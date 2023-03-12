Dallastown Family Restaurant
2695 South Queen Street
York, PA 17402
Breakfast
Egg Platters
Country Fried Steak
Steak w/two eggs, potatoes, & toast
Grilled Ham Steak
16 oz. grilled ham, two eggs, potatoes, & toast
Grilled Chicken Breast
Chicken Breast w/two eggs, potatoes, & toast
Lumberjack
Three eggs, two pieces of bacon, two sausage links, potatoes, toast, choice of: pancakes, or french toast
Steak & Eggs
NY Steak w/two eggs, potatoes, & toast
Eggs Benedict
Canadian bacon & poached eggs topped with hollandaise sauce on an english muffin & potatoes
Country Benedict
Sausage patties & poached eggs topped with sausage gravy on an english muffin & potatoes
Two Egg Breakfast
Potatoes & toast add meat $1
Omelets
Meat Lover's Omelet
Three egg omlets served with potatoes, toast. Ham, bacon, american cheese, & sausage
Spinach and Mushroom Omelet
Three egg omlets served with potatoes, toast. Fresh spinach, mushrooms, & feta cheese
Western Omelet
Three egg omlets served with potatoes, toast. Fresh onions, peppers, ham, & cheddar cheese
Vegetable Omelet
Three egg omlets served with potatoes, toast. Fresh mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, peppers, & provolone
DFR Omelet
Three egg omlets served with potatoes, toast. Bacon, spinach, onions, & cheddar
Mexican Omelet
Three egg omlets served with potatoes, toast. Onions, peppers, homemade salsa, & cheddar Add Jalapenos 50¢ | Extra salsa 50¢
Meat & Cheese Omelet
Three egg omlets served with potatoes, toast. Ham, bacon, or sausage with american cheese
Cheese Omelet
Three egg omlets served with potatoes, toast. Made with choice of cheese
House Omelet
Three egg omlets served with potatoes, toast. Bacon, onion, & american cheese
Chili Omelet
Three egg omlets served with potatoes, toast. Cheddar cheese & topped with our homemade chili
Bacon Cheeseburger Omelet
Three egg omlets served with potatoes, toast. Crispy bacon, ground beef, & american cheese
Seafood Omelet
Three egg omlets served with potatoes, toast. Shrimp & crab meat w/ your choice of cheese,
Kid's Breakfast
Breakfast Wraps
Mexican Wrap
Add Jalapenos 50€ Extra salsa 50€ Onions, peppers, cheddar, and homemade salsa on top. Ham Sauce. Three eggs Plain, sun-dried tomato, spinach or honey wheat tortilla. & served with your choice of potatoes. Gluten free tortilla add $2
Ham Wrap
Three eggs Plain, sun-dried tomato, spinach or honey wheat tortilla. & served with your choice of potatoes. Gluten free tortilla add $2
Sausage Wrap
Three eggs Plain, sun-dried tomato, spinach or honey wheat tortilla. & served with your choice of potatoes. Gluten free tortilla add $2
Bacon Wrap
Three eggs Plain, sun-dried tomato, spinach or honey wheat tortilla. & served with your choice of potatoes. Gluten free tortilla add $2
Philly Cheese Steak Brkfst Wrap
Steak, pepper, onion, and cheddar cheese
Breakfast Sandwiches
DFR Favorites
DFR's Scramble
Three eggs, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, & potatoes topped w/ melted cheddar & toast
DFR's Breakfast Casserole
Choice of chipped beet gravy, comed beef hash or sausage gravy on a layer of home fries /two eggs & melted cheddar, w/toast
Sausage, Gravy, & Biscuits
Buttermilk biscuits topped with sausage gravy. Served with homefries or hashbrowns.
S.O.S.
Chipped beef gravy on toast w/ choice of potatoes
2-2-2 Breakfast
Two pancakes or french toast with two eggs & two pieces of bacon or sausage
Breakfast Nest
Scrambled eggs w/ bacon & cheddar cheese inside two slices of french toast
Oatmeal
Simple: With raisins, brown sugar, & milk Loaded: filled with raisins, blueberries, applesauce, brown sugar, & milk Fresh Baked: served with a side of raisins, brown sugar & milk; choice of blueberries or peach
From the Griddle
Short Stack (2)
Blueberry Pancake or Chocolate Chip Pancake Add $2 Top two pancakes with your choice of peaches, blueberries, or strawberries & whipped cream | Add $2
Tall Stack (3)
Blueberry Pancake or Chocolate Chip Pancake Add $2 Top two pancakes with your choice of peaches, blueberries, or strawberries & whipped cream | Add $2
Whole Waffles
Top your waffle with peaches, blueberries, strawberries, or chocolate chips w/ whipped cream Add $1
Half Waffles
Top your waffle with peaches, blueberries, strawberries, or chocolate chips w/ whipped cream Add $1
French Toast (2)
Made with thick Texas toast
French Toast (3)
Made with thick Texas toast
Breads & Muffins
A La Carte
Bacon
Ham
Sausage Links
Corned Beef Hash
Turkey Sausage
Sausage Patties
Scrapple
Hash Browns
Home Fries
Diced Potatoes
Cup of Chipped Beef Gravy
Cup of Sausage Gravy
Cup of Oatmeal
One Pancake
One Choc Chip Pancake
One Blueberry Pancake
One French toast
One Egg
Small Dish Blueberry
2 oz. Blueberry
Breakfast Special
Lunch & Dinner
Appetizers
DFR'S Combo
Onion rings, two mozzarella sticks, potato wedges, & two chicken strips
Cheese Quesadilla
Cheddar cheese filled tortilla with salsa & sour cream | Add chicken $2
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with marinara sauce
Onion Rings App
Served with chipotle sauce
Chicken Strips App
Four strips served with choice of dipping sauce
Wraps
Southwestern Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken breast with bacon, cheddar, & southwest dressing
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Fried chicken strips tossed in buffalo sauce with cheddar cheese
Deli Wrap
Turkey or ham w/bacon, cheddar, & honey mustard
Cheeseburger Wrap
Charred hamburger w/lettuce, tomato, & onion
Steak Wrap
Philly steak grilled with onions, peppers, & mushrooms with cheddar
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken with romaine, caesar dressing, & parmesan cheese
Salads
Spinach Salad
Fresh spinach topped w/bacon, egg, red onions, mushrooms, & hot bacon dressing Add chicken $2
Caesar Salad
Crispy romaine and croutons tossed in Caesar dressing with parmesan choose Add chicken $2 | Shrimp $4
Taco Salad
A blend of greens topped with seasoned chicken, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, cheddar cheese, served with salsa & sour cream inside a tortilla shell
Chef Salad
A blend of greens topped with tomato, onion, egg, cucumber, ham, turkey, croutons, & cheddar cheese
Buffalo Bleu Chicken Salad
Chicken strips tossed in our buffalo sauce on a bed of greens w/ tomatoes, croutons, red onions, cucumbers, eggs, & crumbled bleu cheese
Rasperry Hickory Salmon Salad
Charred salmon on a bed of greens w/red onions, tomatoes, croutons, cucumbers, & bleu cheese crumbles. Served with Raspberry Vinaigrette
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken on fresh greens w/cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onions, egg, croutons, & cheddar cheese
Side Salad
Fresh greens topped with cucumbers, red onions, croutons, and cherry tomatoes Side Caesar add $1
Side Caesar
Baskets
Chicken Strip Basket
Fried chicken strips served with a side of sauce. Served with one side and tries
Jumbo Clam Strips Basket
Crispy jumbo fried clam strips served w/tartar sauce. Served with one side and tries
Fried Fish Basket
Crispy fried fish served with tartar sauce. Served with one side and tries
Jumbo Fried Shrimp Basket
8 Jumbo butterfly battered shrimp, golden fried and served with cocktail sauce. Served with one side and tries
Sandwiches
1/4 Pound Cheeseburger
Served w/lettuce, tomato, & red onion
BLT
On your choice of toasted bread
Chicken Salad Sandwich
With lettuce & tomato on choice of bread
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or fried chicken breast on a toasted roll w/lettuce & tomato
Crab Cake Sandwich
Lightly seasoned jumbo lump crab cake on a toasted roll w/lettuce & tomato
Fish Sandwich
Battered haddock on a toasted roll w/lettuce & tomato
Grilled Cheese
Choice of bread w/ american cheese Add ham or bacon $2
Italian Steak & Cheese
Philly steak on a toasted roll topped w/grilled onions, cheese, & tomato
Jumbo Hot Dog
Grilled all beef hot dog ona toasted hot dog roll Add onions 50¢ | Add relish 25¢
Oyster Sandwich
Lightly breaded jumbo oysters on white bread
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow roasted pork tossed in sweet BBQ sauce on a toasted roll w/relish
Rachel
Turkey, coleslaw, swiss, & thousand island on rye
Tuna Melt
Freshly made tuna salad on choice of bread w/lettuce & tomato
Reuben
Corned Beef, sauerkraut, swiss, & thousand island on gilled rye
Tuna salad sandwich
Burgers
All American Burger
Lettuce, tomato, onion, & american cheese
Old English Burger
Cheddar cheese carmelized onions grilled wheat bread
Crabby Louie
Topped with lump crab cake & provolone cheese
Hangover Burger
Topped with one fried egg, bacon, lettuce, cheese
Bacon Cheddar BBQ Burger
Smoked bacon, cheddar, & sauteed onions
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Sauteed mushrooms & swiss
Subs & Clubs
Philly Cheese Steak Sub
Sauteed mushrooms, green peppers, onions, & cheddar cheese
Deli Club
Ham or turkey triple decker with bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato, & choice of toast
Cheeseburger Club
Triple decker with bacon, lettuce, & tomato on choice of toast
Cheeseburger Sub
Lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo, & american cheese
Kid's Meals
Kid's Cheeseburger
12 and under only (no exception) w/one side & drink
Kid's Hot Dog
12 and under only (no exception) w/one side & drink
Kid's Grilled Cheese
12 and under only (no exception) w/one side & drink
Kid's Cheese Pizza
12 and under only (no exception) w/one side & drink
Kid's Chicken Strips
12 and under only (no exception) w/one side & drink
Kid's Mac & Cheese
12 and under only (no exception) w/one side & drink
Kid's Corn Dog
12 and under only (no exception) w/one side & drink
Kid's Spaghetti & Meatball
12 and under only (no exception) w/one side & drink
Entrees
4 Piece Chicken
Fresh breaded & fried chicken. Served with two sides.
Chargrilled Chicken
Two chicken breasts grilled plain or w/choice of lemon pepper or BBQ sauce. Served with two sides.
Chargrilled Salmon
Topped with dill butter. Served with two sides.
Chicken Stir-Fry
Chicken and stir-fry vegetables over pasta or rice. Served with two sides.
Country Fried Steak
Country fried steak topped with gravy. Served with two sides.
Fried Oysters
Five jumbo oysters lightly battered and fried. Served with two sides.
Fried Shrimp (10)
Ten jumbo fried shrimp. Served with two sides.
Haddock Filet
Broiled or lightly breaded and fried. Served with two sides.
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake (1)
Lightly seasoned jumbo lump crab cake. Served with two sides.
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake (2)
Lightly seasoned jumbo lump crab cake. Served with two sides.
Liver & Onions
Grilled liver topped with sauteed onions. Served with two sides.
Meatloaf
Freshly made meatloaf topped with beet gravy. Served with two sides.
NY Strip Steak
Cooked to your liking. Served with two sides.
Pork & Sauerkraut
Slow roasted pork simmered in sauerkraut. Served with two sides.
Roast Beef Dinner
Slow roasted beef topped with beef gravy served over filling. Served with two sides.
Roast Turkey Dinner
Slow roasted turkey served over filling. Served with two sides.
Stuffed Chicken Breast
Baked chicken breast stuffed with our homemade filling. Served with two sides.
Grilled Ham Steak
Italian Dishes
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Meatballs & homemade marinara over spaghetti. Served with a side salad and garlic bread.
Fettuccine Alfredo
Homemade alfredo over fettuccine Add chicken $2 | Add shrimp $4. Served with a side salad and garlic bread.
Chicken Parmesan
Breaded and fried chicken breast topped with marinara served on pasta. Served with a side salad and garlic bread.