Dam Foods Kitchen 2403 East Aragon Road

Order Again

Holiday Sweets

Christmas Cookie Decorating Kits (18 cookies)

Christmas Cookie Decorating Kits (18 cookies)

$25.00

18 fresh baked sugar cookies, 3 bags of frosting, holiday sprinkles for decorating

Thanksgiving Dinner

The Dutch & Atlas Catering present Take & Bake Thanksgiving Dinner Caramelized Apple & Butternut Squash Soup Fresh Bread Cranberry Compote Green beans with Crispy Bacon Yukon Mashed Potatoes 10-12lb Mountain Grown Turkey Mushroom & Sage Stuffing Turkey Gravy Yam Casserole with Apple Pecan Crumble Traditional Pumpkin Pie **Comes in single use pans, with instructions, for that fresh baked experience with none of the mess!**
Thanksgiving Take & Bake Dinner - We prep, you cook!

Thanksgiving Take & Bake Dinner - We prep, you cook!

$165.00Out of stock

The Dutch & Atlas Catering present Take & Bake Thanksgiving Dinner Caramelized Apple & Butternut Squash Soup Fresh Bread Cranberry Compote Green beans with Crispy Bacon Yukon Mashed Potatoes 10-12lb Mountain Grown Turkey Mushroom & Sage Stuffing Turkey Gravy Yam Casserole with Apple Pecan Crumble Traditional Pumpkin Pie **Comes in single use pans, with instructions, for that fresh baked experience with none of the mess!**

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Dam Foods Kitchen delivers dam good food, whenever you are feeling dam hungry. Come check out our test kitchen, and grab a bite to go. Or for breakfast, or those quick lunch breaks - order ahead!

Website

Location

2403 East Aragon Road, Tucson, AZ 85756

Directions

