Dalli's Pizzeria

1,650 Reviews

$

101 North Country Club Road

Lake Mary, FL 32746

Popular Items

18" Cheese
WINGS
Garlic Knots

Pizza

28" Party Pizza

$39.99

10" Cheese

$7.99

10" Bianco

$10.99

10" Buffalo Chicken

$10.99

10" Dalli's Special

$10.99

10" Hawaiian

$10.99

10" Margherita

$10.99

10" Meat Supreme

$10.99

10" Mediterranean

$10.99

10" Primavera

$10.99

14" Cheese

$12.99

14" Bianco

$16.99

14" Hawaiian

$16.99

14" Primavera

$16.99

14" Dalli's Special

$16.99

14" Meat Supreme

$16.99

14" Buffalo Chicken

$16.99

14" Margherita

$16.99

14" Mediterranean

$16.99

16" Cheese

$14.99

16" Bianco

$18.99

16" Hawaiian

$18.99

16" Primavera

$18.99

16" Dalli's Special

$18.99

16" Meat Supreme

$18.99

16" Buffalo Chicken

$18.99

16" Margherita

$18.99

16" Mediterranean

$18.99

18" Cheese

$17.99

18" Bianco

$22.99

18" Hawaiian

$22.99

18" Primavera

$22.99

18" Dalli's Special

$22.99

18" Meat Supreme

$22.99

18" Buffalo Chicken

$22.99

18" Margherita

$22.99

18" Mediterranean

$22.99

10" Half & Half

14" Half & Half

16" Half & Half

18" Half & Half

Cheese Slice

$2.49

BBQ Chicken Slice

$4.99

Buffalo Chicken Slice

$4.99

Bianco Slice

$4.99

Dalli's Special Slice

$4.99

Margherita Slice

$4.99

Meat Supreme Slice

$4.99

Mediterranean Slice

$4.99

Primavera Slice

$4.99

KIDS SLICE

$3.95

Hawaiian Slice

$4.99

Calzones & Strombolis

Served with a side of homemade tomato sauce.

Cheese Calzone

$9.99

Mozzarella & ricotta folded in pizza dough.

Stromboli

$11.99

Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, mushrooms, onions & mozzarella wrapped in pizza dough.

Vegetarian Stromboli

$11.99

Green peppers, mushrooms, onions, broccoli & mozzarella wrapped in pizza dough.

Steak Stromboli

$12.99

Steak & mozzarella wrapped in pizza dough.

Chicken Parmigiana Roll

$11.99

Meat Stromboli

$12.99

Appetizers

Stuffed Garlic Knots

$9.99Out of stock

Stuffed with mozzarella & garlic

Garlic Knots

$5.99

Dalli's dough tied in knots, tossed in fresh garlic and oil and topped with Parmesan, served with our homemade tomato sauce.

Garlic Bread

$4.99

Served with our homemade tomato sauce.

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Served with our homemade tomato sauce.

Bruschetta

$10.99

Toasted Italian bread topped with Mozzarella, chopped tomatoes, basil & garlic.

WINGS

$14.99

10 wings. Served with Celery & Blue Cheese.

Chicken Strips

$8.99

Served with your choice of dressing.

Mozz

$12.99

Our homemade Mozzarella Stick (4). Served with our homemade tomato sauce.

Mushrooms & Peppers

$12.99

Fried mushrooms & peppers sautéed in Garlic & Oil.

Fried Shrimp

$14.99

10 shrimp

Fried Calamari

$14.99

Lightly battered & seasoned calamari, fried & served with homemade tomato sauce.

Roni Pinwheel

$4.99

Spinach Pinwheel

$4.99

SAUCE

$0.99+

Fries

$3.99

Salads

Garden Salad

$4.99+

Romaine, iceberg, tomatoes & onions

Antipasto Salad

$9.99

Ham, Genoa salami, pepperoni & provolone over a large garden salad

Greek Salad

$9.99

Feta, greek olives & pepperoncini over a large garden salad

Chef Salad

$9.99

Ham, turkey & yellow American cheese over a large garden salad

Caesar Salad

$4.99+

Romaine topped with shredded & grated Parmesan & croutons

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

Grilled boneless chicken breast over a large garden salad

Tuna Salad Platter

$8.99

Tuna mixed with chopped onions, celery & mayo over a large garden salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.99

Fresh boneless chicken breast mixed with chopped onions, celery & mayo over a large garden salad

Grilled Chicken Side

$4.99

extra chicken

Entrees

Served with your choice of pasta, fresh hot bread & a garden salad.

Chicken Parmigiana

$16.99

Breaded boneless chicken breast, topped with our homemade tomato sauce & mozzarella

Chicken Marsala

$18.99

Boneless chicken breast, sautéed with fresh mushrooms in a rich Marsala wine sauce

Chicken Piccata

$18.99

Boneless chicken breast, sautéed with capers, fresh lemons & a splash of white wine

Chicken Cacciatore

$18.99

Boneless chicken breast, sautéed with fresh green peppers, onions, mushrooms & Greek olives in a marinara sauce with a splash of red wine

Chicken Alfredo

$18.99

Our fettuccini alfredo tossed with diced boneless chicken breast & fresh garlic

Veal Parmigiana

$19.99

Breaded top round veal cutlet, topped with our homemade tomato sauce & mozzarella

Veal Marsala

$20.99

Top round veal cutlet, sautéed with fresh mushrooms in a rich Marsala wine sauce

Veal Piccata

$20.99

Top round veal cutlet, sautéed with capers, fresh lemons & a splash of white wine

Eggplant Rollatini

$18.99

Breaded eggplant rolled with ham & ricotta, topped with our homemade tomato sauce & mozzarella

Eggplant Parmigiana

$16.99

Layers of breaded eggplant, topped with our homemade tomato sauce & mozzarella

Pasta

Baked Ziti

$14.99

Penne past tossed with ricotta, mozzarella & our homemade tomato sauce

Lasagna

$14.99

Layers of pasta, our homemade Bolognese sauce, ricotta & mozzarella

Cheese Ravioli

$13.99

Round cheese-filled pasta, topped with our homemade tomato sauce

Stuffed Shells

$14.99

Large cheese-filled pasta shells, topped with our homemade tomato sauce

Manicotti

$14.99

A blend of ricotta & mozzarella rolled in pasta, topped with our homemade tomato sauce

Fettuccini Alfredo

$16.99

Fettuccini tossed with a blend of cream, butter & Parmesan

Baked Trio

$16.99

Combination of ravioli, stuffed shells & manicotti, topped with our homemade tomato sauce

Pasta W/Tomato Sauce

$10.99

Pasta W/Meat Sauce

$12.99

Pasta W/Meatballs

$12.99

Pasta W/Sausage

$12.99

Pasta W/Garlic & Oil

$10.99

Pasta W/Mushroom Sauce

$12.99

Pasta W/Vodka Sauce

$13.99

Seafood

Shrimp Parmigiana

$20.99

Large breaded shrimp, topped with homemade tomato sauce & mozzarella

Shrimp Scampi

$20.99

Large shrimp sauteed with fresh garlic & lemon with a splash of white wine

Shrimp Alfredo

$20.99

Clam Sauce

$16.99

Shrimp W/Pasta

$18.99

Calamari W/ Pasta

$18.99

Combo W/ Pasta

$23.99

Shrimp & calamari with pasta.

Platters

Shrimp Basket

$11.99

Giambote

$15.99

Fried chicken, fried sausage, green peppers, onions & potatoes

Sandwiches

Meatball Parm Sub

$10.99

Sausage Parm Sub

$10.99

Eggplant Parm Sub

$10.99

Chicken Parm Sub

$10.99

Veal Parm Sub

$13.99

Sausage & Peppers Sub

$10.99

Steak & Cheese Sub

$10.99

Chicken Philly Sub

$10.99

Shrimp Parm Sub

$12.99

Italian Combo Sub

$9.99

Ham & Cheese Sub

$7.99

Salami & Cheese Sub

$7.99

Turkey & Cheese Sub

$7.99

Tuna Salad Sub

$6.99Out of stock

Hamburger

$6.99

Double Burger

$10.99

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.99

Cheeseburger

$7.99

Kids

Kids Chicken Strips & Fries

$5.95

Kids Ravioli

$5.95

Kids Pasta W/ Tomato Sauce

$5.50

Kids Pasta W/ Butter

$5.99

Kids Pasta W/ Meatballs

$6.95

Special Menu

Fried Mozz Cheese

$11.99

Mushroom & Peppers

$11.99

Giambolte

$15.99

Pasta w/

COMBO

SHRIMP

CALAMARI

CHICKEN PARMIGANA

VEAL PAMIGANA

EGGPLANT PARMIGANA

EGGPLANT ROLLATINI

$16.99

CLAM SAUCE

SHRIMP PARMIGANA

SHRIMP SCAMPI

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.69

Iced Tea

$2.69

Bottled Water

$1.49

2 Liter Soda

$3.99

Coffee

$1.59

Hot Tea

$1.59

Apple Juice

$2.33

Orange Juice

$2.33

Milk

$1.99

Can Soda

$1.69

20 oz soda

$2.33Out of stock

KID BEV

$1.50

Beer

Bud Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Heineken

$6.00

Kona Big Wave

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

Wine

Chianti

$7.00Out of stock

Chardonnay

$6.00

Riesling

$6.00

Merlot

$6.00

CABERNET

$6.00Out of stock

White Zinfandel

$6.00

Desserts

Cannoli

$5.99

Cheesecake

$4.99

Tiramisu

$4.99

Zeppolis

$6.99

Chocolate Cake

$5.99

Zeppannoli

$7.99

Eclair

$5.99

Side Orders

Meatballs 10 oz

$5.99

Sausage 10 oz

$5.99

Plain Bread

$0.99

Fries

$2.99

Marinara Sauce 4 oz

$0.99

Alfredo Sauce 10 oz

$7.99

Meat Sauce 10 oz

$7.99

Side of Pasta

$6.99

Side of Vegetables

$7.99

Soup

$7.99+

Dough X-LG

$3.99

Grilled Chicken 10 oz

$5.99

Aluminum Container Each

$0.99

