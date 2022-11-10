Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken

Dam Chicken

126 Reviews

$$

300 S Spring St

Beaver Dam, WI 53916

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Chicken Bites
Chicken Wings
DC Chicken Bowl

Appetizers

Bacon Cheddar Curds

$9.00

Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, lightly battered, deep fried, & served with Horseradish Sauce

BBQ Brisket Dip

$11.00

Smoked Brisket, Cheese Sauce, & Widmer Brich Cheese chunks. Topped with onion frills & BBQ sauce. Served with Hawaiian bread croutons.

Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.00

Sliced green tomatoes hand breaded, fried & served with Balsamic Glaze, Blue Cheese, & Horseradish Sauce

Bill's Brainstorm

$9.00

Locally made garlic frying cheese, house made tomato soup, & croutons

Fried Brussels

$11.00

Brussel sprouts topped Balsamic Glaze, crispy Bacon, Cipollini onion & Stravecchio parmesan. Served with Horseradish sauce.

Hummus

$9.00

Roasted Garlic Hummus served with fresh vegetables & warm Naan bread.

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.00

A full order of our hand-cut French fries smothered in our house-made chili & shredded cheddar cheese.

Sloppy Potato Chip Nachos

Sloppy Potato Chip Nachos

$8.00

First introduced at Beaver Dam's Taste of Wisconsin festival, these "nachos" are made with a base of our house made potato chips, then topped with our chicken sloppy Joe sauce as well as cheese sauce and jalapenos. Served with a side of pico de gallo.

Poutine Your Way

Poutine Your Way

$10.00

Choose your potato layer, your cheese, & your meat, then smothered in gravy to make a custom poutine just for you!

Loaded Tots

$7.00

Tater Tots, chopped bacon, shredded cheddar cheese, with a side of sour cream.

Fried Chicken Bites

$7.00+

Hand cut chicken breast breaded and fried. No processed chicken nuggets here! Nashville style or 1 seasoning & Sauce included.

Chicken Wings

$8.00+

Jumbo wings breaded & fried to perfection! Nashville style or 1 seasoning & 1 sauce included.

Soups

Soup of the Day

$3.00+

Delicious scratch made soup in whatever flavor moves us this day.

Chicken Noodle

Chicken Noodle

$3.00+

Our house-made chicken noodle soup is made with our rotisserie-style chicken, fresh vegetables and egg noodles.

Tomato

Tomato

$3.00+

Classic and simple. Our fresh house-made tomato soup is made simply with only a couple ingredients, but you will love it!

Chili

Chili

$4.00+

This traditional chili features both locally sourced grass-fed beef and brisket. We're also using our house made chili paste instead of chili powder. There are no noodles in this thick chili.

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$5.00

Our house salads are made with mixed greens, tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, & croutons.

House Wedge

$8.00

Cranberry Pecan Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, 6oz chicken breast, roasted pecans, dried cranberries, red onions, & Widmer Brick Cheese. Served with Dijon Champagne Vinaigrette

Sides

Ranch Dressing

$0.75

There is never enough ranch in the world!

Biscuit

$1.00

Fresh baked Buttermilk goodness. served with butter.

Corn Bread

$1.00

A southern staple made fresh for you. served with butter.

Coleslaw

$2.00
Baked Beans

Baked Beans

$3.00

6 ounces of our house baked beans slow cooked with bacon and ham hocks for extra flavor.

Whole Kernel Corn

Whole Kernel Corn

$3.00

6 ounces of whole kernel corn lightly buttered and seasoned.

Candied Carrots

$3.00

Fresh carrots hand cut and seasoned in house with one of our chef's favorite recipes.

Southern Style Green Beans and Red Potatoes

Southern Style Green Beans and Red Potatoes

$4.00

8 ounces of Southern-style beans slow cooked for hours with red potatoes, bacon, onion, and our house-made chicken stock.

Garlic Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

Garlic Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$4.00

Alsum russets house made garlic mashed potatoes and our chef's homemade gravy.

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

8 ounces of Homemade Cheesey goodness featuring Widmer's Cheese Cellars 2-year aged Cheddar.

Tater Tots

$3.00

8 ounces of crispy tater goodness.

House Cut Fries

$3.00

House cut from Alsum russets and fried to perfection!

House made Chips

$3.00

House Cut from Alsum russets fried to the perfect crisp and lightly seasoned.

Waffle Fries

$4.00

8 ounces seasoned and crispy every time.

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

8 ounces Crinkle cut and the best way to eat sweet potatoes!

Baked Potato (Friday & Saturday After 4pm only)

$3.00Out of stock

Alsum russets served with butter & sour cream.

DC Sandwiches

All Sandwiches come with chips & pickles. Upgrade to House Fries $1 Upgrade to Soup $2
California Chicken Sandwich

California Chicken Sandwich

$9.50

California style fried or grilled chicken sandwich with lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served with house-made chips.

Southern Style Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Southern Style Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$9.50

Crispy or grilled with our special spicy sauce, pickles, and coleslaw. Served with house-made chips.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

American cheese on Texas toast with house-made chips. Add Bacon or Ham for $2

Ultimate grilled Cheese

$10.00

American, Cheddar, Swiss, Pepper Jack, bacon, & tomato on Texas toast.

BBQ Brisket N' Mac Sandwich

BBQ Brisket N' Mac Sandwich

$12.00

- Leroy's Brisket - 2-year aged Widmer Cheddar Mac - BBQ sauce - Inch thick Texas toast All together = Pure Perfection

Cranberry Rotisserie Chicken Salad Sandwich

Cranberry Rotisserie Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.00

Our rotisserie chicken pairs with dried cranberries for a light and delicious chicken salad served with lettuce and tomato on marble rye toast. Served with house chips.

DC BBQ Chicken Burger

DC BBQ Chicken Burger

$9.00

This sandwich has a specially seasoned and grilled ground chicken patty and is topped with cheddar cheese, our honey BBQ sauce, bacon, and handmade onion frills. Served with house chips.

Dam Sloppy Sandwich

Dam Sloppy Sandwich

$9.00

Ground chicken and bacon, slow simmered in bloody Mary Nashville sauce, placed on a brioche bun, and topped with onion frills. Served with dill pickles and chips.

Damsels Sandwiches

Mile High Reuben

$13.00

Slow cooked corned beef piled high on marble rye bread. Topped with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, & 1000 island dressing.

Cubano

$10.00

Jerk seasoned roast pork, smoked ham, Swiss cheese, dill pickles, & Dijon mustard. Served pressed & hot!

Smoked Brisket

$14.00

Leroy's thick sliced smoked brisket & blue cheese coleslaw. Served on Texas Toast

Fried Green Tomato BLT

$11.00

Bacon, lettuce, fried green tomato, mayo, marble rye toast.

OMG Ma'Dam

$14.00

2 1/4-pound patties, brioche bun, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, dill pickle chips, & our super-secret sauce.

Mushroom & Swiss

$14.00

2 1/4-pound burgers, brioche bun, Swiss cheese, mushrooms, caramelized onions, & horseradish sauce.

Black & Moo

$15.00

Cajun blackened patties topped with creamy Blue Cheese & Apple wood smoked bacon.

DC Entrees

Fried Chicken Bites

$9.00+

Hand cut chicken breast breaded and fried. No processed chicken nuggets here! Nashville style or 1 seasoning & Sauce included. Served with biscuit or corn bread, coleslaw, & choice of side.

DC Chicken Bowl

DC Chicken Bowl

$9.00

This bowl starts with our creamy garlic mashed potatoes, and is topped with gravy, corn, our signature chicken bites, and cheddar cheese. Served with biscuit or corn bread & coleslaw.

Chicken Pot PIe

$10.00

Chunks of chicken & vegetables topped with a garlic and herbed crust. Yum!

Dam Chili Mac

Dam Chili Mac

$10.00

Our creamy mac and cheese topped with house made chili and shredded cheddar cheese.

Fish Bites

Fish Bites

$11.00

One dozen battered and fried haddock bites served with lemon, tartar sauce, and your choice of side.

2-piece Chicken Leg & Thigh

$9.00

Fried, baked, or gluten friendly add $1

2-piece Chicken Breast & wing

$10.00

1/2 Chicken

$14.00

4-piece White (2 breasts, 2 wings)

$16.00

Damsels Entrees

Adobo Brisket Pressed Tacos

$15.00

Tender brisket in tossed in adobo sauce, rolled flour tortillas & grill pressed. Topped with our chili cheese sauce& served with frijoles Borrachos( drunken beans) and Pico de gallo. Garnished with fried jalapeno.

Roasted Vegetable Bolognese

$14.00

Oven roasted cauliflower, Brussel sprouts, & Cipollini onions on Bolognese pasta. Garnished with Parmesan cheese & Naan bread. Vegan & Gluten Free options.

BBQ Brisket Mac & Cheese

$16.00

New York Strip

$25.00

10 oz Prime grade, grilled to your liking. Comes with a choice of side. Add mushrooms & onions for $3.

Lightly Blackened Salmon

$25.00

8oz Salmon lightly blackened. Served with your choice of side and dill sauce. Heavy blackening $1

Desserts

The Best Dam cookie

$1.00

Krispie Treat

$2.00

Peanut Butter Krispie Treat

$3.00
Funnel Cake Fries

Funnel Cake Fries

$6.00

If you have a sweet tooth then this is the treat for you! These delicious fries will remind you of the funnel cakes from fairs and carnivals but are much easier to eat. Served with chocolate sauce.

Chocolate Lava cake Sundae

$8.00Out of stock

Strawberry Pound Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Chocolate Pecan Bourbon Pie

$8.00

5 Farms Irish Cream Cheese Cake

$9.00

Feed your Flock

8-piece Chicken

$25.00

8 pieces of fried or baked chicken, biscuits or cornbread and your choice of 2 sides. Great for a family of 4!

16-piece Chicken

$40.00

48 Chicken Bites

$40.00

48 Wings

$55.00

Sauces

Buffalo

$1.00

Thai Chili

$1.00

Garlic Parmesan

$1.00

BBQ

$1.00

Honey Whip

$1.00

Buffalo Ranch

$1.00

Sweet Onion Teriyaki

$1.00

Siracha BBQ

$1.00

Siracha

$1.00

Sweet Bourbon

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Features

Steak tournedos

$27.00Out of stock

Walleye

$27.00Out of stock

Friday Fish Fry (only available on Friday)

2-Piece Haddock

2-Piece Haddock

$15.00

Two 4oz pieces lightly battered or Poorman's style. Comes with choice of side, coleslaw, baked beans rye bread, lemon, and tartar sauce.

3-Piece Haddock

3-Piece Haddock

$17.00

Three 4oz pieces of Haddock lightly battered or Poorman's style. Comes with choice of side, coleslaw, baked beans, rye bread, lemon, and tartar sauce.

6-Piece Lake Perch

6-Piece Lake Perch

$16.00

Six lightly battered fried lake perch. Comes with choice of side, coleslaw, baked beans rye bread, lemon, and tartar sauce.

12-Piece Lake Perch

12-Piece Lake Perch

$18.00

Twelve lightly battered Lake Perch. Comes with choice of side, coleslaw, baked beans, rye bread, lemon, and tartar sauce.

Deep Fried Shrimp

Deep Fried Shrimp

$19.00

Nine lightly battered fried shrimp served with choice of potato, baked beans, coleslaw, rye bread, red sauce and lemon.

Beverages

Coca-Cola Freestyle Choices

Coca-Cola Freestyle Choices

$3.00+

Please use "Special Instructions" to let us know what flavor you would like. Feel free to browse our flavors on the Coke Freestyle App.

Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh, local, scratch cooking with chicken, soups, salads, and sandwiches

Website

Location

300 S Spring St, Beaver Dam, WI 53916

Directions

Gallery
Dam Chicken image
Banner pic
Dam Chicken image
Main pic
Map
More near Beaver Dam
Hartford
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Sun Prairie
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Fond Du Lac
review star
Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)
De Forest
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Oconomowoc
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
West Bend
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Hartland
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Waunakee
review star
No reviews yet
Fort Atkinson
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston