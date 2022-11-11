Damon & Co. 7104 George Washington Memorial Hwy
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
Serving the Middle Peninsula since October 1991. We offer a variety of food from homemade breakfasts, seafood, burgers to hand-cut steaks and homemade desserts. Join us in our restaurant, our bar with our large screen TV's, the outside patio or our pavilion (where you can play cornhole!
7104 George Washington Memorial Hwy, Gloucester, VA 23061
