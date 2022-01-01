Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dale's Family Restaurant - Thompson Rd 5209 E Thompson Rd

review star

No reviews yet

5209 E Thompson Rd

Indianapolis, IN 46237

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Meatloaf
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Triple Decker

Beverages

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Pepsi Zero

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Orange Crush

$2.99

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.99

Mt. Dew

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Add Cherry Syrup

$0.59

Add Vanilla Syrup

$0.59

Milk

$2.49

Chocolate Milk

$2.49

Orange Juice

$2.49

Tomato Juice

$2.49

Apple Juice

$2.49

Coffee

$2.49

Decaf

$2.49

Hot Tea

$2.49

Hot Chocolate

$2.49

Water

Kids Beverage

$0.99

Appetizers

Sampler Platter

$13.99

Mozzarella, loaded fires, cheese quesadilla, & tradional wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Along with a side of ranch or bleu cheese.

Quesadilla

$7.99

A flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, sauteed peppers & onions, topped with diced tomatoes & green onions; Served with our house made salsa & sour cream.

Loaded Potato Skins

$9.99

Five large potato skins loaded with cheese, bacon, & green onions; Served with Sour Cream

Loaded Nachos

$12.99

Fresh tortilla chips covered in cheese sauce, diced tomatoes, green onions, & your choice of BBQ pulled pork or ground beef; Served with sour cream.

Chips & Salsa

$7.99

Fresh, fried to order, corn tortilla chips with our house made salsa.

Fried Biscuits & Apple Butter

$9.99

10 biscuits fried to a perfect golden brown, sprinkled with cinnamon sugar, served with a side of sweet apple butter

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$8.99

Breaded mozzarella fried to a golden brown; Served with a side of marinara for dipping

Boneless Wings

$10.99

Meaty wings lightly breaded, tossed in your choice of sauce & served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese

Traditional Wings

$10.99

Meaty wings lightly breaded, tossed in your choice of sauce & served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese

Loaded Cheese Fries

$9.99

A mound of fresh fries topped with cheese, bacon , diced tomatoes, green onions; Served with our house made ranch

Fried Pickles

$9.99

Breaded pickles fried to a golden brown; Served with our house made sweet heat sauce

House Made Potato Chips

$8.99

Thinly sliced and seasoned potatoes fried to perfection. Served with our delicious house made ranch

Burgers

Classic Cheeseburger

$10.99

All burgers are a fresh 1/2lb. of certified Angus bee, grilled to order and garnished with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, sliced onions, & mayo; Served on a toasted brioche bun

The Double

$15.99

A full pound burger! Two 1/2lb. patties piled high, topped with cheddar & swiss cheese

The Ultimate Bacon

$14.99

A 1/2 lb. buger PLUS a 1/2 lb. of bacon! Topped with your choice of cheese; Need we say more?

Bacon Egg-Splosion

$12.99

Juicy burger topped with a fried egg, crispy bacon, & your choice of cheese

Avocado Bacon Burger

$14.99

A 1/2 lb. burger placed on a toasted brioche bun; Topped with your choice of cheese, creamy sliced avocado, red onions, & crispy bacon

Jalapeño Popper

$12.99

Delicious cheesy burger with a spicy surprise inside; Cream cheese, jalapeños, & topped with cheddar cheese.

Sandwiches

Breaded Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Tender chicken breast charbroiled to perfection or hand breaded & fried to a golden brown; Served on a toasted bun

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Tender chicken breast charbroiled to perfection or hand breaded & fried to a golden brown; Served on a toasted bun

Buffalo Chicken Breast Sandwich

$10.98

Tender chicken breast charbroiled to perfection or hand breaded & fried to a golden brown; Served on a toasted bun + Buffalo Sauce

Tenderloin

$12.99

A Hoosier classic! Hand cut tenderloin, hand breaded & fried or grilled; Served on a toasted bun

Philly Cheese Steak

$11.99

Tender grilled chicken served on a hoagie roll; with sauteed peppers, onions, & provolone cheese

Chicken Philly

$11.99

Tender shaved beef served on a hoagie roll; with sauteed peppers, onions, & provolone cheese

Fish Sandwich

$9.99

Hand breaded catfish filet topped with letuce & tomato; Served on a toasted bun & tartar sauce

Three Little Pigs

$15.99

Breaded tenderloin topped with our house made BBQ pulled pork & crispy bacon; Served on a toasted bun

Pulled Pork

$10.99

Seasoned pork, slow roasted for 10 hours, bathed in BBQ sauce & served on a toasted bun

Club Sandwich

$13.99

Layers of hame, turkey, & bacon; along with juicy tomatoes, crisp lettuce, & cheddar cheese on toasted sourdough

Triple Decker

$9.99

Our twist to a classic BLT! Layers of crispy bacon, lettuce, & tomato on toasted sourdough

Grilled Cheese w/ Tomato & Bacon

$9.99

A traditional grilled cheese packed with American cheese, bacon, & vine ripe tomatoes on toasted sourdough

Chicken Salad Croissant

$9.99

Freshly made with celery, dried cranberries, apples, & pecans; Topped with crispy lettuce on a buttery croissant

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.99

LIghtly breaded, diced chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce, with lettuce, tomatoes, bleu cheese dressing, and cheddar jack cheeses; Wrapped in a warm jalapeno cheddar tortilla

Honey Crispy Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Lightly breaded, diced chicken tenders with cheddar jack cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, and honey mustard dressing; Wrapped in a warm flour tortilla

Philly Cheese Steak Wrap

$11.99

Tender shaved beef with sauteed peppers, onions, provolone cheese, and our house made sweet heat sauce; Wrapped in a warm jalapeno cheddar tortilla

Signature

8oz Sirloin

$15.99

USDA choice beef, hand cut & grilled to your liking; Served with your choice of two sides & a dinner roll

Grilled Chicken

$14.99

Two juicy charbroiled breast with your choice of BBQ, teriyaki, or cajun seasoning; Served with your choice of two sides & a dinner roll

Fried Catfish

$14.99

Two filets hand breaded in our special cornmeal breading fried to a golden brown; Served with your choice of two sides and a dinner roll

Smothered Chicken

$11.99

Lightly breaded boneless chicken breast served over our real mased potatoes & smothered in our house made country gravy; Served with your choice of one side & a dinner roll

Fried Chicken

$14.99

4 pieces of hand breaded, made to order, buttermilk fried chicken; A breast, thigh, let, & wing. Served with your choice of two sides & a dinner roll.

Sirloin Steak Tips

$15.99

Tender seasoned Angus sirloin steak tips, sautéed with mushrooms & onions in au jus; Served with your choice of two sides & a dinner roll.

Homestyle

Meatloaf

$12.99

A generous slice of special recipe, freshly prepared meatloaf topped with our brown gravy; Served with your choice of two sides & a dinner roll

Chicken Strip Platter

$11.99

Hand breaded & fried chicken tenders served with seasoned fries & your choice of dipping sauce

Country Fried Steak

$14.99

Hand cut & cubed top sirloin steak, lightly breaded & fried to a golden brown, smothered in our house made country gravy; Served with your choice of two sides & a dinner roll

Manhattan

$9.99

Your choice of thinly sliced turkey or beef, piled high over Texas toast & mashed potatoes; Topped with gravy & served with your choice of one side

Chicken & Dumplings

$10.99

House made dumplings & tender roasted chicken in a pool of rich, creamy broth; Served with your choice of two sides & a dinner roll

Pasta

Fettuccine Alfredo

$11.99

Fettuccine pasta tossed in our made to order Alfredo sauce & topped with shredded parmesan cheese

Spaghetti & Meat Sauce

$10.99

Spaghetti pasta topped with Dale's hearty beef & pork meat sauce

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$14.99

Fettuccine pasta tossed in our made to order spicy Alfredo sauce. Seasoned with our house blend of Cajun spices, topped with Cajun grilled chicken, and shredded parmesan

Entree Salads

Black & Bleu Steak Salad

$13.99

Mixed greens, avocado, cherry tomatoes, red onions, and bleu cheese crumbles; Topped with hand cut sirloin tips grilled to your liking.

Chef's Salad

$11.99

Iceberg, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, sliced red onion, boiled egg, house blended cheeses; Topped with diced ham, turkey, and bacon.

Fried Chicken Salad

$11.99

Iceberg, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, sliced red onion, boiled egg, house blended cheeses; Toped with your choice of breaded or grilled chicken

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.99

Sides

Green Beans

$2.99

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Broccoli

$2.99

Side of Chicken & Dumplings

$2.99

Cottage Cheese

$2.99

Coleslaw

$2.99

Seasoned Fries

$2.99

Side of Potato Chips

$2.99

Mac & Cheese

$3.99

Side of O-Rings

$3.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Fruit Cup

$3.99

French Onion Soup

$3.99

Stuffed Pepper Soup

$3.99

Baked Potato (Only Available After 4pm)

$2.99

Desserts

Peanut Butter Pie

$4.99

Chocolate Cake

$4.99

Bread Pudding

$4.99

Kids

Kid's Quesadilla

$5.99

Kid's Chicken Strips

$5.99

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Kid's Hot Dog

$5.99

Junior Cheeseburger

$5.99

Junior Pizza

$5.99

Junior Spaghetti

$5.99

Add Mods

Ranch

$0.50+

French

$0.50+

1000 Island

$0.50+

Italian

$0.50+

Strawberry Vin

$0.50+

Honey Mustard

$0.50+

Bleu Cheese

$0.50+

Sweet Heat Sauce

$0.50+

Buffalo sauce

$0.50+

BBQ

$0.50+

Mango Habanero

$0.50+

Sweet Chili

$0.50+

Tartar Sauce

$0.50+

—Add Bacon

$2.99

—Add Avocado

$2.50

—Add American Cheese

$1.00

—Add Cheddar Cheese

$1.00

—Add Provolone Cheese

$1.00

—Add Swiss Cheese

$1.00

—Add Pepper Jack Cheese

$1.00

—Add Shredded Cheese

$1.00

—Add Sweet Heat on Entree

$0.50

—Add Mushrooms

$0.99

—Add Sautéed Onions

$0.99

—Add Jalapeños

$0.99

Side of Sliced Tomatoes

$1.99

Country Gravy

$1.00

Brown Gravy

$1.00

Turkey Gravy

$1.00

Cheese Sauce

$1.50

Loaded

$1.99

Sour Cream

$0.50

Bacon Bits

$0.99

Side of Garlic Bread

$2.99

Extra Bun

$1.50

Deluxe Set up

Extra roll

$0.75

Salsa

$0.75+

Cucumber

$0.50

Meat Sauce

$2.50

Alfredo

$2.50

Marinara

$1.00

Caramel

$0.75+

Strawberry Glaze

$1.99

Blueberry

$1.99

Apple Butter

$0.50+

Peanut Butter

$0.50+

A1

Powdered Parmesan Cheese

Gluten-Free Bun

$1.50

No Mods

—N0 Tomato

—NO Green Onions

—NO Green Peppers

—NO Mushrooms

—NO Onions

—NO Bun

—NO Cheese

Beverages

Pepsi

$3.99

Diet Pepsi

$3.99

Pepsi Zero

$3.99

Root Beer

$3.99

Dr. Pepper

$3.99

Orange Crush

$3.99

Diet Mountain Dew

$3.99

Mt. Dew

$3.99

Sierra Mist

$3.99

Unsweet Tea

$3.99

Sweet Tea

$3.99

Lemonade

$3.99

Add Cherry Syrup

$1.59

Add Vanilla Syrup

$1.59

Milk

$3.49

Chocolate Milk

$3.49

Orange Juice

$3.49

Tomato Juice

$3.49

Apple Juice

$3.49

Coffee

$3.49

Decaf

$3.49

Hot Tea

$3.49

Hot Chocolate

$3.49

Water

$1.00

Kids Beverage

$1.99

Appetizers

Sampler Platter

$14.99

Mozzarella, loaded fires, cheese quesadilla, & tradional wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Along with a side of ranch or bleu cheese.

Quesadilla

$8.99

A flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, sauteed peppers & onions, topped with diced tomatoes & green onions; Served with our house made salsa & sour cream.

Loaded Potato Skins

$10.99

Five large potato skins loaded with cheese, bacon, & green onions; Served with Sour Cream

Loaded Nachos

$13.99

Fresh tortilla chips covered in cheese sauce, diced tomatoes, green onions, & your choice of BBQ pulled pork or ground beef; Served with sour cream.

Chips & Salsa

$8.99

Fresh, fried to order, corn tortilla chips with our house made salsa.

Fried Biscuits & Apple Butter

$10.99

10 biscuits fried to a perfect golden brown, sprinkled with cinnamon sugar, served with a side of sweet apple butter

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$9.99

Breaded mozzarella fried to a golden brown; Served with a side of marinara for dipping

Boneless Wings

$11.99

Meaty wings lightly breaded, tossed in your choice of sauce & served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese

Traditional Wings

$11.99

Meaty wings lightly breaded, tossed in your choice of sauce & served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese

Loaded Cheese Fries

$10.99

A mound of fresh fries topped with cheese, bacon , diced tomatoes, green onions; Served with our house made ranch

Fried Pickles

$10.99

Breaded pickles fried to a golden brown; Served with our house made sweet heat sauce

House Made Potato Chips

$9.99

Thinly sliced and seasoned potatoes fried to perfection. Served with our delicious house made ranch

Burgers

Classic Cheeseburger

$11.99

All burgers are a fresh 1/2lb. of certified Angus bee, grilled to order and garnished with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, sliced onions, & mayo; Served on a toasted brioche bun

The Double

$16.99

A full pound burger! Two 1/2lb. patties piled high, topped with cheddar & swiss cheese

The Ultimate Bacon

$15.99

A 1/2 lb. buger PLUS a 1/2 lb. of bacon! Topped with your choice of cheese; Need we say more?

Bacon Egg-Splosion

$13.99

Juicy burger topped with a fried egg, crispy bacon, & your choice of cheese

Avocado Bacon Burger

$15.99

A 1/2 lb. burger placed on a toasted brioche bun; Topped with your choice of cheese, creamy sliced avocado, red onions, & crispy bacon

Jalapeño Popper

$13.99

Delicious cheesy burger with a spicy surprise inside; Cream cheese, jalapeños, & topped with cheddar cheese.

Sandwiches

Breaded Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Tender chicken breast charbroiled to perfection or hand breaded & fried to a golden brown; Served on a toasted bun

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Tender chicken breast charbroiled to perfection or hand breaded & fried to a golden brown; Served on a toasted bun

Buffalo Chicken Breast Sandwich

$11.98

Tender chicken breast charbroiled to perfection or hand breaded & fried to a golden brown; Served on a toasted bun + Buffalo Sauce

Tenderloin

$13.99

A Hoosier classic! Hand cut tenderloin, hand breaded & fried or grilled; Served on a toasted bun

Philly Cheese Steak

$12.99

Tender grilled chicken served on a hoagie roll; with sauteed peppers, onions, & provolone cheese

Chicken Philly

$12.99

Tender shaved beef served on a hoagie roll; with sauteed peppers, onions, & provolone cheese

Fish Sandwich

$10.99

Hand breaded catfish filet topped with letuce & tomato; Served on a toasted bun & tartar sauce

Three Little Pigs

$16.99

Breaded tenderloin topped with our house made BBQ pulled pork & crispy bacon; Served on a toasted bun

Pulled Pork

$11.99

Seasoned pork, slow roasted for 10 hours, bathed in BBQ sauce & served on a toasted bun

Club Sandwich

$14.99

Layers of hame, turkey, & bacon; along with juicy tomatoes, crisp lettuce, & cheddar cheese on toasted sourdough

Triple Decker

$10.99

Our twist to a classic BLT! Layers of crispy bacon, lettuce, & tomato on toasted sourdough

Grilled Cheese w/ Tomato & Bacon

$10.99

A traditional grilled cheese packed with American cheese, bacon, & vine ripe tomatoes on toasted sourdough

Chicken Salad Croissant

$10.99

Freshly made with celery, dried cranberries, apples, & pecans; Topped with crispy lettuce on a buttery croissant

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.99

LIghtly breaded, diced chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce, with lettuce, tomatoes, bleu cheese dressing, and cheddar jack cheeses; Wrapped in a warm jalapeno cheddar tortilla

Honey Crispy Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Lightly breaded, diced chicken tenders with cheddar jack cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, and honey mustard dressing; Wrapped in a warm flour tortilla

Philly Cheese Steak Wrap

$12.99

Tender shaved beef with sauteed peppers, onions, provolone cheese, and our house made sweet heat sauce; Wrapped in a warm jalapeno cheddar tortilla

Signature

8oz Sirloin

$16.99

USDA choice beef, hand cut & grilled to your liking; Served with your choice of two sides & a dinner roll

Grilled Chicken

$15.99

Two juicy charbroiled breast with your choice of BBQ, teriyaki, or cajun seasoning; Served with your choice of two sides & a dinner roll

Fried Catfish

$15.99

Two filets hand breaded in our special cornmeal breading fried to a golden brown; Served with your choice of two sides and a dinner roll

Smothered Chicken

$12.99

Lightly breaded boneless chicken breast served over our real mased potatoes & smothered in our house made country gravy; Served with your choice of one side & a dinner roll

Fried Chicken

$15.99

4 pieces of hand breaded, made to order, buttermilk fried chicken; A breast, thigh, let, & wing. Served with your choice of two sides & a dinner roll.

Sirloin Steak Tips

$16.99

Tender seasoned Angus sirloin steak tips, sautéed with mushrooms & onions in au jus; Served with your choice of two sides & a dinner roll.

Homestyle

Meatloaf

$13.99

A generous slice of special recipe, freshly prepared meatloaf topped with our brown gravy; Served with your choice of two sides & a dinner roll

Chicken Strip Platter

$12.99

Hand breaded & fried chicken tenders served with seasoned fries & your choice of dipping sauce

Country Fried Steak

$15.99

Hand cut & cubed top sirloin steak, lightly breaded & fried to a golden brown, smothered in our house made country gravy; Served with your choice of two sides & a dinner roll

Manhattan

$10.99

Your choice of thinly sliced turkey or beef, piled high over Texas toast & mashed potatoes; Topped with gravy & served with your choice of one side

Chicken & Dumplings

$11.99

House made dumplings & tender roasted chicken in a pool of rich, creamy broth; Served with your choice of two sides & a dinner roll

Pasta

Fettuccine Alfredo

$12.99

Fettuccine pasta tossed in our made to order Alfredo sauce & topped with shredded parmesan cheese

Spaghetti & Meat Sauce

$11.99

Spaghetti pasta topped with Dale's hearty beef & pork meat sauce

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$15.99

Fettuccine pasta tossed in our made to order spicy Alfredo sauce. Seasoned with our house blend of Cajun spices, topped with Cajun grilled chicken, and shredded parmesan

Entree Salads

Black & Bleu Steak Salad

$14.99

Mixed greens, avocado, cherry tomatoes, red onions, and bleu cheese crumbles; Topped with hand cut sirloin tips grilled to your liking.

Chef's Salad

$12.99

Iceberg, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, sliced red onion, boiled egg, house blended cheeses; Topped with diced ham, turkey, and bacon.

Fried Chicken Salad

$12.99

Iceberg, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, sliced red onion, boiled egg, house blended cheeses; Toped with your choice of breaded or grilled chicken

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.99

Sides

Green Beans

$3.99

Mashed Potatoes

$3.99

Broccoli

$3.99

Side of Chicken & Dumplings

$3.99

Cottage Cheese

$3.99

Coleslaw

$3.99

Seasoned Fries

$3.99

Side of Potato Chips

$3.99

Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Side of O-Rings

$4.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Fruit Cup

$4.99

French Onion Soup

$4.99

Stuffed Pepper Soup

$4.99

Baked Potato (Only Available After 4pm)

$3.99

Desserts

Peanut Butter Pie

$5.99

Chocolate Cake

$5.99

Bread Pudding

$5.99

Kids

Kid's Quesadilla

$6.99

Kid's Chicken Strips

$6.99

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Kid's Hot Dog

$6.99

Junior Cheeseburger

$6.99

Junior Pizza

$6.99

Junior Spaghetti

$6.99

Add Mods

Ranch

$0.50+

French

$0.50+

1000 Island

$0.50+

Italian

$0.50+

Strawberry Vin

$0.50+

Honey Mustard

$0.50+

Bleu Cheese

$0.50+

Sweet Heat Sauce

$0.50+

Buffalo sauce

$0.50+

BBQ

$0.50+

Mango Habanero

$0.50+

Sweet Chili

$0.50+

Tartar Sauce

$0.50+

—Add Bacon

$3.99

—Add Avocado

$3.50

—Add American Cheese

$2.00

—Add Cheddar Cheese

$2.00

—Add Provolone Cheese

$2.00

—Add Swiss Cheese

$2.00

—Add Pepper Jack Cheese

$2.00

—Add Shredded Cheese

$2.00

—Add Sweet Heat on Entree

$1.50

—Add Mushrooms

$1.99

—Add Sautéed Onions

$1.99

—Add Jalapeños

$1.99

Side of Sliced Tomatoes

$2.99

Country Gravy

$2.00

Brown Gravy

$2.00

Turkey Gravy

$2.00

Cheese Sauce

$2.50

Loaded

$2.99

Sour Cream

$1.50

Bacon Bits

$1.99

Side of Garlic Bread

$3.99

Extra Bun

$2.50

Deluxe Set up

$1.00

Extra roll

$1.75

Salsa

$0.75+

Cucumber

$1.50

Meat Sauce

$3.50

Alfredo

$3.50

Marinara

$2.00

Caramel

$0.75+

Strawberry Glaze

$2.99

Blueberry

$2.99

Apple Butter

$0.50+

Peanut Butter

$0.50+

A1

$1.00

Powdered Parmesan Cheese

$1.00

Gluten-Free Bun

$2.50

No Mods

—N0 Tomato

—NO Green Onions

—NO Green Peppers

—NO Mushrooms

—NO Onions

—NO Bun

—NO Cheese

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Family Restaurant. Open for Breakfast, Lunch, & Dinner. Come in and enjoy!

Location

5209 E Thompson Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46237

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Whiskey Business Southport
orange starNo Reviews
5220 East Southport Road Indianapolis, IN 46237
View restaurantnext
5th Ave Grill & Bar
orange star4.6 • 258
423 Main St Beech Grove, IN 46107
View restaurantnext
Mexico City Grill/Chick-A-Boom
orange star4.1 • 702
8028 s Emerson ave indianapolis, IN 46237
View restaurantnext
Indy's Famous Pancake House & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
8028 S Emerson Ave,Ste D Southport, IN 46237
View restaurantnext
Colonial Tavern - 4343 Madison Ave
orange starNo Reviews
4343 Madison Ave Indianapolis, IN 46227
View restaurantnext
Generations Grill
orange starNo Reviews
7628 Southeast Ave Indianaplois, IN 46239
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Indianapolis

Union Jack Pub
orange star4.5 • 4,474
921 Broad Ripple Ave Indianapolis, IN 46220
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Indianapolis IN
orange star4.4 • 4,171
5650 E 86th Street Indianapolis, IN 46250
View restaurantnext
Diavola - 1134 E 54 STE I
orange star4.7 • 3,122
1134 E 54 STE I Indianapolis, IN 46220
View restaurantnext
El Arado Mexican Grill
orange star4.1 • 2,957
1063 Virginia Ave Indianapolis, IN 46203
View restaurantnext
Blue Sushi Sake Grill - Blue Indy
orange star4.7 • 2,730
2721 E 86TH STREET Indianapolis, IN 46240
View restaurantnext
317 Burger
orange star4.5 • 2,675
915 E Westfield Blvd Indianapolis, IN 46220
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Indianapolis
Greenwood
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Avon
review star
No reviews yet
Carmel
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
Plainfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Brownsburg
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Zionsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Fishers
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Westfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Fortville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston