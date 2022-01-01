- Home
Dale's Family Restaurant - Thompson Rd 5209 E Thompson Rd
5209 E Thompson Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Popular Items
Beverages
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Pepsi Zero
Root Beer
Dr. Pepper
Orange Crush
Diet Mountain Dew
Mt. Dew
Sierra Mist
Unsweet Tea
Sweet Tea
Lemonade
Add Cherry Syrup
Add Vanilla Syrup
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Orange Juice
Tomato Juice
Apple Juice
Coffee
Decaf
Hot Tea
Hot Chocolate
Water
Kids Beverage
Appetizers
Sampler Platter
Mozzarella, loaded fires, cheese quesadilla, & tradional wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Along with a side of ranch or bleu cheese.
Quesadilla
A flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, sauteed peppers & onions, topped with diced tomatoes & green onions; Served with our house made salsa & sour cream.
Loaded Potato Skins
Five large potato skins loaded with cheese, bacon, & green onions; Served with Sour Cream
Loaded Nachos
Fresh tortilla chips covered in cheese sauce, diced tomatoes, green onions, & your choice of BBQ pulled pork or ground beef; Served with sour cream.
Chips & Salsa
Fresh, fried to order, corn tortilla chips with our house made salsa.
Fried Biscuits & Apple Butter
10 biscuits fried to a perfect golden brown, sprinkled with cinnamon sugar, served with a side of sweet apple butter
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
Breaded mozzarella fried to a golden brown; Served with a side of marinara for dipping
Boneless Wings
Meaty wings lightly breaded, tossed in your choice of sauce & served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese
Traditional Wings
Meaty wings lightly breaded, tossed in your choice of sauce & served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese
Loaded Cheese Fries
A mound of fresh fries topped with cheese, bacon , diced tomatoes, green onions; Served with our house made ranch
Fried Pickles
Breaded pickles fried to a golden brown; Served with our house made sweet heat sauce
House Made Potato Chips
Thinly sliced and seasoned potatoes fried to perfection. Served with our delicious house made ranch
Burgers
Classic Cheeseburger
All burgers are a fresh 1/2lb. of certified Angus bee, grilled to order and garnished with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, sliced onions, & mayo; Served on a toasted brioche bun
The Double
A full pound burger! Two 1/2lb. patties piled high, topped with cheddar & swiss cheese
The Ultimate Bacon
A 1/2 lb. buger PLUS a 1/2 lb. of bacon! Topped with your choice of cheese; Need we say more?
Bacon Egg-Splosion
Juicy burger topped with a fried egg, crispy bacon, & your choice of cheese
Avocado Bacon Burger
A 1/2 lb. burger placed on a toasted brioche bun; Topped with your choice of cheese, creamy sliced avocado, red onions, & crispy bacon
Jalapeño Popper
Delicious cheesy burger with a spicy surprise inside; Cream cheese, jalapeños, & topped with cheddar cheese.
Sandwiches
Breaded Chicken Sandwich
Tender chicken breast charbroiled to perfection or hand breaded & fried to a golden brown; Served on a toasted bun
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Tender chicken breast charbroiled to perfection or hand breaded & fried to a golden brown; Served on a toasted bun
Buffalo Chicken Breast Sandwich
Tender chicken breast charbroiled to perfection or hand breaded & fried to a golden brown; Served on a toasted bun + Buffalo Sauce
Tenderloin
A Hoosier classic! Hand cut tenderloin, hand breaded & fried or grilled; Served on a toasted bun
Philly Cheese Steak
Tender grilled chicken served on a hoagie roll; with sauteed peppers, onions, & provolone cheese
Chicken Philly
Tender shaved beef served on a hoagie roll; with sauteed peppers, onions, & provolone cheese
Fish Sandwich
Hand breaded catfish filet topped with letuce & tomato; Served on a toasted bun & tartar sauce
Three Little Pigs
Breaded tenderloin topped with our house made BBQ pulled pork & crispy bacon; Served on a toasted bun
Pulled Pork
Seasoned pork, slow roasted for 10 hours, bathed in BBQ sauce & served on a toasted bun
Club Sandwich
Layers of hame, turkey, & bacon; along with juicy tomatoes, crisp lettuce, & cheddar cheese on toasted sourdough
Triple Decker
Our twist to a classic BLT! Layers of crispy bacon, lettuce, & tomato on toasted sourdough
Grilled Cheese w/ Tomato & Bacon
A traditional grilled cheese packed with American cheese, bacon, & vine ripe tomatoes on toasted sourdough
Chicken Salad Croissant
Freshly made with celery, dried cranberries, apples, & pecans; Topped with crispy lettuce on a buttery croissant
Wraps
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
LIghtly breaded, diced chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce, with lettuce, tomatoes, bleu cheese dressing, and cheddar jack cheeses; Wrapped in a warm jalapeno cheddar tortilla
Honey Crispy Chicken Wrap
Lightly breaded, diced chicken tenders with cheddar jack cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, and honey mustard dressing; Wrapped in a warm flour tortilla
Philly Cheese Steak Wrap
Tender shaved beef with sauteed peppers, onions, provolone cheese, and our house made sweet heat sauce; Wrapped in a warm jalapeno cheddar tortilla
Signature
8oz Sirloin
USDA choice beef, hand cut & grilled to your liking; Served with your choice of two sides & a dinner roll
Grilled Chicken
Two juicy charbroiled breast with your choice of BBQ, teriyaki, or cajun seasoning; Served with your choice of two sides & a dinner roll
Fried Catfish
Two filets hand breaded in our special cornmeal breading fried to a golden brown; Served with your choice of two sides and a dinner roll
Smothered Chicken
Lightly breaded boneless chicken breast served over our real mased potatoes & smothered in our house made country gravy; Served with your choice of one side & a dinner roll
Fried Chicken
4 pieces of hand breaded, made to order, buttermilk fried chicken; A breast, thigh, let, & wing. Served with your choice of two sides & a dinner roll.
Sirloin Steak Tips
Tender seasoned Angus sirloin steak tips, sautéed with mushrooms & onions in au jus; Served with your choice of two sides & a dinner roll.
Homestyle
Meatloaf
A generous slice of special recipe, freshly prepared meatloaf topped with our brown gravy; Served with your choice of two sides & a dinner roll
Chicken Strip Platter
Hand breaded & fried chicken tenders served with seasoned fries & your choice of dipping sauce
Country Fried Steak
Hand cut & cubed top sirloin steak, lightly breaded & fried to a golden brown, smothered in our house made country gravy; Served with your choice of two sides & a dinner roll
Manhattan
Your choice of thinly sliced turkey or beef, piled high over Texas toast & mashed potatoes; Topped with gravy & served with your choice of one side
Chicken & Dumplings
House made dumplings & tender roasted chicken in a pool of rich, creamy broth; Served with your choice of two sides & a dinner roll
Pasta
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine pasta tossed in our made to order Alfredo sauce & topped with shredded parmesan cheese
Spaghetti & Meat Sauce
Spaghetti pasta topped with Dale's hearty beef & pork meat sauce
Cajun Chicken Pasta
Fettuccine pasta tossed in our made to order spicy Alfredo sauce. Seasoned with our house blend of Cajun spices, topped with Cajun grilled chicken, and shredded parmesan
Entree Salads
Black & Bleu Steak Salad
Mixed greens, avocado, cherry tomatoes, red onions, and bleu cheese crumbles; Topped with hand cut sirloin tips grilled to your liking.
Chef's Salad
Iceberg, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, sliced red onion, boiled egg, house blended cheeses; Topped with diced ham, turkey, and bacon.
Fried Chicken Salad
Iceberg, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, sliced red onion, boiled egg, house blended cheeses; Toped with your choice of breaded or grilled chicken
Grilled Chicken Salad
Sides
Green Beans
Mashed Potatoes
Broccoli
Side of Chicken & Dumplings
Cottage Cheese
Coleslaw
Seasoned Fries
Side of Potato Chips
Mac & Cheese
Side of O-Rings
Side Salad
Fruit Cup
French Onion Soup
Stuffed Pepper Soup
Baked Potato (Only Available After 4pm)
Kids
Add Mods
Ranch
French
1000 Island
Italian
Strawberry Vin
Honey Mustard
Bleu Cheese
Sweet Heat Sauce
Buffalo sauce
BBQ
Mango Habanero
Sweet Chili
Tartar Sauce
—Add Bacon
—Add Avocado
—Add American Cheese
—Add Cheddar Cheese
—Add Provolone Cheese
—Add Swiss Cheese
—Add Pepper Jack Cheese
—Add Shredded Cheese
—Add Sweet Heat on Entree
—Add Mushrooms
—Add Sautéed Onions
—Add Jalapeños
Side of Sliced Tomatoes
Country Gravy
Brown Gravy
Turkey Gravy
Cheese Sauce
Loaded
Sour Cream
Bacon Bits
Side of Garlic Bread
Extra Bun
Deluxe Set up
Extra roll
Salsa
Cucumber
Meat Sauce
Alfredo
Marinara
Caramel
Strawberry Glaze
Blueberry
Apple Butter
Peanut Butter
A1
Powdered Parmesan Cheese
Gluten-Free Bun
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Family Restaurant. Open for Breakfast, Lunch, & Dinner. Come in and enjoy!
5209 E Thompson Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46237