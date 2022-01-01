The Green Room
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
The Green Room has been a staple in Deep Ellum for many years. Our Patrons enjoy an amazing view of the Dallas skyline from the Rooftop Patio,and some of the Best Damn Bar Food in Deep Ellum! Our menu is a fresh take on classic pub food favorites, but we also have some of our own special creations. Such as The Short Rib Texas Poutine and The Blacktooth Burger.
Location
2715 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75226
