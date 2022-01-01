BG picView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Dana's Diner

3 Reviews

565 Roue 6, Suite 1

Mahopac, NY 10541

BLT

Eggs

2 Eggs

$7.99

2 Eggs Any Style | Choice of Toast | Homefries

Classic Bennie

$13.99

English Muffin | Poached Eggs | Canadian Bacon | Hollandaise | Chives | Homefries

Veggie Bennie

$13.99

English Muffin | Poached Eggs | Heirloom Tomatoes | Spinach | Mushrooms | Hollandaise | Chives | Homefries

CrabCake Bennie

$19.99

English Muffin | Lump Crab Cakes | 2 Poached Eggs | Hollandaise | Homefries

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$14.99

2 Eggs Any Style | Corned Beef Hash | Homefries | Choice of Toast | Option for Hollandaise

Lite Breakfasts

Veggie Bowl

$7.99

Zucchini | Eggplant | Sweet Potato | Onions | Red Peppers | Spinach | Chives | Parsley | Options to add Eggs or Protiens

Fruit Bowl

$6.99

Strawberries | Blueberries | Red Grapes | Bananas

Citrus Honey Yogurt

$7.99

Citrus Honey Yogurt | Vanilla | Granola | Strawberries | Blueberries

Oatmeal

$7.99

Irish Oats | Sauteed Apples | Walnuts -OR- Irish Oats | Bananas | Cinamon

Avocado Toast

$5.99

Choice os White, Wheat or Rye Toast | Avocado | Salt & Pepper | Olive Oil

Omelettes

DD's Steak Omelet

$16.99

Shaved Rib-Eye | Aged Cheddar | Caramelized Onions | Red Peppers | 3 Eggs | Choice of Toast | Homefries

Denver

$13.99

Ham | Onions | Red Pepper | Cheddar | 3 Eggs | Choice of Toast | Homefries

Chili Omelet

$15.99

Veggie Omelet

$14.99

Spinach | Heirloom Tomatoes | Mushrooms | 3 Eggs | Choice of Toast | Homefries

Build Your Own Omelette

$8.99

3 Egg Omelet | Choice of Toast | Homefries | Unlimited Additions

FrenchToast, Pancakes & Waffles

Brioche French Toast (2 Pieces)

$8.99

2 Texas Style Brioch French Toast

Brioche French Toast (3 Pieces)

$11.99

3 Texas Style Brioch French Toast

Pancakes- Short Stack

$8.99

2 Light and fluffy Pancakes. Served with Butter and Syrup

Pancakes- Full Stack

$11.99

3 Light and fluffy Pancakes. Served with Butter and Syrup

Belgian Waffle

$10.99

Buttermilk Belgian Waffle served with Butter and Syrup

Zucchini Bread Waffle

$12.99

All your favorite flavors from Zuchini Bread in a Belgian Waffle

Gluten Free Pancakes

$19.99

Almond Meal | Bananas | Coconut Milk | Eggs | Vanilla | Cinamon

Pumpkin Spice French Toast

$19.99Out of stock

2 Piece Pumpkin Swirl Brioche French Toast, Cream Cheese Pumpkin Spice Drizzle and Whipped Cream

Breakfast Sandwiches

BEC SPK

$5.99

A Mahopac Classic Bacon | 2 Eggs | American Cheese | Round Roll | Salt | Pepper | Ketchup

The Jada

$11.99

Bacon, Egg and Cheese with Hashbrown, Avocado and Chipotle Mayo on Buttery Croissant

DD's Breakfast Sandwich

$7.99

2 Eggs | Swiss | Turkey Bacon | Avocado | Croissant

French Toast Breakfast Sandwich

$14.99

2 Piece Texas French Toast | 2 Eggs | Bacon or Sausage | American Cheese

2 Egg Sandwich

$3.99

2 Eggs Sandwich

2 Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$4.50

2 Egg and Cheese Sandwich

2 Egg & Meat Sandwich

$4.99

2 Egg and Meat Sandwich

2 Egg, Cheese & Meat Sandwich

$5.99

2 Eggs, Meat and Cheese Sandwich

Breakfast Specials

DD's Chicken & Waffles

$16.99

Zucchini Waffle | Southern Fried Chicken Breast | Hot Honey

Biscuit & Sausage Gravy

$10.99

2 Buttermilk Biscuits | Sausage Gravy | Chives | Option of Eggs

BEC Quesadilla

$13.99

12" Tortilla | Cheddar Cheese | Bacon | Heirloom Tomatoes | Jalapenos | Scrambled Eggs | Sour Cream | Salsa

Monte Cristo

$14.99

2 Piece Texas French Toast | Swiss Cheese | Ham | Turkey

The Sampler

$14.99

2 Eggs Any Style | Choice of Breakfast Meat | Choice of Pancake/French Toast | Homefries

Croissant French Toast

$17.99Out of stock

Oversized Croissant soaked in French Toast Batter. Cooked to perfection and topped with Vanilla Custard and Toasted Coconut

CrabHash

$19.99Out of stock

Fried Green Tomato Bennie

$18.99Out of stock

Fried Green Tomatoes | Pork Belly | Poached Eggs | Hollandaise | English Muffin | HomeFries

Stuffed French Toast

$19.99

2 Thick Sliced French Toast | Stuffed with Apple Strudel | Topped with Caramel Sauce | Whipped Cream

Tony's Breakfast. Comes with coffee

$20.00

Tori's Burger comes with coffee

$16.50

Pumpkin Spice Doughnuts

$5.99

Fried to order doughnuts tossed in Sugar and Pumpkin Spice, topped with sweet CreamCheese Drizzle!

Barbacoa Beef Flautas

$16.99

3 Crispy Flautas stuffed with Barbados Short Rib, served with enchilada Sauce, Stewed Black Beans, Cotija Cheese, Red Onion, Cilantro & Grilled Lime

Breakfast Bakery

Biscuits

$3.99

Croissant

$4.50

English Muffin

$2.50

Bagel

$3.99

White Toast

$2.75

Wheat Toast

$2.75

Rye Toast

$2.75

Brioche Roll

$3.99

Texas Toast

$2.50

Cheese Buns (GlutenFree)

$4.99

Columbian Style Pandebono! Cheese | Tapioca Starch | Delicious

Round roll

$2.75

Breakfast Sides

Bacon Side

$4.99

3 Pieces Bacon

Sausage Side

$4.99

2 Sausage Patties

Ham Side

$4.99

3 Pieces of Ham

Turkey Bacon Side

$5.99

3 Pieces of Turkey Bacon

Canadian Bacon SIde

$5.99

3 Pieces of Canadian Bacon

Corned Beef Hash Side

$7.99

Corned Beef | Potatoes | Seasoning

Hashbrowns

$4.99

2 Hashbrown Patties

HomeFries

$4.99

Potatoes | House Blend Seasoning | Red Peppers | Onions

1 Pancake

$5.99

1 Buttermilk Pancake

1 PC French toast

$5.99

1 Texas Style Brioch French Toast

Avocado Side

$4.99

Sausage Gravy

$6.99

Crumbled Sausage cooked in a Cream Sage Sauce

Starters

Hot Honey Corn Nuggets

$9.99

Crispy Corn Nuggets tossed in Hot Honey and Served with Ranch

Pickle Fries

$9.99

Deep Fried Shoe String Cut Pickle in a Masa Coating. Served with Cajun Dipping Sauce

Potato Skins

$9.99

Boneless Wings

$10.99

6 Piece Boneless Wings with your Choice of Sauce. Served with carrots, Celery & Dressing

Appetizer Trio

$27.00

Soup

$7.99

Barbacoa Tacos

$16.99Out of stock

3 Soft Flour Tacos filled with Barbados Short Ribs and topped with Red Onion and Cilantro

Melts

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Your Choice or Bread with Your Choice of Cheese Grilled to Perfection! Served with Fries

Tuna Melt

$10.99

Your Choice of Bread | American Cheese | Tuna | Tomato | Served with Fries

Avocado Bacon Melt

$13.99

Your Choice of Bread | Swiss Cheese | Avocado | Bacon | Served with Fries

Patty Melt

$12.99

Your Choice of Bread | 4oz Hamburger | Bistro Sauce | Caramelized Onions | Served with Fries

Pulled Pork Melt

$14.99

Your Choice of Bread | Pepper Jack Cheese | Jalapenos | BBQ Pulled Pork | BBQ Sauce | Served with Fries

Veggie Melt

$13.99

Your Choice of Bread | Mozzarella Cheese | Spinach | Mushrooms | Tomato | Served with Fries

Chicken and Turkey

Classic Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Buttermilk Soaked Souther Style Fried Chicken Breast | Mayo | Pickles | Brioch Bun | Served with Fries

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$18.99

Turkey Burger Delux

$12.99

Turkey Bacon Burger

$17.99

Grilled Chicken

$13.99

Burgers

Delux

$14.99

8oz Steak Burger -OR- 6oz Turkey Burger | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Brioch Bun

Oklahoma

$16.99

8oz Steak Burger | Caramelized Onions | Frizzled Onions | American Cheese | Brioch Bun

Irishman

$16.99

8oz Steak Burger | Aged Irish Cheddar | Whiskey Onions | Malt Vinegar Slaw

DD's Burger

$18.99

8oz Steak Burger | Swiss Cheese | Avocado | Mushrooms | Frizzled Onions | Brioch Bun

Bistro

$19.99

8oz Steak Burger | Aged Cheddar | Bacon | Egg | Bistro Sauce | Lettuce | Brioch Bun

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$21.99

8oz SteakBurger | Cheddar Cheese | Bacon | 1000 Island Dressing | Lettuce | Tomato | Brioche Bun | Fries

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.99

BBQ Pulled Pork | Coleslaw | Brioch Bun | Served with Fries

BLT

$13.99

Your Choice of Toast | Bacon | Lettuce | Tomato | Mayo | Served with Fries

Shaved Ribeye

$16.99

Shaved Rib-Eye | Aged Cheddar | Caramelized Onions | Red Peppers | Mushrooms | Wedge | Served with Fries

Turkey Club

$16.99

Your Choice of Toast | Carved Turkey Breast | Bacon | Lettuce | Tomato | Mayo | Served with Fries

DD's Cuban

$15.99

Hot Open Turkey Sandwich

$13.99Out of stock

Your Choice of Toast | Carved Turkey Breast | Brown Gravy | Served with Fries

Southern BLT

$16.99Out of stock

Fried Green Tomato, Crispy Pork Belly, Lettuce, Country White Toast. Served with Fries

Salad

Side Salad

$5.99

House Salad

$9.99

Strawberry Feta Salad

$11.99

Cobb Salad

$15.99

Sides

French Fries

$3.99

Cheese Fries

$6.99

Cheese Fries & Gravy

$7.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$10.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Onion RIngs

$4.99

Coleslaw

$3.99

Green Bean Fries

$7.99

Mac & Cheese Bowl

$8.99

Elbow Mac | 5 Cheese Sauce

Kids Breakfast Menu

Kids Scarmbled Eggs & Bacon

$6.99

Scrambled Eggs | 1 Piece Bacon | Fruit | Choice of Drink

Kids Pancake

$6.99

1 Buttermilk Pancake | Fruit | Choice of Drink

Kids French Toast

$6.99

1 Piece Texas Toast French Toast | Fruit | Choice of Drink

Kids Gluten Free Pancake

$8.99

Kids Lunch Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Grilled American on White | Fruit -OR- Fries | Choice of Drink

Kids Hamburger

$7.99

4oz Hamburger | Brioch Bun | Choice of Fries OR Fruit | Choice of Drink

Kids Nuggets

$7.99

6 Chicken Nuggets | Choice of Fries OR Fruit | Choice of Drink

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.99

NA Bev

Coffee

$2.99

Decaf Coffee

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Hot Coco

$2.99

Iced Coffee

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Cherry Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Cherry Pepsi

$2.99

Gingerale

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Hawaiian Punch

$2.99

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Green Tea

$2.99

1\2 & 1\2 lemonade tea

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Seltzer

$2.99

Cherry Seltzer

$2.99

Lemon Lime Seltzer

$2.99

Bottled Water

$1.99

Milk

$4.50

Chocolate Milk

$5.50

Kids Apple Juice

Kids Water

Kids Milk

Kids Hawaiian Punch

Kids chocolate milk

$2.00

Desserts

Kids' Icecream

$1.50

Key Lime Tart

$5.99

Chocolate Peanut Butter Tart

$5.99Out of stock

Raspberry Lemon Drop

$7.99

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$7.99Out of stock

Halloween Breakfast

Kids Pancake & Fruit

$25.00

Kids French Toast & Fruit

$25.00

Kids Scrambled Eggs & Bacon & Fruit

$25.00

H-Chicken & Waffles

$25.00

H-Biscuit & Gravy & Eggs

$25.00

H- Classic Bennie & Homies

$25.00

H-French Toast, Bacon & Eggs

$25.00

Halloween Lunch

Kids Nuggets & Fries

$25.00

Kids Burger & Fries

$25.00

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$25.00

H-BLT

$25.00

H-Shaved Ribeye

$25.00

H-Grilled Chicken

$25.00

H-DDs Burger

$25.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Not your average Diner! Classic Comfort Food and Innovative Flavors combined with a welcoming and casual atmosphere

Website

Location

565 Roue 6, Suite 1, Mahopac, NY 10541

Directions

Gallery
BG pic
Main pic

