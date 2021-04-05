Dale's Family Restaurant 2- Franklin
No reviews yet
1071 West Jefferson Street
Franklin, IN 46131
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Beverages
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Root Beer
Dr. Pepper
Orange Crush
Kid Drink
Mt. Dew
Sierra Mist
Unsweet Tea
Sweet Tea
Lemonade
Milk Sm.
Chocolate Milk Sm.
Orange Juice Sm.
Tomato Juice Sm.
Apple Juice Sm.
Milk LG.
Chocolate Milk LG.
Orange Juice LG.
Tomato Juice LG.
Apple Juice LG.
Hot Tea
Coffee
Decaf
Water
Diet Dew
Hot Chocolate
Vanilla Syrup
Cherry Syrup
1\2 Cut Tea
Arnold Palmer
Entree Salads
Black & Bleu Steak Salad
Mixed greens, avocado, cherry tomatoes, red onions, and bleu cheese crumbles; Topped with hand cut sirloin tips grilled to your liking.
Chef's Salad
Iceberg, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, sliced red onion, boiled egg, house blended cheeses; Topped with diced ham, turkey, and bacon.
Grilled/Fried Chicken Salad
Iceberg, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, sliced red onion, boiled egg, house blended cheeses; Toped with your choice of breaded or grilled chicken
Wraps
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
LIghtly breaded, diced chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce, with lettuce, tomatoes, bleu cheese dressing, and cheddar jack cheeses; Wrapped in a warm jalapeno cheddar tortilla
Honey Crispy Chicken Wrap
Lightly breaded, diced chicken tenders with cheddar jack cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, and honey mustard dressing; Wrapped in a warm flour tortilla
Philly Cheese Steak Wrap
Tender shaved beef with sauteed peppers, onions, provolone cheese, and our house made sweet heat sauce; Wrapped in a warm jalapeno cheddar tortilla
Pasta
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine pasta tossed in our made to order Alfredo sauce & topped with shredded parmesan cheese
Spaghetti & Meat Sauce
Spaghetti pasta topped with Dale's hearty beef & pork meat sauce
Cajun Chicken Pasta
Fettuccine pasta tossed in our made to order spicy Alfredo sauce. Seasoned with our house blend of Cajun spices, topped with Cajun grilled chicken, and shredded parmesan
Appetizers
Sampler Platter
Mozzarella, loaded fires, cheese quesadilla, & tradional wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Along with a side of ranch or bleu cheese.
Quesadilla
A flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, sauteed peppers & onions, topped with diced tomatoes & green onions; Served with our house made salsa & sour cream.
Loaded Potato Skins
Five large potato skins loaded with cheese, bacon, & green onions; Served with Sour Cream
Loaded Nachos
Fresh tortilla chips covered in cheese sauce, diced tomatoes, green onions, & your choice of BBQ pulled pork or ground beef; Served with sour cream.
Chips & Salsa App
Fresh, fried to order, corn tortilla chips with our house made salsa.
Chips & Salsa Refill
Fried Biscuits & Apple Butter
10 biscuits fried to a perfect golden brown, sprinkled with cinnamon sugar, served with a side of sweet apple butter
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
Breaded mozzarella fried to a golden brown; Served with a side of marinara for dipping
Boneless Wings 8 ct.
Meaty wings lightly breaded, tossed in your choice of sauce & served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese
Boneless Wings 12 ct.
Meaty wings lightly breaded, tossed in your choice of sauce & served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese
Traditional Wings 8 ct.
Meaty wings lightly breaded, tossed in your choice of sauce & served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese
Traditional Wings 12 ct.
Meaty wings lightly breaded, tossed in your choice of sauce & served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese
Loaded Cheese Fries
A mound of fresh fries topped with cheese, bacon , diced tomatoes, green onions; Served with our house made ranch
Fried Pickles
Breaded pickles fried to a golden brown; Served with our house made sweet heat sauce
Potato Chip App
Thinly sliced and seasoned potatoes fried to perfection. Served with our delicious house made ranch
Signature
8oz Sirloin
USDA choice beef, hand cut & grilled to your liking; Served with your choice of two sides & a dinner roll
Grilled Chicken
Two juicy charbroiled breast with your choice of BBQ, teriyaki, or cajun seasoning; Served with your choice of two sides & a dinner roll
Fried Catfish
Two filets hand breaded in our special cornmeal breading fried to a golden brown; Served with your choice of two sides and a dinner roll
Smothered Chicken
Lightly breaded boneless chicken breast served over our real mased potatoes & smothered in our house made country gravy; Served with your choice of one side & a dinner roll
Fried Chicken
4 pieces of hand breaded, made to order, buttermilk fried chicken; A breast, thigh, let, & wing. Served with your choice of two sides & a dinner roll.
Homestyle
Meatloaf
A generous slice of special recipe, freshly prepared meatloaf topped with our brown gravy; Served with your choice of two sides & a dinner roll
Chicken Strip Platter
Hand breaded & fried chicken tenders served with seasoned fries & your choice of dipping sauce
Country Fried Steak
Hand cut & cubed top sirloin steak, lightly breaded & fried to a golden brown, smothered in our house made country gravy; Served with your choice of two sides & a dinner roll
Manhattan
Your choice of thinly sliced turkey or beef, piled high over Texas toast & mashed potatoes; Topped with gravy & served with your choice of one side
Chicken & Dumplings
House made dumplings & tender roasted chicken in a pool of rich, creamy broth; Served with your choice of two sides & a dinner roll
Sandwiches
Chicken Breast Sandwich
Tender chicken breast charbroiled to perfection or hand breaded & fried to a golden brown; Served on a toasted bun
Buffalo Chicken Breast Sandwich
Tender chicken breast charbroiled to perfection or hand breaded & fried to a golden brown; Served on a toasted bun + Buffalo Sauce
Tenderloin
A Hoosier classic! Hand cut tenderloin, hand breaded & fried or grilled; Served on a toasted bun
Philly Cheese Steak
Tender shaved beef served on a hoagie roll; with sauteed peppers, onions, & provolone cheese
Chicken Philly
Tender grilled chicken served on a hoagie roll; with sauteed peppers, onions, & provolone cheese
Fish Sandwich
Hand breaded catfish filet topped with letuce & tomato; Served on a toasted bun & tartar sauce
Three Little Pigs
Breaded tenderloin topped with our house made BBQ pulled pork & crispy bacon; Served on a toasted bun
Pulled Pork
Seasoned pork, slow roasted for 10 hours, bathed in BBQ sauce & served on a toasted bun
Club Sandwich
Layers of hame, turkey, & bacon; along with juicy tomatoes, crisp lettuce, & cheddar cheese on toasted sourdough
Triple Decker
Our twist to a classic BLT! Layers of crispy bacon, lettuce, & tomato on toasted sourdough
Grilled Cheese w/ Bacon
A traditional grilled cheese packed with American cheese, bacon, & vine ripe tomatoes on toasted sourdough
Chicken Salad Croissant
Freshly made with celery, dried cranberries, apples, & pecans; Topped with crispy lettuce on a buttery croissant
Burgers
Classic Cheeseburger
All burgers are a fresh 1/2lb. of certified Angus bee, grilled to order and garnished with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, sliced onions, & mayo; Served on a toasted brioche bun
The Double
A full pound burger! Two 1/2lb. patties piled high, topped with cheddar & swiss cheese
The Ultimate Bacon
A 1/2 lb. buger PLUS a 1/2 lb. of bacon! Topped with your choice of cheese; Need we say more?
Bacon Egg-Splosion
Juicy burger topped with a fried egg, crispy bacon, & your choice of cheese
Avocado Bacon Burger
A 1/2 lb. burger placed on a toasted brioche bun; Topped with your choice of cheese, creamy sliced avocado, red onions, & crispy bacon
Cajun Melt
Sides
Desserts
Kids
Add
Ranch
Honey mustard
Bbq
French
1000 island
strawberry vin
blue cheese
italian
sweet heat sauce
Cheese sauce
American cheese
Swiss cheese
Pepper jack cheese
Cheddar cheese
Provolone cheese
Salsa
Sour cream
Apple butter
Marinara
meat sauce
Alfredo sauce
Carmel
wing sauce
Turkey gravy
Brown gravy
Country gravy
tartar sauce
Blue cheese crumbles
Teriyaki sauce
Extra roll
Mushrooms
Peppers
onions
Peanut Butter
Jalapenos
Grilled Chicken
Extra Pickles
Add Bacon
Add Loaded
Spinach
Sweet Chili
Cheese In Eggs
Add Avocado
Shredded Cheese
Banana
Tomato
Sauteed Mush/onions
Boiled Egg
Coffee Cup
Tie Dye Shirt
Black Shirt
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Family restaurant that serves home style favorites for breakfast and lunch. Open daily from 7AM to 3PM.
1071 West Jefferson Street, Franklin, IN 46131