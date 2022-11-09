  • Home
  • /
  • Dallas
  • /
  • Dallas Grilled Cheese Co - Food Truck - 310 W 7th Street
A map showing the location of Dallas Grilled Cheese Co - Food Truck 310 W 7th StreetView gallery

Dallas Grilled Cheese Co - Food Truck 310 W 7th Street

review star

No reviews yet

310 W 7th Street

Dallas, TX 75208

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Starters

PineappleLollie

$9.99

8 skewers of bacon with brown sugar and maple syrup

Bruschetta Bites

$7.99

tomatoes, basil, mozzarella on toasted bread with balsamic

Bacon Mac & Cheese

$7.99

blend of 4 cheeses topped with bacon

Cheesiest Fries

$6.99

Cheddar, Jack, & Gouda topped with bacon & green onions

Pretzel Fried Mozz

$7.99

House-made, served with Marina

DGC Wings

$7.99

Served with House-made Blue Cheese and Celery

Fried Green Beans

$5.99

Served with Ranch

Grilled Cheese Sticks

Served with a side of tomato soup for dipping

Sandwiches

Classic

$2.99

White Bread & American Cheese

Bologna

$4.99

White Bread, Bologna, American, & Mayo

Grilled PB&J

$5.49

Texas Toast, cream cheese and PB mix with jam.

Rustic Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Rustic white bread, gouda, muenster, and yellow cheddar

The Dude

$9.00

sourdough, sloppy joe mix, white cheddar

DGC Texas Cheeseburger

$9.99

Swiss, white & yellow cheddar, dijon mayo, pickles, and grilled onions

The Favorite

$9.99

Parmesan-crusted sourdough, american, cheddar, and gruyere cheese, crumbled bacon, and dijon mustard

Cattleman's Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Brisket, muenster, gouda, yellow cheddar on Rustic with BBQ sauce on the side,

Brie & Bacon Grilled Cheese

$12.99

brie, bacon, carmelized onions on Piasano

Bacon Chicken Ranch

$11.99

chicken, bacon, cheddar on sourdough

Bacon Jalapeño Popper Grilled Cheese

$10.99

jalapenos, sour cream, bacon, cream cheese, jack, cheddar, spicy pepper jam on white bread

Grilled Mac & Cheese

$10.99

sourdough, gouda, america, mac & cheese

Buffalo Chicken

$9.99

sourdough, chicken breast, swiss, and wing sauce

Fajita Grilled Cheese

$12.99

jalapeno cheddar bread, chicken, peppers and onions, cheddar, jack cheese and cilantro-lime cream sauce

Spicy 2 Pork & Cheese

$11.99

Sourdough, ham, bacon, swiss, cheddar, spicy jam

Cubanesque

$10.29

sourdough, pork, ham, swiss, spicy dijon mustard, pickles

Pimento Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Housemade Pimento cheese with fried onion strings on sourdough

BBQ Pork

$12.00

Sides

DGC Fries

$3.00

Dusted with Parmesan & Old Bay

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.99

DGC Chips

$3.00

Housemade

DGC Onion Rings

$2.99

Housemade. Served with Ranch

Plain Fries

$2.99

Salt & Pepper

Salads

Julius - Full

$6.99

Romaine, Parmesan, crutons, Ceasar Dressing

Julius - Half

$4.99

Romaine, Parmesan, crutons, Ceasar Dressing

Sweet Pea - Full

$9.99

Spinach, pecans, blue cheese, strawberries, blueberries, raspberry vinaigrette

Sweet Pea - Half

$6.99

Spinach, pecans, blue cheese, strawberries, blueberries, raspberry vinaigrette

Eruca Salt - Full

$8.99

Arugula, Parmesan, lemon juice, olive oil, salt & pepper

Eruca Salt - Half

$4.99

Arugula, Parmesan, lemon juice, olive oil, salt & pepper

Cobb - Full

$8.99

Romaine, iceberg, cucumbers, tomatoes, egg, cheese, bacon, croutons, choice of dressing.

Cobb - Half

$5.99

Romaine, iceberg, cucumbers, tomatoes, egg, cheese, bacon, croutons, choice of dressing.

Soups

Old World Soup

$4.99

French Connection

$4.99

Baked Potato Soup

$4.99

topped with cheese, green onion, and bacon

DGC Chili

$4.99

topped with red onion, cheese, and fried jalapenos

Broccoli Cheese Soup

$4.99

Value Combo

VC Classic

$8.99

VC 1/2 Rustic

$9.99

Dessert

Rootbeer Float

$5.99

Vanilla Ice Cream & St. Arnold's Rootbeer

Milk Shake

$4.99

Choice: Vanilla, Malted Milk Chocolate, Banana & Cinnamon, Sea Salt Caramel

Blueberry Pound Cake

$6.99

Pound cake, blueberry compote, mascarpone whipped cream & lemon zest

DGC Bread Pudding

$6.99

pecans, cranberries, cinnamon, vanilla icing, honey-bourbon mascarpone, brown sugar caramel drizzle

Elvis

$7.99

grilled challah bread, peanut butter cream cheese honey mix, banana slices, marshmallows, hazelnut spread,

Cheesecake

$4.99

Choice of toppings: caramel syrup, chocolate syrup, or house-made blueberry sauce

Kids Menu

Kids Mac

$1.99

Kids Fruit

$2.99

Kids Fry

$1.99

Kids Classic

$2.99

White Bread & American Cheese

Kids PBJ

$3.49

Regular or Grilled

Justice Run 10/29

Bacon Chicken Ranch

$12.00

Bottled Water

$1.50

Cattleman's

$13.00

Classic

$4.00

Classic with Ham

$7.00

DGC Chips

$3.00

DGC Fries

$3.00

Rustic

$10.00

Soft Drinks

$2.50

Voucher (Sandwich & Chips) Paid at the end of event Hold

$12.00

N/A Bevs

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Sunkist

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Water

$1.00

Cold Brew

Sweet Cream Vanilla

$6.00

Milk, 1/2 & 1/2, maple syrup & vanilla. Topped with whipped cream

Honey Cinnamon Iced Latte

$6.00

Milk, honey, vanilla & cinnamon. Topped with whipped cream.

Iced Mocha

$6.00

Milk & chocolate syrup. Topped with whipped cream.

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$6.00

Milk, caramel & vanilla

Irish Cold Brew Coffee

$8.00

Bailey's Irish Cream, simple syrup, whole milk & chocolate syrup with whipped cream

DGC Hot Cocoa

$4.00

Topped with whipped cream

Wine (Bottle)

BTL Sand Point Chardonnay

$26.00

Crisp apple notes & tropical fruit. HInts of pear & vanilla

BTL Kunde Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

hints of lemon citrus, green apple, orange blossum

BTL Anterra Pinot Grigio

$22.00

Bright & auromatic with hints of lemon citrus & green apple

BTL Clean State Riesling

$30.00

Crispy with hints of peach, citrus, and minerals

BTL Chloe Red Blend

$26.00

Full with dark fruit, espresso & spice

BTL Sand Point Cabernet Sauvignon

$22.00

hints of oak, cherry and ripe berries

BTL Primaries Pinot Noir

$34.00

Juicy & fruit-foward, hints of baking spices, cedar, red currant, raspberry, cherry pie & orange blossum

BTL Layer Cake Malbec

$38.00

Black fruit, rich earth, truffles & dark cocoa

BTL Funf Schmitt Sohne Sweet Red

$22.00

Sweet & fruity flavors with mild finish. Served chilled.

Wine (Glass)

GL Sand Point Chardonnay

$7.00

Crisp apple notes & tropical fruit. HInts of pear & vanilla

GL Kunde Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

hints of lemon citrus, green apple, orange blossum

GL Anterra Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Bright & auromatic with hints of lemon citrus & green apple

GL Clean State Riesling

$8.00

Crispy with hints of peach, citrus, and minerals

GL Chloe Red Blend

$7.00

Full with dark fruit, espresso & spice

GL Sand Point Cabernet Sauvignon

$6.00

hints of oak, cherry and ripe berries

GL Primaries Pinot Noir

$9.00

Juicy & fruit-foward, hints of baking spices, cedar, red currant, raspberry, cherry pie & orange blossum

GL Layer Cake Malbec

$10.00

Black fruit, rich earth, truffles & dark cocoa

GL Funf Schmitt Sohne Sweet Red

$6.00

Sweet & fruity flavors with mild finish. Served chilled.

GL Lamarca Prosecco Splits

$8.00

Sparkling wine

GL Segura Biundas Rose Split

$8.00

Sparkling Rose

Beer

Truly Berry Seltzer

$7.00

Fruity

Deep Ellum Blonde

$6.00

Light & refeshing golden ale

Lakewood Brewing Temptress Milk Stout Nitro

$8.00

silky, malty chocolate & caramel notes

Armadillo Brewing Land Yacht

$7.00

American style IPA

Oak Cliff Brewing Hefeweizen

$7.00

German style

St. Arnold's Brewing Fancy Lawnmower

$6.00

German style Kolsch, fruity, clean & light

Bishop Cidar Rotator

$8.00

Community Brewing Texas Lager

$6.00

crisp, light-bodied

Oak Highlands Brewery Freaky Deaky

$8.00

Belgian Triple

Peticolas Velvet Hammer

$7.00

Red ale with caramel, brown sugar & floral hops

Texas Haze Peach IPA

$7.00

fresh and fruity IPA

Martin House Brewing True Love

$7.00

Raspberry sour

Beer Flight

$8.00

Choice of 4 samples

Miller Light

Dos Equis

Liquor

Grey Goose

Absolut

Plain, Vanilla, or Watermelon

Smirnoff Kssd Caramel

Ketel One

Ketel One Botanicals

Western Son

Western Son Blueberry

Tito's

Deep Eddy

Lemon, Lime, Peach, Orange, or Ruby Red

Well Gin / Taaka

Western Son Gin

Tanquerey

Hendricks

Capt. Morgan

Malibu

Bacardi

Well Rum/ Bellows

Myers Dark

Don Q Reserve

Hornitos/Sauza

Patron

Altos

DV Grapefruit

DV Jalapeno/Pineapple

Mezcal

Maker's Mark

TX Whiskey

Jack Daniels

Jim Beam

Jameson

Bulleit

Tullemore Dew

Glenlivet

Crown

St. Germain

Disarrono

Midori

Cointreau

Grand Marnier

Grune Fee

Campari

Galliano

Grangelico

Jagermeister

Rmplemintz

Fireball

Goldschlager

Baileys

Kahlua

Dolin Sweet

Martini Rosso Dry

Peach Scnhapps

Triple Sec

Creme de Cassis

Razzmatazz

Watermelon Pucker

Apple Pucker

Orange Curacau

Blue Curacao

Grenadine

Creme de Cocoa Dark

Butterscotch Schnapps

Cocktails

Bacon Vodka Bloody Mary

$9.00

House infused bacon vodka, house bloody mary mix

Farmer's Market Mojito

$10.00

Rum, mint, lime, optional add fruit

Cucumber Basil Smash

$11.00

Gin, St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur, cucumber, basil, lime, lemon juice and syrup

Lavender Blueberry Fizz

$11.00

Blueberry vodka, St. Germain Liqueur, lavendar syrup, blueberries, lemon

Pink Drink

$10.00

Housemade watermelon punch

A Better Paloma

$11.00

Mezcal, grapefruit juice, lime juice, grapefruit rosemary syrup, grapefruit soda

Red Sangria

$9.00

House recipe

Mule Driver

$10.00

Vodka, lime, ginger beer. Optional add fruit

True Love Rita

$10.00

Tequila, lime, agave, topped with Martin House True Love

Root Beer Whip

$10.00

Absolut Vanilla, St. Arnold Root Beer, topped with whipped cream & cherry

Blackberry Bourbon Lemonade

$10.00

Whiskey, Creme di Cassis, blackberry, rhubarb bitters, honey syrup, lemon

Wasted Thyme

$11.00

Irish whiskey, ginger syrup, orange & thyme bitters, lemon, ginger beer

HH Wine

HH Clean State Riesling

$5.00

Crispy with hints of peach, citrus, and minerals

HH Chloe Red Blend

$5.00

Full with dark fruit, espresso & spice

HH Sand Point Cabernet Sauvignon

$5.00

hints of oak, cherry and ripe berries

HH Primaries Pinot Noir

$5.00

Juicy & fruit-foward, hints of baking spices, cedar, red currant, raspberry, cherry pie & orange blossum

HH Layer Cake Malbec

$5.00

Black fruit, rich earth, truffles & dark cocoa

HH Funf Schmitt Sohne Sweet Red

$5.00

Sweet & fruity flavors with mild finish. Served chilled.

HH Food

HH Cheesiest Fries

$5.00

Cheddar, Jack, & Gouda topped with bacon & green onions

HH Pretzel Fried Mozz

$5.00

House-made, served with Marina

HH DGC Wings

$5.00

Served with House-made Blue Cheese and Celery

HH Grilled Cheese Sticks

$5.00

Served with a side of tomato soup for dipping

HH Cocktails

HH Bacon Vodka Bloody Mary

$6.00

House infused bacon vodka, house bloody mary mix

HH Farmer's Market Mojito

$6.00

Rum, mint, lime, optional add fruit

HH Cucumber Basil Smash

$6.00

Gin, St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur, cucumber, basil, lime, lemon juice and syrup

HH Lavender Blueberry Fizz

$6.00

Blueberry vodka, St. Germain Liqueur, lavendar syrup, blueberries, lemon

HH Pink Drink

$6.00

Housemade watermelon punch

HH A Better Paloma

$6.00

Mezcal, grapefruit juice, lime juice, grapefruit rosemary syrup, grapefruit soda

HH Red Sangria

$6.00

House recipe

HH Mule Driver

$6.00

Vodka, lime, ginger beer. Optional add fruit

HH True Love Rita

$6.00

Tequila, lime, agave, topped with Martin House True Love

HH Root Beer Whip

$6.00

Absolut Vanilla, St. Arnold Root Beer, topped with whipped cream & cherry

HH Blackberry Bourbon Lemonade

$6.00

Whiskey, Creme di Cassis, blackberry, rhubarb bitters, honey syrup, lemon

HH Wasted Thyme

$6.00

Irish whiskey, ginger syrup, orange & thyme bitters, lemon, ginger beer

HH Beer

HH Truly Berry Seltzer

$4.00

Fruity

HH Deep Ellum Blonde

$4.00

Light & refeshing golden ale

HH Lakewood Brewing Temptress Milk Stout Nitro

$4.00

silky, malty chocolate & caramel notes

HH Armadillo Brewing Land Yacht

$4.00

American style IPA

HH Oak Cliff Brewing Hefeweizen

$4.00

German style

HH St. Arnold's Brewing Fancy Lawnmower

$4.00

German style Kolsch, fruity, clean & light

HH Bishop Cidar Rotator

$4.00

HH Community Brewing Texas Lager

$4.00

crisp, light-bodied

HH Oak Highlands Brewery Freaky Deaky

$4.00

Belgian Triple

HH Peticolas Velvet Hammer

$4.00

Red ale with caramel, brown sugar & floral hops

HH Texas Haze Peach IPA

$4.00

fresh and fruity IPA

HH Martin House Brewing True Love

$4.00

Raspberry sour

HH Dos Equis

$4.00

Choice of 4 samples

HH Miller Light

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

310 W 7th Street, Dallas, TX 75208

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Dallas Grilled Cheese Co - Bishop Arts - 310 W 7th Street
orange starNo Reviews
310 W 7th Street Dallas, TX 75208
View restaurantnext
Eno's Pizza Tavern - Bishop Arts District
orange star4.3 • 2,682
407 N Bishop Ave. Dallas, TX 75208
View restaurantnext
White Rhino Coffee - Bishop Arts
orange starNo Reviews
233 W Seventh St Suite 120 Dallas, TX 75208
View restaurantnext
Casablanca - Casablanca - 200 N. Bishop Ave. Suite 113
orange starNo Reviews
200 N. Bishop Ave. Suite 113 Dallas, TX 75208
View restaurantnext
Tejas - Tejas - 250 N. Bishop Ave
orange star4.4 • 484
250 N. Bishop Ave Dallas, TX 75208
View restaurantnext
Chimichurri
orange star4.5 • 49
324 W 7TH ST DALLAS, TX 75208
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Dallas

Zalat Pizza - Fitzhugh Dallas
orange star4.5 • 8,657
2519 N Fitzhugh Ave Dallas, TX 75204
View restaurantnext
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Design District
orange star4.6 • 6,763
1212 Oak Lawn Ave Dallas, TX 75207
View restaurantnext
Lucia
orange star4.9 • 6,740
287 North Bishop Avenue Dallas, TX 75208
View restaurantnext
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Henderson
orange star4.6 • 5,516
2708 N Henderson Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - DFW - Greenville
orange star4.6 • 5,482
4622 Greenville Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - DFW - Knox/Henderson
orange star4.6 • 5,482
3012 N. Henderson Ave. Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dallas
Mesquite
review star
Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)
Garland
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Irving
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Richardson
review star
Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)
Duncanville
review star
No reviews yet
Rowlett
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Grand Prairie
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston