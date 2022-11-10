DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go – Armature Works 1910 North Ola Avenue Stall #13
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go is the first fast-casual fresh pasta concept in the world. Originating in Venice, Italy by 7th generation Venetian, Gabriele Dal Moro, DalMoros serves fresh pasta and homemade sauces quickly in convenient to-go style packaging.
1910 North Ola Avenue Stall #13, Tampa, FL 33602
