twist

$5.50+

Honeydew Kiwi Cooler

$5.50+

Innocent Passion

$5.50+

Peach Cooler

$5.50+

Safe Sex on the Beach

$5.50+

Tango Night

$5.50+

Walk in the Park

$5.50+

Yogurt Breakfast

$5.50+

Zebra

$5.50+

Soft Drinks

Coke

$1.25

Diet Coke

$1.25

Monster

$2.50

Red Bull

$2.50

Sprite

$1.25

Water Cup

Snapple

$2.00

Lipton

$1.75

Soy milk bottle

$1.75

Specialties

Avocado Matcha

$4.75+

Strawberry Matcha Green Tea

$4.75+

Slushies

Blueberry Slushy

$5.50+

Green Apple Slushy

$5.50+

Kiwi Slushy

$5.50+

Kumquat Slushy

$5.50+

Lychee Slushy

$5.50+

Mango Slushy

$5.50+

Passion Fruit Slushy

$5.50+

Raspberry Slushy

$5.50+

Strawberry Slushy

$5.50+

Watermelon Slushy

$5.50+
All hours
Sunday8:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

From Dalat's Gateaux and Cafe - Banh Mi, Boba Teas, and Pastries + "At Dalat's Gateaux & Cafe, we are committed to serve you the best, delicious, authentic, and healthy Vietnamese sandwiches called "Banh mi" and Vietnam mid-region streetfoods bringing the finest taste of Vietnamese cuisine to Louisville along with fast and best services. Our guests will also enjoy the refreshing boba teas, smoothie drinks, and Vietnamese Coffee during the visits and want to come back for more."

Location

6915 Southside Drive, Louisville, KY 40214

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
