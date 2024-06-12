- Home
- /
- Cottonwood Heights
- /
- Dali Crepes Cottonwood Heights
This restaurant does not have any images
Dali Crepes Cottonwood Heights
1346 E Fort Union Blvd
Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Savory Crepes
- Montenegro
Prosciutto | Shredded Cheese Fresh Mozzarella | Arugula Cherry Tomato | Pesto | Avocado Mayo$16.85
- Caprese
Fresh Mozzarella | Shredded Cheese | Arugula | Pesto | Cherry Tomato Balsamic Vinaigrette$13.45
- Alfredo Chicken
Grilled Chicken | Bacon | Shredded Cheese Parmesan Cheese | Spinach | Mushrooms Alfredo Sauce | Garlic Aioli Fresh Mozzarella$17.45
- Philly Cheesesteak
Steak | Mozzarella | Mushrooms | Onions Bell Peppers | Garlic Aioli | Parmesan Cheese$17.25
- I'm Vegetarian
Mushrooms | Shredded Cheese Fresh Mozzarella | Feta Cheese | Spinach Cherry Tomato | Pesto | Avocado Mayo$13.85
- Black Forest
Shredded Cheese | Black Forest Ham | Spinach | Cherry Tomato | Avocado Mayo$16.85
- Turkey Avocado
Turkey | Shredded Cheese | Spinach | Avocado | Guacamole | Cherry Tomato | Avocado Mayo$17.85
- 7 Sir
Fresh Mozzarella | Parmesan Cheese | Shredded Mozzarella| Smoked Provolone | Romano | Cheddar Cheese | Brie$12.85
Breakfast Crepes
- Good Morning
Black Forest Ham | Shredded Cheese Fresh Mozzarella | Spinach Cherry Tomato | Garlic Aioli Sunny Side-Up Egg | Scrambled Egg Cayenne Pepper Sprinkles$18.45
- Kings Landing
Turkey Sausage | Bacon Shredded Cheese | Fresh Mozzarella Cheddar Cheese | Spinach | Mushrooms Cherry Tomato | Green Onion | Garlic Aioli Sunny Side-Up Egg Scrambled Egg Cayenne Pepper Sprinkles$18.85
- Breakfast in Montenegro
Prosciutto | Shredded Cheese Fresh Mozzarella | Arugula Cherry Tomato | Pesto | Avocado Mayo Sunny Side-Up Egg | Scrambled Egg$18.85
Sweet Crepes
- Banana Dreams
Fresh Banana | Nutella | Almonds | Dark Chocolate Sauce | Caramel Sauce |Whipped Cream | Chocolate Stick$11.85
- Biscoff Rose
Biscoff Butter Spread | Rose Hip Jam | Biscoff Cookie Crumbles | Powdered Sugar | Whipped Cream | Chocolate Stick | Ruby Chocolate$10.85
- EuroCream
Eurocrem | Dark Chocolate Sauce | Whipped Cream | Chocolate Stick$10.45
- Greatest Passions
Fresh Strawberries | Nutella | Graham Crackers | Dark Chocolate Sauce | Strawberry Sauce | Whipped Cream | Chocolate Stick$11.85
- Just Nutella
Nutella | Dark Chocolate Sauce | Whipped Cream | Chocolate Stick$9.85
- Raspberry Land
Fresh Raspberries | Bavarian Cream | Biscoff Cookie Crumbles | Coconut Flakes | Dark Chocolate Sauce | Raspberry Sauce | Whipped Cream | Chocolate Stick$14.55
- StrawNana
Fresh Strawberries | Fresh Banana | Nutella | Graham Crackers | Almonds | Dark Chocolate Sauce | Caramel Sauce | Whipped Cream | Chocolate Sticks$13.25
Beverages
Iced Drinks
- Iced Latte
A double shot of espresso with milk and ice$5.25
- Iced White Mocha
A double shot of espresso and White Chocolate Sauce with milk and ice$5.45
- Iced Mocha
A double shot of espresso and Chocolate Sauce with milk and ice$5.45
- Iced Americano
a double shot of espresso with water and ice$4.45
- Iced Caramel Macchiato
A double-shot espresso with vanilla-flavored syrup, milk, and ice topped with Caramel drizzle$5.45
- Iced Matcha Green Tea
Traditional Japanese matcha green tea served with milk and ice$6.25
- Iced Chai Latte
Masala chai served with milk and ice$5.25
- Iced Tea
Assorted teas$5.25
- Blue Zova
Elderflower fizzy with a dash of blue curaçao$4.65
- Elderflower Fizzy - Zova
Elderflower lemon with sparkling water$4.65
- Red Cea
Guava | Dragon Fruit| Sparkling Water$4.65
Blended Drinks
- Mango Smoothie
Mango | Mango Puree | Mango Sauce | Whole Milk | Whipped Cream$7.20
- Peachy-crim Smoothie
Peaches | Strawberry | Strawberry Sauce | Peach Puree | Coconut Milk | Whipped Cream$7.20
- You're Hazelnuts
Vanilla Ice Cream | Nutella Graham Cracker | Milk$7.25
- Caramel Frappe
Double shot of espresso | Caramel Syrup | Milk$7.25
- Latte Frappe
Double shot of espresso | Latte Mix | Milk$7.25
- Matcha Green Tea Frappe
Matcha Mix | Milk$8.25
- Mocha Frappe
Double shot of espresso | Chocolate Sauce | Milk$7.25
- White Mocha Frappe
Double shot Espresso | White Chocolate Sauce | Milk$7.25
Hot Coffee
- Hot Charamel Macchiato
Double shot of espresso and Steamed milk with Caramel Sauce drizzle on top$5.45
- Hot White Mocha
A double shot of espresso and a Ghirardelli White Chocolate Powder with Steamed Milk$5.45
- Americano
Espresso with hot water$4.50
- Cappucino
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk topped with an airy, thick layer of foamed milk$4.55
- Espresso
A double shot of espresso$2.75
- Hot Mocha
A double shot of espresso and a Ghirardelli Chocolate Powder with Steamed Milk$5.45
- Latte
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk topped with a thin layer of foamed milk$5.25
Hot Tea
Hot Chocolate
Sodas
Other Items
Sides
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 2:45 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1346 E Fort Union Blvd, Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121