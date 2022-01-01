Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dali nyc 37 Market Street

review star

No reviews yet

37 Market Street

New York, NY 10002

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

COCTELES

Los Santos

$18.00

Dali

$18.00

Gala

$18.00

La Rubia Sucia

$18.00

Cafe De La Noche

$18.00

Amor En Otono

$18.00

Santa Veronica

$18.00

Titi's Coquito

$18.00

CERVEZAS

Estrella Gallecia

$9.00

La Batt Blue Light

$7.00

NA BEVERAGES

COKE

$5.00

DIET COKE

$5.00

SPRITE

$5.00

RED BULL

$6.00

MOCKTAIL

$10.00

SARATOGA WATER

$6.00

Pelegrino

$6.00

VINOS BLANCO Y ROSAS

By The Glass- Ca' Bolani Prosecco NV (italy)

$10.00

Sparkling Wine Full body (Italy)

Bottle Ca' Bolani Prosecco NV Italy

$40.00

By The Glass- Vie Vite 2021, Cotes De Provence France Rose

$12.00

Bottle Vie Vite 2021, Cotes De Provence Rose

$45.00

By The Glass- Saint Clair Sauvignon Blanc 2021

$12.00

Bottle Saint Clair Sauvignon Blanc 2021

$48.00

By The Glass- Marques De Casa Concha, Chardonnay

$14.00

Bottle Marques De Casa Concha, Chardonnay

$55.00

Bottle Amelia Chardonnay

$80.00

Bottle Bontera " The Roost" Blue Heron Vineyard Chardoney

$80.00

Charles Label 1818 Billecart Salmon Brut

$100.00

Duval Leroy Grand Brut NV, Riems France

$140.00

Duval Leroy FEMME Brut 2000, Grand Cru Reims France

$225.00

Duval Leroy FEMME Rose Saignee. Brut 2000, Reims

$250.00

TINTOS

By The Glass-Bodegas Ugalde Crianza Rioja 2017 , Spain

$12.00

Bottle- Bodegas Ugalde Crianza Rioja 2017, Spain

$45.00

By The Glass-Patriarche Bourgogne Pinot Noir 2020 Burgudy France

$14.00

Bottle- Patriarche Bourgogne Pinot Noir 2020 Burgundy France

$55.00

Bottle- Bodega Trivento Golden Reserve Malbec 2019, Argentina

$45.00

Bottle- Don Melchior Cabernet Sauvignon 2019, Puente Alto

$165.00

CHAMPANA

Charles Label 1818 Biilecart Salmon Brut, NV France

$100.00

Duval Leroy Grand Brut, Reims France

$145.00

Duval Leroy "FEMME' Brut 2000 Grand Cru, Reims France

$225.00

Duval Leroy " FEMME' Rose Saignee Brut 2007 Reims France

$250.00

BOTTLE SERVICE

Albany Vodka

$250.00

Belvedere

$400.00

HERRADURRA LEGEND

$600.00

HERRADURRA ANEJO

$350.00

400 CONEJOS MEZCAL

$300.00

CLASE AZUL TEQUILA

$675.00

CLASE AZUL GOLD

$750.00

HENDRCKS GIN

$300.00

Komo Rose Repasado

$600.00

375

$450.00

Titos

$425.00

DON JULIO 1942

$750.00

PREMIUM LIQOUR

Macallan 12

$28.00

Belvedere

$20.00

Herradura anejo

$21.00

LOS SIETE MISTERIOS

$21.00

HERRADURA LEGEND

$45.00

HERRADURRA SILVER

$21.00

HENDRICKS

$20.00

BROOKLYN GIN

$21.00

CLASE AZUL BLANCO

$40.00

ARDBEG 10 YR Malt

$25.00

Banhez Mezcal

$22.00

Diplomatico Rum

$22.00

GLENFIDICH

$22.00

KOMOS ROSE REPOSADO

$30.00

Del Maguey Vida

$18.00

illegal mezcal

$18.00

Grey Goose

$21.00

Wyoming whiskey

$18.00

Corralejo Silver

$20.00

Corralejo Repasado

$22.00

woodford Reserve

$22.00

Titos

$18.00

London #3 Gin

$18.00

komos Anejo Cristalino

$25.00

Don Julio 1942

$45.00

Clase Azul Gold

$50.00

Cazadores Blanco

$16.00

CONTRADICTION SMOOTH AMBLER

$20.00

BUFFALO TRACE

$24.00

CLASICOS

MARTINI

$16.00

OLD FASHIONED

$16.00

MANHATTAN

$16.00

WHISKEY SOUR

$16.00

NEGRONI

$15.00

ESPRESSO MARTINI

$18.00

MARGARITA

$16.00

THE GIMLET

$15.00

HOUSE LIQOUR

FORDS GINS

$16.00

ALBANY VODKA

$16.00

DON Q RUM

$16.00

400 Conejos

$18.00

El Conquistador Tequila Blanco

$16.00

Wild Turkey Bourbon

$16.00

Lunazul Repasado

$16.00

HORA DE FELIZ COCKTAILS

MARGARITA

$10.00

MARTINI

$10.00

OLD FASHION

$10.00

MANHATTAN

$10.00

WHISKEY SOUR

$10.00

GIMLET

$10.00

NEGRONI

$10.00

BLOOD ORANGE IPA

$6.00

ESTRELLA GALECIA

$6.00

SHOTS

Komo Rose Repesado

$35.00

Komo Cristalino

$30.00

1942

$45.00

Herradura Legend

$40.00

Herradura Blanco

$20.00

Banhez Mezcal

$22.00

Siete Misteriös

$24.00

Del Maguey Vida

$20.00

Clase Azul Blanco

$45.00

Clase Azul Gold

$55.00

Herradura Anejo

$22.00

Para Picar

Tablas

$28.00

CHEFS SELECTION OF MEATS & CHEESE, PEACH MOSTARDA, APPLE & FENNEL SALAD

Crudo Pomelo & Ali Amarillo Aguachile

$20.00

HAMACHI, WATERMELON AQUACHILE, RADISH, CHIVE OIL

Ostras

$21.00

MARKET OYSTERS, WATERMELON PEARLS, ROSE INFUSED MIGNONETTE, BURNT ONION OIL (RAW FISH CONSUMPTION, SHELLFISH)

Ensalada De La Dama

$16.00

Delicata squash salad with arugula & red endives , cranberries, 5 spices toasted pipits, hazelnut vinaigrette, shropsheire cheese

Yucas Bravas

$14.00

FRIED YUCA, HOUSE MADE SAUCES

Coles De Bruselas

$15.00

Crispy Bruselas, Sweet and Spicy Siracha

Plato Principal

Pate De Hongos

$21.00

Mushroom Pate, Zucchini Salsa, Herbs baquette (v,vg,gf)

Camarones al Ajillo

$22.00

White Shrimp, White wine reduction, Pimenton, baquette (Shellfish)

Albondigas

$22.00

Wagyu Meatballs, Smoked Tomatoes, herbs, baquette

Mejillones

$21.00

Steamed Mussels, Chorizo, Saffron Broth, Sourdough (Shellfish)

Carne de Res

$30.00

Hanger Steak, green salsa, beef jus

Postres

Dulce Beso

$13.00

Pain D Avignon Warm bread pudding, cream orange zest, chefs batter, fresh blackberries, Vanilla ice cream, coffee toffee

Flan De Rhubarb

$12.00

Rhubarb panna cotta, seasonal fruits, hibiscus syrup

HORA DE FELIZ

OSTRAS Y CERVEZA

$21.00

BOMBAS DE HAMON

$10.00

YUCA DE BRAVAS

$10.00

ALBONDIGAS

$10.00

TABLA DE QUESO

$10.00

Todays Special

Ensalada De la Dama

$16.00

Ravioli Con Queso De Oveja

$24.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Tapas lounge and cocktail bar. Serving an array of tapas and crafted cocktails.

Location

37 Market Street, New York, NY 10002

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Holy Cow - 15 W 29 Street
orange starNo Reviews
34 Canal Street New York, NY 10002
View restaurantnext
Dimes
orange star4.6 • 877
49 Canal Street New York, NY 10002
View restaurantnext
Golden Diner
orange star4.8 • 2,262
123 Madison St New York, NY 10002
View restaurantnext
Betty - 193 Henry Street
orange starNo Reviews
193 Henry Street New York, NY 10002
View restaurantnext
El Castillo de Jagua 2 - 521 Grand Street
orange starNo Reviews
521 Grand Street New York, NY 10002
View restaurantnext
Il Brigante - New York
orange starNo Reviews
214 Front Street New York,, NY 10038
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New York

Jacob's Pickles
orange star4.3 • 19,876
509 Amsterdam Ave New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Quality Eats West Village
orange star4.5 • 18,431
19 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Don Angie
orange star5.0 • 15,740
103 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Il Buco - Bond St
orange star4.4 • 15,163
47 Bond St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Toloache - 50th St.
orange star4.4 • 12,593
251 West 50th St New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill
orange star4.4 • 11,550
797 3rd Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Hoboken
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Jersey City
review star
Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston