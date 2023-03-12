Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dallastown Family Restaurant

2695 South Queen Street

York, PA 17402

Breakfast

Egg Platters

Country Fried Steak

$11.99

Steak w/two eggs, potatoes, & toast

Grilled Ham Steak

$14.99

16 oz. grilled ham, two eggs, potatoes, & toast

Grilled Chicken Breast

$9.99

Chicken Breast w/two eggs, potatoes, & toast

Lumberjack

$11.99

Three eggs, two pieces of bacon, two sausage links, potatoes, toast, choice of: pancakes, or french toast

Steak & Eggs

$16.99

NY Steak w/two eggs, potatoes, & toast

Eggs Benedict

$10.99

Canadian bacon & poached eggs topped with hollandaise sauce on an english muffin & potatoes

Country Benedict

$11.99

Sausage patties & poached eggs topped with sausage gravy on an english muffin & potatoes

Two Egg Breakfast

$5.99

Potatoes & toast add meat $1

Omelets

Meat Lover's Omelet

$8.99

Three egg omlets served with potatoes, toast. Ham, bacon, american cheese, & sausage

Spinach and Mushroom Omelet

$8.99

Three egg omlets served with potatoes, toast. Fresh spinach, mushrooms, & feta cheese

Western Omelet

$8.99

Three egg omlets served with potatoes, toast. Fresh onions, peppers, ham, & cheddar cheese

Vegetable Omelet

$8.99

Three egg omlets served with potatoes, toast. Fresh mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, peppers, & provolone

DFR Omelet

$8.99

Three egg omlets served with potatoes, toast. Bacon, spinach, onions, & cheddar

Mexican Omelet

$8.99

Three egg omlets served with potatoes, toast. Onions, peppers, homemade salsa, & cheddar Add Jalapenos 50¢ | Extra salsa 50¢

Meat & Cheese Omelet

$8.99

Three egg omlets served with potatoes, toast. Ham, bacon, or sausage with american cheese

Cheese Omelet

$6.99

Three egg omlets served with potatoes, toast. Made with choice of cheese

House Omelet

$8.99

Three egg omlets served with potatoes, toast. Bacon, onion, & american cheese

Chili Omelet

$8.99

Three egg omlets served with potatoes, toast. Cheddar cheese & topped with our homemade chili

Bacon Cheeseburger Omelet

$8.99

Three egg omlets served with potatoes, toast. Crispy bacon, ground beef, & american cheese

Seafood Omelet

$10.99

Three egg omlets served with potatoes, toast. Shrimp & crab meat w/ your choice of cheese,

Kid's Breakfast

Kid's One Egg

$4.99

Home fries or hashbrowns, & toast add 2 meats $1

Kid's 112

$4.99

add M&M's or chocolate One french toast or pancake, egg, & bacon or sausage. add M&M's or chocolate chips $1

Kid's Mickey Pancakes

$4.99

M&M's or chocolate chips

Breakfast Wraps

Mexican Wrap

$8.99

Add Jalapenos 50€ Extra salsa 50€ Onions, peppers, cheddar, and homemade salsa on top. Ham Sauce. Three eggs Plain, sun-dried tomato, spinach or honey wheat tortilla. & served with your choice of potatoes. Gluten free tortilla add $2

Ham Wrap

$8.99

Three eggs Plain, sun-dried tomato, spinach or honey wheat tortilla. & served with your choice of potatoes. Gluten free tortilla add $2

Sausage Wrap

$8.99

Three eggs Plain, sun-dried tomato, spinach or honey wheat tortilla. & served with your choice of potatoes. Gluten free tortilla add $2

Bacon Wrap

$8.99

Three eggs Plain, sun-dried tomato, spinach or honey wheat tortilla. & served with your choice of potatoes. Gluten free tortilla add $2

Philly Cheese Steak Brkfst Wrap

$10.99

Steak, pepper, onion, and cheddar cheese

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg Sandwich

$3.99

Egg Sandwich w/ Cheese

$4.49

Egg Sandwich w/ Meat & Cheese

$4.99

Breakfast BLT

$5.49

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, & egg

Western Sandwich

$5.49

Ham, onions, and peppers topped w/cheddar

DFR Favorites

DFR's Scramble

$8.99

Three eggs, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, & potatoes topped w/ melted cheddar & toast

DFR's Breakfast Casserole

$9.99

Choice of chipped beet gravy, comed beef hash or sausage gravy on a layer of home fries /two eggs & melted cheddar, w/toast

Sausage, Gravy, & Biscuits

$7.99

Buttermilk biscuits topped with sausage gravy. Served with homefries or hashbrowns.

S.O.S.

$7.99

Chipped beef gravy on toast w/ choice of potatoes

2-2-2 Breakfast

$7.99

Two pancakes or french toast with two eggs & two pieces of bacon or sausage

Breakfast Nest

$7.99

Scrambled eggs w/ bacon & cheddar cheese inside two slices of french toast

Oatmeal

$4.99

Simple: With raisins, brown sugar, & milk Loaded: filled with raisins, blueberries, applesauce, brown sugar, & milk Fresh Baked: served with a side of raisins, brown sugar & milk; choice of blueberries or peach

From the Griddle

Short Stack (2)

$4.99

Blueberry Pancake or Chocolate Chip Pancake Add $2 Top two pancakes with your choice of peaches, blueberries, or strawberries & whipped cream | Add $2

Tall Stack (3)

$6.99

Blueberry Pancake or Chocolate Chip Pancake Add $2 Top two pancakes with your choice of peaches, blueberries, or strawberries & whipped cream | Add $2

Whole Waffles

$6.99

Top your waffle with peaches, blueberries, strawberries, or chocolate chips w/ whipped cream Add $1

Half Waffles

$4.99

Top your waffle with peaches, blueberries, strawberries, or chocolate chips w/ whipped cream Add $1

French Toast (2)

$6.99

Made with thick Texas toast

French Toast (3)

$7.99

Made with thick Texas toast

Breads & Muffins

Toast

$0.99

with butter and jelly

English Muffin

$1.39

Blueberry Muffin

$2.99

Cinnamon Bun

$3.49

Croissant

$1.99

Toasted Bagel

$1.99

A La Carte

Bacon

$3.59

Ham

$3.59

Sausage Links

$3.59

Corned Beef Hash

$3.99

Turkey Sausage

$3.99

Sausage Patties

$3.59

Scrapple

$3.99

Hash Browns

$3.19

Home Fries

$3.19

Diced Potatoes

$3.19

Cup of Chipped Beef Gravy

$2.99

Cup of Sausage Gravy

$2.99

Cup of Oatmeal

$2.99

One Pancake

$2.99

One Choc Chip Pancake

$3.99

One Blueberry Pancake

$3.99

One French toast

$2.99

One Egg

$1.29

Small Dish Blueberry

$2.99

2 oz. Blueberry

$1.99

Breakfast Special

Cinnamon Roll French Toast

$8.99

Mexican casserole

$9.99

Broccoli Breakfast Casserole

$9.99

Half waffle chipped beef/gravy

$8.99

Lunch & Dinner

Appetizers

DFR'S Combo

$9.99

Onion rings, two mozzarella sticks, potato wedges, & two chicken strips

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

Cheddar cheese filled tortilla with salsa & sour cream | Add chicken $2

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Served with marinara sauce

Onion Rings App

$6.99

Served with chipotle sauce

Chicken Strips App

$6.99

Four strips served with choice of dipping sauce

Soups

Chili

$2.99+

Chicken Corn

$2.99+

Beef Vegetable

$2.99+

Cream of Crab

$4.99+

Crock of French Onion

$5.99

Wraps

Southwestern Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Grilled chicken breast with bacon, cheddar, & southwest dressing

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Fried chicken strips tossed in buffalo sauce with cheddar cheese

Deli Wrap

$8.99

Turkey or ham w/bacon, cheddar, & honey mustard

Cheeseburger Wrap

$8.99

Charred hamburger w/lettuce, tomato, & onion

Steak Wrap

$8.99

Philly steak grilled with onions, peppers, & mushrooms with cheddar

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.99

Grilled chicken with romaine, caesar dressing, & parmesan cheese

Salads

Spinach Salad

$10.99

Fresh spinach topped w/bacon, egg, red onions, mushrooms, & hot bacon dressing Add chicken $2

Caesar Salad

$10.99

Crispy romaine and croutons tossed in Caesar dressing with parmesan choose Add chicken $2 | Shrimp $4

Taco Salad

$10.99

A blend of greens topped with seasoned chicken, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, cheddar cheese, served with salsa & sour cream inside a tortilla shell

Chef Salad

$10.99

A blend of greens topped with tomato, onion, egg, cucumber, ham, turkey, croutons, & cheddar cheese

Buffalo Bleu Chicken Salad

$10.99

Chicken strips tossed in our buffalo sauce on a bed of greens w/ tomatoes, croutons, red onions, cucumbers, eggs, & crumbled bleu cheese

Rasperry Hickory Salmon Salad

$10.99

Charred salmon on a bed of greens w/red onions, tomatoes, croutons, cucumbers, & bleu cheese crumbles. Served with Raspberry Vinaigrette

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

Grilled chicken on fresh greens w/cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onions, egg, croutons, & cheddar cheese

Side Salad

$3.99

Fresh greens topped with cucumbers, red onions, croutons, and cherry tomatoes Side Caesar add $1

Side Caesar

$4.99

Baskets

Chicken Strip Basket

$9.99

Fried chicken strips served with a side of sauce. Served with one side and tries

Jumbo Clam Strips Basket

$11.99

Crispy jumbo fried clam strips served w/tartar sauce. Served with one side and tries

Fried Fish Basket

$11.99

Crispy fried fish served with tartar sauce. Served with one side and tries

Jumbo Fried Shrimp Basket

$11.99

8 Jumbo butterfly battered shrimp, golden fried and served with cocktail sauce. Served with one side and tries

Sandwiches

1/4 Pound Cheeseburger

$6.99

Served w/lettuce, tomato, & red onion

BLT

$6.99

On your choice of toasted bread

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$6.99

With lettuce & tomato on choice of bread

Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Grilled or fried chicken breast on a toasted roll w/lettuce & tomato

Crab Cake Sandwich

$11.99

Lightly seasoned jumbo lump crab cake on a toasted roll w/lettuce & tomato

Fish Sandwich

$8.99

Battered haddock on a toasted roll w/lettuce & tomato

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Choice of bread w/ american cheese Add ham or bacon $2

Italian Steak & Cheese

$6.99

Philly steak on a toasted roll topped w/grilled onions, cheese, & tomato

Jumbo Hot Dog

$5.99

Grilled all beef hot dog ona toasted hot dog roll Add onions 50¢ | Add relish 25¢

Oyster Sandwich

$9.99

Lightly breaded jumbo oysters on white bread

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.99

Slow roasted pork tossed in sweet BBQ sauce on a toasted roll w/relish

Rachel

$7.99

Turkey, coleslaw, swiss, & thousand island on rye

Tuna Melt

$7.99

Freshly made tuna salad on choice of bread w/lettuce & tomato

Reuben

$7.99

Corned Beef, sauerkraut, swiss, & thousand island on gilled rye

Tuna salad sandwich

$6.99

Burgers

All American Burger

$8.99

Lettuce, tomato, onion, & american cheese

Old English Burger

$9.99

Cheddar cheese carmelized onions grilled wheat bread

Crabby Louie

$15.99

Topped with lump crab cake & provolone cheese

Hangover Burger

$10.99

Topped with one fried egg, bacon, lettuce, cheese

Bacon Cheddar BBQ Burger

$9.99

Smoked bacon, cheddar, & sauteed onions

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$8.99

Sauteed mushrooms & swiss

Subs & Clubs

Philly Cheese Steak Sub

$8.99

Sauteed mushrooms, green peppers, onions, & cheddar cheese

Deli Club

$8.99

Ham or turkey triple decker with bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato, & choice of toast

Cheeseburger Club

$8.99

Triple decker with bacon, lettuce, & tomato on choice of toast

Cheeseburger Sub

$9.99

Lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo, & american cheese

Kid's Meals

Kid's Cheeseburger

$5.99

12 and under only (no exception) w/one side & drink

Kid's Hot Dog

$5.99

12 and under only (no exception) w/one side & drink

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.99

12 and under only (no exception) w/one side & drink

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$5.99

12 and under only (no exception) w/one side & drink

Kid's Chicken Strips

$5.99

12 and under only (no exception) w/one side & drink

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$5.99

12 and under only (no exception) w/one side & drink

Kid's Corn Dog

$5.99

12 and under only (no exception) w/one side & drink

Kid's Spaghetti & Meatball

$5.99

12 and under only (no exception) w/one side & drink

Entrees

4 Piece Chicken

$10.99

Fresh breaded & fried chicken. Served with two sides.

Chargrilled Chicken

$10.99

Two chicken breasts grilled plain or w/choice of lemon pepper or BBQ sauce. Served with two sides.

Chargrilled Salmon

$16.99

Topped with dill butter. Served with two sides.

Chicken Stir-Fry

$12.99

Chicken and stir-fry vegetables over pasta or rice. Served with two sides.

Country Fried Steak

$10.99

Country fried steak topped with gravy. Served with two sides.

Fried Oysters

$14.99

Five jumbo oysters lightly battered and fried. Served with two sides.

Fried Shrimp (10)

$13.99

Ten jumbo fried shrimp. Served with two sides.

Haddock Filet

$12.99

Broiled or lightly breaded and fried. Served with two sides.

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake (1)

$13.99

Lightly seasoned jumbo lump crab cake. Served with two sides.

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake (2)

$19.99

Lightly seasoned jumbo lump crab cake. Served with two sides.

Liver & Onions

$11.99

Grilled liver topped with sauteed onions. Served with two sides.

Meatloaf

$10.99

Freshly made meatloaf topped with beet gravy. Served with two sides.

NY Strip Steak

$15.99

Cooked to your liking. Served with two sides.

Pork & Sauerkraut

$9.99

Slow roasted pork simmered in sauerkraut. Served with two sides.

Roast Beef Dinner

$11.99

Slow roasted beef topped with beef gravy served over filling. Served with two sides.

Roast Turkey Dinner

$11.99

Slow roasted turkey served over filling. Served with two sides.

Stuffed Chicken Breast

$11.99

Baked chicken breast stuffed with our homemade filling. Served with two sides.

Grilled Ham Steak

$15.99

Italian Dishes

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$10.99

Meatballs & homemade marinara over spaghetti. Served with a side salad and garlic bread.

Fettuccine Alfredo

$10.99

Homemade alfredo over fettuccine Add chicken $2 | Add shrimp $4. Served with a side salad and garlic bread.

Chicken Parmesan

$11.99

Breaded and fried chicken breast topped with marinara served on pasta. Served with a side salad and garlic bread.

Side Dishes

Applesauce

$2.99