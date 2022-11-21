Restaurant header imageView gallery

DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go

No reviews yet

653 Central Avenue

St. Petersburg, FL 33701

Order Again

Popular Items

5.) Cacio e Pepe
1.) Bolognese
7.) Boscaiola

Fresh Pasta & Homemade Sauces

1.) Bolognese

1.) Bolognese

$12.00

MEAT SAUCE - Tomato Sauce, Ground Beef

2.) Aglio, Olio, & Peperoncino

2.) Aglio, Olio, & Peperoncino

$9.00

VEGAN SAUCE - Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Red Chili Flakes, & Garlic Powder

3.) Amatriciana

3.) Amatriciana

$12.00

MEAT SAUCE - Tomato Sauce, Smoked Pancetta, Onion, & Black Pepper

4.) Napoletana

4.) Napoletana

$10.00

VEGAN SAUCE - Tomato Sauce, Garlic Powder, Oregano, Black Pepper, & Fresh Basil

5.) Cacio e Pepe

5.) Cacio e Pepe

$11.00

VEGETARIAN SAUCE - White Cream Sauce, Pecorino Cheese, & Black Pepper

6.) Pesto

6.) Pesto

$12.00

VEGETARIAN SAUCE - Basil, Pine Nuts, Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, & Parmigiano Cheese

7.) Boscaiola

7.) Boscaiola

$11.00

VEGETARIAN SAUCE - White Cream Sauce, Mushrooms, Parmigiano Cheese, & Garlic

SPECIAL: Alla Norma

SPECIAL: Alla Norma

$11.00Out of stock

VEGTARIAN SAUCE - Fresh Tomato Sauce, Eggplant, Ricotta Cheese, Black Pepper, Garlic

SPECIAL: Carbonara

$12.50Out of stock

MEAT SAUCE - Egg Yolk, Black Pepper, Smoked Pancetta, Cheese

SPECIAL: Frutti Di Mare

$12.00Out of stock

SEAFOOD SAUCE - Tomato Sauce, Garlic, Squid, Mussels, Clams, Shrimp, Surimi

Bagged Fresh Pasta

Family Size - serves 3-4 (1 lb)

Family Size - serves 3-4 (1 lb)

$9.00

**Made without egg** If refrigerated, shelf life is 10 days. If frozen, shelf life is 2 months.

Personal Size - serves one (1/3 lb)

Personal Size - serves one (1/3 lb)

$3.50

**Made without egg** If refrigerated, shelf life is 10 days. If frozen, shelf life is 2 months.

Dessert

Classic Tiramisu

Classic Tiramisu

$4.50

Made without alcohol

Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.00
Coke

Coke

$2.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00
Sprite

Sprite

$2.00

San Pellegrino (Bottle)

$2.75

San Pellegrino (Can)

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75
Acqua Panna

Acqua Panna

$3.50

Acqua Panna (1 Liter)

$4.00Out of stock

Coke (2 Liter)

$5.00Out of stock

Diet Coke (2 Liter)

$5.00Out of stock

Sprite (2 Liter)

$5.00Out of stock

Beer & Wine

3 Daughters - Beach Blonde Ale

$5.00Out of stock

Bud Light

$3.50

Cigar City - Jai Alai IPA

$5.00

Coors Light

$3.50
Copa di Vino - Cabernet Sauvignon

Copa di Vino - Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00
Copa di Vino - Pinot Grigio

Copa di Vino - Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Corona

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Miller Lite

$3.50Out of stock

Peroni

$5.00
Pulpoloco - Red Sangria

Pulpoloco - Red Sangria

$8.00Out of stock

St. Pete - Orange Wheat

$5.00

Stella

$5.00

Truly - Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

White Claw - Black Cherry

$5.00

White Claw - Mango

$5.00

White Claw - Watermelon

$5.00

Yuengling Lager

$4.00

Homemade Sauce Only (12 oz)

Purchase one of our Homemade Sauces to create your own meal at home. Homemade Sauces come in a 12 oz container.
1.) Bolognese Sauce Only (12 oz)

1.) Bolognese Sauce Only (12 oz)

$11.00

MEAT SAUCE - Tomato Sauce, Ground Beef

2.) Aglio, Olio, & Peperoncino Sauce Only (12 oz)

2.) Aglio, Olio, & Peperoncino Sauce Only (12 oz)

$8.00

VEGAN SAUCE - Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Red Chili Flakes, & Garlic Powder

3.) Amatriciana Sauce Only (12 oz)

3.) Amatriciana Sauce Only (12 oz)

$11.00

MEAT SAUCE - Fresh Tomato Sauce, Smoked Bacon, Onion, & Black Pepper

4.) Napoletana Sauce Only (12 oz)

4.) Napoletana Sauce Only (12 oz)

$9.00

VEGAN SAUCE - Tomato Sauce, Garlic Powder, Oregano, Black Pepper, & Fresh Basil

5.) Cacio e Pepe Sauce Only (12 oz)

5.) Cacio e Pepe Sauce Only (12 oz)

$10.00

VEGETARIAN SAUCE - White Cream Sauce, Pecorino Cheese, & Black Pepper

6.) Pesto Sauce Only (12 oz)

6.) Pesto Sauce Only (12 oz)

$11.00

VEGETARIAN SAUCE - Basil, Pine Nuts, Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, & Parmigiano Cheese

7.) Boscaiola Sauce Only (12 oz)

7.) Boscaiola Sauce Only (12 oz)

$10.00

VEGETARIAN SAUCE - White Cream Sauce, Mushrooms, Parmigiano Cheese, & Garlic

SPECIAL: Alla Norma Sauce Only (12 oz)

$10.00Out of stock

VEGETARIAN SAUCE - Fresh Tomato Sauce, Eggplant, Ricotta Cheese, Black Pepper, Garlic

SPECIAL: Carbonara Sauce Only (12 oz)

$11.50Out of stock

MEAT SAUCE - Egg Yolk, Black Pepper, Smoked Pancetta, Cheese

SPECIAL: Frutti Di Mare Sauce Only (12 oz)

$11.00Out of stock

SEAFOOD SAUCE - Tomato Sauce, Garlic, Squid, Mussels, Clams, Shrimp, Surimi

Homemade Sauce Only (24 oz)

Purchase one of our Homemade Sauces to create your own meal at home. Homemade Sauces come in a 12 oz container.
1.) Bolognese Sauce Only (24 oz)

1.) Bolognese Sauce Only (24 oz)

$20.00

MEAT SAUCE - Tomato Sauce, Ground Beef

2.) Aglio, Olio, & Peperoncino Sauce Only (24 oz)

2.) Aglio, Olio, & Peperoncino Sauce Only (24 oz)

$14.00

VEGAN SAUCE - Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Red Chili Flakes, & Garlic Powder

3.) Amatriciana Sauce Only (24 oz)

3.) Amatriciana Sauce Only (24 oz)

$20.00

MEAT SAUCE - Fresh Tomato Sauce, Smoked Bacon, Onion, & Black Pepper

4.) Napoletana Sauce Only (24 oz)

4.) Napoletana Sauce Only (24 oz)

$16.00

VEGAN SAUCE - Tomato Sauce, Garlic Powder, Oregano, Black Pepper, & Fresh Basil

5.) Cacio e Pepe Sauce Only (24 oz)

5.) Cacio e Pepe Sauce Only (24 oz)

$18.00

VEGETARIAN SAUCE - White Cream Sauce, Pecorino Cheese, & Black Pepper

6.) Pesto Sauce Only (24 oz)

6.) Pesto Sauce Only (24 oz)

$20.00

VEGETARIAN SAUCE - Basil, Pine Nuts, Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, & Parmigiano Cheese

7.) Boscaiola Sauce Only (24 oz)

7.) Boscaiola Sauce Only (24 oz)

$18.00

VEGETARIAN SAUCE - White Cream Sauce, Mushrooms, Parmigiano Cheese, & Garlic

SPECIAL: Alla Norma Sauce Only (24 oz)

$18.00Out of stock

VEGETARIAN SAUCE - Fresh Tomato Sauce, Eggplant, Ricotta Cheese, Black Pepper, Garlic

SPECIAL: Carbonara Sauce Only (24 oz)

$20.50Out of stock

MEAT SAUCE - Egg Yolk, Black Pepper, Smoked Pancetta, Cheese

SPECIAL: Frutti Di Mare Sauce Only (24 oz)

$20.00Out of stock

SEAFOOD SAUCE - Tomato Sauce, Garlic, Squid, Mussels, Clams, Shrimp, Surimi

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Originating in Venice, Italy, DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go, is the first fast casual concept bringing high-quality Italian food to the masses without the need to sit down at a formal restaurant. DalMoros St. Petersburg is the franchise's first location in the United States having opened in downtown St. Petersburg on May 27th, 2021. DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go serves the finest quality traditional fresh pasta and homemade sauces, quickly! All freshly made pasta dishes are served in convenient to-go style packaging that can be enjoyed anywhere and is ready within minutes.

DalMoros - St. Petersburg image
DalMoros - St. Petersburg image
