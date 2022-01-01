Dalia Cocina Mexicana imageView gallery

Dalia Cocina Mexicana Higgins Building

141 Reviews

$$

108 W 2nd Street, UNIT 102

Los Angeles, CA 90012

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

L.A. Burrito
Fish Tacos
Asada Taco a La Carte

Coffee

Latte

Latte

$5.00
Americano

Americano

$3.00
Cafe de Olla

Cafe de Olla

$5.00
Cafe de Olla Late

Cafe de Olla Late

$6.00
Cappucino

Cappucino

$3.50
Espresso

Espresso

Soft Drinks

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.00
Mexican Sprite

Mexican Sprite

$3.00
Mandarin Jarritos

Mandarin Jarritos

$3.00
Tamarindo Jarritos

Tamarindo Jarritos

$3.00
Mineragua Jarritos

Mineragua Jarritos

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Water & More

Agua Fresca Pineapple with Mint

Agua Fresca Pineapple with Mint

$4.50

Bottled Water

$3.50

Filtered Tap Water

Hot Tea

$3.50

Tazo iced tea

$3.50

Large San Pellegrino (750mL)

$8.00

Milk

$4.00

Pitcher Agua Fresca

$30.00
San Pellegrino (250mL)

San Pellegrino (250mL)

$4.50

Alcohol

Modelo

$7.00

Pacifico

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Michelada

$10.00

Michelada Fully Loaded

$15.00

Golden Road Mango

$7.00

Bud light

$6.00

Modelo Negra

$7.00

Heineken 0

$5.00

Corona Familiar

$7.00

Estrella Galicia 0

$5.00

White Claw

$7.00

Estrella Jalisco

$7.00

Bucket of Beer

$25.00

Wine

$9.00

Intros

Chips And Guacamole

$10.00

Chips and Pico De Gallo

$8.00
Empanadas

Empanadas

$12.50
Sinaloa Ceviche

Sinaloa Ceviche

$18.00
Los Camarones

Los Camarones

$10.50

House Salad

$12.00

Queso Fundido

$10.00

Taco Flight (8)

$25.00

Guac & Queso Plater

$16.00

Empanada Flight (8)

$25.00

Empanada a La Carte

Single Empanada

Single Empanada

$5.50

Taco a La Carte

Shrimp Taco a La Carte

Shrimp Taco a La Carte

$5.50
Fish Taco a La Carte

Fish Taco a La Carte

$5.50
Short Rib Taco a La Carte

Short Rib Taco a La Carte

$5.50

Asada Taco a La Carte

$5.50

Chicken Taco a La Carte

$5.50
Pork Belly Taco a La Carte

Pork Belly Taco a La Carte

$5.50

Machaca Taco a La Carte

$5.50
Veggie Taco a La Carte

Veggie Taco a La Carte

$5.50

Enchilada a La Carte

Enchilada a La Carte

Enchilada a La Carte

$5.50
Enchilada a La Carte (Copy)

Enchilada a La Carte (Copy)

$5.50

Breakfast Menu

Huevos a la Mexicana

$12.00
Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$9.00
Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$12.00

Machaca Tacos

Set of 3 Tacos

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$16.00

Salad & Ceviche

Dalias' Chop Salad

Dalias' Chop Salad

$15.00
Avocado Kale Salad

Avocado Kale Salad

$12.00

Sinaloa Style Ceviche

$18.00

Tacos & Enchiladas

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$15.00
Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Tacos

$15.00

Asada Tacos

$15.00
Short Rib Tacos

Short Rib Tacos

$15.00
Pork Belly Tacos

Pork Belly Tacos

$15.00

Machaca Tacos

$15.00
Veggie Tacos

Veggie Tacos

$15.00

Q-Keto Taco

$15.00
Enchiladas

Enchiladas

$17.00

Quesadillas

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$12.00
Squash Blossom Quesadilla

Squash Blossom Quesadilla

$14.00
Las Gorditas

Las Gorditas

$17.00

Set of 2

House Empanadas

House Empanadas

$12.50

Burritos

Machaca Burrito

$11.00
L.A. Burrito

L.A. Burrito

$11.00
Don "Surf & Turf" Burrito

Don "Surf & Turf" Burrito

$18.00

Main Course

Braised Short Rib

Braised Short Rib

$23.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00
Carne Ranchero

Carne Ranchero

$21.00
Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$19.00

Caldo de Pollo

$15.00

Salmon on Carrot Puree

$26.00

Desserts

Flan

Flan

$5.00

Arroz Con Leche

$5.00

Kids Food

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Kids Quesadilla

$10.00

Kids Drinks

Kids Orange Juice

$2.50

Kids Milk

$2.50

Kids Agua Fresca

$2.50

Lunch

2 Tacos w/ Rice and Beans

$15.50

2 Tacos w/ Side Salad

$15.00

Sides & Extras

Chip Refill

$2.00

Side of Rice

$3.00

Side of Beans

$3.00

Side of Fries

$5.00

Small Guacamole Dip

$3.50

Large Guacamole Dip

$8.00

Side House Salad

$6.00

Side of Tortillas

$3.00

Jalapeño Toreado

$1.00

Chips & Salsa (SM)

$3.00

Chips and Salsa (LG)

$6.00

Avocado Slices

$3.00

2 Eggs Any Style

$3.00

Side of Mixed Veggies

$3.00

Side of Cojita Cheese

$0.50

Extra 2oz Salsa

$0.25

Extra 2oz Sour Cream

$0.50

Extra 2oz Chipotle Aioli

$0.50

2oz Pico de Gallo

$0.50

2oz Pineapple -Jicama Salsa

$0.25

2oz Extra Basil Dressing

$0.25

2oz Extra House Dressing

$0.25

2oz Extra Mole

$0.25

Breakfast All Day

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

eggs, bacon, potato, house beans, house salsa

Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$12.00

2 eggs any style, salsa ranchero, crispy tortilla, house beans, sour cream, avocado

Machaca Tacos

$12.00

fresh corn tortillas, mexican shredded beef ranchero style, pickled red onion, micro cilantro

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$16.00

2 Eggs any style, mole rojo or mole verde, onion sour cream, cotija cheese, micro cilantro.

Huevos a la Mexicana

$12.00

fresh corn tortillas, rice, beans, serrano salsa

Salad & Ceviche

Dalia's Chop Salad

Dalia's Chop Salad

$15.00

chayote, asparagus, corn, baby heirloom tomato, market greens, avocado, house dressing.

Avocado Kale Salad

Avocado Kale Salad

$12.00

Quinoa, cucumber, tomato, red pepper, chickpea, mint, cotija cheese, pickled reed onion, baby kale, avocado, basil dressing

Sinaloa Style Ceviche

Sinaloa Style Ceviche

$18.00

citrus marinated shrimp, serrano chili , cucumber. tomato, pickled red onion, tortilla chips

Los Camarones

Los Camarones

$10.50

Tacos & Enchiladas

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

fresh corn tortilla, chipotle aioli, shaved red cabbage, pineapple-jicama salsa.

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$15.00

fresh corn tortilla, chipotle aioli, shaved red cabbage, pineapple-jicama salsa.

Short Rib Tacos

Short Rib Tacos

$15.00

braised short rib, mole rojo, pickled red onion, micro cilantro

Q-Keto Taco

$15.00

Crispy Monterrey jack "tortilla", choice of protein, avocado, micro cilantro.

Enchiladas

Enchiladas

$17.00

monterrey jack queso fundido, sour cream, pickled red onion, micro cilantro, served with house rice and beans

Grilled Chicken Taco

$14.00

house made corn tortillas, cilantro, red onion, molcajete sauce

Asada Taco

$14.00

house made corn tortillas, cilantro, red onion, molcajete sauce

Taco A La Carte

$5.00
Pork Belly Tacos

Pork Belly Tacos

$15.00

Quesadillas & Burritos

Squash Blossom Quesadillas

Squash Blossom Quesadillas

$14.00

Oaxaca Cheese, squash blossom, roasted jalapeño

Empanadas

Empanadas

$12.50

choose protein, fried

Machaca Burrito

$11.00

flour tortilla, sinaloa style machaca, house beans

LA Burrito

LA Burrito

$11.00

flour tortila

Don Surf & Turf Burrito

Don Surf & Turf Burrito

$18.00

Wet burrito, steak, shrimp flour tortilla, queso fundido, mixed lettuce, secret sauce

Las Gorditas

Las Gorditas

$17.00

Choice of protein, corn masa, squash, pickled red onion, sour cream, cotija cheese, tomato broth.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$12.00

Entrees

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

buttermilk fried jidori chicken breast. brioche bun, smoked chilli aioli sauce, red cabbage slaw, grilled poblano pepper, tomato

Ora King Salmon

$26.00

Ora king salmon, quinoa, jicama, chayote, mint, cilantro, spiced carrot puree, mango pistachio salsa

Jidori Chicken

Jidori Chicken

$23.00

1/4 Jidori Chicken served with house rice and fresh tortillas

Carne Asada

$19.00

8oz Ranchero cut, salsa verde, green spring onions, served with house rice and beans and fresh corn tortillas.

Carne Ranchero

Carne Ranchero

$21.00

8oz ranchero cut, salsa ranchero, served with house rice and beans, and fresh corn tortillas

Braised Shortlib

Braised Shortlib

$23.00

8oz Braised Short Rib, sautéed baby Kale, grilled asparagus, mole rojo, fried pepitas

Caldo de Pollo

$15.00

Organic Chicken Jidori breast, carrots, mexican squash, served with a side of rice

Catering

Dessert

Flan

Flan

$5.00

Arroz Con Leche

$5.00

Kids Menu

3 Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Fried battered chicken breast, served with a side of fries.

Kids Quesadilla

$6.50

Half flour tortilla, cheese , side of fries

Extras

Side of Rice

$3.00

Side of Beans

$3.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Chips and Salsa (Large)

$6.00

Chips and Salsa (SM)

$2.50

Chips and Guacamole

$10.00

Side of Fries

$5.00

2oz Guacamole Dip

$3.50

Salsas

Salsa Verde

Salsa Verde

$4.00

8oz mild green salsa, roasted jalapenos, tomatillo, garlic, cilantro, and secret touch

Salsa Roja

Salsa Roja

$4.00

8oz spice salsa, roasted chile de ablo, grilled tomat,o and secret touch

Salsa de molcajete

Salsa de molcajete

$4.00

Combo Plate

Breakfast Burrito + Americano

$10.50

2 Tacos w/ Rice and Beans

$15.50

2 Tacos w/ House Side Salad

$15.00

A La Carte Tacos

Fish Taco a La Carte

$3.00

Short Rib Taco a La Carte

$3.00

Asada Taco a La Carte

$3.00

Chicken Taco a La Carte

$3.00

Pork Belly Taco a La Carte

$3.00

Machaca Taco a La Carte

$3.00

Veggie Taco a La Carte

$3.00

Shrimp Taco a La Carte

$3.00

Alcohol

Corona

$5.00

Corona Famiilar

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Budlight

$4.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Golden Road Fruit Cart

$5.00

Golden Road Mango

$5.00

White Claw

$5.00

Michelada

$8.00

Golden Road Passion IPA

$8.00

Fully Loaded Michelada

$13.00

Golden Road Passion IPA

$5.00

Wine

$7.00

Tacos

Carne Asada Tacos

$13.00

Chicken Tacos

$13.00

Shrimp Tacos

$13.00

Fish Tacos

$13.00

Pork Belly Tacos

$13.00

Machaca Tacos

$13.00

Short Rib Tacos

$13.00

Q-Keto Tacos

$13.00

Veggie Tacos

$13.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCurbside Pickup
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy a piece of Dalia's authentic Mexican Kitchen to your home

Location

108 W 2nd Street, UNIT 102, Los Angeles, CA 90012

Directions

Gallery
Dalia Cocina Mexicana image

Similar restaurants in your area

Vespaio
orange starNo Reviews
225 South Grand Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90012
View restaurantnext
BAR AMÁ
orange star4.7 • 497
118 W 4th St Los Angeles, CA 90013
View restaurantnext
wake and late
orange star4.6 • 3,132
105 E 6th St Los Angeles, CA 90014
View restaurantnext
Pi LA - 124 W. 4th Street
orange starNo Reviews
124 W. 4th Street Los Angeles, CA 90013
View restaurantnext
Danny Boy's Famous Original Pizzeria
orange star4.0 • 21
330 S Hope Street suite 205 Los Angeles, CA 90071
View restaurantnext
Tacos 1986 DTLA
orange starNo Reviews
609 S. Spring St. Los Angeles, CA 90014
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

Drago Centro - Downtown
orange star4.4 • 5,892
525 South Flower Street Los Angeles, CA 90071
View restaurantnext
Cafe Gratitude Arts District
orange star4.4 • 5,354
300 S Santa Fe Ave Suite A Los Angeles, CA 90013
View restaurantnext
Otium - 222 S Hope Street
orange star4.4 • 5,213
222 S Hope Street Los Angeles, CA 90012
View restaurantnext
Calif Chicken Cafe - Downtown LA
orange star4.8 • 4,028
809 S. Hill St Los Angeles, CA 90014
View restaurantnext
Umami Burger - Broadway
orange star4.0 • 3,339
852 S. Broadway Los Angeles, CA 90014
View restaurantnext
wake and late
orange star4.6 • 3,132
105 E 6th St Los Angeles, CA 90014
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
Eagle Rock
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Harvard Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Boyle Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
West Adams
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Hollywood Hills West
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Hancock Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Windsor Square
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Pico-Robertson
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston