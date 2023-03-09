Main picView gallery

Dance Pluss 3220 davie Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

3220 davie Blvd

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Show Admission

Tickets

Adults

$20.00

Kid

$10.00

Food

Meals

Hamburger

$8.50

Wings + Fries

$13.50

Pizza

$5.00

Hot Dog

$3.00

Chicken Tenders

$5.00

Philly Cheese Steak

$5.00

Nachos

$8.50

juicy combo

$6.00

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

$5.00

Vanilla Cake

$5.00

Lemon Cake

$5.00

Funnel Cakes

$5.00

Drinks

Stohouse Punch

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Slushy

$3.50

Soda

$2.00

Strawberry

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Orange

$2.00

Water

$2.00

gatorade

$3.00

stohouse flops- punch x lemonade

$3.00

Chek soda's

$1.00

Dance Party

TikTok Party

tic tok party

$20.00

Dance party

$20.00

Snacks

CANDY

Skittles

$2.00

M&M'S

$2.00

KIT KATS

$2.00

OREO

$1.50

Honey Bun

$2.00

Sour patch Kids

$1.50

Sour Punch

$2.00

Airheads Straws

$2.00

M&M Cookies

$1.50

hershey

$2.00

hershey almonds

$1.50

Reese's

$2.00

Snicker's

$1.00

CHIPS

RAP SNACKS

$2.50

Reg. Chips

$1.50

Takis

$2.00

Hot Fries

$1.50

Hot Funyuns

$1.50

Hot Cheetos

$1.50

Hot sausage

hot sausage

$2.00

Student Tuition

Monthly Dance Payment

Monthly Payment

$150.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Dance Attraction. your new Dance Home.

Location

3220 davie Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Donna's Caribbean - 3951 W. Broward Blvd. Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312
orange star3.8 • 1,088
3951 W Broward Blvd Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312
View restaurantnext
YOT Bar & Kitchen - LMC
orange starNo Reviews
2015 SW 20th St Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315
View restaurantnext
MARINA 84 SPORTS BAR & GRILL - FORT LAUDERDALE
orange starNo Reviews
2440 W State Rd 84 Ft Lauderdale, FL 33312
View restaurantnext
Joy's Roti
orange starNo Reviews
NW 40 Ave Lauderhill, FL 33313
View restaurantnext
The Salad Boss
orange starNo Reviews
Sistrunk Blvd Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311
View restaurantnext
Smitty's Wings Sistrunk - 1134 Northwest 6th Street
orange starNo Reviews
1134 Northwest 6th Street Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fort Lauderdale

Tarantella Ristorante
orange star4.5 • 2,273
1755 Bell Tower Ln Weston, FL 33326
View restaurantnext
Shorty's BBQ - Davie
orange star4.2 • 1,851
5989 S. University Dr Davie, FL 33328
View restaurantnext
The Whole Enchilada / FTL - 745 N Federal Hwy
orange star4.3 • 1,495
745 N Federal Hwy Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
View restaurantnext
Living Green
orange star4.7 • 1,452
1305 E Commercial Blvd Oakland Park, FL 33334
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Cooper City FL
orange star4.6 • 1,170
5834 S Flamingo Road Cooper City, FL 33330
View restaurantnext
Legends Tavern & Grille
orange star4.3 • 1,145
10079 W Oakland Park Blvd Sunrise, FL 33351
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fort Lauderdale
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (131 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (112 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Deerfield Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (130 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (53 restaurants)
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (65 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston