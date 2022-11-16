Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean

Dali Restaurant & Tapas Bar

review star

No reviews yet

415 Washington Street

Somerville, MA 02143

Order Again

Popular Items

Patatas Bravas
Alcachofas Rellenas
Vieiras al Azafran

Tapas Frias

cold tapas
Ensalada de Verano Refrescante

Ensalada de Verano Refrescante

$13.50

watermelon, cucumber, organic spring mix, avocado, pickled red onion, Marcona almonds (optional)

Jamon Iberico de Bellota

Jamon Iberico de Bellota

$17.00

Marbled/Sweet/Nutty-Flavored Spanish Ham from Free-Range, Acorn-Fed, Happy Pigs!

Plato Mixto

Plato Mixto

$22.00

Spanish cheeses/meats/roasted pepper/olives

Tortilla Española - Slice

Tortilla Española - Slice

$8.00

egg/potato/onion omelette with garlic alioli

Tortilla Española - Whole

Tortilla Española - Whole

$25.00

egg/potato/onion omelette with garlic alioli

Aceitunas

Aceitunas

$7.00

mixed marinated Mediterranean olives

Aguacate con Ceviche

Aguacate con Ceviche

$23.00

whole avocado filled with salsa & seafood/shellfish

Tapas Calientes

hot tapas
Albondigas de Cordero

Albondigas de Cordero

$12.00

lamb meatballs in tomato-mint sauce w/Mahon cheese

Alcachofas Rellenas

Alcachofas Rellenas

$15.00

baked mushroom-filled artichokes with manchego cheese

Arroz Español

Arroz Español

$8.00

Spanish rice with saffron sofrito & Catalan romesco sauce

Arroz Negro con Calamares

Arroz Negro con Calamares

$14.00

creamy squid ink black rice & garlic alioli with crispy, deep-fried squid

Buñuelos de Verdura

Buñuelos de Verdura

$8.00

deep-fried cauliflower/broccoli/cheese puffs

Chorizo a la Plancha

Chorizo a la Plancha

$10.00

grilled spanish sausage with onions & butter beans

Chuletillas

Chuletillas

$15.00

grilled baby lamb chops w/peach sauce

Conejo Estofado

Conejo Estofado

$13.00

braised rabbit w/red wine, juniper & garlic

Costillas de Vaca

Costillas de Vaca

$13.00

beef short ribs in Rioja wine sauce

Croquetas de Jamon

Croquetas de Jamon

$10.00

ham & cheese croquettes with tomato jam

Croquetas de Pollo

Croquetas de Pollo

$10.00

deep-fried chicken croquettes with tomato & cheese sauces

Empanadillas de Carne

Empanadillas de Carne

$13.00

beef turnovers w/olives, raisins, and eggs, w/garlic alioli

Empanadillas de Vegetales

Empanadillas de Vegetales

$9.00

baked veggie turnovers w/garlic alioli

Gambas con Gabardina

Gambas con Gabardina

$12.00

deep-fried, saffron-batter shrimp with mojo verde sauce

Gorditas

Gorditas

$9.00

bacon-wrapped prunes filled with goat cheese and Marcona almonds CONTAINS NUTS

Iggy’s Focaccia Bread Grilled with Capers & Garlic Butter

Iggy’s Focaccia Bread Grilled with Capers & Garlic Butter

$4.50+
Lomito al Cabrales

Lomito al Cabrales

$10.00

pork tenderloin w/blue sheep cheese & mushrooms

Patatas Bravas

Patatas Bravas

$10.00

deep-fried potatoes with piquant tomato sauce & garlic alioli

Pato Braseado

Pato Braseado

$15.00

roast duck with berry sauce

Pimientos a la Plancha

Pimientos a la Plancha

$9.00

grilled Shishito peppers w/lemon & Maldon salt

Pinchitos Morunos de Pollo

Pinchitos Morunos de Pollo

$10.00

grilled spiced chicken kebabs with lemon sour cream

Pulpo A’Feira

Pulpo A’Feira

$19.00

seared octopus w/pimentón on potato medallions

Queso Rebozado con Miel

Queso Rebozado con Miel

$9.00

deep-fried cheese with honey/caramelized onions

Setas al Ajillo

Setas al Ajillo

$10.00

sautéed portobello, shiitake and maitake mushrooms

Solomillo en Tostada

Solomillo en Tostada

$15.00

beef tenderloin with chimichurri sauce on grilled bread

Sopa de Ajo

Sopa de Ajo

$9.00

velvety garlic soup ~ from the Pyrenees

Tocino/ Manchego/ Bocaditos de Pera

Tocino/ Manchego/ Bocaditos de Pera

$11.00

bacon, Manchego cheese, roasted pear bites with garlic-onion relish

Vieiras al Azafran

Vieiras al Azafran

$15.00

sautéed scallops in saffron cream

Paellas

saffron/sofrito-laced rice dish

Paella del Océano - Small

$26.00

Paella (saffron/sofrito-laced rice dish) with seafood/shellfish

Paella del Océano - Large

Paella del Océano - Large

$42.00

Paella (saffron/sofrito-laced rice dish) with seafood/shellfish

Paella Las Verduras - Small

Paella Las Verduras - Small

$20.00

Paella (saffron/sofrito-laced rice dish) with seasonal veggies

Paella Las Verduras - Large

Paella Las Verduras - Large

$30.00

Paella (saffron/sofrito-laced rice dish) with seasonal veggies

Paella Valenciana - Small

$25.00

Paella (saffron/sofrito-laced rice dish) seafood/shellfish, chicken, chorizo, shrimp, artichokes, lima beans

Paella Valenciana - Large

Paella Valenciana - Large

$40.00

Paella (saffron/sofrito-laced rice dish) seafood/shellfish, chicken, chorizo, shrimp, artichokes, lima beans

Platos Principales

sautéed scallops, squid, mussels, shrimp, octopus in rich shellfish cream sauce with Spanish rice
Mariscos en Crema de Camarones

Mariscos en Crema de Camarones

$30.00

sautéed scallops, squid, mussels, shrimp, octopus in rich shellfish cream sauce w/Spanish rice

Postres

desserts
Mousse de Chocolate

Mousse de Chocolate

$8.00

with mascarpone cream, touch of hazelnut essence, cherries

Tarta de Santiago

Tarta de Santiago

$8.00

almond cake with coffee cream

Dulce de Leche Pastel Helado

Dulce de Leche Pastel Helado

$12.00

dulce de leche ice cream w/almond cake, whipped cream (frozen ice cream - pick-up only)

Clementine Flan

Clementine Flan

$6.00

flan w/caramel sauce & candied fruit

Churros

Churros

$8.00

fried dough sticks with warm chocolate sauce OR dulce de leche

Drinks

’16 Rioja, 100% Tempranillo ~ fresh aromas of red fruits are spicy, earthy and steady; savory plum and berry flavors come with spice and chocolate notes; tangy citrus finish with cedar and tobacco on lively ending. Especially Selected to be Dalí’s House Wine

Dali’s Red Sangria - 1 liter (4 gls)

$26.00

Dali’s Red Sangria - 2 liters (8 gls)

$44.00
Spanish Ceramic Sangria Pitchers ~ 1 liter (4 gls) New

Spanish Ceramic Sangria Pitchers ~ 1 liter (4 gls) New

$26.00

Use with Dali’s Sangria for Fiesta-Time

Spanish Ceramic Sangria Pitchers ~ 2 liters (8 gls) New

Spanish Ceramic Sangria Pitchers ~ 2 liters (8 gls) New

$35.00

Use with Dali’s Sangria for Fiesta-Time

Naia - White Wine

$36.00

’20 Rueda, 100% Verdejo pale yellow; stone fruit, peach, apricot, ginger; vibrant sharp focus on the palate; long finish with lasting citrus floral notes

Faustino VII - White Wine

$32.00

’16 Rioja, 100% Viura white fruit aromas suggest green melon and apple; acidic citrus, yellow grapefruit, herbs, bitter spices mouthfeel; smooth but short finish

Licia – White Wine

$40.00

’20 Rias Baixas, Galicia, 100% Albariño straw yellow/greenish hues; maritime climate produces aromas of citrus and green apple; hints of grapefruit, quince jelly, fresh herbs, minerals; full-bodied with long finish

Lechuza Garnacha - Red Wine

$34.00

’19 Tierra de Castilla/Aragón, 100% Garnacha intense floral/red berry aroma; cherry/Chambord flavors; gentle spiciness with subtle, harmonious tannin finish

PradoRey Origin - Red Wine

$36.00

’19 Ribera del Duero, 95% Tempranillo, 5% Cab / Merlot red/black fruit with balsamic/vanilla aromas; dry red, soft tannins; spicy notes with forest berry aftertaste

Tres Picos - Red Wine

$41.00

’18 Borja, Zaragoza, 100% Garnacha leather, tobacco and black cherry on the nose; wood, leather and dark fruits on the palate; a very plush, sweetly spiced, powder-dry finish

Atance - Red Wine

$40.00

’19 Valencia, 100% Bobal (organic) red fruit, rose hips, Mediterranean herbs on the nose; fleshy, brambly mouthfeel; brisk mineral and spicy acidity with slight tannin structure on throat

Viña Alberdi Reserva - Red Wine

$45.00

’16 La Rioja Alta, 100% Tempranillo red fruit, vanilla, and spices on the nose; herby flavors, pepper, thyme, but also leathery with hints of raspberry; long, dry, oaky finish

Tarima Hill - Red Wine

$42.00

’17 Alicante, 100% Monastrell intense nose of red berry fruits, floral and earthy notes, chocolate and tobacco; flavors of blackberries, plum, cassis, dark red cherry, coupled with notes of black licorice, tobacco, and hints of vanilla; long black pepper finish

Muga Reserva - Red Wine

$60.00

’17 Rioja, 70% Tempranillo, 20% Garnacha, 10% Mazuelo complex nose with ripe deeply integrated cedary oak, baking spices, dried flowers, leather, and fresh tobacco; lots of black fruit flavors, berries, cherry, plum, earth and coffee; long, spicy finish with nice tannins

San Vicente - Red Wine

$85.00

’17 Rioja, 100% Tempranillo Peludo dark berries, black currant, cedar, tobacco and leather on nose; tastes of blackberry, mocha and savory spices; long, spicy, fruity finish

Triga - Red Wine

$85.00

’17 Alicante, 85% Monastrell, 15% Cabernet Sauvignon on the nose a mix of wood, spices, red fruits and leather; in mouth blackberries, cassis, pepper, prunes, and well-tamed tannins; lots of chocolate and black pepper spice finish

Sierra Cantabria Crianza - Red Wine

$40.00

’15 Rioja, 100% Tempranillo especially selected for Dalí! fresh aromas of red fruits are spicy, steady; savory plum flavors summon spice and chocolate notes; a tangy citrus ending smacking of tobacco

Montecillo Rioja Rosé

$32.00

’18 Rioja, 70% Tempranillo, 30% Garnacha ~ brilliant pale pink; intense aromas of stone fruits, pear and strawberry; exquisite acidity and long, crisp finish

Poema Cava

$32.00
Goya Sparkling Apple Cider Bottle

Goya Sparkling Apple Cider Bottle

$12.00
Coca Cola 8 oz

Coca Cola 8 oz

$3.50
Voss Sparkling Water

Voss Sparkling Water

$7.00

Voss Still Water

$7.00

Utensils

To Go Utensil Set

All hours
Sunday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Romantic, fun, lively, welcoming, flowery, Spanish, Latin and European sensibility and music. Conducive for special occasions.

Website

Location

415 Washington Street, Somerville, MA 02143

Directions

Gallery
Dali Restaurant image
Dali Restaurant image
Dali Restaurant image

