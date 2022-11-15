Restaurant header imageView gallery

Damburger

review star

No reviews yet

1320 Placer St

Redding, CA 96001

Order Again

Popular Items

Single
Double
Mega fry

Burgers & Dogs

Single

$4.65

1/6 lb

Double

$6.40

1/3 lb

Triple

$8.10

1/2 lb

Helen

$6.40

1/3 lb one thick patty

Double Dog

$4.65

Two split dogs on hamburger bun

Hot Dam

$5.85

Incl. pepper jack, chipotle mayo, & jalapenos

BBQ Dam

$7.25

Incl. choice of cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce, and crispy onions

Double Helen

$9.85

Two thick patties, 2/3 lb total

Single Thing

$8.40

Double dog with meat patty

Double Thing

$9.55

Double dog with two meat patties

Kid's Dog

$2.90

One split dog on hamburger bun

Kid's Meal

$6.50

For our 12 and under guests only. Choose from single burger, single dog, grilled cheese, or veggie burger.Includes choice of fries or fruit cup, and a12oz drink.

Single Patty for Your Pooch

$2.20

Made with love just for Fido

Vegetarian

Gardenburger (Veg)

$6.40

Veggie patty made from a blend of mushrooms, onions, brown rice, rolled oats, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, parsley and a hint of garlic.

Black Bean Burger (Veg)

$6.40

A spicy, southwestern style veggie burger made with a savory blend of black beans, brown rice, onions, corn, and tomatoes.

Beyond (V) (GF)

$7.50

Plant based with no GMOs, no soy, no gluten.

Grilled Cheese

$3.25

Toasted hamburger bun with two slices of American cheese

Double Garden Burger

$9.40

Two veggie patties made from a blend of mushrooms, onions, brown rice, rolled oats, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, parsley and a hint of garlic.

Double Black Bean Burger

$9.40

Two spicy, southwestern style veggie patties made with a savory blend of black beans, brown rice, onions, corn, and tomatoes.

Double Beyond Burger

$11.00

Two plant-based patties with no GMOs, no soy, no gluten.

Fruit cup

$1.00

Del Monte fruit cup

Fries

Small fry

$2.50

Shoestring fries (serves one person)

Large fry

$3.00

Shoestring fries (serves one to two people)

Mega fry

$5.75

Shoestring fries (serves two to four people)

Kid's fry

$2.00

Shoestring fries

Fry Sauce

$0.50

House-made fry sauce

Ranch

$0.50

Soft-Serve

Small Cone

$2.50

Large Cone

$2.90

Mints

Mint

$0.15

Yorkshire Peppermint Patty

2 Mints

$0.25

Yorkshire Peppermint Patty

Drinks & Shakes

Small Drink (16oz)

$2.20

Fountain Drinks, Fresh Brewed Teas

Medium Drink (24oz)

$2.50

Fountain Drinks, Fresh Brewed Teas

Large Drink (32oz)

$2.90

Fountain Drinks, Fresh Brewed Teas

Kid's Drink (12oz)

$1.65

Fountain Drinks, Fresh Brewed Teas

12oz Shakes

$3.25

16oz Shakes

$4.25

24oz Shakes

$5.50

32oz Shakes

$7.50

Root Beer Float (16oz)

$3.50

Milk (10oz)

$2.20

Chocolate Milk (10oz)

$2.20

Orange Juice (15.2oz)

$2.20

Aquafina (20oz)

$2.50

Hot Beverages

$2.00

Water

Refill

$1.00

Beer/Cider/Seltzer

ID REQUIRED AT PICK-UP

Folsom Dam Good Pilsner 16oz

$5.00

ID REQUIRED AT PICK-UP- Light, clean and refreshing from Fort Rock Brewing. ABV 5.2%

Fall River Numb Numb Juice 16oz

$6.00

ID REQUIRED AT PICK-UP-This hazy IPA is a tropical juice bomb that shifts to an almost candy like finish on both the nose and palate. ABV 7.5%

Fall River Day Off 12oz

$4.00

ID REQUIRED AT PICK-UP-Refreshing straw-colored American ale with a crisp finish. ABV 5%

Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing 12oz

$4.00

ID REQUIRED AT PICK-UP-Unfiltered, unprocessed, straight from the tanks into the cans. Fruit-forward hop adventure. ABV 6.7%

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale 12oz

$4.00

ID REQUIRED AT PICK-UP-A deep amber colored classic pale ale with full body and complex character. ABV 5.6%

Humboldt Cider Co. Drysdale 16oz

$7.50

ID REQUIRED AT PICK-UP-Semi Dry crisp & refreshing house blend of apple varieties. ABV 7%

Humboldt Cider Co. Cherry 16oz

$7.50

ID REQUIRED AT PICK-UP-Semi-Sweet with a juicy tart finish. Apple base blended with cherry. ABV 7%

Humboldt Cider Co. Gardener (16oz)

$5.50

ID REQUIRED AT PICK-UP-Hibiscus Seltzer dry hopped. No carbs, no sugar. ABV 5.5%

Truly Hard Strawberry Lemonade (12oz)

$4.00

ID REQUIRED AT PICK-UP-Delicious mix of refreshing hard seltzer, sweet lemonade, and juicy strawberries. ABV 5%

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Serving up the same great burgers since 1938. Started the same year as construction on Shasta Dam, we pride ourselves on quality food and deep community roots. The best hamburger by a dam site!

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

