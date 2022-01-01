Dalmata imageView gallery

Dalmata

28 Wilmington Ave Unit E

Rehoboth Beach, DE 19958

Appetizers

Dirty Caeser Salad

$14.00

classic caesar salad. romaine lettuce, freshly grated parmesan, housemade croutons, housemade dressing

Panzanella

$16.00

Carpaccio

$19.00

Garlic Knots

$15.00

traditional garlic pizza knots, roasted garlic, evoo, parmesan, house sauce

Proscuitto Di Parma

$17.00

Nonna Meatballs

$15.00

Wings

$12.00

Pasta

Spaghetti & MB

$27.00

Pasta & Butter

$10.00

Cacio E Pepe

$21.00

Polpa

$31.00

Shiitake Happens

#3 Margherita Pizza

$18.00

sweet crushed tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, evoo

#4 Sausage & Peppers Pizza

$26.00

roasted garlic, calabrian chili oil, mozz & provolone, italian sausage, sauteed green peppers, red pepper flake, evoo, black garlic molasses

Arrabiata Pizza

$18.00

Mortadella Pizza

$22.00

1984

$26.00

Double Dragon

$26.00

Shiitake Happens

$21.00

Damn Good Cheese

$18.00

White Pizza

$18.00

Dessert

Tiramisu

$12.00Out of stock

an italian classic.

Hazelnut Tort

$12.00Out of stock

NY Cheesecake

$12.00Out of stock

Cappucino Torta

$12.00Out of stock

Crumble Mousse

$10.00

Cin Knots

$15.00

Sides

Side of Sauce

$3.00

Soft Drinks

Fiuggi Water 1L

$9.00

glass bottled, resealable top, San Benedetto, 750ml

San Pellegrino 1L

$9.00

San Pellegrino Aranciata Organic

$4.50

organic, aranciata

San Pellegrino Limonata

$3.00

San Pellegrino Orange Pomegranate

$3.00

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water 500mL

$5.00

San Benedetto Spring Water 750mL

$7.00Out of stock

San Benedetto Spring Water 500mL

$5.00Out of stock

San Benedetto Sparkling Water 1L

$9.00Out of stock

glass bottled, resealable top, San Benedetto, 750ml

San Benedetto Sparkling Water 500mL

$5.00Out of stock

Spindrift Lemon

$3.00Out of stock

sparkling water, real lemon

San Pellegrino Blood Orange

$3.00Out of stock

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.50

Employee Soda

$2.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Coffee

$6.00

Decaf Coffee

$6.00

Tea

$3.50

Illy Cappucino

$6.50

Illy Mochachino

$6.50

Illy Black Coffee

$6.50

Illy Cafe Latte

$6.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We're currently open for takeout and curbside pickup only; Find us on 1st St. attached to the same building as The Edge. Open for Table Service in May.

Website

Location

28 Wilmington Ave Unit E, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19958

Directions

Dalmata image

