Dam Foods Kitchen 2403 East Aragon Road

Thanksgiving Dinner

The Dutch & Atlas Catering present Take & Bake Thanksgiving Dinner Caramelized Apple & Butternut Squash Soup Fresh Bread Cranberry Compote Green beans with Crispy Bacon Yukon Mashed Potatoes 10-12lb Mountain Grown Turkey Mushroom & Sage Stuffing Turkey Gravy Yam Casserole with Apple Pecan Crumble Traditional Pumpkin Pie **Comes in single use pans, with instructions, for that fresh baked experience with none of the mess!**