dan modern chinese Manhattan Beach
3160 North Sepulveda Blvd
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
dine in
xlb dumpling
steamed dumpling
pan fried dumpling
chili oil dumpling
small plate
- scallion pancake
soy ginger dipping sauce$7.75
- seaweed tofu salad
bean sprouts, bell pepper$7.50
- pickled cucumber$7.50
- salt pepper tofu$7.50
- popcorn shrimp
toasted garlic, green onions, cilantro$13.50
- popcorn chicken
toasted garlic, green onions, cilantro$10.50
- beef roll
oxtail, cucumbers, green onions, cilantro$15.50
- pork chop
crispy boneless pork cutlet$9.50
large plate
- three cup chicken
rice wine, soy sauce, sesame oil, chili, green onions, thai basil$18.25
- shrimp crab sauce
shrimp, crab, garlic, ginger, green onions$20.25
- shrimp shishito
shrimp, shishito peppers, garlic$19.25
- mapo tofu
silky tofu, shiitake mushrooms, chili, garlic, ginger, green onions$12.75
- mapo pork
silky tofu, pork, chili, garlic, ginger, green onions$14.75
- mapo crab
silky tofu, crab, chili, garlic, ginger, green onions$18.75
soup
noodle
fried rice
vegetable
non-alcohol beverage
beer
wine glass
wine bottle
boba
extras
DO NOT USE modifier
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
3160 North Sepulveda Blvd, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266