A map showing the location of DALLY BAR AND GRILL 506 9th stView gallery

DALLY BAR AND GRILL 506 9th st

review star

No reviews yet

506 9th st

Penrose, CO 81240

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Soup

Tomato Bisque

$4.00+

Beef Stew

$4.00+

Chicken Noodle Soup

$4.00+

Broccoli & Cheese Soup

$4.00+

Texas Chili

$4.00+

Green Chili Soup

$4.00+

Spicy blend of pork green chillies, tomatoes, onions and other seasonings

Soup of the Week

$4.00+

Salad

Bunless Burger

$10.00

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romane, parm, and croutons tossed in ceased dressing

House Salad

$5.00

Spring and Romans mix, served with red onions, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, and crutons

Wings

Bone in chicken wings are brined and fried in house

Bone-in Wings (4)

$12.00

Bone-in Wings (6)

$18.00

Bone-in Wings (10)

$30.00

Boneless Wings (6)

$8.00

Boneless Wings (12)

$15.00

Boneless Wings (18)

$22.00

Boneless Wings (24)

$31.00

Appetizers

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$8.00

Cheese Curds

$8.00

Coconut Shrimp

$10.00

Freedom Fries

$5.00

Fried Mixed Veggies

$11.00

Fried Mushrooms

$8.00

Fried Okra

$8.00

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Jalapeño Poppers with Bacon

$10.00

Creme chesse filled, breaded and wrapped in apple wood bacon.

Quesadilla

$8.00+

Green Chili

$6.00

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Buffalo chicken, choice of cheese (blue cheese, american,Colby,habenero jack swiss) blue cheese is default. Served on 13 in tortilla with lettuce tomato and onion

Cheeseburger Wrap

$12.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$14.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Salmon Wrap

$15.00

Veggie Wrap

$11.00

13 in tortilla wrapped with cucumbers tomatoes lettuce carrots with onion parsley cream cheese

Sandwiches

Shrimp Po Boi

$13.00

Breaded shrimp, caju Cole slaw, tomatoes, pickels, remoulade (southern sauce) served on hogtie bun

Quesadilla

$8.00+

13 in tortilla, Colby jack, pico and choice of protein

Buffalo Chicken Sammy

$12.00

Buffalo chicken, choice of cheese (blue cheese, american,Colby,habenero jack swiss) blue cheese is default. Served on hoggie with lettus tomato and onion

Tom Grilled Cheese/Bacon

$10.00

Sour dough choice of tomato

Grilled PB&J

$8.00

Burgers

Beelzebub Burger (Spicy)

$14.00

6oz Angus Beef, Habenaro Jack Cheese, Applewood Bacon, Onion Rings,Roasted Jalapeño, Mango Habanero Sauce.

Breakfast Burger

$13.00

6oz Angus beef,egg,hashbrowns,cheese and applewood bacon

Dally Burger

$12.00

BBQ Burger with homemade slaw and topped with beer battered onion rings.

Ham/Cheese Burger (BYOB)

$10.00+

Sloppers Burger

$14.00

6 oz chuck patty brioche bun. Smothered in green chilli and topped with colby

Veggie Burger (not vegan)

$13.00

Soybean Patty, can be Glueton free

Dinner

Pork Chops

Beef Tips w/Mushrooms

Country Fried Steak

Surf & Turf

Chef choice steak and coconut or sautéd shrimp

Grilled Salmon

$16.00

Crab Cakes

Steak Kabobs

Chicken Kabobs

Shrimp Kabobs

Veggie Kabobs

Coconut Shrimp

Sides

Fried Okra

Peppers & Onions

Mixed Veggies (steamed)

Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy

Broccoli (steamed)

Green Beans

Beer Battered Onion Rings

Cup of Soup

House Salad

Steamed Carrots

Sweet Corn

Seasoned Fries

Creamed Corn

Kids

PB&J

Grilled Cheese

Corn Dog

Kids Nuggets

Ham/Cheese Burger

Breakfast

Build Your Own Burrito

$10.00

Bagel Sammy

Build Your Own Breakfast

Belgian Waffles

Breakfast Burger

Appetizers

Cheese Curds

$8.00

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Quesadilla

$8.00+

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$8.00

Jalapeño Poppers with Bacon

$10.00

Creme chesse filled, breaded and wrapped in apple wood bacon.

Fried Okra

$8.00

Fried Mushrooms

$8.00

Fried Mixed Veggies

$11.00

Rock Mountain Oysters

Coconut Shrimp

$10.00

Freedom Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

Personal Pan Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Personal Pan Pepperoni Pizza

$11.00

Chips & Salsa

Fried Green Tomatoes

$10.00

Mac (Jalapeño/Bacon) Nuggets

Kitten Cabotal

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Good Environment, Great Food, Friendly Staff and a place to enjoy with friends and family.

Location

506 9th st, Penrose, CO 81240

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Morelli's Mobb Dining Car
orange starNo Reviews
211 East Main ST Florence, CO 81226
View restaurantnext
Battle Borne BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
1208 South 9th Street Cañon City, CO 81212
View restaurantnext
Fremont Provisions - 507 Main St.
orange starNo Reviews
507 Main St. Canon City, CO 81212
View restaurantnext
City On A Hill - Canon City
orange starNo Reviews
420 Main St Canon City, CO 81212
View restaurantnext
Pizza Madness
orange star4.4 • 968
509 Main St Canon City, CO 81212
View restaurantnext
White Water Bar & Grill
orange star4.5 • 1,528
45045 W US Hwy 50 Canon City, CO 81212
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Penrose
Pueblo
review star
Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)
Pueblo
review star
Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)
Colorado Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)
Colorado Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)
Castle Rock
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Parker
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
Littleton
review star
Avg 4.2 (55 restaurants)
Lone Tree
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (45 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston