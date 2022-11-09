Dallas Grilled Cheese Co - Food Truck 310 W 7th Street
310 W 7th Street
Dallas, TX 75208
Starters
PineappleLollie
8 skewers of bacon with brown sugar and maple syrup
Bruschetta Bites
tomatoes, basil, mozzarella on toasted bread with balsamic
Bacon Mac & Cheese
blend of 4 cheeses topped with bacon
Cheesiest Fries
Cheddar, Jack, & Gouda topped with bacon & green onions
Pretzel Fried Mozz
House-made, served with Marina
DGC Wings
Served with House-made Blue Cheese and Celery
Fried Green Beans
Served with Ranch
Grilled Cheese Sticks
Served with a side of tomato soup for dipping
Sandwiches
Classic
White Bread & American Cheese
Bologna
White Bread, Bologna, American, & Mayo
Grilled PB&J
Texas Toast, cream cheese and PB mix with jam.
Rustic Grilled Cheese
Rustic white bread, gouda, muenster, and yellow cheddar
The Dude
sourdough, sloppy joe mix, white cheddar
DGC Texas Cheeseburger
Swiss, white & yellow cheddar, dijon mayo, pickles, and grilled onions
The Favorite
Parmesan-crusted sourdough, american, cheddar, and gruyere cheese, crumbled bacon, and dijon mustard
Cattleman's Grilled Cheese
Brisket, muenster, gouda, yellow cheddar on Rustic with BBQ sauce on the side,
Brie & Bacon Grilled Cheese
brie, bacon, carmelized onions on Piasano
Bacon Chicken Ranch
chicken, bacon, cheddar on sourdough
Bacon Jalapeño Popper Grilled Cheese
jalapenos, sour cream, bacon, cream cheese, jack, cheddar, spicy pepper jam on white bread
Grilled Mac & Cheese
sourdough, gouda, america, mac & cheese
Buffalo Chicken
sourdough, chicken breast, swiss, and wing sauce
Fajita Grilled Cheese
jalapeno cheddar bread, chicken, peppers and onions, cheddar, jack cheese and cilantro-lime cream sauce
Spicy 2 Pork & Cheese
Sourdough, ham, bacon, swiss, cheddar, spicy jam
Cubanesque
sourdough, pork, ham, swiss, spicy dijon mustard, pickles
Pimento Grilled Cheese
Housemade Pimento cheese with fried onion strings on sourdough
BBQ Pork
Sides
Salads
Julius - Full
Romaine, Parmesan, crutons, Ceasar Dressing
Julius - Half
Romaine, Parmesan, crutons, Ceasar Dressing
Sweet Pea - Full
Spinach, pecans, blue cheese, strawberries, blueberries, raspberry vinaigrette
Sweet Pea - Half
Spinach, pecans, blue cheese, strawberries, blueberries, raspberry vinaigrette
Eruca Salt - Full
Arugula, Parmesan, lemon juice, olive oil, salt & pepper
Eruca Salt - Half
Arugula, Parmesan, lemon juice, olive oil, salt & pepper
Cobb - Full
Romaine, iceberg, cucumbers, tomatoes, egg, cheese, bacon, croutons, choice of dressing.
Cobb - Half
Romaine, iceberg, cucumbers, tomatoes, egg, cheese, bacon, croutons, choice of dressing.
Soups
Value Combo
Dessert
Rootbeer Float
Vanilla Ice Cream & St. Arnold's Rootbeer
Milk Shake
Choice: Vanilla, Malted Milk Chocolate, Banana & Cinnamon, Sea Salt Caramel
Blueberry Pound Cake
Pound cake, blueberry compote, mascarpone whipped cream & lemon zest
DGC Bread Pudding
pecans, cranberries, cinnamon, vanilla icing, honey-bourbon mascarpone, brown sugar caramel drizzle
Elvis
grilled challah bread, peanut butter cream cheese honey mix, banana slices, marshmallows, hazelnut spread,
Cheesecake
Choice of toppings: caramel syrup, chocolate syrup, or house-made blueberry sauce
Kids Menu
Justice Run 10/29
N/A Bevs
Cold Brew
Sweet Cream Vanilla
Milk, 1/2 & 1/2, maple syrup & vanilla. Topped with whipped cream
Honey Cinnamon Iced Latte
Milk, honey, vanilla & cinnamon. Topped with whipped cream.
Iced Mocha
Milk & chocolate syrup. Topped with whipped cream.
Iced Caramel Macchiato
Milk, caramel & vanilla
Irish Cold Brew Coffee
Bailey's Irish Cream, simple syrup, whole milk & chocolate syrup with whipped cream
DGC Hot Cocoa
Topped with whipped cream
Wine (Bottle)
BTL Sand Point Chardonnay
Crisp apple notes & tropical fruit. HInts of pear & vanilla
BTL Kunde Sauvignon Blanc
hints of lemon citrus, green apple, orange blossum
BTL Anterra Pinot Grigio
Bright & auromatic with hints of lemon citrus & green apple
BTL Clean State Riesling
Crispy with hints of peach, citrus, and minerals
BTL Chloe Red Blend
Full with dark fruit, espresso & spice
BTL Sand Point Cabernet Sauvignon
hints of oak, cherry and ripe berries
BTL Primaries Pinot Noir
Juicy & fruit-foward, hints of baking spices, cedar, red currant, raspberry, cherry pie & orange blossum
BTL Layer Cake Malbec
Black fruit, rich earth, truffles & dark cocoa
BTL Funf Schmitt Sohne Sweet Red
Sweet & fruity flavors with mild finish. Served chilled.
Wine (Glass)
GL Sand Point Chardonnay
Crisp apple notes & tropical fruit. HInts of pear & vanilla
GL Kunde Sauvignon Blanc
hints of lemon citrus, green apple, orange blossum
GL Anterra Pinot Grigio
Bright & auromatic with hints of lemon citrus & green apple
GL Clean State Riesling
Crispy with hints of peach, citrus, and minerals
GL Chloe Red Blend
Full with dark fruit, espresso & spice
GL Sand Point Cabernet Sauvignon
hints of oak, cherry and ripe berries
GL Primaries Pinot Noir
Juicy & fruit-foward, hints of baking spices, cedar, red currant, raspberry, cherry pie & orange blossum
GL Layer Cake Malbec
Black fruit, rich earth, truffles & dark cocoa
GL Funf Schmitt Sohne Sweet Red
Sweet & fruity flavors with mild finish. Served chilled.
GL Lamarca Prosecco Splits
Sparkling wine
GL Segura Biundas Rose Split
Sparkling Rose
Beer
Truly Berry Seltzer
Fruity
Deep Ellum Blonde
Light & refeshing golden ale
Lakewood Brewing Temptress Milk Stout Nitro
silky, malty chocolate & caramel notes
Armadillo Brewing Land Yacht
American style IPA
Oak Cliff Brewing Hefeweizen
German style
St. Arnold's Brewing Fancy Lawnmower
German style Kolsch, fruity, clean & light
Bishop Cidar Rotator
Community Brewing Texas Lager
crisp, light-bodied
Oak Highlands Brewery Freaky Deaky
Belgian Triple
Peticolas Velvet Hammer
Red ale with caramel, brown sugar & floral hops
Texas Haze Peach IPA
fresh and fruity IPA
Martin House Brewing True Love
Raspberry sour
Beer Flight
Choice of 4 samples
Miller Light
Dos Equis
Liquor
Grey Goose
Absolut
Plain, Vanilla, or Watermelon
Smirnoff Kssd Caramel
Ketel One
Ketel One Botanicals
Western Son
Western Son Blueberry
Tito's
Deep Eddy
Lemon, Lime, Peach, Orange, or Ruby Red
Well Gin / Taaka
Western Son Gin
Tanquerey
Hendricks
Capt. Morgan
Malibu
Bacardi
Well Rum/ Bellows
Myers Dark
Don Q Reserve
Hornitos/Sauza
Patron
Altos
DV Grapefruit
DV Jalapeno/Pineapple
Mezcal
Maker's Mark
TX Whiskey
Jack Daniels
Jim Beam
Jameson
Bulleit
Tullemore Dew
Glenlivet
Crown
St. Germain
Disarrono
Midori
Cointreau
Grand Marnier
Grune Fee
Campari
Galliano
Grangelico
Jagermeister
Rmplemintz
Fireball
Goldschlager
Baileys
Kahlua
Dolin Sweet
Martini Rosso Dry
Peach Scnhapps
Triple Sec
Creme de Cassis
Razzmatazz
Watermelon Pucker
Apple Pucker
Orange Curacau
Blue Curacao
Grenadine
Creme de Cocoa Dark
Butterscotch Schnapps
Cocktails
Bacon Vodka Bloody Mary
House infused bacon vodka, house bloody mary mix
Farmer's Market Mojito
Rum, mint, lime, optional add fruit
Cucumber Basil Smash
Gin, St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur, cucumber, basil, lime, lemon juice and syrup
Lavender Blueberry Fizz
Blueberry vodka, St. Germain Liqueur, lavendar syrup, blueberries, lemon
Pink Drink
Housemade watermelon punch
A Better Paloma
Mezcal, grapefruit juice, lime juice, grapefruit rosemary syrup, grapefruit soda
Red Sangria
House recipe
Mule Driver
Vodka, lime, ginger beer. Optional add fruit
True Love Rita
Tequila, lime, agave, topped with Martin House True Love
Root Beer Whip
Absolut Vanilla, St. Arnold Root Beer, topped with whipped cream & cherry
Blackberry Bourbon Lemonade
Whiskey, Creme di Cassis, blackberry, rhubarb bitters, honey syrup, lemon
Wasted Thyme
Irish whiskey, ginger syrup, orange & thyme bitters, lemon, ginger beer
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
310 W 7th Street, Dallas, TX 75208
