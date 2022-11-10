- Home
- /
- Beaver Dam
- /
- Chicken
- /
- Dam Chicken
Dam Chicken
126 Reviews
$$
300 S Spring St
Beaver Dam, WI 53916
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Bacon Cheddar Curds
Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, lightly battered, deep fried, & served with Horseradish Sauce
BBQ Brisket Dip
Smoked Brisket, Cheese Sauce, & Widmer Brich Cheese chunks. Topped with onion frills & BBQ sauce. Served with Hawaiian bread croutons.
Fried Green Tomatoes
Sliced green tomatoes hand breaded, fried & served with Balsamic Glaze, Blue Cheese, & Horseradish Sauce
Bill's Brainstorm
Locally made garlic frying cheese, house made tomato soup, & croutons
Fried Brussels
Brussel sprouts topped Balsamic Glaze, crispy Bacon, Cipollini onion & Stravecchio parmesan. Served with Horseradish sauce.
Hummus
Roasted Garlic Hummus served with fresh vegetables & warm Naan bread.
Chili Cheese Fries
A full order of our hand-cut French fries smothered in our house-made chili & shredded cheddar cheese.
Sloppy Potato Chip Nachos
First introduced at Beaver Dam's Taste of Wisconsin festival, these "nachos" are made with a base of our house made potato chips, then topped with our chicken sloppy Joe sauce as well as cheese sauce and jalapenos. Served with a side of pico de gallo.
Poutine Your Way
Choose your potato layer, your cheese, & your meat, then smothered in gravy to make a custom poutine just for you!
Loaded Tots
Tater Tots, chopped bacon, shredded cheddar cheese, with a side of sour cream.
Fried Chicken Bites
Hand cut chicken breast breaded and fried. No processed chicken nuggets here! Nashville style or 1 seasoning & Sauce included.
Chicken Wings
Jumbo wings breaded & fried to perfection! Nashville style or 1 seasoning & 1 sauce included.
Soups
Soup of the Day
Delicious scratch made soup in whatever flavor moves us this day.
Chicken Noodle
Our house-made chicken noodle soup is made with our rotisserie-style chicken, fresh vegetables and egg noodles.
Tomato
Classic and simple. Our fresh house-made tomato soup is made simply with only a couple ingredients, but you will love it!
Chili
This traditional chili features both locally sourced grass-fed beef and brisket. We're also using our house made chili paste instead of chili powder. There are no noodles in this thick chili.
Salads
House Salad
Our house salads are made with mixed greens, tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, & croutons.
House Wedge
Cranberry Pecan Grilled Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, 6oz chicken breast, roasted pecans, dried cranberries, red onions, & Widmer Brick Cheese. Served with Dijon Champagne Vinaigrette
Sides
Ranch Dressing
There is never enough ranch in the world!
Biscuit
Fresh baked Buttermilk goodness. served with butter.
Corn Bread
A southern staple made fresh for you. served with butter.
Coleslaw
Baked Beans
6 ounces of our house baked beans slow cooked with bacon and ham hocks for extra flavor.
Whole Kernel Corn
6 ounces of whole kernel corn lightly buttered and seasoned.
Candied Carrots
Fresh carrots hand cut and seasoned in house with one of our chef's favorite recipes.
Southern Style Green Beans and Red Potatoes
8 ounces of Southern-style beans slow cooked for hours with red potatoes, bacon, onion, and our house-made chicken stock.
Garlic Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
Alsum russets house made garlic mashed potatoes and our chef's homemade gravy.
Mac & Cheese
8 ounces of Homemade Cheesey goodness featuring Widmer's Cheese Cellars 2-year aged Cheddar.
Tater Tots
8 ounces of crispy tater goodness.
House Cut Fries
House cut from Alsum russets and fried to perfection!
House made Chips
House Cut from Alsum russets fried to the perfect crisp and lightly seasoned.
Waffle Fries
8 ounces seasoned and crispy every time.
Sweet Potato Fries
8 ounces Crinkle cut and the best way to eat sweet potatoes!
Baked Potato (Friday & Saturday After 4pm only)
Alsum russets served with butter & sour cream.
DC Sandwiches
California Chicken Sandwich
California style fried or grilled chicken sandwich with lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served with house-made chips.
Southern Style Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Crispy or grilled with our special spicy sauce, pickles, and coleslaw. Served with house-made chips.
Grilled Cheese
American cheese on Texas toast with house-made chips. Add Bacon or Ham for $2
Ultimate grilled Cheese
American, Cheddar, Swiss, Pepper Jack, bacon, & tomato on Texas toast.
BBQ Brisket N' Mac Sandwich
- Leroy's Brisket - 2-year aged Widmer Cheddar Mac - BBQ sauce - Inch thick Texas toast All together = Pure Perfection
Cranberry Rotisserie Chicken Salad Sandwich
Our rotisserie chicken pairs with dried cranberries for a light and delicious chicken salad served with lettuce and tomato on marble rye toast. Served with house chips.
DC BBQ Chicken Burger
This sandwich has a specially seasoned and grilled ground chicken patty and is topped with cheddar cheese, our honey BBQ sauce, bacon, and handmade onion frills. Served with house chips.
Dam Sloppy Sandwich
Ground chicken and bacon, slow simmered in bloody Mary Nashville sauce, placed on a brioche bun, and topped with onion frills. Served with dill pickles and chips.
Damsels Sandwiches
Mile High Reuben
Slow cooked corned beef piled high on marble rye bread. Topped with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, & 1000 island dressing.
Cubano
Jerk seasoned roast pork, smoked ham, Swiss cheese, dill pickles, & Dijon mustard. Served pressed & hot!
Smoked Brisket
Leroy's thick sliced smoked brisket & blue cheese coleslaw. Served on Texas Toast
Fried Green Tomato BLT
Bacon, lettuce, fried green tomato, mayo, marble rye toast.
OMG Ma'Dam
2 1/4-pound patties, brioche bun, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, dill pickle chips, & our super-secret sauce.
Mushroom & Swiss
2 1/4-pound burgers, brioche bun, Swiss cheese, mushrooms, caramelized onions, & horseradish sauce.
Black & Moo
Cajun blackened patties topped with creamy Blue Cheese & Apple wood smoked bacon.
DC Entrees
Fried Chicken Bites
Hand cut chicken breast breaded and fried. No processed chicken nuggets here! Nashville style or 1 seasoning & Sauce included. Served with biscuit or corn bread, coleslaw, & choice of side.
DC Chicken Bowl
This bowl starts with our creamy garlic mashed potatoes, and is topped with gravy, corn, our signature chicken bites, and cheddar cheese. Served with biscuit or corn bread & coleslaw.
Chicken Pot PIe
Chunks of chicken & vegetables topped with a garlic and herbed crust. Yum!
Dam Chili Mac
Our creamy mac and cheese topped with house made chili and shredded cheddar cheese.
Fish Bites
One dozen battered and fried haddock bites served with lemon, tartar sauce, and your choice of side.
2-piece Chicken Leg & Thigh
Fried, baked, or gluten friendly add $1
2-piece Chicken Breast & wing
1/2 Chicken
4-piece White (2 breasts, 2 wings)
Damsels Entrees
Adobo Brisket Pressed Tacos
Tender brisket in tossed in adobo sauce, rolled flour tortillas & grill pressed. Topped with our chili cheese sauce& served with frijoles Borrachos( drunken beans) and Pico de gallo. Garnished with fried jalapeno.
Roasted Vegetable Bolognese
Oven roasted cauliflower, Brussel sprouts, & Cipollini onions on Bolognese pasta. Garnished with Parmesan cheese & Naan bread. Vegan & Gluten Free options.
BBQ Brisket Mac & Cheese
New York Strip
10 oz Prime grade, grilled to your liking. Comes with a choice of side. Add mushrooms & onions for $3.
Lightly Blackened Salmon
8oz Salmon lightly blackened. Served with your choice of side and dill sauce. Heavy blackening $1
Desserts
The Best Dam cookie
Krispie Treat
Peanut Butter Krispie Treat
Funnel Cake Fries
If you have a sweet tooth then this is the treat for you! These delicious fries will remind you of the funnel cakes from fairs and carnivals but are much easier to eat. Served with chocolate sauce.
Chocolate Lava cake Sundae
Strawberry Pound Cake
Chocolate Pecan Bourbon Pie
5 Farms Irish Cream Cheese Cake
Feed your Flock
Sauces
Friday Fish Fry (only available on Friday)
2-Piece Haddock
Two 4oz pieces lightly battered or Poorman's style. Comes with choice of side, coleslaw, baked beans rye bread, lemon, and tartar sauce.
3-Piece Haddock
Three 4oz pieces of Haddock lightly battered or Poorman's style. Comes with choice of side, coleslaw, baked beans, rye bread, lemon, and tartar sauce.
6-Piece Lake Perch
Six lightly battered fried lake perch. Comes with choice of side, coleslaw, baked beans rye bread, lemon, and tartar sauce.
12-Piece Lake Perch
Twelve lightly battered Lake Perch. Comes with choice of side, coleslaw, baked beans, rye bread, lemon, and tartar sauce.
Deep Fried Shrimp
Nine lightly battered fried shrimp served with choice of potato, baked beans, coleslaw, rye bread, red sauce and lemon.
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Fresh, local, scratch cooking with chicken, soups, salads, and sandwiches
300 S Spring St, Beaver Dam, WI 53916