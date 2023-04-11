Dana Barros Basketball Facility imageView gallery

Dana Barros Basketball Facility

1776 Washington St

Stoughton, MA 02702

CONCESSIONS

Food/Drinks

2 Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Cheese Pizza

$4.00

Chicken Tenders

$6.50

Fries

$4.50

Uncrustables

$2.50

Bottled Soda

$2.25

Gatorade

$2.75

Large Fountain

$2.25

Slush

$3.00

Small Fountain

$1.50

Water

$2.00

Coffee/Tea/Hot Coco

$1.50

Muffin

$3.00

Kind Bar

$3.00

Banana

$1.00

Granola Bar/Chewy

$1.50

Air Heads

$0.50

Candy

$2.00

Chips

$1.50

Cookies

$2.00

Fruit Roll Ups

$0.50

Popcorn

$2.75

Pretzel

$3.75

STORE

DBBC

DB Water

$2.00

DB Gatorage

$2.75

DB Candy

$2.50

DB Chips

$1.50

Socks

$14.00

Adult Compression 3/4 Leggings

$32.00

Youth Compression 3/4 Leggings

$30.00

Adult Compression Shorts

$30.00

Youth Compression Shorts

$25.00

UA Baseball Hat

$25.00

Adult T-shirt

$25.00

Youth T-shirt

$22.00

Adult Sweatpants

$55.00

Youth Sweatpants

$40.00

DB Short Sleeve T-Shirt

$25.00

DB Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$30.00

DB Tech Zip Hoodie

$90.00

DB Tech Sweatpants

$75.00

DB Baseball Tee

$30.00

DB Short Sleeve Pullover

$50.00

DB Orange Socks

$14.00

DB Long Sleeve Dri-Fit Hoodie

$50.00

DB Sports Bra

$38.00

DB Hoodie

$35.00

DB Cotton T-Shirt

$20.00

DB Dri-Fit T-Shirt

$18.00

DB Shorts

$35.00

Socks

$10.00

DB Backpack

$58.44

DB Headbands

$5.00

DB Shirt

$5.00

DB Sweatshirt

$20.00

FACTORY LIFE / NEXT LEVEL

NLF Plain Logo

$50.00

NLF Pink Tie Dye

$60.00

NLF Bleached Half and Half

$60.00

NLF Bleached Tie Dye

$60.00

NLF Crewneck Tie Dye

$60.00

NLF Tech Zip

$60.00

NLF Cotton T Shirt

$20.00

NLF Dri Fit T Shirt

$18.00

NLF Tech Pants

$40.00

NLF 3/4 Pants

$40.00

NLF Compression Pants

$30.00

NLF Factory Life Blue Shorts

$50.00

NLF Reflective 3M Shorts

$50.00

NLF Shorts

$35.00

NLF Heavy Training Ball

$53.13

NLF Electric Massage Ball

$53.13

NLF Electric Foam Roller

$63.75

NLF Massage Gun

$105.19

NLF Red Slides

$50.00

NLF Black Slides

$50.00

NLF Reflective Backpack

$79.69

NLF Tie Dye Nike Socks

$14.00

Bball hoop

$25.00

NLF Shirts

$10.00

NLF Sweater

$20.00

NLF Sleeveless Hoodie

$10.00

SIGNATURE COURT

SC Dri-Fit Short Sleeve

$22.00

SC Dri-Fit Long Sleeve

$28.00

SC Hoodie

$35.00

SC Sale Shirt

$5.00

RENTAL

RENTALS

Volleyball (1)

$70.00

Basketball Hour Rate $100

$100.00

Basketball Rental Deposit

$1,000.00

TRAINING

3 Sessions

3 Session - 1 player

$165.00

3 Session - 2 players

$135.00

3 Session - 3 players

$120.00

3 Session - 4 players

$105.00

DANA 3 sessions

$175.00

5 Sessions

5 Sessions - 1 Player

$225.00

5 Sessions - 2 Players

$200.00

5 Sessions - 3 Players

$175.00

5 Sessions - 4 Players

$150.00

DANA 5 sessions

$450.00

Old Pricing 200

5 Sessions at $200

$200.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
1776 Washington St, Stoughton, MA 02702

