American
Bars & Lounges
d'Alba craft kitchen & cocktails
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
New modern-American healthy cuisine set on a casual dining atmosphere. An all-occasion joint with clean interior and huge patio dining
Location
3715 Alba Rd, Houston, TX 77018
Gallery
