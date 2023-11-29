Dan’s Detroit Coney Island LLC 3260 S Lehi Dr
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 1:30 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 1:30 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 1:30 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 1:30 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 1:30 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 1:30 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 1:30 am
Restaurant info
Mobile Food Truck
Location
3260 South Lehi Drive, West Valley City, UT 84119
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Los Tapatios Taco Grill - 3252 W. 3500 S.
No Reviews
3252 W. 3500 S. West Valley City, UT 84119
View restaurant
Costa Vida - West Valley City (CLOSED) - West Valley City (CLOSED)
No Reviews
3312 S. Decker Lake Drive West Valley City, UT 84119
View restaurant
Bout Time Pub & Grub - West Valley
4.0 • 1,042
3318 Decker Lake Dr West Valley City, UT 84119
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in West Valley City
Spitz Sugarhouse - Sugarhouse
4.7 • 6,048
1201 E Wilmington Ave Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View restaurant
More near West Valley City