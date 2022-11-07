Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

d'Alba craft kitchen & cocktails

review star

No reviews yet

3715 Alba Rd

Houston, TX 77018

shareables

crispy brussels

crispy brussels

$10.00

! NUT ALLERGY ! fried brussel sprouts, pecorino, candied pecans, pickled shallot and honey vinaigrette

sage & cannellini hummus

sage & cannellini hummus

$12.00

! NUT ALLERGY ! sage & cannellini bean hummus, herb evoo, castelvetrano olives, pine nuts, lemon zest, served w/ vegetable crudite & alba balloon bread

roasted cauliflower

roasted cauliflower

$9.00

chile & lime roasted cauliflower, crispy quinoa, tahini, dill yogurt

spinach & artichoke dip

spinach & artichoke dip

$11.00

!! NUT ALLERGY !! spinach & artichoke dip, pappadew peppers, green onion & house chile lime tortilla chips

beets & burrata

beets & burrata

$12.00

! NUT ALLERGY ! marinated beets, burrata, basil pesto, seed brittle

blue crab & shrimp campechana

blue crab & shrimp campechana

$16.00

blue crab & shrimp campechana, avocado, jalapeno & house tortilla chips

gulf fish crudo

gulf fish crudo

$14.00

gulf fish crudo, charred pineapple, cucumber, coconut lime sauce, black sesame

charcuterie board

charcuterie board

$28.00

chef's rotating selection of local texas meats & cheeses, served w/ castelvetrano olives, fresh fruit, peppadew peppers, cornish pickles, apricot jam, candied pecans & seeded artisan crackers

salads

heirloom tomato salad

$16.00

fresh heirloom tomatoes, pickled red onion, blueberries, fresh basil, goat's milk feta, red cerignola olives & sherry vinaigrette* 16

hearts of palm caesar

hearts of palm caesar

! NUT ALLERGY ! romaine, grilled hearts of palm, parmesan, croutons, fresh citrus, dairy free caesar dressing

baby kale & goat cheese

baby kale & goat cheese

$15.00

! NUT ALLERGY ! baby kale, curly endive, goat's milk feta, candied pecans, local strawberries, beets, lemon & roasted garlic vinaigrette

mixed greens salad

mixed greens salad

$14.00

mixed greens, fresh heirloom tomato, grated egg, carrots, artichoke, shallots, balsamic vinaigrette

baby spinach salad

$16.00

baby spinach, crispy brussel sprouts, dried cherries, roasted marcona almonds, shallots, toasted breadcrumbs & parmesan dressing

wood fired pizza

prosciutto pizza

prosciutto pizza

$18.00

prosciutto, bechamel, five-cheese blend, rosemary, dates, herb evoo

pepperoni & jalapeno pizza

pepperoni & jalapeno pizza

$17.00

pepperoni, gh marinara, five-cheese blend, jalapeno, chile-honey

wild cremini mushroom pizza

$17.00

wild cremini mushroom, porcini ricotta, pecorino, truffled arugula & balsamic glaze

roasted artichoke pizza

roasted artichoke pizza

$16.00

! NUT ALLERGY ! roasted artichoke, pesto, five-cheese blend, caramelized onion, fresh basil

meat trio pizza

meat trio pizza

$19.00

meat trio w/ pepperoni, falcon lake farms smoked ham, american proscuitto, gh marinara, five-cheese blend & parmesan add a farm egg +2

pepperoni pizza

$14.00

cheese pizza

$12.00
smoked cheddar pizza

smoked cheddar pizza

$16.00

grilled corn, maple smoked cheddar, serrano salsa verde, pickled green tomato, crema, roasted pumpkin seeds

pasta

campanelle pasta

campanelle pasta

$15.00

! NUT ALLERGY ! campanelle, basil pesto, grana padano, english peas, cherry tomatoes, basil, summer squash

metaldini pasta

metaldini pasta

$18.00

metaldini, falcon lake farms beef bolognese, black pepper whipped ricotta, rosemary

wide bucatini

wide bucatini

$16.00

! NUT ALLERGY ! home-made wide bucatini pasta, gh marinara, mushroom & quinoa "meat" balls , nutritional yeast, herbed breadcrumbs

goat cheese ravioli

goat cheese ravioli

$17.00

corn & goat cheese home-made ravioli, brown butter, sage, pinenuts, black truffle chili oil, parmesan

mains

falcon lakes burger

falcon lakes burger

$16.00

falcon lake farms burger, brioche bun, fontina cheese, aioli, arugula, house pickles, bruleed onion served with shoestring fries or side salad

blackened salmon

blackened salmon

$27.00

blackened salmon, watermelon, cucumber, shallots, smashed avocado, fried garlic

gulf fish

gulf fish

$28.00

gulf fish, roasted sunchokes, english peas, bell peppers, grilled corn chutney, cilantro

confit chicken thighs

confit chicken thighs

$19.00

confit chicken thighs, smashed garlic potatoes, pepper conserva, sauteed spinach

garden sando

$15.00

garden sando, smashed avocado, cannellini hummus, alfalfa sprouts, baby kale, heirloom tomato, cauliflower & fresh marble rye. served with your choice of shoestring fries, side salad, or seasonal fruit

veggie burger

$17.00

mushroom & quinoa patty with fresh watercress, crushed avocado, corn & jalapeno relish, topped w/crispy onions & avocado vinaigrette. Served on a grilled portobella & side salad

sweets

fresh baked cookie

$4.00

home made and fresh baked chocolate chip cookie. thick n gooey

luv'em leches tres leche

$11.00

home-made NY Cheesecake

$12.00

home-made NY style cheesecake, berry compote, vanilla whipped cream, lemon zest & cane syrup

dark chocolate mousse

$12.00

dark chocolate mousse cake, coffee syrup, pistachio "soil" & dehydrated raspberries

sides & sauces

side salad

$6.00

side fries

$4.00

side of tortilla chips

$2.00

side pita

$4.00

side avocado

$4.00

side ketchup

side avocado ranch

$0.75

side of carrots & cucumbers

$4.00

side of fruit

$4.00

side of chips

$2.00

side of bacon

$4.00

side crackers

$3.00

side chile honey

$3.00

side red pepper flakes

Side Protein

kid's menu

pb&j w/ fries

$8.00

! NUT ALLERGY !

kid's Pasta

$8.00

chicken fingers w/ fries

$9.00

junior cheese pizza

$9.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

New modern-American healthy cuisine set on a casual dining atmosphere. An all-occasion joint with clean interior and huge patio dining

Website

Location

3715 Alba Rd, Houston, TX 77018

Directions

Gallery
d’Alba craft kitchen & cocktails image
d’Alba craft kitchen & cocktails image
d’Alba craft kitchen & cocktails image

