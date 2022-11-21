DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
Originating in Venice, Italy, DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go, is the first fast casual concept bringing high-quality Italian food to the masses without the need to sit down at a formal restaurant. DalMoros St. Petersburg is the franchise's first location in the United States having opened in downtown St. Petersburg on May 27th, 2021. DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go serves the finest quality traditional fresh pasta and homemade sauces, quickly! All freshly made pasta dishes are served in convenient to-go style packaging that can be enjoyed anywhere and is ready within minutes.
653 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
