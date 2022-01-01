Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Green Room

2715 Elm St

Dallas, TX 75226

Order Again

Brick and Bones (Copy)

3 pcs breaded

$12.00

6 pcs breaded

$21.00

10 pcs breaded

$32.00

Naked Chicken

$14.00

Hot Chicken

$14.00

Sexy Chicken

$14.00

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

BnB bowl

$15.00

Brick and Bones Sides (Copy)

Poblano Mash Potatoes

$9.00

Habanero Bacon Mac

$11.00

Mexican Corn

$8.00

Green Beans

$9.00

Quajillo Ranch

$0.75

Avocado Aiolo

$0.75

Hot Oil

$0.75

BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Brick Sauce

$0.75

Hot Suace

$0.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
The Green Room has been a staple in Deep Ellum for many years. Our Patrons enjoy an amazing view of the Dallas skyline from the Rooftop Patio,and some of the Best Damn Bar Food in Deep Ellum! Our menu is a fresh take on classic pub food favorites, but we also have some of our own special creations. Such as The Short Rib Texas Poutine and The Blacktooth Burger.

Location

2715 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75226

Directions

