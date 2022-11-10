DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go – Armature Works 1910 North Ola Avenue Stall #13

  • Home
Order Again

Popular Items

3.) Amatriciana
1.) Bolognese
6.) Pesto

Fresh Pasta & Homemade Sauces

1.) Bolognese

1.) Bolognese

$14.00

MEAT SAUCE - Tomato Sauce, Ground Beef

2.) Aglio, Olio, & Peperoncino

2.) Aglio, Olio, & Peperoncino

$10.00

VEGAN SAUCE - Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Red Chili Flakes, & Garlic Powder

3.) Amatriciana

3.) Amatriciana

$14.00

MEAT SAUCE - Tomato Sauce, Smoked Pancetta, Onion, & Black Pepper

4.) Napoletana

4.) Napoletana

$12.00

VEGAN SAUCE - Tomato Sauce, Garlic Powder, Oregano, Black Pepper, & Fresh Basil

5.) Cacio e Pepe

5.) Cacio e Pepe

$13.00

VEGETARIAN SAUCE - White Cream Sauce, Pecorino Cheese, & Black Pepper

6.) Pesto

6.) Pesto

$14.00

VEGETARIAN SAUCE - Basil, Pine Nuts, Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, & Parmigiano Cheese

7.) Boscaiola

7.) Boscaiola

$13.00

VEGETARIAN SAUCE - White Cream Sauce, Mushrooms, Parmigiano Cheese, & Garlic

8.) Alla Norma

8.) Alla Norma

$13.00Out of stock

Bagged Fresh Pasta

Family Size - serves 3-4 (1 lb)

Family Size - serves 3-4 (1 lb)

$10.00

**Made without egg** If refrigerated, shelf life is 10 days. If frozen, shelf life is 2 months.

Personal Size - serves one (1/3 lb)

Personal Size - serves one (1/3 lb)

$4.50

**Made without egg** If refrigerated, shelf life is 10 days. If frozen, shelf life is 2 months.

Dessert

Classic Tiramisu

Classic Tiramisu

$5.00Out of stock

Made without alcohol

Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.50
Coke

Coke

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00

San Pellegrino (Bottle)

$3.00

San Pellegrino (Can)

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Wine

Bellini - Cipriani - Mini 200 ml

Bellini - Cipriani - Mini 200 ml

$12.00
Bellini - Cipriani - 750 ml

Bellini - Cipriani - 750 ml

$30.00
Prosecco - Villa Jolanda (DOC) - 187 ml

Prosecco - Villa Jolanda (DOC) - 187 ml

$10.00
Chianti Riserva - Tomaiolo (DOC) - 375 ml

Chianti Riserva - Tomaiolo (DOC) - 375 ml

$16.00
Pinot Grigio - Tomaiolo (DOC) - 375 ml

Pinot Grigio - Tomaiolo (DOC) - 375 ml

$16.00

Beer

Stella (16 oz)

Stella (16 oz)

$7.00
Corona (16 oz)

Corona (16 oz)

$7.00

Peroni

$6.00

White Claw - Black Cherry

$6.00

White Claw - Mango

$6.00

White Claw - Pineapple

$6.00

White Claw - Strawberry

$6.00

White Claw - Blackberry

$6.00

Homemade Sauce Only (12 oz)

Purchase one of our Homemade Sauces to create your own meal at home. Homemade Sauces come in a 12 oz container.
1.) Bolognese Sauce Only (12 oz)

1.) Bolognese Sauce Only (12 oz)

$13.00

MEAT SAUCE - Tomato Sauce, Ground Beef

2.) Aglio, Olio, & Peperoncino Sauce Only (12 oz)

2.) Aglio, Olio, & Peperoncino Sauce Only (12 oz)

$9.00

VEGAN SAUCE - Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Red Chili Flakes, & Garlic Powder

3.) Amatriciana Sauce Only (12 oz)

3.) Amatriciana Sauce Only (12 oz)

$13.00

MEAT SAUCE - Fresh Tomato Sauce, Smoked Bacon, Onion, & Black Pepper

4.) Napoletana Sauce Only (12 oz)

4.) Napoletana Sauce Only (12 oz)

$11.00

VEGAN SAUCE - Tomato Sauce, Garlic Powder, Oregano, Black Pepper, & Fresh Basil

5.) Cacio e Pepe Sauce Only (12 oz)

5.) Cacio e Pepe Sauce Only (12 oz)

$12.00

VEGETARIAN SAUCE - White Cream Sauce, Pecorino Cheese, & Black Pepper

6.) Pesto Sauce Only (12 oz)

6.) Pesto Sauce Only (12 oz)

$13.00

VEGETARIAN SAUCE - Basil, Pine Nuts, Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, & Parmigiano Cheese

7.) Boscaiola Sauce Only (12 oz)

7.) Boscaiola Sauce Only (12 oz)

$12.00

VEGETARIAN SAUCE - White Cream Sauce, Mushrooms, Parmigiano Cheese, & Garlic

8.) Alla Norma Sauce Only (12 oz)

$12.00Out of stock

VEGETARIAN SAUCE - Fresh Tomato Sauce, Eggplant, Ricotta Cheese, Black Pepper, Garlic

Homemade Sauce Only (24 oz)

Purchase one of our Homemade Sauces to create your own meal at home. Homemade Sauces come in a 24 oz container.
1.) Bolognese Sauce Only (24 oz)

1.) Bolognese Sauce Only (24 oz)

$24.00

MEAT SAUCE - Tomato Sauce, Ground Beef

2.) Aglio, Olio, & Peperoncino Sauce Only (24 oz)

2.) Aglio, Olio, & Peperoncino Sauce Only (24 oz)

$16.00

VEGAN SAUCE - Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Red Chili Flakes, & Garlic Powder

3.) Amatriciana Sauce Only (24 oz)

3.) Amatriciana Sauce Only (24 oz)

$24.00

MEAT SAUCE - Fresh Tomato Sauce, Smoked Bacon, Onion, & Black Pepper

4.) Napoletana Sauce Only (24 oz)

4.) Napoletana Sauce Only (24 oz)

$20.00

VEGAN SAUCE - Tomato Sauce, Garlic Powder, Oregano, Black Pepper, & Fresh Basil

5.) Cacio e Pepe Sauce Only (24 oz)

5.) Cacio e Pepe Sauce Only (24 oz)

$22.00

VEGETARIAN SAUCE - White Cream Sauce, Pecorino Cheese, & Black Pepper

6.) Pesto Sauce Only (24 oz)

6.) Pesto Sauce Only (24 oz)

$24.00

VEGETARIAN SAUCE - Basil, Pine Nuts, Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, & Parmigiano Cheese

7.) Boscaiola Sauce Only (24 oz)

7.) Boscaiola Sauce Only (24 oz)

$22.00

VEGETARIAN SAUCE - White Cream Sauce, Mushrooms, Parmigiano Cheese, & Garlic

8.) Alla Norma Sauce Only (24 oz)

$22.00Out of stock

VEGETARIAN SAUCE - Fresh Tomato Sauce, Eggplant, Ricotta Cheese, Black Pepper, Garlic

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go is the first fast-casual fresh pasta concept in the world. Originating in Venice, Italy by 7th generation Venetian, Gabriele Dal Moro, DalMoros serves fresh pasta and homemade sauces quickly in convenient to-go style packaging.

Location

1910 North Ola Avenue Stall #13, Tampa, FL 33602

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

