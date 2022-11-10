Dalli's Pizzeria
1,650 Reviews
$
101 North Country Club Road
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Popular Items
Pizza
28" Party Pizza
10" Cheese
10" Bianco
10" Buffalo Chicken
10" Dalli's Special
10" Hawaiian
10" Margherita
10" Meat Supreme
10" Mediterranean
10" Primavera
14" Cheese
14" Bianco
14" Hawaiian
14" Primavera
14" Dalli's Special
14" Meat Supreme
14" Buffalo Chicken
14" Margherita
14" Mediterranean
16" Cheese
16" Bianco
16" Hawaiian
16" Primavera
16" Dalli's Special
16" Meat Supreme
16" Buffalo Chicken
16" Margherita
16" Mediterranean
18" Cheese
18" Bianco
18" Hawaiian
18" Primavera
18" Dalli's Special
18" Meat Supreme
18" Buffalo Chicken
18" Margherita
18" Mediterranean
10" Half & Half
14" Half & Half
16" Half & Half
18" Half & Half
Cheese Slice
BBQ Chicken Slice
Buffalo Chicken Slice
Bianco Slice
Dalli's Special Slice
Margherita Slice
Meat Supreme Slice
Mediterranean Slice
Primavera Slice
KIDS SLICE
Hawaiian Slice
Calzones & Strombolis
Cheese Calzone
Mozzarella & ricotta folded in pizza dough.
Stromboli
Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, mushrooms, onions & mozzarella wrapped in pizza dough.
Vegetarian Stromboli
Green peppers, mushrooms, onions, broccoli & mozzarella wrapped in pizza dough.
Steak Stromboli
Steak & mozzarella wrapped in pizza dough.
Chicken Parmigiana Roll
Meat Stromboli
Appetizers
Stuffed Garlic Knots
Stuffed with mozzarella & garlic
Garlic Knots
Dalli's dough tied in knots, tossed in fresh garlic and oil and topped with Parmesan, served with our homemade tomato sauce.
Garlic Bread
Served with our homemade tomato sauce.
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with our homemade tomato sauce.
Bruschetta
Toasted Italian bread topped with Mozzarella, chopped tomatoes, basil & garlic.
WINGS
10 wings. Served with Celery & Blue Cheese.
Chicken Strips
Served with your choice of dressing.
Mozz
Our homemade Mozzarella Stick (4). Served with our homemade tomato sauce.
Mushrooms & Peppers
Fried mushrooms & peppers sautéed in Garlic & Oil.
Fried Shrimp
10 shrimp
Fried Calamari
Lightly battered & seasoned calamari, fried & served with homemade tomato sauce.
Roni Pinwheel
Spinach Pinwheel
SAUCE
Fries
Salads
Garden Salad
Romaine, iceberg, tomatoes & onions
Antipasto Salad
Ham, Genoa salami, pepperoni & provolone over a large garden salad
Greek Salad
Feta, greek olives & pepperoncini over a large garden salad
Chef Salad
Ham, turkey & yellow American cheese over a large garden salad
Caesar Salad
Romaine topped with shredded & grated Parmesan & croutons
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled boneless chicken breast over a large garden salad
Tuna Salad Platter
Tuna mixed with chopped onions, celery & mayo over a large garden salad
Chicken Caesar Salad
Fresh boneless chicken breast mixed with chopped onions, celery & mayo over a large garden salad
Grilled Chicken Side
extra chicken
Entrees
Chicken Parmigiana
Breaded boneless chicken breast, topped with our homemade tomato sauce & mozzarella
Chicken Marsala
Boneless chicken breast, sautéed with fresh mushrooms in a rich Marsala wine sauce
Chicken Piccata
Boneless chicken breast, sautéed with capers, fresh lemons & a splash of white wine
Chicken Cacciatore
Boneless chicken breast, sautéed with fresh green peppers, onions, mushrooms & Greek olives in a marinara sauce with a splash of red wine
Chicken Alfredo
Our fettuccini alfredo tossed with diced boneless chicken breast & fresh garlic
Veal Parmigiana
Breaded top round veal cutlet, topped with our homemade tomato sauce & mozzarella
Veal Marsala
Top round veal cutlet, sautéed with fresh mushrooms in a rich Marsala wine sauce
Veal Piccata
Top round veal cutlet, sautéed with capers, fresh lemons & a splash of white wine
Eggplant Rollatini
Breaded eggplant rolled with ham & ricotta, topped with our homemade tomato sauce & mozzarella
Eggplant Parmigiana
Layers of breaded eggplant, topped with our homemade tomato sauce & mozzarella
Pasta
Baked Ziti
Penne past tossed with ricotta, mozzarella & our homemade tomato sauce
Lasagna
Layers of pasta, our homemade Bolognese sauce, ricotta & mozzarella
Cheese Ravioli
Round cheese-filled pasta, topped with our homemade tomato sauce
Stuffed Shells
Large cheese-filled pasta shells, topped with our homemade tomato sauce
Manicotti
A blend of ricotta & mozzarella rolled in pasta, topped with our homemade tomato sauce
Fettuccini Alfredo
Fettuccini tossed with a blend of cream, butter & Parmesan
Baked Trio
Combination of ravioli, stuffed shells & manicotti, topped with our homemade tomato sauce
Pasta W/Tomato Sauce
Pasta W/Meat Sauce
Pasta W/Meatballs
Pasta W/Sausage
Pasta W/Garlic & Oil
Pasta W/Mushroom Sauce
Pasta W/Vodka Sauce
Seafood
Shrimp Parmigiana
Large breaded shrimp, topped with homemade tomato sauce & mozzarella
Shrimp Scampi
Large shrimp sauteed with fresh garlic & lemon with a splash of white wine
Shrimp Alfredo
Clam Sauce
Shrimp W/Pasta
Calamari W/ Pasta
Combo W/ Pasta
Shrimp & calamari with pasta.
Platters
Sandwiches
Meatball Parm Sub
Sausage Parm Sub
Eggplant Parm Sub
Chicken Parm Sub
Veal Parm Sub
Sausage & Peppers Sub
Steak & Cheese Sub
Chicken Philly Sub
Shrimp Parm Sub
Italian Combo Sub
Ham & Cheese Sub
Salami & Cheese Sub
Turkey & Cheese Sub
Tuna Salad Sub
Hamburger
Double Burger
Bacon Cheeseburger
Cheeseburger
Kids
Beverages
Wine
