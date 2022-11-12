DaLat's Gateaux and Cafe 6915 Southside Drive
All hours
|Sunday
|8:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 8:00 pm
From Dalat's Gateaux and Cafe - Banh Mi, Boba Teas, and Pastries + "At Dalat's Gateaux & Cafe, we are committed to serve you the best, delicious, authentic, and healthy Vietnamese sandwiches called "Banh mi" and Vietnam mid-region streetfoods bringing the finest taste of Vietnamese cuisine to Louisville along with fast and best services. Our guests will also enjoy the refreshing boba teas, smoothie drinks, and Vietnamese Coffee during the visits and want to come back for more."
6915 Southside Drive, Louisville, KY 40214
