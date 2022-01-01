- Home
Dana's Diner
3 Reviews
565 Roue 6, Suite 1
Mahopac, NY 10541
Popular Items
Eggs
2 Eggs
2 Eggs Any Style | Choice of Toast | Homefries
Classic Bennie
English Muffin | Poached Eggs | Canadian Bacon | Hollandaise | Chives | Homefries
Veggie Bennie
English Muffin | Poached Eggs | Heirloom Tomatoes | Spinach | Mushrooms | Hollandaise | Chives | Homefries
CrabCake Bennie
English Muffin | Lump Crab Cakes | 2 Poached Eggs | Hollandaise | Homefries
Corned Beef Hash & Eggs
2 Eggs Any Style | Corned Beef Hash | Homefries | Choice of Toast | Option for Hollandaise
Lite Breakfasts
Veggie Bowl
Zucchini | Eggplant | Sweet Potato | Onions | Red Peppers | Spinach | Chives | Parsley | Options to add Eggs or Protiens
Fruit Bowl
Strawberries | Blueberries | Red Grapes | Bananas
Citrus Honey Yogurt
Citrus Honey Yogurt | Vanilla | Granola | Strawberries | Blueberries
Oatmeal
Irish Oats | Sauteed Apples | Walnuts -OR- Irish Oats | Bananas | Cinamon
Avocado Toast
Choice os White, Wheat or Rye Toast | Avocado | Salt & Pepper | Olive Oil
Omelettes
DD's Steak Omelet
Shaved Rib-Eye | Aged Cheddar | Caramelized Onions | Red Peppers | 3 Eggs | Choice of Toast | Homefries
Denver
Ham | Onions | Red Pepper | Cheddar | 3 Eggs | Choice of Toast | Homefries
Chili Omelet
Veggie Omelet
Spinach | Heirloom Tomatoes | Mushrooms | 3 Eggs | Choice of Toast | Homefries
Build Your Own Omelette
3 Egg Omelet | Choice of Toast | Homefries | Unlimited Additions
FrenchToast, Pancakes & Waffles
Brioche French Toast (2 Pieces)
2 Texas Style Brioch French Toast
Brioche French Toast (3 Pieces)
3 Texas Style Brioch French Toast
Pancakes- Short Stack
2 Light and fluffy Pancakes. Served with Butter and Syrup
Pancakes- Full Stack
3 Light and fluffy Pancakes. Served with Butter and Syrup
Belgian Waffle
Buttermilk Belgian Waffle served with Butter and Syrup
Zucchini Bread Waffle
All your favorite flavors from Zuchini Bread in a Belgian Waffle
Gluten Free Pancakes
Almond Meal | Bananas | Coconut Milk | Eggs | Vanilla | Cinamon
Pumpkin Spice French Toast
2 Piece Pumpkin Swirl Brioche French Toast, Cream Cheese Pumpkin Spice Drizzle and Whipped Cream
Breakfast Sandwiches
BEC SPK
A Mahopac Classic Bacon | 2 Eggs | American Cheese | Round Roll | Salt | Pepper | Ketchup
The Jada
Bacon, Egg and Cheese with Hashbrown, Avocado and Chipotle Mayo on Buttery Croissant
DD's Breakfast Sandwich
2 Eggs | Swiss | Turkey Bacon | Avocado | Croissant
French Toast Breakfast Sandwich
2 Piece Texas French Toast | 2 Eggs | Bacon or Sausage | American Cheese
2 Egg Sandwich
2 Eggs Sandwich
2 Egg & Cheese Sandwich
2 Egg and Cheese Sandwich
2 Egg & Meat Sandwich
2 Egg and Meat Sandwich
2 Egg, Cheese & Meat Sandwich
2 Eggs, Meat and Cheese Sandwich
Breakfast Specials
DD's Chicken & Waffles
Zucchini Waffle | Southern Fried Chicken Breast | Hot Honey
Biscuit & Sausage Gravy
2 Buttermilk Biscuits | Sausage Gravy | Chives | Option of Eggs
BEC Quesadilla
12" Tortilla | Cheddar Cheese | Bacon | Heirloom Tomatoes | Jalapenos | Scrambled Eggs | Sour Cream | Salsa
Monte Cristo
2 Piece Texas French Toast | Swiss Cheese | Ham | Turkey
The Sampler
2 Eggs Any Style | Choice of Breakfast Meat | Choice of Pancake/French Toast | Homefries
Croissant French Toast
Oversized Croissant soaked in French Toast Batter. Cooked to perfection and topped with Vanilla Custard and Toasted Coconut
CrabHash
Fried Green Tomato Bennie
Fried Green Tomatoes | Pork Belly | Poached Eggs | Hollandaise | English Muffin | HomeFries
Stuffed French Toast
2 Thick Sliced French Toast | Stuffed with Apple Strudel | Topped with Caramel Sauce | Whipped Cream
Tony's Breakfast. Comes with coffee
Tori's Burger comes with coffee
Pumpkin Spice Doughnuts
Fried to order doughnuts tossed in Sugar and Pumpkin Spice, topped with sweet CreamCheese Drizzle!
Barbacoa Beef Flautas
3 Crispy Flautas stuffed with Barbados Short Rib, served with enchilada Sauce, Stewed Black Beans, Cotija Cheese, Red Onion, Cilantro & Grilled Lime
Breakfast Bakery
Breakfast Sides
Bacon Side
3 Pieces Bacon
Sausage Side
2 Sausage Patties
Ham Side
3 Pieces of Ham
Turkey Bacon Side
3 Pieces of Turkey Bacon
Canadian Bacon SIde
3 Pieces of Canadian Bacon
Corned Beef Hash Side
Corned Beef | Potatoes | Seasoning
Hashbrowns
2 Hashbrown Patties
HomeFries
Potatoes | House Blend Seasoning | Red Peppers | Onions
1 Pancake
1 Buttermilk Pancake
1 PC French toast
1 Texas Style Brioch French Toast
Avocado Side
Sausage Gravy
Crumbled Sausage cooked in a Cream Sage Sauce
Starters
Hot Honey Corn Nuggets
Crispy Corn Nuggets tossed in Hot Honey and Served with Ranch
Pickle Fries
Deep Fried Shoe String Cut Pickle in a Masa Coating. Served with Cajun Dipping Sauce
Potato Skins
Boneless Wings
6 Piece Boneless Wings with your Choice of Sauce. Served with carrots, Celery & Dressing
Appetizer Trio
Soup
Barbacoa Tacos
3 Soft Flour Tacos filled with Barbados Short Ribs and topped with Red Onion and Cilantro
Melts
Grilled Cheese
Your Choice or Bread with Your Choice of Cheese Grilled to Perfection! Served with Fries
Tuna Melt
Your Choice of Bread | American Cheese | Tuna | Tomato | Served with Fries
Avocado Bacon Melt
Your Choice of Bread | Swiss Cheese | Avocado | Bacon | Served with Fries
Patty Melt
Your Choice of Bread | 4oz Hamburger | Bistro Sauce | Caramelized Onions | Served with Fries
Pulled Pork Melt
Your Choice of Bread | Pepper Jack Cheese | Jalapenos | BBQ Pulled Pork | BBQ Sauce | Served with Fries
Veggie Melt
Your Choice of Bread | Mozzarella Cheese | Spinach | Mushrooms | Tomato | Served with Fries
Chicken and Turkey
Burgers
Delux
8oz Steak Burger -OR- 6oz Turkey Burger | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Brioch Bun
Oklahoma
8oz Steak Burger | Caramelized Onions | Frizzled Onions | American Cheese | Brioch Bun
Irishman
8oz Steak Burger | Aged Irish Cheddar | Whiskey Onions | Malt Vinegar Slaw
DD's Burger
8oz Steak Burger | Swiss Cheese | Avocado | Mushrooms | Frizzled Onions | Brioch Bun
Bistro
8oz Steak Burger | Aged Cheddar | Bacon | Egg | Bistro Sauce | Lettuce | Brioch Bun
Bacon Cheddar Burger
8oz SteakBurger | Cheddar Cheese | Bacon | 1000 Island Dressing | Lettuce | Tomato | Brioche Bun | Fries
Sandwiches
Pulled Pork Sandwich
BBQ Pulled Pork | Coleslaw | Brioch Bun | Served with Fries
BLT
Your Choice of Toast | Bacon | Lettuce | Tomato | Mayo | Served with Fries
Shaved Ribeye
Shaved Rib-Eye | Aged Cheddar | Caramelized Onions | Red Peppers | Mushrooms | Wedge | Served with Fries
Turkey Club
Your Choice of Toast | Carved Turkey Breast | Bacon | Lettuce | Tomato | Mayo | Served with Fries
DD's Cuban
Hot Open Turkey Sandwich
Your Choice of Toast | Carved Turkey Breast | Brown Gravy | Served with Fries
Southern BLT
Fried Green Tomato, Crispy Pork Belly, Lettuce, Country White Toast. Served with Fries
Sides
Kids Breakfast Menu
Kids Lunch Menu
NA Bev
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Hot Tea
Hot Coco
Iced Coffee
Pepsi
Cherry Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Diet Cherry Pepsi
Gingerale
Sierra Mist
Hawaiian Punch
Unsweetened Iced Tea
Sweet Tea
Green Tea
1\2 & 1\2 lemonade tea
Orange Juice
Apple Juice
Cranberry Juice
Seltzer
Cherry Seltzer
Lemon Lime Seltzer
Bottled Water
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Kids Apple Juice
Kids Water
Kids Milk
Kids Hawaiian Punch
Kids chocolate milk
Halloween Breakfast
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Not your average Diner! Classic Comfort Food and Innovative Flavors combined with a welcoming and casual atmosphere
565 Roue 6, Suite 1, Mahopac, NY 10541