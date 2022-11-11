Restaurant header imageView gallery

Damon & Co. 7104 George Washington Memorial Hwy

review star

No reviews yet

7104 George Washington Memorial Hwy

Gloucester, VA 23061

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

CRAFT NITE ADMISSION
Garden Salad
PAINT NITE ADMISSION

Drinks

Water

Breakfast Coffee

$1.95

Coffee

$2.95

Coffee

$2.95

Apple Juice

$3.25

Cranberry Juice

$3.25

Grapefruit Juice

$3.25

Orange Juice

$3.25

Pineapple Juice

$3.25

V8

$3.25

Iced Tea

$2.95

Soda

$2.95

Hot Tea

$2.95

Milk

$3.25

Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Redbull

$3.50

Employee Redbull

$2.00

Appetizer

1/2 lb Steamed Shrimp

$14.95

1 lb Steamed Shrimp

$22.95

Bacon Cheese Fries

$8.95

Beef Nachos

$13.95

Cheese Fries

$7.95

Cheese Sticks

$7.95

Corn Dog Minis

$6.95

Crab Dip

$12.95

Served with warm fresh baked bread

Curly Fries

$6.95

Fried Pickles

$7.95

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.95

Onion Rings (12)

$6.95

Pretzel Bites

$7.95

Stuffed Mushrooms

$11.95

Mushrooms stuffed with Crabmeat and Cheese

Stuffed Shrimp

$12.95

Shrimp stuffed with Crabmeat and Cheese

Wings

$7.95

Soups and Salads

Garden Salad

$6.95

Caesar Salad

$8.95

Chef Salad

$13.95

Broiled Shrimp Salad

$12.95

Crispy Shrimp Salad

$12.95

Original Steak Salad

$13.95

Cajun Steak Salad

$13.95

NE Clam Chowder Cup

$5.95

NE Clam Chowder Bowl

$6.95

Soup of the Day Cup

$4.95

Soup of the Day Bowl

$5.95

Sandwiches

BBQ Sandwich

$7.95

BBQ Sandwich w/Slaw

$5.95

B.L.T.

$7.95

B.L.T. with No Side

$5.95

Damons Special

$10.95

Hamburger

$8.95

Cheeseburger

$9.95

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.95

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$10.95

Western Burger

$11.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Chicken Bacon Cheddar Sandwich

$11.95

Blackened Decker Sandwich

$12.95

Club Sandwich

$13.95

Crab Cake Sandwich

$17.95

Gloucester Special

$10.95

Veggie Wrap

$11.95

Steak and Cheese

$12.95

Philly Cheese Steak

$12.95

Grilled Onions, Peppers, and Cheese

Philly Chicken

$12.95

Grilled Onions, Peppers, and Cheese

Prime Rib

$14.95

Grilled Onions, Peppers, and Cheese

Entrees

1 LB BBQ

$12.95

8 oz Delmonico Steak

$17.95

10 oz Delmonico Steak

$19.95

12 oz Delmonico Steak

$22.95

8 oz Prime Rib

$21.95

10 oz Prime Rib

$23.95

12 oz Prime Rib

$26.95

Chicken Tenders

$12.95

Clam Strips

$11.95

Country Fried Steak

$13.95

Crab Legs

$42.95

1 1/4 LBS

Grilled Chicken Breast

$11.95

SM Crab Cake Platter

$17.95

Broiled or Fried

LG Crabcake Platter

$22.95

SM Catfish Platter

$13.95

Broiled or Fried

LG Catfish Platter

$19.95

Broiled or Fried

SM Fish Platter

$11.95

Broiled or Fried

LG Fish Platter

$16.95

Broiled or Fried

Smothered Chicken Breast

$13.95

Topped with Grilled Onions, Mushrooms and Provolone Cheese

Small Freshly Breaded Shrimp

$12.95

Large Freshly Breaded Shrimp

$17.95

Hamburger Steak

$14.95

BBQ Platter

$9.95

Sides

Baked Beans

$2.95

Baked Potato

$2.95

Broccoli

$3.95

.50 upcharge with a meal

Broccoli with Cheese

$4.25

Cole Slaw

$2.95

Curly Fries

$3.95

Fresh Cut Fries

$2.95

Green Beans

$2.95

Hush Puppies

$2.95

Mashed Potatoes

$2.95

Mashed Potatoes with gravy

$2.95

Onion Rings

$3.95

Side Salad

$4.95

No Side

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$4.95

Cheesecake

$4.95

Peanut Butter Silk Pie

$5.95

Cream Brulee

$5.95

Ice Cream

$2.00

A-la-mode

$1.00

Specialty Desserts

$7.50

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger w/FF

$5.95

Kids Chicken Tenders w/FF

$5.95

Kids Fried Shrimp Basket w/FF

$7.95

Kids Grilled Cheese w/FF

$4.95

Bar Food Menu

Buffalo Wings

$7.95

Bacon Cheese Fries

$6.95

Cheese Sticks

$7.95

Corn Dog Minis

$6.95

Crab Dip

$11.95

Curly Fries

$3.95

Fresh Cut Fries (app)

$3.95

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.95

Onion Rings (12)

$5.95

Pretzel Bites

$7.95

Hamburger

$8.95

BBQ Sandwich with Fries and Cole Slaw

$7.95

Cheeseburger

$9.95

Chicken Tenders

$10.95

Crab Cake Sandwich

$17.95

Broiled or Fried

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$4.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

PAINT NITE WITH KELLY

PAINT NITE ADMISSION

$35.00

CRAFT NITE WITH ANGELA

CRAFT NITE ADMISSION

$35.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Serving the Middle Peninsula since October 1991. We offer a variety of food from homemade breakfasts, seafood, burgers to hand-cut steaks and homemade desserts. Join us in our restaurant, our bar with our large screen TV's, the outside patio or our pavilion (where you can play cornhole!

Website

Location

7104 George Washington Memorial Hwy, Gloucester, VA 23061

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Lulu Birds Kitchen - Main Street
orange star4.6 • 323
6553 Main Street Gloucester, VA 23061
View restaurantnext
Mobjack Tavern
orange star4.2 • 492
5036 GEORGE WASHINGTON MEMORIAL HIGHWAY Hayes, VA 23072
View restaurantnext
IDK Raw Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
4329 George Washington Memorial Hwy Hayes, VA 23072
View restaurantnext
Juans Mexican Cafe and Cantina RVA - 11 W Broad St, Richmond VA 23220
orange starNo Reviews
11 W Broad St, Richmond VA 23220 Richmond, VA 23072
View restaurantnext
Juan's Mexican Cafe and Cantina
orange starNo Reviews
2310 George Washington Memorial Hwy Hayes, VA 23072
View restaurantnext
Bean's Ice Cream- Gloucester - Gloucester
orange starNo Reviews
7G84+W3 Gloucester Point, Virginia Gloucester, VA 23062
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Gloucester

Lulu Birds Kitchen - Main Street
orange star4.6 • 323
6553 Main Street Gloucester, VA 23061
View restaurantnext
Ann's Family Diner
orange star4.2 • 281
6545 Market Dr Gloucester, VA 23061
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Gloucester
Hayes
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Yorktown
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Williamsburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)
Poquoson
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
New Kent
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Newport News
review star
Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)
Hampton
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Smithfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Hopewell
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston