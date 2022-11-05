  • Home
Dallas Grilled Cheese Co - Bishop Arts 310 W 7th Street

310 W 7th Street

Dallas, TX 75208

Order Again

Popular Items

St. Arnold Root Beer
Spicy 2 Pork & Cheese
Grilled PB&J

Starters

Bacon Mac & Cheese

Bacon Mac & Cheese

$7.99

blend of 4 cheeses topped with bacon

Bruschetta Bites

Bruschetta Bites

$7.99

tomatoes, basil, mozzarella on toasted bread with balsamic

Cheesiest Fries

Cheesiest Fries

$6.99

Cheddar, Jack, & Gouda topped with bacon & green onions

DGC Wings

DGC Wings

$7.99

Served with House-made Blue Cheese and Celery

Fried Green Beans

Fried Green Beans

$5.99

Served with Ranch

Grilled Cheese Sticks

$5.00

Served with a side of tomato soup for dipping

Bacon Pineapple Lollis

Bacon Pineapple Lollis

$9.99

8 skewers of bacon with brown sugar and maple syrup

Pretzel Fried Mozz

Pretzel Fried Mozz

$7.99

House-made, served with Marina

Sandwiches

Bacon Chicken Ranch

Bacon Chicken Ranch

$11.99

chicken, bacon, cheddar on sourdough

Bacon Jalapeño Popper Grilled Cheese

$10.99

jalapenos, sour cream, bacon, cream cheese, jack, cheddar, spicy pepper jam on white bread

Bologna

Bologna

$4.99

White Bread, Bologna, American, & Mayo

Brie & Bacon Grilled Cheese

$12.99

brie, bacon, carmelized onions on Piasano

Buffalo Chicken

$9.99

sourdough, chicken breast, swiss, and wing sauce

Cattleman's Grilled Cheese

Cattleman's Grilled Cheese

$12.99

Brisket, muenster, gouda, yellow cheddar on Rustic with BBQ sauce on the side,

Classic

Classic

$2.99

White Bread & American Cheese

Cubanesque

$10.29

sourdough, pork, ham, swiss, spicy dijon mustard, pickles

DGC Texas Cheeseburger

$9.99

Swiss, white & yellow cheddar, dijon mayo, pickles, and grilled onions

Dude

Dude

$7.99

sourdough, sloppy joe mix, white cheddar

Fajita Grilled Cheese

Fajita Grilled Cheese

$12.99

jalapeno cheddar bread, chicken, peppers and onions, cheddar, jack cheese and cilantro-lime cream sauce

Favorite

Favorite

$9.99

Parmesan-crusted sourdough, american, cheddar, and gruyere cheese, crumbled bacon, and dijon mustard

Grilled Mac & Cheese

Grilled Mac & Cheese

$10.99

sourdough, gouda, america, mac & cheese

Grilled PB&J

Grilled PB&J

$5.49

Texas Toast, cream cheese and PB mix with jam.

Pimento Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Housemade Pimento cheese with fried onion strings on sourdough

Rustic Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Rustic white bread, gouda, muenster, and yellow cheddar

Spicy 2 Pork & Cheese

Spicy 2 Pork & Cheese

$11.99

Sourdough, ham, bacon, swiss, cheddar, spicy jam

Sides

DGC Chips

DGC Chips

$2.99

Housemade

DGC Fries

DGC Fries

$2.99

Dusted with Parmesan & Old Bay

DGC Onion Rings

DGC Onion Rings

$2.99

Housemade. Served with Ranch

Plain Fries

$2.99

Salt & Pepper

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.99

Salads

Cobb - Full

Cobb - Full

$8.99

Romaine, iceberg, cucumbers, tomatoes, egg, cheese, bacon, croutons, choice of dressing.

Eruca Salt - Full

Eruca Salt - Full

$8.99

Arugula, Parmesan, lemon juice, olive oil, salt & pepper

Julius - Full

Julius - Full

$6.99

Romaine, Parmesan, crutons, Ceasar Dressing

Sweet Pea - Full

Sweet Pea - Full

$9.99

Spinach, pecans, blue cheese, strawberries, blueberries, raspberry vinaigrette

Cobb - Half

Cobb - Half

$5.99

Romaine, iceberg, cucumbers, tomatoes, egg, cheese, bacon, croutons, choice of dressing.

Eruca Salt - Half

Eruca Salt - Half

$4.99

Arugula, Parmesan, lemon juice, olive oil, salt & pepper

Julius - Half

Julius - Half

$4.99

Romaine, Parmesan, crutons, Ceasar Dressing

Sweet Pea - Half

Sweet Pea - Half

$6.99

Spinach, pecans, blue cheese, strawberries, blueberries, raspberry vinaigrette

Soups

Baked Potato Soup

$4.99

topped with cheese, green onion, and bacon

Broccoli Cheese Soup

$4.99
DGC Chili

DGC Chili

$4.99

topped with red onion, cheese, and fried jalapenos

French Connection

French Connection

$4.99
Old World Soup

Old World Soup

$4.99

Value Combo

Value Combo

Value Combo

$9.99

1/2 of our popular Rustic Grilled Cheese with your choice of soup or a 1/2 salad.

Dessert

Blueberry Pound Cake

Blueberry Pound Cake

$6.99

Pound cake, blueberry compote, mascarpone whipped cream & lemon zest

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$4.99

Choice of toppings: caramel syrup, chocolate syrup, or house-made blueberry sauce

DGC Bread Pudding

DGC Bread Pudding

$6.99Out of stock

pecans, cranberries, cinnamon, vanilla icing, honey-bourbon mascarpone, brown sugar caramel drizzle

Elvis

Elvis

$7.99

grilled challah bread, peanut butter cream cheese honey mix, banana slices, marshmallows, hazelnut spread,

Milk Shake

Milk Shake

$4.99

Choice: Vanilla, Malted Milk Chocolate, Banana & Cinnamon, Sea Salt Caramel

Rootbeer Float

Rootbeer Float

$5.99

Vanilla Ice Cream & St. Arnold's Rootbeer

Kids Menu

Kids Classic

$2.99

White Bread & American Cheese

Kids Fruit

$2.99

Kids Fry

$1.99

Kids Mac

$1.99

Kids PBJ

$3.49

Regular or Grilled

Cold Brew

Sweet Cream Vanilla Cold Brew

$6.00

Milk, 1/2 & 1/2, maple syrup & vanilla. Topped with whipped cream

Honey Cinnamon Cold Brew

$6.00

Milk, honey, vanilla & cinnamon. Topped with whipped cream.

Mocha Cold Brew

$6.00

Milk & chocolate syrup. Topped with whipped cream.

Caramel Cold Brew

$6.00

Milk, caramel & vanilla

Irish Cold Brew

$8.00

Bailey's Irish Cream, simple syrup, whole milk & chocolate syrup with whipped cream

N/A Bevs

Coca-Cola

$2.49

Coffee

$2.49

Coke Zero

$2.49

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.49

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Fanta Orange

$2.49

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Sprite

$2.49

St. Arnold Root Beer

$4.00

Sweet Iced Tea

$2.49

Topo Chico

$4.00

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$3.00

Jarritos Mandarin

$3.00

Jarritos Pineapple

$3.00

Wine (Bottle)

BTL Avalon Cabernet Sauvignon

$38.00

hints of oak, cherry and ripe berries

BTL Clois du Bois Chardonnay

$32.00

Crisp apple notes & tropical fruit. HInts of pear & vanilla

BTL Cloudveil Pinot Noir

$38.00

Crispy with hints of peach, citrus, and minerals

BTL Durano Sangiovese

$34.00

Juicy & fruit-foward, hints of baking spices, cedar, red currant, raspberry, cherry pie & orange blossum

BTL Hayes Ranch Sauvignon Blanc

$36.00

BTL Layer Cake Malbec

$38.00

Full with dark fruit, espresso & spice

BTL Riesling

$32.00

BTL St. Genevive Sweet Red

$28.00

Sweet & fruity flavors with mild finish. Served chilled.

BTL Wycliff Brut

$24.00

Black fruit, rich earth, truffles & dark cocoa

BTL Zerbina Pinot Grigio

$30.00

Bright & auromatic with hints of lemon citrus & green apple

Wine (Glass)

GL Anterra Pinot Grigio

$8.00

hints of oak, cherry and ripe berries

GL Hayes Cabernet Sauvign

$7.00

Crisp apple notes & tropical fruit. HInts of pear & vanilla

GL Hayes Chardonnay

$8.00

Juicy & fruit-foward, hints of baking spices, cedar, red currant, raspberry, cherry pie & orange blossum

GL Hayes Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Full with dark fruit, espresso & spice

GL La Marca Prosecco

$7.00

GL Layer Cake Malbec

$10.00

Black fruit, rich earth, truffles & dark cocoa

GL Mionetto Prosecco Rose

$7.00

GL Primarius Pinot Noir

$9.00

Sweet & fruity flavors with mild finish. Served chilled.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

310 W 7th Street, Dallas, TX 75208

Directions

