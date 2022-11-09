Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Salad
Sandwiches

Dam Bowls

493 Reviews

$$

116 Table Mountain Blvd

Oroville, CA 95965

Popular Items

Fajita Bowl
Mediterranean Bowl
Teriyaki Bowl

Sandwiches

The Dam'wich

$14.50

Traeger Grilled Tri-Tip or Chicken Breast, on a toasted bolillo roll with House-made Garlic Aioli, Dijon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Red Onion.

BBQ Dam'wich

$14.50

Traeger Grilled Tri-Tip or Chicken Breast on a toasted bolillo roll smothered in our house BBQ sauce and topped with House made slaw.

Philly Dam'wich

$15.25

Traeger Grilled Tri-Tip or Chicken Breast topped with melted Cheddar-Jack cheese, Bell Peppers, and Onion.

'Merican Dip

$14.95

Traeger Grilled Tri-Tip thinly sliced on a toasted ciabatta bun, Served with a side of Au Jous and choice of Side item.

BLTA

$14.50

Wraps

Chicken Bacon Avocado Wrap

$14.95

Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, Blend Cheese, Tomato, Spinach, Ranch Dressing.

Caesar Wrap

$14.25

Fresh Chopped Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing.

Fajita Wrap

$14.95

Grilled Onion, and Bell Peppers, Shredded Cheese, Avocado, Black Bean & Corn Salsa, Crunchy Tortilla Strips, served over rice with a Sour Cream drizzle. Side of Spicy Ranch Dressing.

Dam Bowls

Teriyaki Bowl

$12.25

Choice of Chicken, Steak, or Shrimp. Edamame, Carrots, Broccoli, Pineapple, Basmati Rice, Creamy Teriyaki Sauce.

Fajita Bowl

$12.95

Grilled Onion, and Bell Peppers, Shredded Cheese, Avocado, Black Bean & Corn Salsa, Crunchy Tortilla Strips, served over rice with a Sour Cream drizzle. Optional Spicy Ranch

Mediterranean Bowl

$12.95

Diced Cucumber, Grape Tomato, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Cucumber, Feta Crumbles, Garlic Hummus, Side of Greek Dressing. Choice of Chicken, Steak, or Shrimp.

BBQ Bacon Bowl

$12.95

Chopped Bacon, Carrots, Broccoli, Shredded Cheddar Jack, Choice of protein w/BBQ Drizzle, Served with BBQ Ranch Dressing.

Buffalo Bowl

$12.95

White Rice and Romaine, topped with Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Broccoli, Carrots, Cucumber, Buffalo Drizzle, Side of Ranch.

Fresh Salads

Cobb Salad

$11.95

Bacon, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Grape Tomatoes, Sliced Avocado, Hard-Boiled Egg, Chicken Breast served on a bed of Romaine.

Bacon Spinach Bleu Salad

$10.95

Bed of Spinach, Bacon, Bleu Cheese, Red Onion, Hard-Boiled Egg.

Caesar Salad

$10.25

Traeger Grilled Tri-Tip, Chicken Breast, or Shrimp, Fresh Chopped Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, and Croutons, tossed in a cream Caesar Dressing.

Garden Salad

$9.29

Fresh Chopped Romaine, Carrots, Cucumber, Red Onion, Edamame, Grape Tomatoes, Avocado, Cheddar-Jack Cheese. Choice of Dressing.

Extra Dressing

$0.75
Soup & Salad Meal

$9.95

Includes 8oz soup, side garden salad, and a slice of dam toast (garlic cheese)

Grown-up Mac

BBQ Tri-Tip Mac

$14.25

Homemade Mac 'n Cheese topped with Grilled Tri-Tip, and Homemade BBQ Sauce.

Bacon Jalapeno Mac

$13.50

Homemade Mac 'n Cheese topped with Bacon, Jalapeño, and BBQ Drizzle.

Southwest Mac

$13.25

Homemade Mac 'n Cheese topped with Black Bean & Corn Salsa, Avocado, Shredded Cheddar-Jack, Grape Tomato, Crunchy Tortilla Strips, and a Spicy Ranch Drizzle.

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$13.95

Homemade Mac 'n Cheese topped with Grilled Chicken, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, and Buffalo Drizzle.

Chili Mac

$13.50

Homemade Mac 'n Cheese topped with Nana's Chili, Shredded Cheddar-Jack, and a Sour Cream Drizzle.

Boneless Wings & Fries

Boneless Wings

$8.95+

Crispy Delicious Boneless Chicken Wings smothered in your choice of sauce, served with our Crispy French Fries.

French Fries

$3.95
Garlic Fries

$4.95
Chicken Strips & Fries

$8.95+

Crispy Chicken Breast Strips with fries.

Extra Dipping Sauce

$0.60

Kids Menu

Kids Mac

$7.95

Homemade Mac 'n Cheese in a kid-sized portion.

Kids Chicken Strips & Fries

$7.95

Crispy Chicken Breast Strips with fries.

Soup, Sides & Desserts

French Fries

$3.95
Garlic Fries

$4.95
Chips

$1.85
Shrimp Skewers

$4.45

Includes 2 Grilled Shrimp Skewers

Brookie

$3.95Out of stock

Half Brownie, Half Cookie, all yummy!!

Mini Cheesecake

$5.95

Cheesecakes are made from scratch by our talented baker! Flavors vary daily.

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.95Out of stock

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$1.95Out of stock

Peanut Butter Cookie (V)

$1.95Out of stock

Sugar Cookie

$1.95Out of stock

Halloween Cheesecake Brownie

$4.95Out of stock

Blondie

$3.95
Homemade Soup

$4.85+

Homemade Soup, flavors vary daily.

Toast

Brookie

$3.95

Drinks

Fountain Drink / Tea

$2.69+

Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Sierra Mist, Dr. Pepper, Rootbeer, Lemonade, Sobe Yumberry. Freshly Brewed Black or Peach Tea.

Fruit Smoothies

$5.25+

Choose up to 3 flavors. Strawberry-Banana, Peach-Mango, Pina-Colada, Raspberry, Wildberry.

Infused Lemonade

$3.25+

Frozen or Iced. Choose up to 4 flavors!

Infused Redbull

$6.25+

Frozen or Iced. Mix & Match up to 4 flavors!

Mochas & Lattes

$5.25+

Frozen, Iced, or Hot. We have Oreo Mochas, White Mochas, Caramel Lattes and more!

Infused Tea

$3.25+

Iced Tea with a Fruit Flavor of your choice

Shakes

$5.25+

Chocolate, Oreo, Oreo Mint, Peaches 'n Cream, Strawberries 'n Cream, Vanilla.

Red Bull Can

$3.29
SF Red Bull Can

$3.29
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:15 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday10:15 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday10:15 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday10:15 am - 7:30 pm
Friday10:15 am - 7:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Fast Casual restaurant with Drive-Thru, Dine-In, and Patio seating serving unique and fresh local favorites including our; Teriyaki Bowl, Fajita Bowl, Caesar Salads, Dam 'wiches, Tri-Tip Mac n Cheese, Mediterranean Bowl, Chili Cheese Fries, Boneless Wings, Chicken Strips, and more.

Website

Location

116 Table Mountain Blvd, Oroville, CA 95965

Directions

