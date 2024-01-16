Dale's Place 125 1st St
Food
Small Bites
- Hot Pepper Cheese Balls
Breaded Pepperjack cheese balls served with a side of Homemade Ranch.$8.50
- Provolone Sticks
Breaded Provolone Sticks served with a side of Marinara Sauce.$8.50
- Jalapeno Poppers
Breaded Jalapeno Poppers are filled with Cheddar Cheese and served with a side of Homemade Ranch.$8.50
- Homemade Chips
Hand Cut and Fried Fresh potato chips are served with Homemade French Onion Dip.$8.25
- Giant Bavarian Pretzel
Our Giant Bavarian Pretzel comes with a side of cheese and a side of honey mustard sauce.$12.50
- Onion Rings
Served with a side of Spicy Mayo.$11.50
- Fried Mushrooms
Breaded Fried Mushrooms served with a side of homemade ranch.$8.50
- Pub Pretzel$7.00
Baskets
- Chicken Tender Basket
Deep fried chicken tenders are served with a side of shoestring fries and honey mustard sauce for dipping.$11.50
- Fried Shrimp Basket
Panko-crusted jumbo shrimp fried golden brown and served with shoestring fries. Choice of tartar or cocktail sauce for dipping.$11.25
- Coconut Shrimp Basket
Coconut breaded jumbo shrimp served with shoestring fries and a side of homemade pina colada sauce.$11.75
Pitas
- Grilled Steak Pita
Grilled steak with Italian seasonings topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and Mozzarella cheese. Served in a toasted pita. Comes with a side of shoestring fries.$11.25
- Grilled Chic Pita
Grilled chicken with Italian seasonings topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and Mozzarella cheese served in a warm pita. Comes with shoestring fries.$11.25
- Buff Chic Pita
Grilled chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce and topped with shredded cheddar, lettuce, onion, tomato and homemade ranch in a toasted pita. Served with shoestring fries.$11.50
- Gyro
Shaved Gyro meat topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and tzatziki sauce served in a toasted pita with a side of shoestring fries.$13.00
- Chicken Gyro
Grilled chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and tzatziki sauce served in a toasted pita with a side of shoestring fries.$12.50
Salads
- Side Salad
Our Tuscan Blend lettuce topped with green peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, cucumbers and Provolone Cheese. Choice of dressing.$5.50
- Chicken Salad
Choice of grilled or fried chicken. Tuscan blend lettuce topped with green peppers, onions, mushrooms, cucumbers, tomatoes, french fries and provolone cheese. Choice of dressing.$13.25
- Buffalo Chicken Salad
Choice of grilled or fried chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce and served in our Tuscan blend lettuce topped with green peppers, onions, mushrooms, cucumbers, tomatoes, french fries and shredded cheddar. Choice of dressing.$13.50
- Steak Salad
Shaved ribeye steak served in our Tuscan blend lettuce topped with green peppers, onions, mushrooms, cucumbers, tomatoes, french fries and provolone cheese. Choice of dressing.$13.25
Specialty Fries
- Loaded Fries
Shoestring fries topped with cheddar cheese sauce, crispy bacon bits and sour cream.$10.50
- Smithton Poutine
Shoestring fries topped with provolone cheese and gravy.$10.00
- Buffalo Fries
Shoestring fries seasoned with wing dust and topped with shredded cheddar, buffalo and ranch sauces.$10.00
- First Street Fries
Beer battered fries topped with grilled steak, onions, green peppers and cheddar cheese sauce.$11.75
- Cowboy Fries
Shoestring fries toped with shredded cheddar, pulled pork and Dale's homemade BBQ sauce.$11.75
Hoagies
- Italian Hoagie
Ham ,Salami, Capicola and Provolone cheese all toasted and topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, banana peppers and homemade Italian dressing. Served with shoestring fries.$14.00
- Philly Cheese
Shaved ribeye grilled with green peppers, onions, mushrooms and topped with provolone cheese. Served with shoestring fries.$14.50
- Chicken Hill Philly
Grilled chicken, onions, green peppers an mushrooms topped with provolone cheese. Served with shoestring fries.$14.50
- American Cheese Steak
Shaved ribeye grilled with onions and topped with American cheese. Served with shoestring fries.$14.25
- Fish Hog
Hand battered and fried golden brown served on a toasted bun with shoestring fries. Choice of tartar or cocktail sauce.$15.00
Pizza
- Personal-4 cut$8.00
- Small-8 cut$11.00
- Large- 12 cut$13.00
- Small White Pizza$12.00
- Small Banana Pepper Pizza$17.00
- Small Pickle Pizza$16.00
- Small Italian Hoagie Pizza$17.00
- Small Dales Supreme Pizza$18.00
- Small Meat Lovers Pizza$17.00
- Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza$18.00
- Large White Pizza$16.00
- Large Banana Pepper Pizza$20.00
- Large Pickle Pizza$19.00
- Large Italian Hoagie Pizza$20.00
- Large Dale's Supreme Pizza$21.00
- Large Meat Lovers Pizza$20.00
- Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza$21.00
Burgers
- Ol' Faithful
Just your basic cheeseburger! Comes on a toasted bun with shoestring fries and choice of cheese and toppings.$13.75
- Bacon Me Crazy
A bacon cheeseburger! Served on a toasted bun with your choice of cheese and a side of shoestring fries.$14.50
- Big Poppa
1/2 lb burger topped with Pepper Jack cheese, Spicy Mayo, Sriracha Sauce & Fried Jalapeno Poppers. Served on a toasted bun with shoestring fries.$14.99
- Dale's Burger
1/2 lb burger grilled between 2 cheese slices and served on Texas Toast with a side of shoestring fries.$14.75
- The Shirley Jones
Grilled 1/2 lb burger on toasted rye bread topped with grilled onions and shredded cheddar served with a side of shoestring fries.$14.99
- Rodeo Burger
Shredded cheddar, hickory bacon & crispy onion rings smothered in BBQ sauce and spicy mayo. Served with shoestring fries.$15.25
- Shroom & Swiss
1/2 lb burger with grilled mushrooms and melted Swiss. Served with shoestring fries.$14.00
- Hangry Burger
1/2 lb. burger smothered in grilled onions, grilled bacon bits and creamy cheese sauce. Served with shoestring fries.$14.50
- Coal Miner
1/2 lb burger topped with a fried egg, bacon, ham, provolone & American cheese grilled between Texas Toast and served with shoestring fries.$15.00
Desserts
- Raspberry Torte
Barton's Bake Shop Item- White almond batter, red raspberry filling iced in vanilla buttercream with toasted almonds on the side.$13.50
- Triple Choc
Barton's Bake Shop item- chocolate batter, chocolate buttercream & filling with chocolate curls on the side.$13.50
- Strawberry Crunch
Barton's Bake Shop item- vanilla and strawberry batter, cream cheese filling iced with strawberry whip and white chocolate curls on the side.$13.50
- Chocolate Dipped Cheesecake
Barton's Bake Shop original cheesecake dipped in milk chocolate.$13.75
- Seasonal Torte$13.75
Sandwiches
- Reuben
Corned beef, sauerkraut, melted Swiss and 1000 island dressing grilled between 2 slices of fresh marble rye and served with shoestring fries.$14.99
- Partridge Fam
Grilled Texas Toast topped with a fried egg, your choice of bacon or ham, American cheese, lettuce and sliced tomato. Served with shoestring fries.$13.00
- Pulled Pork
Slow roasted pork smothered with Dale's homemade BBQ sauce on a toasted bun. Served with shoestring fries.$13.75
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Fried breaded chicken breast dipped in Buffalo Sauce topped with lettuce and tomato and a drizzle of homemade ranch on a toasted bun. Served with shoestring fries.$13.99
- Dale's Club
A club sandwich Dale's Way! Ham, bacon, American and Swiss cheeses, lettuce, tomato all served grilled on Texas Toast with a side of shoestring fries.$13.25
Wings
Kid's Menu
XTRA Sauces
- Italian$0.50
- Mayo$0.50
- Chip Dip$0.50
- Honey Mustard$0.50
- Ranch$0.50
- Blue Cheese$0.50
- Marinara$0.50
- 1000 Island$0.50
- Spicy Mayo$0.50
- Buffalo$1.00
- Hot buff$1.00
- Buffalo Garlic Parm$1.00
- Cajun Buffalo Parm$1.00
- BBQ$1.00
- Honey BBQ$1.00
- Hot BBQ$1.00
- Teriyaki$1.00
- Hot Teriyaki$1.00
- Sweet Chili$1.00
- Buffalo Ranch$1.00
- Buffalo Blue$1.00
- Bourbon Sriracha$1.00
- Creamy Garlic Parm$1.00
- Garlic Butter Parm$1.00
- Butter Garlic-No Parm$1.00
- Honey Mustard$1.00
- Hot Honey Mustard$1.00
- Kitchen Sink$1.00
- Mild$1.00
- Ranch$1.00
- Blue Cheese$1.00
- Chip Dip$1.00
- Italian$1.00
- Gravy$1.00
- Cheese Sauce$1.00
Condiments
NA Bevs
Sides
Merch
- Small Hoodie
- Medium Hoodie
- Large Hoodie
- XL Hoodie
- 2XL Hoodie
- 3XL Hoodie
- 4XL Hoodie
- Small T
- Medium T
- Large T
- XL T
- 2XL T
- 3XL T
- 4XL T
- Small Hoodie
- Medium Hoodie
- Large Hoodie
- XL Hoodie
- 2XL Hoodie
- 3XL Hoodie
- 4XL Hoodie
- Small T
- Medium T
- Large T
- XL T
- 2XL T
- 3XL T
- 4XL T
- Small Hood
- Medium Hood
- Large Hood
- XL Hood
- 2XL Hood
- 3XL Hood
- 4XL Hood
- Small T
- Medium T
- Large T
- XL T
- 2XL T
- 3XL T
- 4XL T
- Dales Camo Trucker
- Stoneys Black Trucker
- Stoneys Golf
Smithton's Hidden Gem!
