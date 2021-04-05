Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dale's Family Restaurant 2- Franklin

No reviews yet

1071 West Jefferson Street

Franklin, IN 46131

Order Again

Popular Items

Cajun Chicken Pasta
Quesadilla

Beverages

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Orange Crush

$2.99

Kid Drink

$0.99

Mt. Dew

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Milk Sm.

$2.49

Chocolate Milk Sm.

$2.49

Orange Juice Sm.

$2.49

Tomato Juice Sm.

$2.49

Apple Juice Sm.

$2.49

Milk LG.

$2.99

Chocolate Milk LG.

$2.99

Orange Juice LG.

$2.99

Tomato Juice LG.

$2.99

Apple Juice LG.

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.49

Coffee

$2.49

Decaf

$2.49

Water

Diet Dew

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.49

Vanilla Syrup

$0.59

Cherry Syrup

$0.59

1\2 Cut Tea

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Entree Salads

Black & Bleu Steak Salad

$13.99

Mixed greens, avocado, cherry tomatoes, red onions, and bleu cheese crumbles; Topped with hand cut sirloin tips grilled to your liking.

Chef's Salad

$12.99

Iceberg, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, sliced red onion, boiled egg, house blended cheeses; Topped with diced ham, turkey, and bacon.

Grilled/Fried Chicken Salad

$12.99

Iceberg, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, sliced red onion, boiled egg, house blended cheeses; Toped with your choice of breaded or grilled chicken

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.99

LIghtly breaded, diced chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce, with lettuce, tomatoes, bleu cheese dressing, and cheddar jack cheeses; Wrapped in a warm jalapeno cheddar tortilla

Honey Crispy Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Lightly breaded, diced chicken tenders with cheddar jack cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, and honey mustard dressing; Wrapped in a warm flour tortilla

Philly Cheese Steak Wrap

$12.99

Tender shaved beef with sauteed peppers, onions, provolone cheese, and our house made sweet heat sauce; Wrapped in a warm jalapeno cheddar tortilla

Pasta

Fettuccine Alfredo

$12.99

Fettuccine pasta tossed in our made to order Alfredo sauce & topped with shredded parmesan cheese

Spaghetti & Meat Sauce

$11.99

Spaghetti pasta topped with Dale's hearty beef & pork meat sauce

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$15.99

Fettuccine pasta tossed in our made to order spicy Alfredo sauce. Seasoned with our house blend of Cajun spices, topped with Cajun grilled chicken, and shredded parmesan

Appetizers

Sampler Platter

$13.99

Mozzarella, loaded fires, cheese quesadilla, & tradional wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Along with a side of ranch or bleu cheese.

Quesadilla

$7.99

A flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, sauteed peppers & onions, topped with diced tomatoes & green onions; Served with our house made salsa & sour cream.

Loaded Potato Skins

$9.99

Five large potato skins loaded with cheese, bacon, & green onions; Served with Sour Cream

Loaded Nachos

$12.99

Fresh tortilla chips covered in cheese sauce, diced tomatoes, green onions, & your choice of BBQ pulled pork or ground beef; Served with sour cream.

Chips & Salsa App

$7.99

Fresh, fried to order, corn tortilla chips with our house made salsa.

Chips & Salsa Refill

Fried Biscuits & Apple Butter

$9.99

10 biscuits fried to a perfect golden brown, sprinkled with cinnamon sugar, served with a side of sweet apple butter

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$8.99

Breaded mozzarella fried to a golden brown; Served with a side of marinara for dipping

Boneless Wings 8 ct.

$10.99

Meaty wings lightly breaded, tossed in your choice of sauce & served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese

Boneless Wings 12 ct.

$15.99

Meaty wings lightly breaded, tossed in your choice of sauce & served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese

Traditional Wings 8 ct.

$10.99

Meaty wings lightly breaded, tossed in your choice of sauce & served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese

Traditional Wings 12 ct.

$15.99

Meaty wings lightly breaded, tossed in your choice of sauce & served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese

Loaded Cheese Fries

$9.99

A mound of fresh fries topped with cheese, bacon , diced tomatoes, green onions; Served with our house made ranch

Fried Pickles

$9.99

Breaded pickles fried to a golden brown; Served with our house made sweet heat sauce

Potato Chip App

$8.99

Thinly sliced and seasoned potatoes fried to perfection. Served with our delicious house made ranch

Signature

8oz Sirloin

$16.99

USDA choice beef, hand cut & grilled to your liking; Served with your choice of two sides & a dinner roll

Grilled Chicken

$15.99

Two juicy charbroiled breast with your choice of BBQ, teriyaki, or cajun seasoning; Served with your choice of two sides & a dinner roll

Fried Catfish

$15.99

Two filets hand breaded in our special cornmeal breading fried to a golden brown; Served with your choice of two sides and a dinner roll

Smothered Chicken

$12.99

Lightly breaded boneless chicken breast served over our real mased potatoes & smothered in our house made country gravy; Served with your choice of one side & a dinner roll

Fried Chicken

$15.99

4 pieces of hand breaded, made to order, buttermilk fried chicken; A breast, thigh, let, & wing. Served with your choice of two sides & a dinner roll.

Homestyle

Meatloaf

$11.99

A generous slice of special recipe, freshly prepared meatloaf topped with our brown gravy; Served with your choice of two sides & a dinner roll

Chicken Strip Platter

$12.99

Hand breaded & fried chicken tenders served with seasoned fries & your choice of dipping sauce

Country Fried Steak

$15.99

Hand cut & cubed top sirloin steak, lightly breaded & fried to a golden brown, smothered in our house made country gravy; Served with your choice of two sides & a dinner roll

Manhattan

$10.99

Your choice of thinly sliced turkey or beef, piled high over Texas toast & mashed potatoes; Topped with gravy & served with your choice of one side

Chicken & Dumplings

$12.99

House made dumplings & tender roasted chicken in a pool of rich, creamy broth; Served with your choice of two sides & a dinner roll

Sandwiches

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$10.99

Tender chicken breast charbroiled to perfection or hand breaded & fried to a golden brown; Served on a toasted bun

Buffalo Chicken Breast Sandwich

$11.98

Tender chicken breast charbroiled to perfection or hand breaded & fried to a golden brown; Served on a toasted bun + Buffalo Sauce

Tenderloin

$13.99

A Hoosier classic! Hand cut tenderloin, hand breaded & fried or grilled; Served on a toasted bun

Philly Cheese Steak

$12.99

Tender shaved beef served on a hoagie roll; with sauteed peppers, onions, & provolone cheese

Chicken Philly

$12.99

Tender grilled chicken served on a hoagie roll; with sauteed peppers, onions, & provolone cheese

Fish Sandwich

$10.99

Hand breaded catfish filet topped with letuce & tomato; Served on a toasted bun & tartar sauce

Three Little Pigs

$16.99

Breaded tenderloin topped with our house made BBQ pulled pork & crispy bacon; Served on a toasted bun

Pulled Pork

$11.99

Seasoned pork, slow roasted for 10 hours, bathed in BBQ sauce & served on a toasted bun

Club Sandwich

$14.99

Layers of hame, turkey, & bacon; along with juicy tomatoes, crisp lettuce, & cheddar cheese on toasted sourdough

Triple Decker

$10.99

Our twist to a classic BLT! Layers of crispy bacon, lettuce, & tomato on toasted sourdough

Grilled Cheese w/ Bacon

$10.99

A traditional grilled cheese packed with American cheese, bacon, & vine ripe tomatoes on toasted sourdough

Chicken Salad Croissant

$10.99

Freshly made with celery, dried cranberries, apples, & pecans; Topped with crispy lettuce on a buttery croissant

Burgers

Classic Cheeseburger

$11.99

All burgers are a fresh 1/2lb. of certified Angus bee, grilled to order and garnished with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, sliced onions, & mayo; Served on a toasted brioche bun

The Double

$16.99

A full pound burger! Two 1/2lb. patties piled high, topped with cheddar & swiss cheese

The Ultimate Bacon

$15.99

A 1/2 lb. buger PLUS a 1/2 lb. of bacon! Topped with your choice of cheese; Need we say more?

Bacon Egg-Splosion

$13.99

Juicy burger topped with a fried egg, crispy bacon, & your choice of cheese

Avocado Bacon Burger

$15.99

A 1/2 lb. burger placed on a toasted brioche bun; Topped with your choice of cheese, creamy sliced avocado, red onions, & crispy bacon

Cajun Melt

$13.99

Sides

Green Beans

$3.49

Mashed Potatoes

$3.49

Broccoli

$3.49

Side Chicken & Dumplings

$3.49

Cottage Cheese

$3.49

Coleslaw

$3.49

Seasoned Fries

$3.49

Potato Chips

$3.49

Mac & Cheese

$4.49

O-Rings

$4.49

Side Salad

$4.49

Fruit Cup

$4.49

French Onion Soup

$4.49

Stuffed Pepper Soup

$4.49

Chili

$4.49Out of stock

Desserts

Peanut Butter Pie

$4.99

Chocolate Cake

$4.99Out of stock

Bread Pudding

$4.99

Sugar Cream Pie

$4.99Out of stock

Apple Pie

$4.99

Kids

Kid's Quesadilla

$6.99

Kid's Chicken Strips

$6.99

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Kid's Hot Dog

$6.99

Junior Cheeseburger

$6.99

Junior Pizza

$6.99

Junior Spaghetti

$6.99

Specials

Catfish basket

$9.99

Beef Stroganoff

$10.99

Add

Ranch

$0.50

Honey mustard

$0.50

Bbq

$0.50

French

$0.50

1000 island

$0.50

strawberry vin

$0.50

blue cheese

$0.50

italian

$0.50

sweet heat sauce

$0.50

Cheese sauce

$1.00

American cheese

$1.00

Swiss cheese

$1.00

Pepper jack cheese

$1.00

Cheddar cheese

$1.00

Provolone cheese

$1.00

Salsa

$0.50

Sour cream

$0.50

Apple butter

$0.50

Marinara

$1.25

meat sauce

$2.00

Alfredo sauce

$2.00

Carmel

$0.75

wing sauce

$0.50

Turkey gravy

$1.00

Brown gravy

$1.00

Country gravy

$1.00

tartar sauce

$0.50

Blue cheese crumbles

$1.00

Teriyaki sauce

$0.50

Extra roll

$0.50

Mushrooms

$0.75

Peppers

$0.75

onions

$0.50

Peanut Butter

$1.00

Jalapenos

$0.99

Grilled Chicken

$3.49

Extra Pickles

$1.00

Add Bacon

$2.99

Add Loaded

$1.50

Spinach

$0.50

Sweet Chili

$0.50

Cheese In Eggs

$1.00

Add Avocado

$2.00

Shredded Cheese

$1.00

Banana

$1.99

Tomato

$0.50

Sauteed Mush/onions

$1.99

Boiled Egg

$1.49

Coffee Cup

$15.00

Tie Dye Shirt

$20.00

Black Shirt

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Family restaurant that serves home style favorites for breakfast and lunch. Open daily from 7AM to 3PM.

1071 West Jefferson Street, Franklin, IN 46131

